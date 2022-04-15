Senior shortstop Annika Garcia was 7-for-8 for the day with two triples, a home run, six runs scored and five RBI as West Valley swept Eisenhower in a CBBN softball doubleheader on Friday at Eisenhower.
Amaleah Rodriguez had three doubles and six RBI for the Rams, who prevailed 13-3 and 16-4 with nine extra-base hits.
West Valley improves to 4-0 in league and 5-2 for the season and will travel to Eastmont on Tuesday.
Paige Falk had two hits in each game with a double for Eisenhower, which hosts Sunnyside on Tuesday.
In other games Friday, Moses Lake topped Davis 15-2 and 21-3 and Sunnyside won a nonleaguer at Wapato 17-2.
Highlights — Game 1: Alexys Soptich (WV) CG, 5 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Anika Garcia (WV) 4-4, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Amaleah Rodriguez (WV) 2-4, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 2-3, RBI; Paige Falk (E) 2-3, 2b; London Esparza (E) 1-3, 2b. Game 2: Garcia (WV) 3-4, 2 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Rodriguez (WV) 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Anna Grange (WV) 3-4, 2b, Butler (WV) 2-3, 2 RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather (WV) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI.
-
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 10-18, CONNELL 0-1: At East Valley, junior Tori Goodell was 6-for-6 for the day with a double, home run, six runs scored and six RBI for the Red Devils. Goodell and Tinley Taylor both had four RBI in the second game.
East Valley moved to 9-3 overall and resumes CWAC play on Saturday hosting Prosser.
EV highlights — Game 1: Allison Heater 4 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 5 K, 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Tori Goodell 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kaylee Prince 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI. Game 2: Aidan Lyon 3 IP, 0 ER, 3 hits, 2 BB, 2 K, 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Tinley Taylor 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Goodell 4-4, HR, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Heater 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Madi Morrison 2-2, 2 runs.
-
BASEBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 25-11, EISENHOWER 1-1: At West Valley, Tommy Meluskey was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI and leadoff hitter Jackson May drove in five runs in the opener and May added three hits, a double, three runs and two RBI in the second game as the Rams extended their win streak to eight games.
West Valley (8-1 league, 9-1 overall) hosts Eastmont on Tuesday to start a three-game series with the Wildcats.
Highlights — Game 1: Brody Mills (WV) 4 IP, 1 hit, 2 BB, 9 K, 1-1, run, 4 RBI; Tommy Meluskey (WV) 3-4, 2 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Jackson May (WV) 2-5, 2b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Drew Johnson (WV) 2-3, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Pablo Llamas (WV) 3-5, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Anthony Hannon-Renteria (WV) 3-5, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Steven Johnson (WV) CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; May (WV) 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; John Sullivan (WV) 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; D. Johnson (WV) 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Brodi Phillips (E) 1-3, 2b, RBI.
-
MOSES LAKE 16-15, DAVIS 4-3: At Davis, Bryan Alcazar had a double, two runs scored, four stolen bases and three RBI for the day as the Pirates slipped to 9-3 in league and 10-4 overall. Davis has a three-game series with Wenatchee next week.
Davis highlights — Game 1: Corbyn Aills 1-3, 2 RBI; Bryan Alcazar 1-2, 2b, run, 2 sb, 2 RBI. Game 2: Nathan Gonzalez 1-2, 2b, RBI; Alcazar 1-1, run, 2 sb, RBI; Trent Williams 1-3, run; Chase Hansen 2-3, run.
-
SOCCER
CBBN
EASTMONT 3, DAVIS 1: At Davis, Edwin Diaz tied the score at 1-1 late in the first half for the Pirates, but the league-leading Wildcats got two goals from Edgar Leon in the second half to pull away. Davis (3-4, 5-5) plays at Moses Lake next Friday.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Christian Vaquero (Luis Romero); 2, Davis, Edwin Diaz.
Second half: 3, Eastmont, Edgar Leon; 4, Eastmont, Leon (PK).
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 3, Eastmont 8.
-
SUNNYSIDE 1, EISENHOWER 0 (OT): At Sunnyside, Jefferson Vilcapoma’s goal off a set piece in overtime was the difference for the Grizzlies, who moved to 4-3 in league and 7-4 overall. Sunnyside hosts West Valley on Tuesday while Eisenhower travels to Wenatchee.
In other matches, Moses Lake defeated West Valley 6-0 with five goals coming in the second half.
-
SCAC-EWAC
TOPPENISH 10, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Naches Valley, Juan Diego Mendoza, Alexander Magana and Axel Castillo knocked in two goals apiece for the Wildcats, who won their sixth straight match and improved to 8-0 in league and 10-1-2 overall. Toppenish plays at Zillah on Saturday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 2:00; 2, Toppenish, Juan Diego Mendoza, 5:00; 3, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 7:00; 4, Toppenish, Mendoza, 11:00; 5, Toppenish, Trino Hernandez, 25:00; 6, NV, Julio Meza, 28:00; 7, Toppenish, Axel Castillo, 30:00; 8, Toppenish, Magana, 32:00.
Second half: 9, Toppenish, Navor Gaona, 42:00; 10, Toppenish, Castillo, 50:00; 11, Toppenish, Kyano Zuniga, 56:00.
Saves: Luis Prieto (T) 1, Mykel Cortes (NV) 10.
-
NONLEAGUE
COLLEGE PLACE 4, GRANGER 2: At College Place, James Torres scored a goal in each half and goalkeeper Jacob Llamas made six saves for the Spartans, who host Highland on Saturday.
-
TRACK
K-Valley Rally
AT KITTITAS
BOYS
Top teams: Brewster 87, Kittitas 81, Bridgeport 70. Local: Highland 68, Goldendale 63, White Swan 55, Riverside Christian 24, Mabton 10.
Local winners — 100: Kyle Littler (K) 12.35. 800: Alden Williams (G) 2:08.19. 1600: Williams (G) 4:46.86. 3200: Isaac Immel (RC) 11:02.59. 110H: Josiah Contreras-Skindzier (K) 19.19. 300H: Blake Bazaldua (RC) 47.95. 4x100: Kittitas 47.70. 4x400: Kittitas 3:50.81. Jav: Steven Verwey (WS) 133-4. HJ: Josh Rosbach (K) 5-8. PV: Contreras-Skindzier (K) 10-0. LJ: Cayden Hakala (H) 19-3.5. TJ: Contreras-Skindzier (K) 36-3.5.
GIRLS
Top teams: Kittitas 178, Goldendale 88, Highland 66. Local: Riverside Christian 41, Mabton 39, White Swan 36, Yakama Tribal 11.
Local winners — 100: Gabby Santos (K) 13.81. 3200: Niveah Martinez (H) 14:04.56. 100H: Alisha McIrvin (K) 20.67. 300H: Julianna Bell (RC) 54.36. Shot: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 34-7. Disc: Neveah Roman (H) 87-6. Jav: Wolfsberger (WS) 89-9. HJ: McIrvin (K) 4-4. PV: Blaire Nunley (K) 7-0. LJ: Laura Steingas (H) 14-10. TJ: Emma Olson (G) 31-7.
-
TENNIS
CWAC
Othello boys 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Aaron Villarreal (O) d. Jacob Walser 6-2, 6-0; Ashton Pruneda (O) d. Logan Basford 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.
Doubles: Seth Giles—Kyler Freeman (O) d. Ian Larkin—Ranne Meloy 6-2, 6-0; Dallas DeBlasio—Rylan Kozma (EV) d. Javier Rodriguez—Dallin Freeman 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Brady Locke—Teegan Hooper (EV) d. Joshua Tovar—Christopher Lopez 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-7).
Othello girls 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Jasmine Shipley (EV) for; Henleigh Elder (EV) for.
Doubles: Kenzie Simpson—Kendra Freeman (O) d. Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler 6-2, 6-3; Maleyna Alvarez—Mia Carlson (O) d. Emily Knautz—Delaney Gibbons 6-4, 6-2; Jewels Pruneda-Hazel Ritchie (O) d. Ceci Mendoza—Jalee Anderson 7-6, 6-0.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Wapato boys 4, Highland 1
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Hazen Jacob 6-3, 6-2; Valentin Rojas (W) for.
Doubles: Eduardo Ramirez-Blazty Taiza (W) for.; Jhace DeLaCruz-Kazmir Clark (W) for.; Juan Hernandez-Maceo Washines (W) for.
Wapato girls 4, Highland 1
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Kellie Martin 6-2, 6-0; Eva Quintero (W) d. Ashley Gonzalez 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: Crystal Colin-Mya Morales (W) d. Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz 6-1, 6-2; Logan Howell-Jennifer Marcial (W) d. Jackie Ceja Flores-Yazmin Flores 6-1, 6-1; Diana Nunez-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Anahi Silva-Maritere Medina 6-0, 6-2.
-
GOLF
CWAC
Boys POD
Team scores: Ephrata 330, Othello 370, East Valley 380, Selah 393, Ellensburg 405, Grandview 439.
Winner: Max Hewitt (Eph) 80. Local highlights: Bristen Brown (Se) 87, Khale Calhoun (EV) 87, Travis Hoffard (G) 93, Alex Gout (EV) 94, Beaudry Benedetti (EV) 96, Noah Nealey (Ell) 98, Ryker McGuire (Se) 99, Dylan Richards (Ell) 101.
