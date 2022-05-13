While the streak came to and end the season, thankfully, did not.
Moses Lake pitcher Carson Janke, a YVC recruit, avenged two earlier losses to second-ranked West Valley and led his team to a 6-3 victory over the Rams in Friday’s CBBN district championship game.
Janke threw five innings with two earned runs and eight strikeouts as the Chiefs ended West Valley’s 17-game win streak and secured the league’s top seed to state.
Moses Lake (17-4), which was swept by West Valley in their three-game league series, rallied with two runs in the fourth inning and another two in the fifth.
WV’s Brody Mills was 3-for-3 with a double, run and two RBI and Drew Johnson had a double and two runs scored.
The Rams (19-2) will host Wenatchee on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a winner-to-state, loser-out game. The Panthers (12-10) eliminated Eastmont on Friday, 6-1.
WV highlights: Brody Mills 3-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Drew Johnson 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Tommy Meluskey 5 IP, 6 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
EPHRATA 3, SELAH 2: At Yakima County Stadium, the Vikings’ seventh-inning rally came up one run short and their season ended with runners on second and third base in the clash for the league’s second state berth.
Carter Seely went 3-for-4, including an RBI single in the third inning to score Eian Peralta and give Selah a 1-0 lead.
After starting the day ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, the CWAC champs finished their season 16-7. Ephrata (19-5), which started the day with a 6-1 win over Othello, will join Ellensburg in the regional round of next Saturday’s state tournament.
Highlights: Carter Seely (S) 3-4, RBI; James Hull (S) 2-2; Eian Peralta (S) 6.2 IP, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Garet Hagy (E) 5 IP, 1 ER, 6 BB, 5 K.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
COLLEGE PLACE 4, NACHES VALLEY 3: At Naches Valley, Garren Gooler threw a complete game and drove in two runs but three errors proved costly for the Rangers in a semifinal loss. They’ll play Toppenish in a loser-out game at 1 p.m. at Yakima County Stadium and the winner will play for a state berth at 4 p.m.
Royal knocked off SCAC East No. 1 seed Kiona-Benton in Friday’s other semifinal and will meet College Place in the championship at 7 p.m., with both teams already qualified for state.
NV highlights: Garren Gooler 1-2, 2 RBI, 7 IP, ER, 3 K.
-
TOPPENISH 4, LA SALLE 3: At Toppenish, Edgar Bustillos doubled and scored twice while Caden Garcia struck out nine in a complete game for the Wildcats. They eliminated La Salle and advanced to play Naches Valley on Saturday.
In Friday’s other loser-out game, Zillah beat Connell 15-5 to earn a spot in Saturday’s 10 a.m. loser-out game against Kiona-Benton at Yakima County Stadium. The winners of those two early games will play at 4 p.m. with a state berth on the line.
Highlights: Edgar Bustillos (T) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Caden Garcia (T) CG, 3 ER, 4 H, 9 K; Zach Silva (LS) 1-3, 2b.
-
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 16, RIVER VIEW 4: At Cle Elum, Caleb Bogart went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs for the Warriors in their district opener. They clinched a state berth and will play a semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday against host Tri-Cities Prep, which beat White Swan 10-7.
The winner of that game will play in the championship at 3 p.m. and the loser will play for third place at 5 p.m.
Cle Elum highlights: Caleb Bogart 2-3, 2 runs, 4 RBI.
-
BURBANK 13, KITTITAS 2: At Kittitas, Conner Coles went 2 for 3 for the No. 1 West seed Coyotes in a loser-out game. Burbank clinched a state berth and advanced to a 12:30 p.m. semifinal at Tri-Cities Prep against Warden, which beat Goldendale 5-4.
Kittitas highlights: Conner Coles 2-3.
-
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 14-15, SUNNYSIDE 4-11: At West Valley, Anika Garcia homered and Amaleah Rodriguez came up a home run short of the cycle for the Rams in Game 1. Kenidee Holden contributed two hits and two RBI for West Valley in the season finale, setting up a rematch in a loser-out district game at West Valley next Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Anika Garcia (WV) 1-2, HR, 2 runs; Amaleah Rodriguez (WV) 3-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Anna Grange (WV) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Jansyn Carrizales (S) 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Garcia (WV) 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Nadia Stroh (S) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Carrizales (S) 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 sb; Maura Roberts (S) 3-4, 2b, run, 4 RBI; Cecilia Stroh (S) 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Maeve Weets (S) 2-2, 2b, run, RBI.
-
WENATCHEE 10-15, EISENHOWER 0-8: At Wenatchee, Paige Falk went 3 for 4 with a double and scored twice in the second game for the Cadets in their regular season finale. They’ll try to bounce back in a loser-out first round district game at Wenatchee.
Elsewhere, Davis ended its season with losses of 16-3 and 20-0 at Eastmont.
Ike highlights — Game 2: Paige Falk 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Katie Suhm 2-4, run, RBI; Olivia Rankin 1-4, 2b, run, RBI.
-
EWAC EAST
MABTON 0-11, RIVER VIEW 10-9: At River View, Jentry Simpson went 4 for 5 in the second game with a double and a triple and drove in 3 runs to help the Vikings earn a split. They’ll finish their regular season by hosting a doubleheader against Tri-Cities Prep on Saturday.
Mabton highlights — Game 1: Giselle Garzon 1-2, 2b. Game 2: Kierrah Roettger 1-4, 2 RBI; Jentry Simpson 4-5, 2b, 3b, 3 RBI; Malloree Simpson 3-4, 2 RBI, 15 K; Giselle Garzon 3-5, 2 RBI; Leandra Becerra 3-4, RBI; Karen Espinoze 2-3.
-
TRACK
CWAC DISTRICT
In Grandview, Selah’s boys and Ellensburg’s girls dominated the CWAC district meet, a prelude to next Friday’s CWAC-GSL regional meet at Ephrata.
Selah’s Cooper Quigley doubled back from winning the 1,600 to lower his career best in the 800 to 1:54.00. He and Shaun Salveson, who won the 400 in 49.92, helped the Vikings drop their 4x400 best to 3:29.84.
Ellensburg’s Carsyn Arlt swept the 100 and 200 and anchored the Bulldogs to season-best times in the 4x100 (50.74) and 4x200 (1:48.85). East Valley’s Allison Bryan also put on a show, winning the 100 and 300 hurdles and long jump. She was second to Arlt in the 200.
At the SCAC West sub-district at Wapato, Zillah’s Mia Hicks and Wapato’s Emilio Vela were triple winners and Hicks added a leg on the first-place 4x100. Naches Valley’s Grant Osborn reached 146-10 in the discus.
The SCAC district meet will be held at Zillah next Friday.
CWAC
At Grandview
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 171, Ephrata 129, Ellensburg 127, Prosser 66, Othello 36, Grandview 35, East Valley 11.
Locals in top four
100: 2, Chase Perez (Ell) 11.41; 3, Ethan Lakey (S) 11.51; 4, George Wright (Ell) 11.54. 200: 2, Devin Mooney (S) 23.66; 3, Perez (Ell) 23.80. 400: 1, Shaun Salveson (S) 49.92; 2, Noe Medina (G) 53.07; 3, Dillon Lopez (S) 54.53. 800: 1, Cooper Quigley (S) 1:54.00; 4, Theo Dittmer (Ell) 2:10.41. 1600: 1, Quigley (S) 4:23.68; 2, Eric Swedin (S) 4:25.97; 4, Jonathan Orozco (S) 4:38.05. 3200: 1, Swedin (S) 9:47.58; 2, Orozco (S) 10:18.23; 3, Nathan Shipley (S) 10:18.24; 4, Mac Steele (Ell) 10:19.42.
110H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.95; 3, Kolbe Phillips (P) 17.19. 300H: 2, Phillips (P) 42.61; 4, Josh Holmes (S) 45.07. 4x100: 1, Ellensburg (Boast, Wright, Andaya, Perez) 44.58; 2, Selah 44.60. 4x400: 1, Selah (Rees, Quigley, Mooney, Salveson) 3:29.84; 3, Prosser 3:41.19.
Shot: 2, Kestin Hofstad (P) 44-9.5; 3, Titus Jeffrey (G) 44-4; 4, Titan Nelson (S) 43-6.5. Disc: 3, Jeffrey (G) 121-6; 4, Henry Joyce (Ell) 119-4. Jav: 2, Richard Wellington (Ell) 152-7; 3, Evan Kinley (S) 148-3; 4, Trey Webb (P) 142-2. HJ: 1, Levi Dorsett (G) 6-0; 2, Perez (Ell) 5-8. PV: 1, Calvin Lundgren (S) and Mason Blad (Ell) 12-6; 3, Josh Holmes (S) 12-0; 4, Owen Moultray (S) 11-6. LJ: 1, Lakey (S) 20-2; 2, Boast (Ell) 19-5; 3, Darius Andaya (Ell) 18-11; 4, Wright (Ell) 18-8. TJ: 1, Neo Medrano (P) 41-9; 2, Boast (Ell) 39-11; 3, Andre Moore (S) 38-2; 4, Andaya (Ell) 37-11.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 174, Selah 113, Ephrata 90, East Valley 82, Othello 60, Prosser 57, Grandview 28.
Locals in top four
100: 1, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.91; 2, Isabel Montes-Salamanca (Ell) 13.26; 4, Bryana Barry (EV) 13.59. 200: 1, Arlt (Ell) 26.47; 2, Allison Bryan (EV) 26.63; 4, Barry (EV) 28.26. 400: 1, Elaine Joyce (Ell) 1:00.66; 3, Madison Huri (S) 1:03.81; 4, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:04.49. 800: 2, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:28.09; 3, Isabella Escamilla (S) 2:36.78; 4, Alejandra Salcedo (S) 2:37.72. 1600: 1, Kate Laurent (Ell) 5:17.74; 2, Emma Beachy (Ell) 5:51.29; 3, Abigail Huri (S) 5:52.37; 4, Eveyanna Townsend (EV) 5:52.52. 3200: 1, Laurent (Ell) 11:50.17; 2, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:39.88; 3, Beachy (Ell) 13:07.07.
100H: 1, Bryan (EV) 16.03; 3, Sierra Newell (S) 17.48; 4, Abby Whitemarsh (Ell) 17.61. 300H: 1, Bryan (EV) 48.29; 2, Kieryann Mattson (S) 52.26; 4, Jazmine Richey (G) 52.98. 4x100: 1, Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 50.74; 4, Selah 53.68. 4x200: 1, Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 1:48.85; 4, Grandview 1:54.61. 4x400: 1, Ellensburg (Seim, Fromherz, Laurent, Joyce) 4:17.33; 2, Selah 4:23.92; 3, East Valley 4:29.67.
Shot: 2, Newell (S) 33-2. Disc: 1, Newell (S) 111-3; 3, Maliyah Gordon (EV) 108-8. Jav: 2, Emily Panattoni (Ell) 102-3; 3, Avery Barnhart (P) 97-7; 4, Newell (S) 94-10. HJ: 1, Halle Wright (P) 5-2; 2, Sienna Black (G) 4-8; 4, Payten Gill (S) 4-6. PV: 1, Clara Holmes (S) 10-0; six tied at 7-6. LJ: 1, Bryan (EV) 16-11; 2, Kambree Blair (P) 16-3; 3, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 16-0; 4, Jasmine Mullen (S) 15-6.5. TJ: 1, Blair (P) 34-2.5; 2, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 33-6.5; 3, Isabel Montes-Salamanca (Ell) 32-10.25; 4, Kendra Groeneveld (P) 31-7.25.
-
SCAC WEST
At Wapato
BOYS
100: Emilio Vela (W) 11.32. 200: Vela (W) 23.24. 400: Brayden Anderson (LS) 52.61. 800: Cesar Loza (W) 2:06.33. 1600: Wyatt Clements (NV) 4:57.89. 3200: Gabriel Valdez (T) 11:16.16. 110H: Riley Blackburn (T) 18.15. 300H: Noah Robles (NV) 44.55. 4x100: Toppenish (Torres, Garcia, Cortes, Ferolito) 44.43. 4x400: Naches Valley (Hires, Rodriguez, Robles, Clements) 3:36.72.
Shot: Grant Osborn (NV) 41-10.5. Disc: Osborn (NV) 146-10. Jav: Luke Navarre (Z) 158-8. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-2. PV: Howard Brignone (NV) 10-0. LJ: Rodriguez (NV) 20-2. TJ: Vela (W) 42-1.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Z) 12.79. 200: Hicks (Z) 27.28. 400: Olivia Alegria (LS) 1:04.79. 800: Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:35.93. 1600: Brooke Miles (NV) 5:29.31. 3200: Miles (NV) 13:07.73. 100H: Allison Smith (NV) 17.80. 300H: Smith (NV) 50.75. 4x100: Zillah (A. Garza, K Garza, Hicks, Walle) 53.06. 4x200: Toppenish (Hernandez, Regis, Verduzco, Gonzalez) 2:00.52. 4x400: Naches Valley (Smith, Miles, Smith, Feriante) 4:28.71.
Shot: Isabella Kanelopoulos (LS) 33-7. Disc: Hannah Clements (NV) 95-10. Jav: Tatiana Camacho (T) 101-0. HJ: Kassy Garza (Z) 5-0. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 8-6. LJ: K. Garza (Z) 14-10.75. TJ: Hicks (Z) 33-10.5.
