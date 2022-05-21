MOSES LAKE — Recovering from a three-run deficit through three innings and riding the stout relief effort of sophomore Kaitlyn Leaverton, West Valley defeated Moses Lake 9-7 on Saturday to claim the CBBN’s second berth to the 4A state tournament next week.
Leaverton held the second-seeded Chiefs, who jumped out to a 6-3 lead, to one run over the final five innings and Linnea Butler was 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for the third-seeded Rams.
West Valley (16-7) will join district champion Eastmont at the 4A state tournament held at Spokane’s Merkel Sports Complex on May 27-28.
WV highlights: Kaitlyn Leaverton 5 IP, ER; Linnea Butler 3-5, HR, 4 RBI; Anika Garcia 3-5, 3b, 2 runs; Amaleah Rodriquez 3-5, 2 RBI; Katie Arnold 2-4, RBI; Leah Statler 1-3, RBI.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
ELLENSBURG 9, SELAH 1: At Carlon Park, Chante Leadercharge homered twice and Maddie Kennedy added another round-tripper for the Bulldogs, who won three straight games to earn the CWAC’s second state berth.
Kennedy pitched a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and Hannah Krogstadt went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored for fourth-seeded Ellensburg (13-11), which will join district champion Othello at the 2A state tournament at Carlon Park on Friday and Saturday. Brackets will be announced Sunday.
Highlights: Brynn Pendleton (S) 2-3; Victoria Zimmerman (E) 2-5, 2 RBI; Hannah Krogstadt (E) 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Maddie Kennedy (E) 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, CG, 8 K; Jami Nelson (E) 2-4, 2b, RBI; Reagan Messner (E) 2-4, run; Alexis Gillespie (E) 2b, run.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 9, KIONA-BENTON 8: At Kiwanis Park, after a semifinal setback to Royal, the Leopards won two consecutive one-run games to claim the SCAC’s third and final state berth.
Zillah stayed alive with a 6-5 victory over Wapato before facing Kiona-Benton in the winner-to-state game that was delayed due to weather.
The Leopards will join College Place and Royal in the 1A state tournament at Richland next week.
Saturday’s scores — Game 5: Wapato 11, Wahluke 1, loser out. Game 6: Connell 12, Naches Valley 7, loser out. Game 7: College Place 16, Kiona-Benton 1, semifinal. Game 8: Royal 14, Zillah 2, semifinal. Game 9: Zillah 6, Wapato 5, loser out. Game 10: Kiona-Benton 12, Connell 5, loser out. Game 11: Zillah 9, Kiona-Benton 8, winner-to-state, loser-out, late. Game 12: Royal vs. College Place, championship, both to state, late.
-
BASEBALL
4A STATE
SKYLINE 4, WEST VALLEY 2: At Yakima County Stadium, the 4A tournament is having one of its biggest Cinderella stories ever but unfortunately it comes at the expense of the Rams, the No. 3 seed who managed just two hits on Saturday.
Brandon Junker threw six innings for the 14th-seeded Spartans, who had an 8-11 record three weeks ago and had to win a pigtail just to get into their district tournament. But not only did Skyline upset West Valley but it then blanked Sumner 3-0 to earn a spot in the final four with a 16-12 record.
Brody Mills pitched six innings and hit an RBI double for West Valley, which finished its season at 20-3.
The CBBN’s other state qualifier, Moses Lake, defeated Curtis 5-1 but then fell to Richland 2-0 in the quarterfinals.
Highlights: Aidan Gerth (S) 2-3, 3 RBI; Brandon Junker (S) 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Drew Johnson (WV) 1-3, run; Jackson May (WV) 2 BB, run; Brody Mills (WV) 1-2, 2b, RBI, 6 IP, 3 hits, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5K; John Sullivan (WV) RBI.
-
1A STATE
KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 9, NACHES VALLEY 7: At Skagit CC, the Rangers nearly rallied from a 7-0 deficit after two innings but came up just short in the first-round game.
Thane Denny and Garren Gooler both had two hits and Logan Stevenson scored three runs for SCAC West champion Naches Valley, which finished its season at 18-7.
College Place and Royal, the SCAC’s other state qualifiers, won their first-round games but fell in the quarterfinals.
NV highlights: Garren Gooler 2-4, 2 RBI; Thane Denny 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Logan Stevenson 2 BB, 3 runs, SB; Andrew Boyer 1-2, RBI, 2 BB.
-
2B STATE
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN 11, CLE ELUM 5: At Adna, fifth-seeded Northwest Christian led 7-4 after three innings and pulled away with four runs in the fourth en route to the first-round win.
Joel Kelly hit a three-run double in the third frame for Cle Elum, which finished its season at 16-7.
Highlights: Joel Kelly (CE) 1-2, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Caleb Bogart (CE) 1-3, 2 runs, SB; Cole Singer (CE) 2 runs; Max Dearing (CE) 1-2, RBI; Clay Titus (CE) 1-3, RBI; Bell (NWC) 6 IP, 4 ER, 4 BB, 8 K.
-
TENNIS
CWAC DISTRICT
At East Valley
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 18, Ephrata 17, Othello 11, East Valley 10, Prosser 9, Ellensburg 4.
Singles — Championship: Kellam Adams (S) d. Aaron Villarreal (Othello) 7-6, 6-2. Second place: Villarreal (O) d. Bennett Berg (P).
Doubles — Championship: Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young (S) d. Chase Addink-Jobe VanHeusden (Eph) 6-0, 6-2. Second place: Addink-VanHeusden (Eph) d. Freeman-Giles (O) 6-4, 6-4.
GIRLS
Team scores: Selah 22, Ephrata 19, East Valley 10, Prosser 9, Othello 8, Ellensburg 4, Grandview 3.
Singles — Championship: Lotte Steinbach (S) d. Lexie Diem (Eph) 6-1, 6-1. Second place: Diem (Eph) d. Macie Ladd (S) 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — Championship: Henleigh Elder-Jasmine Shipley (EV) d. Maya Hall-Addison Ladd (S) 7-6, 6-4. Second place: Hall-Ladd (S) d. Mills-Shannon (Eph) 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
At Connell
BOYS
Top teams: Connell 8, Wahluke 7, Granger 6, Kiona-Benton 6. Local: Goldendale 4, La Salle 1, Toppenish 1.
Singles — Championship: Ezra Beus (Ki-Be) d. Andres Fierros (Wah) 7-6 (3), 6-1. Third place: Dayne Ziegler (R) d. Max Urrutia (Wah) 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles — Championship: AJ Cardenas-Adam Asher (G) d. Marcus Morrill-Cameron Price (Con) 6-4, 6-4. Third place: Daniel Li-Brandon Naef (Con) d. Eli Goldin-Kyden Blunt (Gol) 6-4, 7-5.
GIRLS
Top teams: College Place 12, La Salle 6, Connell 5, Toppenish 5. Local: Naches Valley 4.
Singles — Championship: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Sumi Leavell (CP) 6-2, 6-3. Third place: Ellen Wickham (Con) d. Isabella Alegria (LS) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Championship: Mia Ferraro-Grace Casagrande (CP) d. Lexi Harris-Cambria Wright (NV) 7-5, 6-0. Third place: Madi Christensen-Cambelle Anderson (R) d. Karen Romero-Jessica Wesley (TP) 6-2, 6-1.
-
EWAC DISTRICT
At Connell
GIRLS
Singles — Championship: Lucia Martinez-Lead (Highland) d. Jimena Gutierrez (White Swan) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Championship: Gwen Gilliam-Taylor Beam (Goldendale) d. Jasslyn Ramos-Eliana Rios (Granger).
