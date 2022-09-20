WENATCHEE — West Valley's quest for an equalizer looked as though it would end in disappointment heading into the final minute of regulation at Wenatchee Tuesday night.
A quick counterattack finally gave the Rams the goal they deserved in a dominant second-half, and extra time didn't even last a minute before Gigi Doucette scored to give West Valley a 2-1 win. The sophomore's long run and cross from the right side set up Tiffany Stratton's goal from just outside the six-yard box, then she capitalized on a similar cross from the opposite side by Ashlyn Valdivinos.
The senior defender and Seattle Pacific commit intercepted a pass near midfield, then kept the ball as she outsprinted an opponent before sending the ball across.
Junior all-CBBN forward Jes Lizotte returned from an injury for her first game this season and the unbeaten Rams will host Moses Lake on Saturday. Elsewhere in the Big 9, Sunnyside fell 8-0 at Moses Lake.
First half: 1, Wenatchee, Piper Davidson, 24:00.
Second half: 2, West Valley, Tiffany Stratton (Gigi Doucette), 80:00.
Extra time: 3, West Valley, Doucette (Ashlyn Valdovinos), 81:00.
-
EASTMONT 3, EISENHOWER 2: At Eastmont, the Cadets scored two game-tying goals but couldn't find a third after a late free kick by Eastmont's Kylee Maytrychit. Alexia Lee and Esperanza Haro found the net for Eisenhower, which will travel to Sunnyside on Saturday.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Jessie Ramirez (Paige Fischer), 17:00; 2, Ike, Alexia Lee (Isabella Diehm), 20:00.
Second half: 3, Eastmont, Liliana Johnson, 69:00; 4, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Diehm), 73:00; 5, Eastmont, Kylee Maytrychit, 79:00.
Saves: Vanessa Tellez (Ike) 8; Ali Tiechner (East) 6.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 6, SELAH 0: At East Valley, Ariana Lopez scored four goals and Shannah Mellick added her 12th and 13th of the season for the unbeaten Red Devils. They'll play at Othello and Selah will host Prosser on Thursday.
In other CWAC action, Prosser beat visiting Grandview 2-0 and Ephrata knocked off Othello 2-0.
First half: 1, EV, Shannah Mellick (Mackenzie Isaak), 16:00; 2, EV, Ariana Lopez (Mellick), 23:00; 3, EV, Lopez (Valeria Ruiz), 33:00; 4, EV, Mellick (Eveyanna Townsend), 35:00.
Second half: 5, EV, Lopez (Emma Walruff), 51:00; 6, EV, Lopez (Townsend), 60:00.
Saves: Lexi Grenz (S) 1, Sarah Russell (S) 1; Kate Ketcham (EV) 3, Giselle Uriostegui (EV) 1.
-
EWAC
HIGHLAND 10, GRANGER 1: At Granger, Rachael Keller scored three goals and assisted on three others for the Scotties, who will host Mabton while the Spartans play at Burbank on Thursday.
In other EWAC matches, Goldendale topped Warden 2-0, White Swan lost to Burbank 2-1 and Cle Elum outscored Mabton 4-1.
First half: 1, Highland, Gaby Paniagua (Rachael Keller), 3:00; 2, Highland, Keller (Aylin Aguilera), 5:00; 3, Highland, Maricza Mendoza, 12:00; 4, Highland, Mendoza (Keller), 27:00; 5, Highland, Anahi Garcia (Paniagua), 35:00.
Second half: 6, Highland, Garcia, (Melany Meza), 41:00; 7, Highland, Keller, 45:00; 8, Highland, Aguilera (Keller), 47:00; 9, Highland, Keller (Meza), 52:00; 10, Highland, own goal, 55:00; 11, Granger, Kamila Herrera, 79:00.
-
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 0, CONNELL 0: At Naches, Maddy Jewett made 22 saves to preserve a shutout for the Rangers. They'll host College Place on Thursday.
In other nonleague matches for area teams, Wapato lost 4-1 to Royal and Toppenish came up short in a 1-0 loss to Kiona-Benton.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Maddy Jewett (NV) 22.
-
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, WENATCHEE 0: At West Valley, sophomore Millea McMurry collected 30 assists as the Rams turned back Wenatchee 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 and moved to 2-0 in league. WV plays at Moses Lake on Thursday.
WV highlights: Lily Kinloch 10 kills; Kennedy Webb 9 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs; Ella Ferguson 6 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs; Mia Gonzalez 3 kills, 2 blocks; Kaitlyn Leaverton 6 kills; Emily Strong 7 digs, 1 ace; Millea McMurry 30 assists, 2 aces, 2 blocks
-
EASTMONT 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Eastmont, Alivia Colbert served seven aces and had six kills for the Cadets, who fell 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 on the road.
In other league play, Sunnyside defeated Moses Lake in five.
Eisenhower highlights: Evelin Rodriguez 14 assists, 4 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs; Paris Powell 4 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Taylor Edwards 4 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs, 1 block; Alivia Colbert 6 kills, 7 aces, 1 block; Ashley Serna 4 kills, 2 blocks; Braelen Skinner 10 digs; Alexia Lydin 3 blocks.
-
CWAC
SELAH 3, OTHELLO 0: At Othello, the Vikings opened their conference schedule with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-13 win and will visit East Valley on Thursday.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 14-15 serving, 1 ace, 8 pp, 1 kill, 8 digs; Madi McNett 3 kills; Emily Hutchinson 7-7 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, 5 digs; Taylor Kieser 4 aces, 9 kills, 4 digs, 10 assists; Maddy Miller 5 digs; Ana Hrle ace, 2 blocks, 6 kills, 2 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff 12-12 serving, 3 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 6 aces, 5 digs, 16 assists.
-
ELLENSBURG 3, EAST VALLEY 0: At East Valley, senior Lilly Button's 20 assists directed the Bulldogs to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-10 triumph. Ellensburg travels to Grandview on Thursday.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 5 aces, 15 kills, 5 pp, 8 digs; Olivia Anderson 9 kills, 2 blocks; Alana Marrs 7 kills, 3 blocks; Leah Drexler 3 aces, 12 digs; Kacey Mayo 3 aces, 8 assists; Lilly Button 20 assists, 4 digs.
-
GRANDVIEW 3, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Natalie Copeland's 11 kills and Mia Sanchez's 21 assists led the Greyhounds to a 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 win.
Grandview highlights: Natalie Copeland 11 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs; Sienna Black 9 kills, 2 blocks; Amaya Benitez 11 digs; Mía Sanchez 21 assists; Natalee Trevino 7 digs, 2 aces; Jazmine Richey 6 digs, 4 kills; Annabelle Alvarez 4 digs; Chantel Rosales 2 digs; Baylee Hamm 3 kills.
-
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, GRANGER 0: At Granger, sophomore Lydia Hanning was 21-for-22 serving with three aces and Brook Blain put together 13 kills and seven blocks to spark the Timberwolves to a 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 win.
Goldendale highlights: Lydia Hanning 21-22 serving, 3 aces, 2 kills; Brook Blain 13 kills, 7 blocks; Taryn Rising 7 kills, 13 digs, 13-13 serving, 12 pp; Brylee Mulrony 13 pp, 11 digs; Emily Tindall 24 assists, 6 digs; Gwen Gilliam 14 digs, 21 pp, 6 kills; Lexi Molnar 10-11 serving, 21 digs.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 10-11 serving, 2 kills, 28 assists; Eliana Rios 11-11 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 21 digs, 27 pp; Alyssa Roman 8-10 serving, 3 kills, 3 digs, 5 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 13-16 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, 12 digs, 4 pp; Marian Alaniz 10-12 serving, 1 ace, 5 kills; Amy Torres 8-9 serving, 16 kills, 9 digs, 9 pp; Stacey Cruz 10 digs, 11 pp; Estrella Valencia 4 kills, 1 block.
-
WHITE SWAN 3, KITTITAS 1: At White Swan, the Cougars rallied for a 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 victory and will play at Highland on Thursday.
WS highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger 3 kills; Saige Watlamet 3 kills; Emily Haggerty 3 blocks; Dalia Vera 1 kill; McKayla Broncheau 17 service points.
-
CLE ELUM 3, HIGHLAND 1: At Cle Elum, the Warriors rallied for a 23-25, 25-10, 28-26, 25-12 victory.
Highland highlights: Autumn Hammett 20 successful serves; Diana Avelar 9 serves; Anya Rydberg 8 serves, 1 ace; Vanessa Mujica 7 serves, 1 ace.
-
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 3, WALHLUKE 0: At Wahluke, Malia Wheeler and Tatum Marang served seven aces apiece and Kaylee Wheeler had 16 kills as the Lightning prevailed 25-9, 25-13, 25-8.
La Salle highlights: Tatum Marang 7 aces, 10 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Kaylee Wheeler 3 aces, 16 kills; Malia Wheeler 7 aces, 31 assists; Angeles Torres 5 aces, 5 digs; Violet Tunstall 1 ace; Anelisa Ramirez 2 kills; Natalie Overby 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig.
-
TOPPENISH 3, KIONA-BENTON 0: At Toppenish, the Wildcats earned their third win over the last four matches with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-16 decision.
-
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 14-10, DAVIS 2-4: At West Valley, Linnea Butler clubbed a home run in each game Samantha Ostriem was 4-for-7 for the day with four runs and four RBI as the Rams improved to 6-0.
Highlights — Game 1: Linnea Butler (WV) 1-1, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Samantha Ostriem (WV) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Maris Barbee (WV) 1-3, 2 RBI; Hannah Betterton (WV) 2-3, 3 runs, RBI, CG, 5 IP, 0 ER; Mia Orozco (D) 2-3, run; Sherlyn Corea (D) 2-2, RBI. Game 2: Linnea Butler (WV) 1-3, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Haley Betterton (WV) 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Samantha Ostriem (WV) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Layla Hall (D) 3-3, RBI; Citlalli Garcia (D) 2-3, run.
