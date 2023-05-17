ROCK ISLAND — With five finishers in the top eight and all six golfers qualifying for state, West Valley’s boys captured the 36-hole CBBN district title on Tuesday at Rock Island Golf Course.
West Valley’s Brady Komstadius tied Eastmont’s Cal Anderson for first with 149 and Anderson won the medalist playoff on the second hole. Komstadius turned in rounds of 74 and 75 and Anderson charged back with a closing round of 69.
WV’s Trey LeCheminant, the defending champion, was third a stroke back at 150, posting scores of 79 and 71.
Colton Owen (153), Bradley Hammermeister (155), Kaiden Freisz (155) and Pierson Kloster (158) helped the Rams best Eastmont by 12 strokes for the team title.
The Class 4A state tournament will be held May 23-24 at The Creek at Qualchin in Spokane.
Team scores: West Valley 604, Eastmont 616, Wenatchee 699, Moses Lake 685.
Winner: Cal Anderson (Ea) 80-69-149 and Brady Komstadius (WV) 74-75-149, Anderson won playoff.
Local state qualifiers: 3, Trey LeCheminant (WV) 150; 6, Colton Owen (WV) 153; 7, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) and Kaden Freisz (WV) 155; 9, Pierson Kloster (WV) 158. Other local highlights: Maverick Pastor (Ike) 178, Brody Weets (Su) 178, Mark Stephens (Ike) 186, Jayden Chambers (Su) 191, Alexis Arguello (Ike) 196, Finnegan Anderson (Davis) 203.
Becker wins CWAC titleSUNNYSIDE — Selah’s Lexi Becker edged Ephrata’s Jayme Dwight by a stroke to capture the CWAC girls district title on Wednesday at Black Rock Creek Golf Course.
Teammate Kaitlyn Panarello was fifth to help the Vikings win the team title by seven strokes over East Valley.
EV’s Mackenzie Isaak was fourth and will join three other teammates as qualifiers for the 2A state tournament next week at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake.
Team scores: Selah 412, East Valley 419, Ephrata 423, Othello 463.
Winner: Lexi Becker (Selah) 84. At Black Rock Creek.
Local state qualifiers: Mackenzie Isaak (EV) 102, Kaitlyn Panarello (Se) 103, Caroline Johnson (EV) 104, Ivana Zaldivar (EV) 105, Kara Heater (EV) 108. Other local highlights: Jacey Scott (Se) 109, Mikayla Wolfram (Se) 116.
SOFTBALL
EWAC DISTRICT
KITTITAS 13, RIVER VIEW 8: At Kittitas, Ava Both was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI to spark the Coyotes’ 14-hit offense in the first-round game. Reyse Phillips also had three hits and scored three runs.
After River View pushed ahead 8-7 in the top of the sixth, Kittitas responded by plating six runs in the bottom of the frame with Addison Conley’s two-run triple putting the Coyotes ahead for good.
The tournament moves to the Pasco Sports Complex on Friday with Kittitas (14-7) taking on Dayton-Waitsburg in a 2 p.m. semifinal. The top three teams advance to state.
The East Division won Wednesday’s other first-round games as Tri-Cities Prep defeated Cle Elum 15-11, Dayton-Waitsburg beat Goldendale 16-1 and Warden topped Granger 15-0.
Highlights: Ava Both 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Reyse Phillips 3-4, 3b, 3 runs; Rillee Huber 2-5, 2 runs; Natalie Cox 2-4, run, RBI; Shakina Miller 2 runs; Elysa Nash 5 IP, 9 K, 2 RBI; Addison Conley 3b, 2 RBI.
TRACK
1B DISTRICT
At Manson
Boys local state qualifiers — 200: 2, Haydn Edwards (RC) 24.04. 110H: 1, Blake Bazaldua (RC) 17.33. 300H: 1, Bazaldua (RC) 44.28. Shot: 2, Ezekiel Nolan (RC) 38-10.75.
Girls local state qualifiers — LJ: 1, Carrie Dobie (RC) 13-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.