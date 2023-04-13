EAST WENATCHEE — With the top six golfers in the field, West Valley’s boys dominated the CBBN’s second all-league meet on Thursday at Wenatchee Valley Golf and Country Club.
Colton Owen, Brady Komstadius and Pierson Kloster tied for first with 18-hole rounds of 76.
The Rams’ winning score was 306, 28 strokes up on runner-up Eastmont.
West Valley will compete next Thursday in the Palouse Ridge Invitational in Pullman. The next all-league meet is April 21.
Team scores: West Valley 306, Eastmont 334, Moses Lake 367, Wenatchee 370, Sunnyside 394, Davis 441.
Top individuals: Colton Owen (WV) 76, Brady Komstadius (WV) 76, Pierson Kloster (WV) 76, Trey LeCheminant 78, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 79, Landen Birley (WV) 80.
BOYS SOCCER
EWAC-SCAC
HIGHLAND 10, ZILLAH 0: At Highland, Miguel Romero netted a hat trick and assisted two other goals to help the Scotties extend their winning streak to nine matches. They’ll host La Salle while Zillah plays at Granger Saturday.
First half: 1, Highland, Albert Magallon (Miguel Romero); 2, Highland, Jose Perez (Rudy Silva); 3, Highland, Miguel Romero.
Second half: 4, Highland, Romero; 5, Highland, Francisco Silva (Perez); 6, Highland, Romero (Jose Anguiano); 7, Highland, Leonel Garcia (Anguiano); 8, Highland, Anguiano (F. Silva); 9, Highland, R. Silva (F. Silva); 10, Highland, JuanLuis Gonzalez (Romero).
Saves: Bryan Soto (H) 3.
WAPATO 5, LA SALLE 0: At La Salle, Rodrigo Fuentes scored the first and last goals for the Wolves in their fourth straight win. They’ll host White Swan while La Salle travels to Highland Saturday.
First half: 1, Wapato, Rodrigo Fuentes (Jesus Marin), 15:00; 2, Wapato, Angel Serrato (Alex Barrera), 30:00; 3, Wapato, Marin (Irvin Carmona), 35:00.
Second half: 4, Wapato, Alex Barrera (Oscar Vargas), 62:00; 5, Wapato, Fuentes (Marin), 75:00.
Saves: Alejandro Morin (W) 5; Ciro Ramirez (LS) 13.
WHITE SWAN 11, NACHES VALLEY 2: At White Swan, the Cougars scored the first seven goals to complete a season sweep. They’ll play at Wapato while Naches Valley hosts Toppenish Saturday.
In a nonleague match Thursday night, Ellensburg beat Wahluke 2-0.
NV goals: Julio Luna Cruz, Dylan Byrd.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 12-8, SUNNYSIDE 1-3: At Sunnyside, Haley Betterton was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the opener and Kaitlyn Leaverton struck out 11 in the second game for the Rams (6-0, 8-2), who play at East Valley on Wednesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Alexys Soptich (WV) CG, 5 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Maris Barbee (WV) 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton (WV) 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Alicia Rodriguez (S) 1-2, 2b. Game 2: Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-4, 2 RBI; Leah Statler (WV) 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 3-3, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, RBI; Ryder Prather (WV) 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Alicia Rodriguez (S) 1-3, solo HR; Jansyn Carrizales (S) 1-3, 2b, run, RBI.
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 18-15, TOPPENISH 8-0: At Zillah, Gracie Holden had two doubles and five RBI in the second game to help wrap up the sweep. Zillah (2-0, 6-4) will host Sunnyside Christian on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Jacelyn Yearout-Dionne (Z) 2-4; Emma Flood (Z) 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Destyni Salme (Z) WP, 1 hit, 2 K; Emma Flood (Z) 2-2, 2 runs; Gracie Holden (Z) 2-2, 2 2b, 5 RBI.
TRACK
CWAC
At Selah
BOYS
100: Joshua Green (Eph) 11.45. 200: Joshua Green (Eph) 22.55. 400: Dillon Lopes (S) 52.59. 800: Hayden Roberts (Eph) 2:02.93. 1600: Hayden Malone (Eph) 4:46.30. 3200: Ethan Smith (EV) 11:01.95. 110H: Tyler Raine (Eph) 16.07. 300H: Tyler Raine (Eph) 43.17. 4x100: Ephrata 43.92, East Valley 44.17. 4x400: Ephrata 3:37.76.
Shot: Weslee Kriete (Eph) 52-4. Disc: Weslee Kriete (Eph) 134-4. Jav: Brennen Carey (P) 144-3. HJ: Evan Kinley (S) 5-6. LJ: Isaac Ford (EV) 19-5.25. TJ: Neo Medrano (P) 41-5.
GIRLS
100: Soleil Hoefer (P) 13.58. 200: Ariana Lopez (EV) 28.12. 400: Madison Huri (S) 1:03.02. 800: Isabella Escamilla (S) 2:37.51. 1600: Alexa Laughlin (Eph) 5:38.85. 3200: Phoebe Topper (S) 14:13.70. 100H: Payten Gill (S) 18.75. 300H: Kieryann Mattson (S) 51.45. 4x100: Prosser 53.10. 4x200: Ephrata 1:54.28. 4x400: Selah 4:21.35.
Shot: Mckenzie Paullin (Eph) 35-10.5. Disc: Allyson Garza (S) 104-0. Jav: Kieryann Mattson (S) 97-2. HJ: Payten Gill (S) 4-8. PV: Clara Holmes (S) 10-0. LJ: Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 15-9.5. TJ: Kambree Blair (P) 33-5.
At Grandview
BOYS
100: Jackson Rowland (G) 11.78. 200: Terrill Freeman (O) 24.52. 400: Daniel Sullivan (E) 56.05. 800: Nate Cortese (E) 2:12.09. 1600: Chase Perez (E) 4:46.00. 3200: Jeremy Wallace (E) 10:34.53. 110H: Blake Smith (E) 19.22. 300H: Blake Smith (E) 46.48. 4x100: Othello 47.13. 4x400: Ellensburg 3:56.36.
Shot: Titus Jeffrey (G) 50-2.75. Disc: Titus Jeffrey (G) 144-1. Jav: Austin Garza (G) 140-7. HJ: Dylan Garza (G) 5-2. PV: Adam Singer (E) 12-6. LJ: Ishmeal Soriano (O) 18-11. TJ: Caden Lewis (O) 35-1.75.
GIRLS
100: Bella Garza (O) 13.27. 200: Bella Garza (O) 28.43. 400: Jennifer Isidoro (G) 1:07.72. 800: Marianna Crosby (E) 2:51.51. 1600: Marianna Crosby (E) 6:19.70. 3200: Nataly Amador (G) 14:10.52. 100H: Hailie Veliz (O) 21.27. 300H: Justine Freeman (G) 54.73. 4x100: Grandview 54.00. 4x200: Grandview 2:00.32. 4x400: Othello 4:55.86.
Shot: Lacey Garza (O) 31-3.5. Disc: Emily Panattoni (E) 93-11. Jav: Marissa Castilleja (G) 87-8. HJ: Josephine Gentry (O) 4-8. PV: Heidi Whitemarsh (E) 8-0. LJ: Bella Garza (O) 14-11.5. TJ: Ava Medina (G) 30-7.75.
SCAC
At Wahluke
BOYS
100: Gabe Craig (LS) 11.11. 200: Chase Nielson (C) 23.43. 400: Aiden Wolpert (CP) 53.60. 800: Jason Blass (Wah) 2:14.28. 1600: Jio Herrera (CP) 4:54.36. 3200: Daman Burgener (CP) 11:21.73. 110H: Joseph Zilla (CP) 16.95. 300H: Joseph Zilla (CP) 44.77. 4x100: Connell 45.21. 4x400: College Place 3:43.98.
Shot: Cade Clyde (C) 48-8. Disc: Andrei Smith (CP) 134-9. Jav: Kellen Riner (C) 173-8. HJ: Brayan Calvario (Wah) 5-8. PV: Noel Virgen (Wah) 7-6. LJ: Chase Nielson (C) 19-8. TJ: Chase Nielson (C) 39-1.5.
GIRLS
100: Jenna Hill (CP) 13.81. 200: Emilee Van Buren (C) 27.66. 400: Emilee Van Buren (C) 1:02.73. 800: Olivia Alegria (LS) 2:34.85. 1600: Bevani Yrigoyen (LS) 5:51.23. 3200: Stephany Elias (Wah) 14:06.33. 100H: Ella Craig (LS) 17.67. 300H: Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 51.15. 4x100: College Place 53.44. 4x200: Connell 1:56.55. 4x400: Connell 4:32.93.
Shot: Natalie Overby (LS) 35-7.5. Disc: Natalie Overby (LS) 99-11. Jav: Daisy Barajas (Wah) 117-10. HJ: Mya Adams (CP) 4-8. PV: Sofia Alvarado (Wap) 6-6. LJ: Mya Adams (CP) 16-5. TJ: Daisy Barajas (Wah) 30-2.
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Axel Fulton (WV) d. Henry Hodge 6-0, 6-2; Dhruv Kumpr (WV) d. Christian Salas 6-0, 6-1; Pete Kegley (WV) d. Alexis Parrales 6-1, 6-0; Will Rojan (WV) d. Anthony Capistran 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Jimmy Pruit-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Alexis Parrales-Angel Jimenez 6-0, 6-1; Josh Raj-May Fleming (WV) d. Enrie Hernandez-Orlan Delgado 6-3, 4-6, 1-0; Luke Kwon-Dashle DeMill (WV) d. Josiah Garcia-Nico Rodgriguez.
West Valley girls 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Ivy Tweety (WV) d. Emma Stephens 6-4, 6-0; Maddie Maison (WV) d. Kayla King 6-1, 6-0; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Ashley Lombness 6-0, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Tiara Vasquez 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Ahlyah Basmeh-Zanna Orvlad (WV) d. Sara Alcala Nemecio-Cinthya Cabanillas 6-1, 6-0; Hollis Bendall-June Jacky (WV) d. Anicca Martinez-Alexandra Tovar 6-0, 6-0; Gracyn Cantrell-Taylor Rivera (WV) d. Taylor Jaramillo-Tsukiko Kiyomi 6-2, 6-1.
Davis boys 7, Eastmont 0
Singles: Angel Sanchez (D) d. Josh Anantatmula 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Matthew Bethel (D) d. Britt Dickey 6-1, 6-2; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Gabriel Torres 6-1, 6-1; Brigdon Feen (D) for.
Doubles: Paul Meza-Alex Lascar (D) d. Deacan Allais-Caleb Himple 6-1, 6-3; Liam Hill-Coleman Russel (D) d. Adonal Abarca-Jesus Cruz 6-0, 6-1; Oliver Temple-Alex Vargas (D) for.
Eastmont girls 6, Davis 1
Singles: Elise Bickford (E) d. Anya Boughton 6-0, 6-0; Valerie McCray (E) d. Chloe Paulson 6-2, 6-0; Alondra Valladares (D) d. Leslie Gonzalez 7-6 (8-6), 6-3; Kieumy Huber (E) d. Jaquelin Cordero 6-3, 7-5 (10-7).
Doubles: Annic Kunze-Lydia Riggs (E) d. Jhanet Pascual-Anabeth Montemaor 6-0, 6-0; Savannah Nuxoll-Sarah Morelos (E) d. Sienna Kerrigan-Catarina Copeland 6-1, 6-0; Kelly Tucker-Giselle Delgado (E) d. Yahaira Cortez-Emily Morales 6-1, 6-0.
Wenatchee boys 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Kai Miller (W) d. Christian Salas 6-1, 6-2; Aiden Shattuck (W) d. Brian Priego 6-2, 6-1; Noah Payen (W) d. Davian Chavez 6-1, 6-0; Anthony Capistran (E) d. Jacob McAllister 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Ben Lewis-Everet White (W) d. Ernie Hernandez-Alexis Parrales; Aistom Bromily-Owen Tueten (W) d. Orlan Delgado-Angel Jimenez; Ben Bordon-Liam Schmidt (W) d. Josiah Garcia/Nico Rodriguez.
Wenatchee girls 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Avery Tomas (W) d. Tsukiko Kiyomi 6-0, 6-1; Katelyn Murphy (W) d. Kayla King 6-1, 6-1; Jenna Thrapp (W) d. Ashley Lombness 6-1, 6-0; Kensie Murphy (W) d. Tiara Vasquez 6-1, 6-7, 1-0.
Doubles: Clara Shattuck-Sienna Kaufman (W) d. Sara Alcala Nemecio-Cinthya Cabanillas 6-1, 6-1; Taylor Finley-Ava Kerr (W) d. Anicca Martinez-Alexandra Tovar 6-1, 6-4; Lauren Bixby-Lauren Black (W) d. Taylor Jaramillo-Audrey Livingston 6-4, 7-6.
CWAC
Selah boys 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Kaden Giles (S) d. Joel Alvarez 6-1, 6-2; Matthew Merrell (S) d. Jordan Hernandez 7-6 (11-9), 7-5.
Doubles: Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz (S) d. Joseph Alaniz-Christian Downs 6-1, 6-2; Braden Moss-Will Moultray (S) d. Axael Olguin-Eduardo Cabrera 6-0, 6-2; Ethan Sasen-Will Patching (S) for.
Selah girls 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Janae Hall (S) d. Lauralia Montelongo-Solis 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; Gesselle Razo (G) d. Caitlin Strand 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (S) d. Jenesis Prieto-Haylin Contreras 6-1, 6-0; Kendra Adams-Sarah Tamblyn (S) d. Natasha Ochoa-Allysa Van Tress 6-1, 6-0; Gabi Young-Jenna Bond (S) d. Sophia Flores-Marilene Montelongo-Solis 6-4, 7-5.
SCAC-EWAC
Toppenish boys 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Jackson Dhane (L) d. Johan Ojeda 6-2, 6-2; Marcus Berger (L) d. Isaiah Pacheco 5-7, 6-2, 7-4.
Doubles: Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T) d. Mason Herald-Isaac Sauer 6-1, 6-4; Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Jaxton Caffrey-David Romero 6-3, 6-2; Kyu Hurley-Jose Arcila (T) for.
Toppenish girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (L) d. Alyssa Gonzalez 6-0, 6-1; Mikayla Mendoza (L) d. Magali Mendoza 6-3, 4-6, 9-7.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Alaina Heneqhen-Genevieve McCoy 6-2, 6-3; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Courdes Diefenbach-Abigail Brown 6-4, 6-2; Jeanette Torres-Sophia Jimenez (T) d. Hushnuda Elolova-Rosemarie Dooley 6-3, 6-2.
Naches Valley girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Sarah Busey (WS) f. Carmen Buck; Angela Chavarin d. Gavyn Osborn 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Andrea Anguiano-Ana Quinones 6-0, 6-2; Maddy Jewett-Elle Deduo (NV) d. Taylee Hull-Cassandra Contreras 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Jacobs-Abby Sanchez (NV) d. Joelle Jones-Venessa Miller 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.