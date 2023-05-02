Brody Mills took the drama out of the beginning of this showdown in a hurry.
West Valley's senior lefty threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine as the Rams pulled even with Moses Lake for the CBBN lead with an 8-0 victory on Tuesday at West Valley. Mills also went 2-for-3 with two doubles.
West Valley and Moses Lake are tied at 14-2 with a doubleheader on Friday at Moses Lake. They have both already clinched spots in the district championship game on May 12.
Brandt Kneisler and Steven Johnson had two RBI each for West Valley (15-3), which hit five doubles. Kneisler also pitched the seventh and struck out three.
WV highlights: Brody Mills 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 BB, 9 K, 2-3, 2 2b, run; Steven Johnson 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Brandt Kneisler 1-4, run, 2 RBI, 1 IP, 3 K; Tommy Meluskey 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; John Sullivan 1-4, 2b, 2 runs.
-
DAVIS 8, WENATCHEE 5: At Wenatchee, freshman Quinton Allen-Greggs pitched four innings and sparked a three-run rally in the seventh inning with an RBI single that broke a 5-5 tie.
Trent Williams, Josh Sosa and Trent Willsey all had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Pirates (9-7, 10-8), who host Wenatchee for a doubleheader on Friday.
Davis highlights: Trent Williams 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Chase Hansen 2 sb, 2 runs; Dominik Martinez 1-2, 2 runs; Quinton Allen-Greggs 1-4, 2 RBI, 4 IP, 1 ER; Trent Willsey 2-4, run, RBI; Josh Sosa 2-4, run, RBI; Brian Alcazar 3 IP, 2 ER.
-
EASTMONT 12, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, the Wildcats moved to 9-7, keeping pace with Davis, and will host the Grizzlies to wrap up the regular season on Friday.
Highlights: Luke Gale (E) 5 IP, 5 K; Michael Singleton (E) 3-5, 3 RBI, 1 IP; J'Den Briones (S) 1-3, 2b.
-
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 11-7, ZILLAH 0-0: At Zillah, Luke Jenkins and Landen Cuyle combined for a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in the opener and Andrew Boyer worked the full seven innings in the second shutout and struck out nine for the Rangers, who closed out an 8-0 campaign in the West.
Naches Valley (18-2) will host the East's No. 4 team for a first-round district game next Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Luke Jenkins (NV) 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 4 K; Landen Cuyle (NV) 3 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 4 K; Landin Clements (NV) 4-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Logan Stevenson (NV) 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Ty Moore (NV) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Jaden Zimmerman (NV) 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Andrew Boyer (NV) 7 IP, 3 hits, 3 BB, 9 K; Thane Denny (NV) 2-3, run; Jaden Zimmerman (NV) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Kaden Haffner (Z) 2-3.
-
TOPPENISH 16-10, WAPATO 3-1: At Toppenish, Julian Godina went 3 for 4 and scored twice in the opener and then struck out 11 in a complete game to close out the sweep for the Wildcats in the regular season finale for both teams.
Toppenish highlights — Game 1: Caden Garcia 4.2 IP, 8 K, 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Julian Godina 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Adam Luth Garcia 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Nico Ramos 1-2, 2b, 2 runs. Game 2: Godina 7 IP, R, 4 H, 11 K, 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; A.L. Garcia 1-3, 2b, run.
-
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 11-21, WAHLUKE 0-4: At Wahluke, Jacob Rettig pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the opener with no walks and 11 strikeouts for La Salle (5-14). Andrew Mauch was 4-for-6 for the day with five RBI and pitched three innings while fanning six in the second game.
Highlights — Game 1: Jacob Rettig CG, 5 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 11 K, 1-4, 3b, 2 runs; Andrew Mauch 3-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cooper Arnold 3-3, 2 runs; Justus Barker 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Eddie Messer 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Andrew Mauch 1-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 6K; Billy Marquis 1-1, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Eddie Messer 2-4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Justus Barker 2-3, 3 runs; Zach Silva 3 runs, RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 16, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, Madi Morrison and Tia Ramynke combined on a two-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Red Devils (11-6), who host Othello on Saturday to conclude CWAC play. Eisenhower plays Davis on May 12.
In other action Tuesday, Wenatchee topped Davis 14-3.
EV highlights: Madi Morrison 3 IP, 2 hits, 5 K, 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Tia Ramynke 2 IP, 1 hit, 2 K, 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Tori Goodell 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Tinley Taylor 3-4, 2 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Leira Freeburg-Perez 2-2, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Olivia Kruger 1-1, run, RBI; Alexa Clark 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
DAVIS 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Davis, Ezrah Ochoa helped create an own goal and scored his 18th goal of the season to lead the Pirates. Davis (8-3, 11-3) remained tied with Eastmont and Wenatchee atop the league as the three fight for district title berths heading into the Pirates' season finale at Eastmont Friday night. Eisenhower (5-6, 5-7-2) is locked into the fifth seed and will play its season finale against Wenatchee Friday before traveling to Sunnyside for a loser-out play-in match next Tuesday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Davis, own goal, 46:00; 2, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa, 50:00; 3, Davis, Santiago Gonzalez (Antonio Garcia), 64:00.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (E) 6; Alexander Capi (D) 4.
-
EASTMONT 4, WEST VALLEY 1: At West Valley, Emmanuel Gavris scored a late goal for the Rams, who will conclude their season at Sunnyside Friday. Elsewhere in the CBBN, Wenatchee beat Moses Lake 7-1 to keep pace with Davis and Eastmont for first place.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Aaron Leon; 2, Eastmont, A. Leon, 37:00.
Second half: 3, Eastmont, Benny Mejia, 44:00; 4, Eastmont, Edgar Leon, 49:00; 5, West Valley, Emmanuel Gavris (Cooper Plant), 63:00.
Saves: Fernando Garcia (E) 1; Andres Campos (WV) 11.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 4, EPHRATA 0: At Grandview, Jorge Perez netted a pair of first-half goals and Isai Rojas made 13 saves to preserve the shutout for the No. 3 seed Greyhounds. They advanced to Wednesday's semifinals and will play at No. 2 seed Othello.
First half: 1, Grandview, Jorge Perez (PK), 20:00; 2, Grandview, Perez (Johnathan Valencia), 27:00.
Second half: 3, Grandview, Juan Marquez (Miguel Hernandez), 47:00; 4, Grandview, Eric Martinez (Vicente Carrasco).
Saves: Kolby Carvo (E) 8; Isai Rojas (G) 13.
-
SELAH 4, ELLENSBURG 1: At Ellensburg, Caden McNett scored all four goals and Jack Neumeyer saved a second-half penalty kick with the score tied to help the No. 5 seed Vikings avenge two regular season losses to No. 4 Ellensburg in a CWAC quarterfinal.
Selah's set to visit No. 1 East Valley in a Wednesday semifinal and Ellensburg will host the loser of Wednesday's Grandview-Othello matchup in a loser-out game Saturday.
First half: 1, Selah, Caden McNett (Clayton Westfall), 20:00; 2, Ellensburg, 32:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, McNett (Nico Rodriguez-Burdeaux), 62:00; 4, Selah, McNett (PK), 71:00; 5, Selah, McNett (Rylan Tilley), 78:00.
Saves: Jack Neumeyer (S) 6.
-
TENNIS
Rams double up for 12-0
West Valley's boys and girls both closed out 12-0 seasons in CBBN play against Moses Lake on Tuesday.
The boys prevailed 5-2 while the girls won 7-0 on their home courts, where the district tournament will be held on May 13-15.
At Kissel Park, Davis' boys edged Eisenhower 4-3 while the Ike's girls won 6-1.
In the CWAC, East Valley's boys beat Grandview 5-0 to push their league record to 10-0. The Red Devils finish with Prosser and Othello later this week.
West Valley boys 5, Moses Lake 2
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Marwan Warnick 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Adam Wiseman 7-5, 6-1; Will Rojan (WV) d. Caleb Dickinson 6-3, 6-4; Roman Jenks (ML) d. Josh Raj 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Emmitt Madsen-Keston Roylance 6-2, 6-1; Dhruv Kumar-Pete Kegley (WV) d. Colin Stanberry-Sammy Molitor 6-0, 6-0; Carson Owens-Marshall DeGooyer (ML) d. Max Fleming-Jaden Holt 1-6, 7-6, 6-4.
West Valley girls 7, Moses Lake 0
Singles: Maddie Maison (WV) d. CeCe Trinnaman 6-0, 6-1; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Claire Thompson 6-0, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Belize Orton 6-3, 6-0; Aylyah Basmeh (WV) d. Kay Trinnaman 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Ivy Tweedy-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Abbie O'Neal-Kiky Thomas 6-1, 6-1; Hollis Bendall-Abby Warren (WV) d. Elise Miles-Maddie McDonald 6-0, 6-0; Taylor Rivera-Emma Carlson (WV) d. Kalei Bruce-Amelia Bowen 6-2, 6-2.
-
Davis boys 4, Eisenhower 3
Singles: Angel Sanchez (D) d. Henry Hodge 6-0, 6-2; Mathew Bethel (D) d. Christian Salas 6-0, 6-1; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Brian Priego 6-1, 6-0; Raul Meza (D) d. Anthony Capistran 1-6 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Alexis Parrales-Angel Jimenez (Ike) d. Brigdon Feen-Alex Lascar 4-6, 6-4, 7-6; Ernie Hernandez-Orlan Delgado (Ike) d. Liam Hill-Oliver Temple 6-4, 7-5; Nico Rodriguez-Josiah Garcia (Ike) d. Coleman Russel-Alex Vargas 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.
Eisenhower girls 6, Davis 1
Singles: Emma Stephens (Ike) d. Karen Madrigal 6-0, 6-2; Tsukiko Kiyomi (Ike) d. Alondra Valladares 7-6, 6-4; Kayla King (Ike) d. Jaquelin Cordero 6-1, 6-2; Ashley Lombness (Ike) d. Chloe Paulson 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).
Doubles: Cinthya Cabanillas-Sara Alcala Nemecio (Ike) d. Jhanet Pascual-Anabeth Montemaor 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; Sienna Kerrigan-Catrina Copeland (D) d. Anicca Martinez-Alexandra Tovar 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; Audrey Livingston-Taylor Jaramillo (Ike) d. Emily Morales-Yahaira Cortez 6-2, 6-2.
-
CWAC
East Valley boys 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Cameron Erb (EV) d. Jordan Hernandez 6-1, 6-3; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Joel Alvarez 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Dallas DeBlasio-Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-0, 6-0; Teegan Hooper-Brady Locke (EV) d. Christian Downs-Axael Olguin 6-0, 6-0; Rylan Kozma-Ian Larkin (EV) d. Eduardo Cabrera-Victor Mendoza 6-0, 6-0.
East Valley girls 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Haylin Contreras 6-0, 6-0; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Marilena Montelongo-Solis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis-Giselle Razo (G) d. Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler 6-3, 7-5; Ceci Mendoza-Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Jenasis Prieto-Kimberly Palacios 6-3, 6-1; Emily Jensen-Delaney Gibbons (EV) d. Cynthia Sotelo-Caitlin Aguilar 6-1, 6-1.
-
Ellensburg boys 3, Selah 2
Singles: Kaden Giles (S) d. Caden Jenkins 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Merrell (S) d. Ezekiel Wageneck 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Eli Lewis-Konner Carlson (E) d. Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Sam Altman-Coe-Luke Bayne (S) d. Braden Moss-Will Moultray 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; David Vicente-Arias-Grady Bayne (E) d. Ethan Sasen-Will Patching 6-1, 6-7, 6-1.
Selah girls 3, Ellensburg 2
Singles: Leah Lewis (E) d. Janae Hall 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; Jenna Bond (S) d. Teresa Garcia-Green 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (S) d. Kacey Mayo-Kelsey Franklin 6-1, 6-3; Kendra Adams-Sarah Tamblyn (S) d. Maren Burnham-Payton Snyder 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Haley Wallace-Lauren Worley (E) d. Caitlin Strand-Mya Mugleston 6-1, 6-4.
-
SCAC-EWAC
La Salle boys 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. James Gibson 6-0, 6-0; Markus Berger (LS) for.
Doubles: Noah Sauer-Isaac Sauer (LS) for.; Elijah Sauer-Mason Herals (LS) for.; Jaxton Caffrey-David Romero (LS) for.
La Salle girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) for.; Mikayla Mendoza (LS) d. Carmen Buck 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Alaina Heneghen-Genevieve McCoy (LS) for.; Natalie Richardson-Courdes Diefienbach (LS) d. Taylee Hull-Andrea Anguiano 6-0, 6-0; Hushnuda Elolovz-Abigail Brown (LS) d. Venessa Miller-Tiana Orum 6-0, 6-0.
-
Granger boys 4, Royal 1
Singles: Fernando Romero (G) d. Jason Burns 6-2, 0-6, 6-2; Jeonaten Dircio (R) d. Eden Asher 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Kenyon Slade-Arthur Heckert (G) d. Dennis Hernandez-Juan San German 6-1, 6-0; Carlos Deleon-Paul Stewart (G) d. KJ Greenfield-Richard Olmedo 6-1, 6-3; Manson Brien-John Heckert (G) d. Miguel Salas-Antonio Narcisco 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Royal girls 3, Granger 2
Singles: Marian Alaniz (G) d. Maria Zapeda 6-2, 6-4; Naomi Abundiz (R) d. Jessika Arceo 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Madi Christensen-Campbelle Anderson (R) d. Brissa Solis-Daisy Flores 6-0, 6-0; Haley Acencio-Michelle Martinez (R) d. Jacqueline Benitez-Araceli Cardoza 6-1, 6-1; Sarai Romero-Natalie Brito (G) d. Marisol Gonzalez-Kimberly Pineda 8-7.
-
Toppenish boys 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Isaiah Pacheco 6-1, 6-3; Marley Chino (T) for.
Doubles: Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Colin O'Cain-Ezra Peterson 6-3, 6-1; Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T) for.; Johan Ojeda-Kyu Hurley (T) for.
Toppenish girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Maddie Casto (CE) d. Alyssa Gonzalez 6-1, 0-6, 6-1; Jadison Wallick (CE) d. Magali Mendoza 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero 6-3, 6-1; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Ruby Anderson-Ruby Deline 6-1, 6-1; Jeanette Torres-Joanna Jimenez (T) d. Kari Anderson-Riley Tax 6-1, 6-1.
-
GOLF
CBBN
Boys POD No. 6
Team scores: West Valley 289, Eastmont 299, Moses Lake 317, Wenatchee 322, Eisenhower 359, Davis 369, Sunnyside 400.
Winner: Trey LeCheminant (WV) 69. At Three Lakes, Wenatchee.
Local highlights: Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 72, Brady Komstadius (WV) 73, Pierson Kloster (WV) 75, Colton Owen (WV) 76, Kaiden Freisz (WV) 76, Maverick Pastor (Ike) 80, Tyson Lee (Dav) 86, Mark Stephens (Ike) 88, Mateo Monahan (Dav) 89, Andrew Stanton (Su) 90, Brandon Lee (Dav) 90.
-
Girls POD No. 6
Team scores: Eastmont 409, Moses Lake 415, Wenatchee 454, West Valley 482, others inc.
Winner: Lily Weigel (Ea) 91. At Apple Tree.
Local highlights: Emmi Morgan (Su) 110, Hannah Betterton (WV) 114, Aimee Penazola (WV) 120, Morgan Garcia (WV) 121, Amelie VanTassell (Ike) 124, Ruby Hoeger (WV) 127, Nathaly Hernandez (Dav) 128.
-
TRACK
SCAC
At Wapato
BOYS
Duals: College Place 4-0, Toppenish 3-1, Royal 2-2, La Salle 1-3, Wapato 0-4.
100: Gabe Craig (LS) 11.07. 200: Aidan Wolpert (CP) 23.06. 400: Owen Salazar (CP) 56.89. 800: Armando John (T) 2:07.93. 1600: Jio Herrera (CP) 5:02.42. 3200: Daman Burgener (CP) 11:15.91. 110H: Joseph Zilla (CP) 16.00. 300H: Zilla (CP) 44.13. 4x100: Toppenish 44.39. 4x400: College Place 3:43.80.
Shot: Edgar Delarosa (R) 46-3. Disc: Andrei Smith (CP) 157-1. Jav: Dawson Catlett (CP) 129-4. HJ: Delarosa (R) 6-0. PV: Louden Smith (R) 10-6. LJ: Johan Valladares (LS) 21-4. TJ: Santana Luna (T) 40-4.5.
GIRLS
Duals: College Place 4-0, Toppenish 3-1, Royal 2-2, Wapato 1-3, La Salle 0-4.
100: Ivy Delay (R) 13.18. 200: Delay (R) 27.72. 400: Briana Guerrero (R) 1:06.97. 800: Briana Cedillo (R) 2:39.98. 1600: Diana Camargo (W) 5:52.87. 3200: Camargo (W) 12:01.25. 100H: Ella Craig (LS) 17.45. 300H: Craig (LS) 49.05. 4x100: College Place 53.66. 4x200: College Place 1:56.82. 4x400: College Place 4:40.98.
Shot: Tatiana Camacho (T) 37-9. Disc: Camacho (T) 109-11. Jav: Camacho (T) 103-3. HJ: Mya Adams (CP) 5-0. PV: Samantha Fitzhugh (R) 8-3. LJ: Adams (CP) 16-2. TJ: Lucinda Weaver (CP) 30-2.5.
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.