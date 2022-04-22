EAST WENATCHEE — Tuning up for its showdown series with Moses Lake next week, West Valley extended its win streak to 11 games with a 12-1, 16-4 sweep over Eastmont in CBBN baseball on Friday.
Tommy Meluskey struck out 12 over six innings in the opener and was 3-for-4 in the second game with two runs and four RBI. He finished with seven RBI for the day.
Drew Johnson had two doubles, a triple and four RBI in the two games and John Sullivan had five RBI for the Rams, now 11-1 in league and 13-1 overall. WV will play a single game at Moses Lake on Tuesday and then host a doubleheader Friday.
WV highlights — Game 1: Tommy Meluskey 6 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K, 1-3, run, 3 RBI; Drew Johnson 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brody Mills 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; John Sullivan 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Pablo Llamas 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Brandt Kneisler 1-2, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: D. Johnson 2-3, 2b, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Sullivan 2-3, 2 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Meluskey 3-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Jackson May 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, 2 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 2 K; Mills 1-2, 3 runs, RBI; Llamas 2-3, 2b, run, RBI.
EISENHOWER 6-11, SUNNYSIDE 5-1: At Eisenhower, Nick Fowler’s five-inning complete game with eight strikeouts closed out a sweep for the Cadets as Brodi Phillips was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI. Eisenhower has a league bye next week and resumes May 3 hosting Eastmont.
Highlights — Game 1: Machai Lincecum (E) 1-4, 2b, run, 5.2 IP, 3 BB, 5 K; Jacob Manley (E) 2-2, run, RBI; Anson Schumacher (E) 2 runs; Branson Rozier (E) 1.1 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 3 K; Ruben Navarro (S) 1-2, 3b, run; Jacob Martinez (S) 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Simon Johnston (S) 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Logan Rodriguez (S) 5.2 IP, 6 BB, 7 K. Game 2: Nick Fowler (E) CG, 5 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K; Brodi Phillips (E) 2-2, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; M Spurrier (E) 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Danny Gomez (E) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
SCAC
LA SALLE 15-21, WAPATO 5-1: At Wapato, David Rios hit a grand slam and drove in six runs and Eddie Messer pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the second game to close out the sweep for the Lightning.
Jacob Rettig, the winning pitcher in the opener, was 4-for-5 in the second contest with two doubles and five RBI for La Salle, which plays at Goldendale on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Jacob Rettig (LS) CG, 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 1-3, 2 runs; Eddie Messer (LS) 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cody Copeland (LS) 2-3, run, 3 RBI; Zach Silva (LS) 2-2, 2b, RBI; Sam Rettig (LS) 1-3, 2 RBI; Justus Barker (LS) 1-2, 4 runs; JJ Martinez (W) 2-3, run; Conrad (W) 1-2, 2b, RBI. Game 2: J. Rettig (LS) 4-5, 2 2b, 4 runs, 5 RBI; Andrew Mauch (LS) 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; David Rios (LS) 2-2, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 6 RBI; Barker (LS) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Messer (LS) CG, 5 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K.
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 9-7, ROYAL 2-4: At Royal, sophomore Luke Jenkins pitched six innings in the opener with no walks and eight strikeouts and was 2-for-4 with a double, run and three RBI in the second game as the Rangers improved to 11-3. NV will play at Selah on Monday at 6 p.m.
NV highlights — Game 1: Logan Stevenson 4-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Luke Jenkins 6 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K; Garren Gooler 3-4, 2 runs; Andrew Boyer 2-3, run. Game 2: Jenkins 2-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Jaden Zimmerman 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Colton Rowe 2-3, 2 RBI; Porter Abrams 2-4.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 8-3, EASTMONT 7-9: At West Valley, the Rams plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the opener with Haley Betterton delivering the walk-off RBI single. Amaleah Rodriguez led off with a double and scored the tying run on Katie Arnold’s single.
West Valley moved to 5-1 in league and will host Selah on Tuesday.
WV highlights — Game 1: Kenidee Holden 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; Amaleah Rodriguez 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Anika Garcia 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Katie Arnold 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton 2-5, RBI. Game 2: Rodriguez 2-4, 2 2b, RBI; Arnold 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Holden 1-4, 2 runs.
EISENHOWER 28-9, SUNNYSIDE 7-8: At Sunnyside, Paige Falk and Taylor Yockey both had five RBI while Olivia Rankin and Alexia Lydin drove in four apiece for the Cadets in the opener. Ike’s Emma Quesnell had five hits and scored eight runs for the day.
Eisenhower hosts Othello on Tuesday while Sunnyside takes on Eastmont.
Highlights — Game 1: Paige Falk (E) 4-5, 2b, 4 runs, 5 RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 5-6, 2 2b, 5 RBI; Emma Quesnell (E) 3-4, 5 runs, 3 RBI; Olivia Rankin (E) 3-5, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Alexia Lydin (E) 1-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Katie Suhm (E) 3-5, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Zoe Niblett (E) 3-5, 3 runs, RBI; Maura Roberts (S) 2-3, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Jansyn Carrizales (S) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Quesnell (E) 2-2, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Rankin (E) 2-2, 2 2b, 2 runs; Niblett (E) 1-2, 2b, 3 RBI; Suhm (E) 2-3, 2 runs; Roberts (S) 1-3, 2b, run; Mya Martinez (S) 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Emily Anderson (S) 2-2, run, 2 RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
EASTMONT 2, SUNNYSIDE 1: At Eastmont, the Grizzlies took a narrow road loss and will travel again Tuesday to play at Davis, which absorbed the same outcome Friday with a 2-1 setback at Moses Lake. Tuesday’s match starts at 5 p.m.
TENNIS
CWAC
East Valley girls 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Lauralia Montelongo-Solis 6-2, 6-1; Jasmine Shipley (EV) d. Jennifer Vazquez 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun—Mai Mesler (EV) d. Mercedes Garcia—Cassandra Cyr 6-1, 6-1; Emily Knautz—Delaney Gibbons (EV) d. Liliana Espindola—Kimberley Palacios 6-1, 6-2; Ceci Mendoza—Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Alissa Van Tress—Natasha Ochoa 6-1, 6-3.
East Valley boys 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Jacob Walser (EV) d. Joel Alvarez 6-2, 5-0 forfeit; Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Logan Basford 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (12-10).
Doubles: Dallas DeBlasio—Ian Larkin (EV) d. Christian Sanchez—Joseph Alaniz 6-0, 6-1; EV won No. 2 and 3 by forfeit.
SCAC
Granger boys 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Eden Asher (G) d. Dominick Perez 6-0, 6-2; Fernando Romero (G) d. Samuel Santos 8-0.
Doubles: AJ Cardenas-Adam Asher (G) d. Coy Crowther-Trevor Crowther 6-0, 6-0; Enrique Aldaco-Kenyon Slade (G) d. Ricardo Sanchez-Xavier Smith 6-0, 6-0; Paul Stewart-Arthur Heckert (G) d. Gerardo Lopez-Talmage Coplin 6-0, 6-2.
Granger girls 3, Zillah 0
Singles: Jessika Arceo (G) f.
Doubles: Eliana Rios-Jasslyn Ramos (G) d. Karen Martinez-Mikayela Fernandez 8-7; Marian Alaniz-Idaly Cardoza (G) d. Zitralidt Fernandez-Saray Rangel 8-7.
