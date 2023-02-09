WAPATO — Following the trend the boys started on Tuesday, the SCAC West girls started the postseason in a big way Thursday night and third-ranked Wapato led the way with its 13th straight victory.
Senior KK Bass tallied 26 points and 10 players scored as the Wolves cruised to a 73-22 win over Connell in the first round of the SCAC district tournament.
Junior Jordan Espinoza was just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds for Wapato (20-1), which will host Toppenish in the semifinal round on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Toppenish, the West’s No. 3 seed, won at Royal 51-44.
CONNELL — McGary 6, Zimmer 2, Jenks 8, Goodwin 6, Ferguson 0, Kniveton 0, Townsend 0.
WAPATO — Wheeler 6, Grunlose 4, Semone Kenoras 10, Parrish 8, Alvarado 0, Garza 1, Espinoza 9, KK Bass 26, Goudy 4, Gonzalez 2, Hart 3.
Connell 2 10 6 4 — 22
Wapato 20 17 19 17 — 73
Wapato highlights: Trinity Wheeler 7 assts, 5 stls; Deets Parrish 9 rebs, 5 assts, 4 stls; Jordan Espinoza 9 rebs; Bass 3 stls, 3 blks.
ZILLAH 60, KIONA-BENTON 21: At Zillah, freshman Addison Johnston took the scoring lead for the Leopards on Thursday, netting seven of her 15 points in the opening period. She added seven rebounds and five steals.
West No. 2 Zillah (15-6) moves on to Saturday semifinals and will play at East champion College Place, which lost to Zillah in December.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 1, Quinones 4, Andrade 1, Berry 1, Aguilar-Gomez 4, Schmidt 2, Messner 8, Franco 0, Guevara 0.
ZILLAH — Oliver 9, Mia Hicks 14, Addison Johnston 15, Esquivel 6, Gonzalez 6, Walle 4, Jack 4, Salme 2.
Kiona-Benton 6 3 6 6 — 21
Zillah 19 12 11 18 — 60
Zillah highlights: Talani Oliver 8 rebs; Hicks 4 stls; Johnston 7 rebs, 5 stls; D’Ana Esquivel 6 rebs, 4 stls, 3 assts; Liz Walle 7 rebs.
COLLEGE PLACE 44, NACHES VALLEY 25: At College Place, the East champion Hawks won their ninth straight with defense.
The Hawks (19-2) will host Zillah in Saturday’s semifinals while Naches Valley (8-13) travels to Kiona-Benton (7-14) for a loser-out game. The other loser-out game is Connell at Royal.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 1, Gooler 2, St. Martin 0, VanAmburg 3, Hargroves 3, Maddy Jewett 12, Clements 4.
COLLEGE PLACE — Hill 6, Gies 0, Lu. Weaver 0, Le. Weaver 8, Andrews 0, Grace Casagrande 13, Sumi Leavell 15, Schrendel 0, Berule 2.
Naches Valley 6 5 5 9 — 25
College Place 14 14 4 12 — 44
EWAC DISTRICT
MABTON 58, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 21: At Mabton, sophomore Esme Sanchez hit two 3-pointers in the second period and classmate Ashley Macedo did the same in the third quarter to help the Vikings race off with the first-round win and 11th straight victory.
Macedo finished with 14 points and Sanchez had 10 points and eight steals for West champion Mabton (17-5), which will host White Swan on Saturday for a 6 p.m. semifinal.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Patzer 0, M. Stepper 5, Irving 2, Carson 0, Scully 4, K. Stepper 8, Dodds 0, Castleman 2.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 10, Chavez 0, Aviles 0, Bonewell 3, Roettger 7, Ramirez 3, Moreno 3, Ashley Macedo 14, Cortes 0, Galarza 1, Alana Zavala 17.
WW Valley 3 6 4 8 — 21
Mabton 15 20 17 6 — 58
Mabton highlights: Sanchez 8 stls; Amy Moreno 4 stls; Zavala 4 stls; Keirrah Roettger 4 stls, 4 rebs.
WHITE SWAN 42, BURBANK 35: At Burbank, Melanie Bass scored 13 points and Keegan Wolfsberger nearly had a double-double for the Cougars, who won their road game by holding Burbank to two points in the third quarter.
White Swan (15-6), winner of five straight, moves on to the semifinals and will play at Mabton on Saturday at 6 p.m.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 0, Watlamet 4, Melanie Bass 13, Dittentholer 0, Yallup 6, Keegan Wolfsberger 10, Trujillo 0, Craig 9.
BURBANK — Lopez 3, J. Lee 5, O. Lee 9, Jamison 4, Dougan 4, Paget 1, Parieva 7.
White Swan 13 8 14 7 — 42
Burbank 11 7 2 14 — 35
WS highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger 9 rebs, 4 stls; Bass 6 assts, 4 rebs, 4 stls; Madi Craig 8 rebs, 9 stls.
CLE ELUM 61, TRI-CITIES PREP 39: At Cle Elum, freshman Gracie Glondo matched her career high with 27 points and added six rebounds for the Warriors, who blitzed TCP with a 22-8 opening period.
Gwen Ellison, a 6-2 sophomore post, put together 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for Cle Elum (17-4), which advances to the semifinals and will play at East champion Warden on Saturday at 6 p.m. Warden (16-4) defeated West No. 4 Goldendale 76-15.
Tri-Cities Prep (12-7) will host Goldendale for a loser-out game on Saturday.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Not available.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 4, Singer 2, Nellie Nicholls 11, Hurley 2, Coleman 1, Gracie Glondo 27, Gwen Ellison 14.
Tri-Cities Prep 8 17 11 3 — 39
Cle Elum 22 13 8 18 — 61
CE highlights: Nicholls 9 rebs; Ellison 8 rebs, 5 blks; Glondo 6 rebs; Maddy Kretschman 4 rebs, 3 assts; Ella Singer 4 stls.
BOYS
SOUTHEAST 1B DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 69, OAKESDALE 51: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar went for 18 of his 22 points in the second half and Dash Bosma netted 20 points for the fourth-ranked Knights, who led 24-20 at the break.
Sunnyside Christian (17-4) advances to Saturday’s semifinals and will play at Pomeroy, which opened with a 50-37 win over Liberty Christian.
OAKESDALE — Brown 2, McHargue 8, Anderson 2, Jackson Perry 20, Bober 0, Lahins 3, Goyke 6, Ryker Reed 10.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 7, Jansen 5, De Boer 5, Dash Bosma 20, Buddy Smeenk 10, Cole Wagenaar 22.
Oakesdale 13 7 12 19 — 51
Sunnyside Chr. 12 12 20 25 — 69
YAKAMA TRIBAL 73, TEKOA-ROSALIA 61: At Tekoa, Trevor Lewis pitched in four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points for the Eagles, who tallied 61 points through three quarters.
Jonas ScabbyRobe made three triples and netted 16 points for Yakama Tribal (13-8), which will play at top-ranked DeSales in Saturday’s semifinals. The Irish (20-1) defeated St. John-Endicott 61-34.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Jayden ScabbyRobe 10, McCloud 0, Trevor Lewis 23, Jonas ScabbyRobe 16, Jayden Visaya 11, Onepennee 0, Wallulatum 5, Saluskin 8.
TEKOA-ROSALIA — Morgan Martin 21, Murray 2, Jadin Campbell 20, French 4, Bone 8, Morgan 0, Gehring 6.
Yakama Tribal 20 20 21 12 — 73
Tekoa-Rosalia 17 19 11 14 — 61
