WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler broke out when Wapato’s girls needed it most Tuesday night and as a result the Wolves remain unbeaten.
The sophomore guard scored 11 of her season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as Wapato handed Prosser its first loss with a 61-56 victory that also saw KK Bass top 1,000 points for her career.
Prosser led 37-30 after three quarters before Wheeler and freshman Deets Parrish combined for 15 of Wapato’s 16 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Bass made 4 of 4 free throws in OT and the team was 9 of 10 in extra time.
Parrish finished with 15 points, 12 of which came in the final period and OT, and Bass had 13 points and 17 records.
Sophomore Lay’lee Dixon led Prosser with 16 points, including five in OT.
Wapato (7-0) faces another big test on Thursday with a 7 p.m. game at unbeaten Davis, and Prosser’s (4-1) next action will be in the Lynden Christmas Classic on Dec. 28.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 8, Milanez 2, Cox 0, Roehl 8, Ibarra 5, Lay’lee Dixon 16, Blair 4, Gomez 3, Deidra Phillips 10.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 26, Grunlose 1, Deets Parrish 15, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Espinoza 6, KK Bass 13.
Prosser 11 15 11 9 10 — 56
Wapato 9 12 9 16 15 — 61
Highlights: Dixon (P) 11 rebs, 3 stls; Phillips (P) 9 rebs; Wheeler (W) 12 rebs, 7 stls; Parrish (W) 11 rebs; Bass (W) 17 rebs.
ELLENSBURG 59, CHIAWANA 45: At Chiawana, Brooke Ravet canned six 3-pointers in the first half on her way to a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Bulldogs.
Olivia Anderson made 9 of 14 field goals and 7 of 7 free throws for a game-high 25 points to lead Ellensburg (7-0), which will play Davis in the SunDome on Dec. 29.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 0, Leishman 2, Philip 0, L. Rogel 4, Q. Rogel 0, Olivia Anderson 25, Brooke Ravet 20, Markus 0, Marrs 8.
CHIAWANA — Contreras 0, Kaia Foster 17, Zaro 2, Woolf 4, Malia Ruud 15, Medelez 3, Campos 4.
Ellensburg 18 17 12 12 — 59
Chiawana 10 12 10 13 — 45
Highlights: Anderson 9-14 FG, Ravet 6 3p; Alana Marrs 8 rebs.
HERITAGE 67, SELAH 61: At Eastmont, junior Yobi Ruark made four of her team’s 10 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Vikings, who play Wenatchee on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to wrap up the GESA Winter Shootout.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 17, Keller 8, Pendleton 0, Franklin 8, Andrews 3, Kieryann Mattson 11, Wilkey 1, Garza 6, Coons 7.
HERITAGE — Mariah Bibers 18, Malauula 1, Taylor 6, Ellis 5, Keanna Salavez 19, Wolff 8, Solis 4, Goodwin 6.
Selah 10 21 17 13 — 61
Heritage 18 11 25 13 — 67
NACHES VALLEY 48, OTHELLO 46: At Othello, sophomore Maddy Jewett netted 16 of her 23 points in the second half to rally the Rangers, who trailed 22-18 at halftime. Bella Rowe, also a sophomore, scored nine of her 11 after the break.
Naches Valley (4-3) plays at White Swan on Wednesday.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 2, Gooler 0, St. Martin 2, Cooper 0, Bella Rowe 11, VanAmburg 7, Hargroves 3, Maddy Jewett 23, Clements 0.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 4, Andrade 7, Coronado 12, Trinidad 0, Fairman 12, Pruneda 11.
Naches Valley 9 9 16 14 — 48
Othello 11 11 14 10 — 46
MABTON 63, LAKE ROOSEVELT 45: At Mabton, freshman Alana Zavala scored 11 of her 21 points in the first half to help the Vikings jump out to a 36-20 lead at the break. Sophomore Esmeralda Sanchez hit four 3-pointers and netted 20 points for Mabton (6-3), which plays at reigning state champion Warden on Wednesday.
LAKE ROOSEVELT — P. Steffens 3, S. Steffens 3, Polton 2, Cylia St. Pierre 12, S. Marchand 9, Neddo 1, Aalyah Marchand 15.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 20, Bonewell 0, Keirrah Roettger 10, Ramirez 4, Moreno 2, Macedo 6, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 21.
Lake Roosevelt 10 10 11 14 — 45
Mabton 20 16 15 12 — 63
BOYS
NONLEAGUE
BELLEVUE 78, DAVIS 66: At Garfield, Cesar Hernandez scored 24 points and kept the Pirates close with a run in the fourth quarter of the third-fourth place game at the Hardwood Classic.
Davis trailed by 15 in the third quarter and was within 63-51 when Hernandez put together an 8-0 run with three field goals and two free throws to cut the margin to 63-59.
But Bellevue’s Kenyann Jackman-Thomas responded with a field goal followed by a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 68-59.
Davis (5-4) is off for the holidays and resumes CBBN play on Jan. 3 hosting Moses Lake.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 12, Garza 9, T. Lee 0, Stephenson 9, Cesar Hernandez 24, Finnegan Anderson 12.
BELLEVUE — Kenyann Jackman-Thomas 15, Andrew Gooding 15, Brady Kageyama 16, Smith 7, Marco Varani 17, Hansen 8, Ball 0.
Davis 17 14 14 21 — 66
Bellevue 20 15 23 20 — 78
EISENHOWER 53, HIGHLINE 44: At Highline, junior Diego Garza scored 19 and Demitrius Corbray tallied 17 as the Cadets leaned on their defense to pick up a win on the westside. Eisenhower (2-4) will play Decatur on Wednesday.
EISENHOWER — Diego Garza 19, Demitrius Corbray 17, Mitchell 1, Davis 6, Berumen 2, Stevens 7, Pimentel 4.
HIGHLINE — McCraney 20, O. Ali-Abdi 7, Humbert 4, Hren 2, Simpson 7, Brown 4, M. Ali-Abdi 0.
Eisenhower 14 15 18 6 — 53
Highline 9 14 7 14 — 44
WENATCHEE 53, SELAH 45: At Wenatchee, the Vikings were held to five points in the final period as Wenatchee rallied ahead.
Jackson Pepper’s 12 points led three players in double figures for Selah (3-4), which will play Mead on Wednesday.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 12, Giles 2, McNett 0, Rylan Tilley 10, Jones 0, Benjamin 6, Mullins 0, Levi Pepper 11, Wright 4.
WENATCHEE — Caleb Akpodiete 18, Bishop 6, Michael Torres 12, Veneros 0, Jelsing 0, T. Torres 6, Rivers Cook 11.
Selah 17 4 19 5 — 45
Wenatchee 8 12 18 15 — 53
LAKE ROOSEVELT 76, MABTON 47: At Mabton, the Vikings (3-6), who got 10 points from Marco Espinoza, travel to Warden on Wednesday.
LAKE ROOSEVELT — Egbert 7, Chase Marchand 27, Kiser 8, Pino 5, Chase Clark 14, Vargas-Thomas 4, Whitelaw 4, Louie 5, Zacherle 2.
MABTON — Zuniga 7, Moreno 8, Vasquez 9, Zavala 4, Ar. Chavez 9, Birueta 0, Marco Espinoza 10, An. Chavez 0, Cisneros 0.
Lake Roosevelt 27 18 22 9 — 76
Mabton 8 12 14 13 — 47
CONNELL 65, GRANGER 56: At Connell, the Eagles edged away from a halftime tie with 40 points in the second half. Granger will host its boys and girls Christmas Classic on Dec. 29-30.
Granger’s girls fell at Connell 25-22.
Granger 13 12 15 16 — 56
Connell 11 14 20 20 — 65
WRESTLING
Toppenish wins Best of WestPASCO — After a trip to Reno for the Tournament of Champions last weekend, Toppenish’s boys returned to action on Tuesday to win the Best of the West Duals at Pasco High School.
The Wildcats defeated Kent-Meridian (69-10), Richland (57-21) and Ellensburg (63-12) to reach the final and then handled Mount Spokane 48-24 for the title.
Ellensburg finished third, beating West Valley of Spokane 47-28 in the placing final. Before meeting Toppenish in the semifinals, the Bulldogs defeated Kennewick (66-18) and Hanford (36-32).
The individual boys tournament and the girls finals will be held Wednesday.
