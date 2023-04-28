Brody Mills' walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning finished off West Valley's hard-fought 5-4, 2-1 sweep over Eastmont in CBBN baseball Friday night at West Valley.
Down 1-0 through six, sophomore Hudson Fries drove in the tying run in the seventh before Mills delivered the winner in the eighth, which pushed the Rams to 13-2 in league and 14-3 overall.
Steven Johnson and Tommy Meluskey both went seven innings in their starts and combined for 14 strikeouts. Mills had a two-run double in the opener.
West Valley finishes league play next week with a series against first-place Moses Lake, which swept Wenatchee on Friday and is a game ahead of the Rams at 14-1. WV hosts a single game on Tuesday.
WV highlights — Game 1: Steven Johnson CG, 7 IP, 6 hits, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Jackson May 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Brandt Kneisler 2 RBI; Brody Mills 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Tommy Meluskey 1-1, 2 runs, sb. Game 2: Tommy Meluskey 7 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; Brandt Kneisler 1 IP, 0 hits; Brody Mills 1-2, solo HR; Hudson Fries 1-1, RBI.
-
SUNNYSIDE 10-5, EISENHOWER 9-12: At Sunnyside, Moses Spurrier collected four hits and Logan Sanislo drove in three runs to spark Eisenhower's offense in the second game.
Jose Zesati had three RBI and Hunter Reyes delivered the walk-off RBI in the bottom of the seventh for Sunnyside in the opener.
Nick Fowler finished with the day with six hits and five RBI for Eisenhower, which finished league at 3-15. Sunnyside has a series with Eastmont next week.
Highlights — Game 1: Nick Fowler (E) 3 hits, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 4 K; Logan Sanislo (E) 2 hits; Makai Lincecum (E) 3 RBI; Jose Zesati (S) 1-3, 3 RBI; Diego Arteaga (S) 2-3, RBI, 6 IP; Hunter Reyes (S) 2-4, 2 RBI. Game 2: Moses Spurrier (E) 4 hits, 2 RBI; Nick Fowler (E) 3 hits, 2 RBI; Logan Sanislo (E) 3 hits, 3 RBI; Makai Lincecum (E) 5 IP, 5 K; Diego Arteaga (S) 2-4, RBI.
-
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 5, PRAIRIE 0: At Selah, Eian Peralta threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and had a two-run double as the Vikings closed out their regular season with their 14th straight win.
Selah (18-2) will host a CWAC district semifinal game on May 6 at 11 a.m.
Highlights: James Hull 2-3, RBI; Grant Chapman 2-4, 2b; Eian Peralta 2b, 2 RBI, CG, 3 hits, 8 K; Evan Ancira 2b, RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 14-11, EISENHOWER 10-14: At Eisenhower, Katie Suhm had four hits and Londyn Leadon drove in four runs to lead Eisenhower's 12-hit offense in the second game.
The opener was tied 10-10 through five innings before Sunnyside pulled away. Emily Anderson had four hits and three RBI for the Grizzlies.
The Cadets host East Valley for a nonleague game on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Emily Anderson (S) 4 hits, 3 RBI; Alondra Ruiz (S) 3 hits; Brianna Dalrymple (S) 3 RBI; Lili Briones (S) 3 RBI; Nadia Stroh (S) 6.2 IP, 10 K; Alexia Lydin (E) 7 IP, 6 K. Game 2: Brianna Dalrymple (S) 2 hits, 2 RBI; Katie Suhm (E) 4 hits, 2 RBI; Zabella Hickenbottom 3 hits; Londyn Leadon (E) 4 RBI; Alexia Lydin (E) 3 IP; Danielle Niblett (E) 3 IP, 2 K.
-
EASTMONT 4-12, WEST VALLEY 3-1: At Eastmont, Haley Betterton was 3-for-5 for the day with a double, home run and two RBI for the Rams (8-2, 10-6), who play a nonleague game at Selah on Wednesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Haley Betterton 2-3, HR, run, 2 RBI; Kaitlyn Leaverton 6 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Linnea Butler 1-3, 2b; Danika Gaethle 2-4, 2b, run, RBI. Game 2: Haley Betterton 1-2, 2b; Jordyn Jamieson 1-3, 2b, run, sb.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 2, EASTMONT 1 (6-5 SO): At Eastmont, the Grizzlies rallied to beat the league leaders thanks to a goal from Sebastian Magana and then didn't miss in a shootout, which they won with the help of a save from sophomore Emanuel Hernandez. Sunnyside (6-5, 7-6-1) has won three straight and will conclude its regular season against West Valley next Friday.
First half: 1, Eastmont, 20:00.
Second half: 2, Sunnyside, Sebastian Magana, 51:00.
Shootout: Sunnyside 6 (David Ochoa, Oscar Gurrola, Alexander Osorio, Saul De La Cruz, Jefferson Villacoma, Daniel Farias), Eastmont 5.
-
EISENHOWER 3, WEST VALLEY 0: At Eisenhower, Corbin Herrera assisted all three goals for the Cadets to snap a three-match losing skid. They'll play at Davis Tuesday at 5 p.m.
First half: 1, Ike, Carlos Martinez (Corbin Herrera), 14:00; 2, Ike, Sergio Mora (Herrera), 19:00.
Second half: 3, Ike, David Aguilar (Herrera), 80:00.
Saves: Andres Campos (WV) 8; Caleb Coronel (E) 1.
-
DAVIS 6, MOSES LAKE 0: At Moses Lake, Ezrah Ochoa scored four goals, Edwin Díaz racked up four assists, and the Pirates moved back into a tie for first place with two games remaining. They'll host Eisenhower on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa (Edwin Díaz); 2, Davis, Ochoa (Díaz), 14:00; 3, Davis, Ochoa (Díaz), 19:00; 4, Davis, Noe Garfias (Díaz), 23:00.
Second half: 5, Davis, Ochoa (Ethan Rojas), 45:00; 6, Davis, Diego Aguirre (Cipriano Acosta), 75:00.
-
TRACK
Hicks drops 100 to 12.37
PORTLAND — Zillah junior Mia Hicks lowered her school record and Valley best in the 100-meter dash to 12.37 seconds at Friday's Jesuit Twilight Relays.
Hicks placed third during the afternoon session in the 100, then came back in the evening to finish fifth in the triple jump with a Valley-leading 35-11.5. She had three other jumps over 35 feet.
In the elite girls mile, Eisenhower's Isabela Alvarado ran 5:16.26.
Other highlights — Carson Favilla (Z) 11.29; Zillah 4x400, 3:31.25; Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 35-0.5.
-
Cascade Invitational
BOYS
Top teams: Toppenish 149, Brewster 93, Liberty Bell 60. Local: Cle Elum 39.
Local highlights — 100: 2, Jose Torres (T) 11.45. 200: 2, Nicholas Soto (T) 23.71. 800: 2, Armando John (T) 2:13.75. 4x100: 1, Toppenish 44.28. 4x400: 1, Toppenish 3:35.41. TJ: 1, Santana Luna (T) 40-5; 2, Jack Davila (T) 37-6.
GIRLS
Top teams: Toppenish 108, Omak 101, Cascade 100. Local: Cle Elum 53.
Local highlights — 3200: 2, Estrella Veliz (T) 13:33.38. 4x100: 1, Toppenish 55.27. 4x200: 2, Toppenish 1:58.27. Shot: 1, Tatiana Camacho (T) 38-5. Disc: 1, Camacho (T) 112-1. Jav: 1, Gracie Glondo (CE) 106-6; 2, Camacho (T) 101-6. HJ: 1, Glondo (CE) 4-10. LJ: 1, Glondo (CE) 15-6. TJ: 1, Glondo (CE) 32-4.
-
Connell Invitational
BOYS
Top teams: Connell 160, Prosser 105, Ephrata 104. Local: Grandview 72, Granger 16.
Local highlights — 200: 2, Cole Bronkhorst (P) 23.47. 800: 2, Trevor Thomas (P) 2:07.47. 3200: 2, Zeus Montano (G) 10:33.21. 4x100: 2, Prosser 44.09. 4x400: 2, Prosser 3:34.03. Shot: 3, Titus Jeffrey (G) 50-3. Disc: 3, Trey Webb (P) 150-6. PV: 1, Abdiel Lopez (G) 11-0. TJ: 1, Neo Medrano (P) 42-4.
GIRLS
Top teams: Ephrata 120, Prosser 119, Connell 106. Local: Grandview 63, Granger 30, Yakama Tribal 6.
Local highlights — 100: 1, Soleil Hoefer (P) 13.61; 2, Emma Merrick (P) 13.74. 800: 2, Tessa Halfmoon (P) 2:37.84. 4x100: 1, Prosser 52.91. 4x200: 1, Prosser 1:51.72. 4x400: 2, Granger 4:35.44. Jav: 1, Avery Barnhart (P) 109-2. PV: 2, Amanda Peterson (G) 7-6. LJ: 1, Kambree Blair (P) 16-5. TJ: 1, Blair (P) 35-9.5.
-
TENNIS
SCAC-EWAC
Granger boys 1, White Swan 0
Singles: John Heckert (G) d. James Gibson 6-1, 6-0.
Granger girls 2, White Swan 2
Singles: Marian Alaniz (G) d. Jasmine Gibson 6-0, 6-0; Jessika Arceo (G) d. Carmen Buck 8-3.
Doubles: Andrea Anguiano-Ana Quinones (WS) d. Jacqueline Benitez-Daisy Flores 6-3, 3-6. 7-4; Sarai Romero-Natalie Brito (G) d. Taylee Hull-Cassandra Contreras 6-1, 6-0; Venessa Miller-Tiana Orum (WS) for.
