Quadruple winner Aiden Waddle led Eisenhower's boys to three dual victories in a four-team CBBN track and field meet on Thursday at Clasen Field's Chuck Millard Track.
Waddle swept the hurdles, long jump and triple jump as the Cadets defeated West Valley, Moses Lake and Sunnyside.
West Valley's Ben Pupplo, Max Hutton and Caden Casteel were double winners. Ike's Isabela Alvarado won the 400, 800 and 1,600 in the girls meet.
The Cadets will host Davis and Eastmont next Thursday in the second round of duals.
BOYS
Team duals: Eisenhower 3-0, West Valley 2-1, Moses Lake 1-2, Sunnyside 0-3.
100: Ben Pupplo (WV) 11.03. 200: Ben Pupplo (WV) 22.78. 400: Max Hutton (WV) 51.27. 800: Caden Casteel (WV) 2:03.48. 1600: Caden Casteel (WV) 4:24.34. 3200: Max Hutton (WV) 10:03.86. 110H: Aiden Waddle (Ike) 16.28. 300H: Aiden Waddle (Ike) 43.08. 4x100: West Valley 44.15. 4x400: Moses Lake 3:33.45.
Shot: Izaya Magana (WV) 45-4.25. Disc: Hunter Blackman (ML) 132-8. Jav: Hunter Blackman (ML) 152-8. HJ: Aaron Culler (Ike) 6-0. PV: Liam Parker (Ike) 10-6. LJ: Aiden Waddle (Ike) 19-7. TJ: Aiden Waddle (Ike) 41-0.
GIRLS
Team duals: Moses Lake 3-0, West Valley 2-1, Eisenhower 1-2, Sunnyside 0-3.
100: Kaiya Char (ML) 13.49. 200: Addy Burns (ML) 28.31. 400: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 1:04.49. 800: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:24.93. 1600: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 5:24.73. 3200: Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 12:08.26. 100H: Sydney Macdonald (ML) 17.29. 300H: Madison Bond (ML) 49.09. 4x100: Moses Lake 52.87. 4x200: Moses Lake 1:51.43. 4x400: West Valley 4:18.19.
Shot: Kylee Voss (ML) 30-3. Disc: Mary Mickelson (Ike) 116-1. Jav: Alexia Lee (Ike) 113-6. HJ: Kathryn Pugh (ML) 4-8. PV: Courtney Maison (WV) 8-6. LJ: Kailee Kellum (ML) 15-11.75. TJ: Sydney Macdonald (ML) 32-6.
-
At Wenatchee
Davis highlights
Boys — 400: 1, Peter Whitney 54.44. HJ: 2, Blake Garza 6-1. Girls — 400: 3, Ilene Moran 1:04.67. Shot: 3, Leilani Johnson 33-0. Disc: 1, Leilani Johnson 103-7.
-
CWAC
At Ellensburg
BOYS
100: Colton Magruder (Ell) 10.96. 200: Colton Magruder (Ell) 22.88. 400: Darius Andaya (Ell) 52.81. 800: Nicolas Spencer (Se) 2:01.19. 1600: Eric Swedin (Se) 4:36.12. 3200: Jeremy Wallace (Ell) 10:34.97. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.07. 300H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 40.97. 4x100: Ellensburg 43.90. 4x400: Ellensburg 3:46.41.
Shot: Luke Wolters (Pro) 46-6. Disc: Trey Webb (P) 132-3. Jav: Brennen Carey (P) 143-1. HJ: James Hall (Ell) 5-10. LJ: Joshua Boast (Ell) 19-9. TJ: Neo Medrano (Pro) 40-5.
GIRLS
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 13.02. 200: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 26.50. 400: Madison Huri (Se) 1:03.73. 800: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:29.72. 1600: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 5:29.31. 3200: June Nemrow (Ell) 12:53.93. 100H: Yutong Liang (Ell) 17.35. 300H: Yutong Liang (Ell) 51.13. 4x100: Ellensburg 52.03. 4x200: Ellensburg 1:55.47. 4x400: Prosser 4:51.69.
Shot: Lacey Garza (Oth) 29-8. Disc: Allyson Garza (Se) 104-6. Jav: Avery Barnhart (Pro) 103-11. HJ: Payten Gill (Se) 4-10. LJ: Kambree Blair (Pro) 15-8.75. TJ: Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 32-0.5.
-
At East Valley
BOYS
100: Joshua Green (Eph) 11.05. 200: Evin Ford (EV) 23.86. 400: Evin Ford (EV) 53.48. 800: Hayden Roberts (Eph) 2:01.17. 1600: Hayden Malone (Eph) 4:40.68. 3200: Ethan Smith (EV) 10:46.00. 110H: Travis Hendrick (Eph) 17.31. 300H: Dylan Garza (Gr) 49.45. 4x100: Ephrata 43.94. 4x400: Ephrata 3:38.04.
Shot: Weslee Kriete (Eph) 51-2.5. Disc: Weslee Kriete (Eph) 146-10. Jav: Austin Garza (Gr) 131-6. HJ: Hunter Handy (Eph) 5-2. PV: Kyler Black (Eph) 10-0. LJ: Isaac Ford (EV) 21-0.5. TJ: Kyler Black (Eph) 381-0.
GIRLS
100: Alessa Soto (Eph) 13.78. 200: Ariana Lopez (EV) 28.99. 400: Ariana Lopez (EV) 1:07.91. 800: Camdyn Cox (Eph) 2:50.27. 1600: Alexa Laughlin (Eph) 5:41.55. 3200: Alexa Laughlin (Eph) 12:14.00. 100H: Breanna Roth (Eph) 18.84. 300H: Justine Freeman (Gr) 53.48. 4x100: East Valley 53.86. 4x200: Ephrata 1:58.18. 4x400: Ephrata 4:53.93.
Shot: Mckenzie Paullin (Eph) 35-1. Disc: Mckenzie Paullin (Eph) 91-8. Jav: Amaya Benitez (Gr) 75-8. HJ: Amanda Peterson (Gr) 4-6. PV: Amanda Peterson (Gr) 7-6. LJ: Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 16-7.75. TJ: Kadie McMullen (Eph) 32-3.
-
EWAC
At Cle Elum
BOYS
100: Joe Ratkoviak (CE) 11.77. 200: JJ Beiter (CE) 25.11. 400: Jayden Connolly (H) 58.82. 800: Orlando Isiordia (Gr) 2:26.54. 1600: Orlando Isiordia (Gr) 5:32.87. 3200: Jake Emmans (H) 13:36.92. 110H: Christian Luce (Bur) 21.11. 300H: Eliot Verville (CE) 51.79. 4x100: Cle Elum 48.21. 4x400: Cle Elum 4:11.24.
Shot: Shaun Wilder (Bur) 40-8. Disc: Mac Williams (CE) 107-6. Jav: Mac Williams (CE) 118-10. HJ: Reuben Yutzy (Day) 5-10. LJ: Kaiden Ellis (CE) 17-6. TJ: Gavin Spencer (CE) 33-2.
GIRLS
100: Gracie Glondo (CE) 13.85. 200: Marlee Paget (Bur) 29.17. 400: Gabi Berger (Gr) 1:12.67. 800: Joana Jarmillo (Gr) 2:47.11. 1600: Anna Jensen (H) 7:38.96. 3200: Diana Govea (H) 16:00.74. 100H: Grace Weeda (CE) 18.17. 300H: Marlee Pagat (Bur) 52.55. 4x100: Granger 1:01.04. 4x200: Highland 2:31.77. 4x400: Highland 5:53.26.
Shot: Celeste Vargas (Gr) 21-11. Disc: Keira Moore (CE) 64-8. Jav: Gracie Glondo (CE) 93-10. HJ: Gracie Glondo (CE) 5-0. LJ: Marlee Pagat (Bur) 14-6. TJ: Gracie Glondo (CE) 31-10.
-
BOYS SOCCER
SCAC-EWAC
GRANGER 7, WHITE SWAN 0: At Granger, Bryant Chapeton recorded a hat trick as the Spartans moved to 5-7 in league with a trip to Mabton on Saturday.
In other matches, Toppenish defeated La Salle 5-2 and Zillah beat Naches Valley 9-0.
Granger goals: Bryant Chapeton 3, James Torres 2, Rigo Osorio 1, Christian Equihua 1.
Granger saves: Alexis Garcia 4.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Eastmont 0
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Josh Anantamula 6-0, 6-0; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Gabriel Torres 6-0, 6-0; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Jesus Cruz 6-2, 6-0; Pete Kegley (WV) for.
Doubles: Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Britt Dickey-Braden Vaughn 6-2, 6-3; Josh Raj-Will Rojan (WV) for; Max Fleming-Luke Kwon (WV) for.
West Valley girls 5, Eastmont 2
Singles: Elise Bickford (E) d. Ivy Tweedy 6-4, 6-2; Maddie Maison (WV) d. Valerie McCray 6-0, 6-4; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Kelly Turner 6-1, 6-1; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Maja Grk 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Ahlyah Bameh-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Annie Kunze-Lydia Riggs 6-2, 6-0; Savannah Nuxoll-Sarahi Morelis (E) d. Hollis Bendall-Gracyn Cantrell 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; June Jacky-Abby Warren (WV) d. Kieumy Huber-Emily Suydam 6-2, 6-1.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Connell boys 3, Granger 2
Singles: Branden Naef (C) d. Eden Asher 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Easlyn Holst (C) d. Enrique Aldaco 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Mercer Morrill-Aaron Chase (C) d. Kenyon Slade-Arthur Heckert 6-2, 6-2; Paul Stewart-Carlos Deleon (G) d. Jarin Olsen-Uriel Lara 6-3, 6-1; Manson Brien-John Heckert (G) d. Preston Tegal-Sch Lewis 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
Connell girls 3, Granger 2
Singles: Marian Alaniz (G) d. Leyna Lagnnas 6-0, 6-1; Olivia Withers (C) for.
Doubles: Molly Hakanson-Makoydi Hakanson (C) d. Jessika Arceo-Araceli Cardoza 6-4, 6-2; Natalie Brito-Sarai Romero (G) d. Sofia Cuevas-Amy Calsey 6-1, 6-1; Miranda Martinez-Karen Hernandez (C) for.
-
Zillah boys 3, Wahluke 1
Singles: Trevor Crowther (Z) d. Luis Vidranos 8-1; Talmage Coplin (Z) for.
Doubles: Juan Herrera-Victor Perez (W) d. Liam Krause-Jason Marin 8-6; Fernando Ramos-Gilberto Arredondo (Z) d. Rafael Cruz-Arturo Melo 8-5.
Wahluke girls 4, Zillah 1
Singles: Olivia Sijka (Z) d. Natalie Baragan 6-0, 6-0; Patty Guerrero (W) d. Daisy Jack 8-2.
Doubles: Jazmin Licona-Jenae Bravo (W) d. Jena Trueman-Lydia Crowther 8-6; Elisa Urias-Yahaza Perez (W) d. Saray Rangel-Andrea Licea 8-0; Vanesa Tellez-Yaretsi Mungia (W) d. Amelia Ramirez-Allie Ross 7-7 (7-5).
-
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
KITTITAS 7, SELAH JV 3: At Selah, Gabe Carlson and Conner Coles combined for a five-inning no-hitter for the Coyotes (6-6), who play at Highland on Friday.
Kittitas highlights: Gabe Carlson 3 RBI, 1.1 IP, 0 hits; Conner Coles 3.2 IP, 0 hits, 7 K;
-
MEETINGS
Davis group at QBs
Davis athletic director Bob Stanley and Pirates spring coaches will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.