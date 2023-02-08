GRANDVIEW — Avenging two league losses and with a senior leader reaching a milestone, Grandview’s girls turned back East Valley 52-46 in the first round of the CWAC district tournament Wednesday night.
Natalee Trevino hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, scored 19 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career for the Greyhounds, who made seven triples. She also hauled down nine rebounds.
Fourth-seeded Grandview (11-10) advances to the semifinals and will play at league champion Ellensburg (19-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Jazmine Richey netted 14 points for Grandview and also hit a big 3-pointer in the final period to help hold off East Valley, which beat the Greyhounds 59-51 and 57-55 in league play.
East Valley’s Mya Alvarado scored 10 of her 17 points in the second half. The Red Devils (7-14) will play a loser-out contest on Tuesday.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 17, J. Mendoza 7, Trujillo 4, Goodell 6, Taylor 4, C. Mendoza 0, Kalkowski 0, Sylve 8.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 4, Armendariz 3, Natalee Trevino 19, Jazmine Richey 14, Castilleja 3, D. Medina 6, Hamm 3, Benitez 0, A. Medina 0.
East Valley 12 7 12 15 — 46
Grandview 14 10 11 17 — 52
Highlights: Trevino (G) 3 3p, 9 rebs; Richey (G) 5 assts, 5 rebs, 3 stls; Baylee Hamm (G) 5 stls; Cat Castro (G) 4 assts; Alvarado (EV) 5-6 FT, 2 3p.
PROSSER 66, SELAH 28: At Prosser, Adriana Milanez hit three of her five 3-pointers during the Mustangs’ 27-point breakaway second quarter.
Milanez finished with 19 points and Lay’lee Dixon pitched in 12 of her 16 points in the first half for third-seeded Prosser (15-6), which moves on to the semifinals and will play at No. 2 Othello (13-8) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Selah will play a loser-out game on Tuesday.
SELAH — Ruark 8, Keller 0, Hall 0, Pendleton 8, Franklin 6, Mattson 0, Wilkey 2, Sarett 0, Garza 0, Coons 4.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 8, Adriana Milanez 19, Cox 0, Ibarra 2, Lay’lee Dixon 16, Blair 6, Gomez 5, Phillips 8, Chavez 2, Saldana 0, Martinez 0.
Selah 8 6 12 2 — 28
Prosser 16 27 6 17 — 66
Prosser highlights: Milanez 5 3p, 4 assts, 3 stls; Dixon 7 rebs, 4 stls, 3 assts; Deidra Phillips 7 rebs, 3 stls; Naomi Chavez 7 stls.
BOYS
NC 1B DISTRICT
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 61, WILSON CREEK 20: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards’ 16 points led the Crusaders in their quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday.
Second-seeded Riverside Christian (13-3) advances to semifinals and will host No. 3 Entiat on Friday at 6 p.m. The two teams split during league play. Moses Lake Christian will host Soap Lake in the other semifinal.
WILSON CREEK — Galindo 6, Z. McMillan 12, L. McMillan 2, Sutton 0, Grajeda 0, Kane 0, Valline 0, Reitz 0, Robles 0.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 3, Palma 4, Lee 5, Bowden 0, Bethel 0, Bazaldua 6, Haydn Edwards 16, Joel Belaire 13, Morgan 7, Rivera 5, Johnston 2, Nolan 0.
