ROYAL CITY — Toppenish boys soccer earned another shutout on the road to set up a third match against rival Highland in Saturday’s SCAC semifinals.
The SCAC West No. 3 seed Wildcats beat SCAC East No. 2 Royal 2-0 in Thursday’s SCAC quarterfinal to extend their winning streak to seven matches. Anthony Dominguez notched a goal in the first half and Angel Pacheco added insurance in the second, both with assists from junior Rafael Garcia.
Goalkeeper Luis Prieto needed to make only two saves to secure Toppenish’s 10th shutout of the season and sixth in their last seven matches. The Wildcats (13-4-1) haven’t lost since a 2-1 setback at SCAC West No. 1 seed Highland (16-2), which topped SCAC East No. 4 Mabton 6-0 at home Thursday night.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Anthony Dominguez (Rafael Garcia), 15:00.
Second half: 2, Toppenish, Angel Pacheco (Garcia), 60:00.
Saves: Luis Prieto (T) 2; Royal 4.
WAPATO 1, CONNELL 0: At Wapato, junior Jesus Marin netted a game-winner in the 49th minute of the SCAC quarterfinal off an assist from senior Irvin Carmona. The Wolves (13-4-1) advanced to a semifinal Saturday at Wahluke after La Salle (8-9) forfeited its match against the SCAC East’s top team due to a previously scheduled school event.
The Lightning will play a loser-out game Saturday at Connell.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Wapato, Jesus Marin (Irvin Carmona), 49:00.
Saves: Isaias Lambera Guzman (C) 0; Alejandro Marin (W) 6.
BASEBALL
CWAC DISTRICT
EAST VALLEY 11, GRANDVIEW 1: At East Valley, the Red Devils pounced for seven runs in the first inning of the first-round game.
East Valley (12-8) advances to a semifinal at top-seeded Selah (18-2) on Saturday at 11 a.m. while Grandview (7-12) travels to Ellensburg to face the Othello-Ellensburg loser at 2 p.m.
Othello defeated Ephrata 11-1 in Thursday’s other opening-round game.
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 8-10, COLTON 4-0: At Sunnyside, Rykker Schilperoort struck out 10 over six innings in the opener and Isaac DeBoer threw a one-hitter in the second game and was 2-for-2 with an RBI double for the Knights.
Sunnyside Christian (12-6) finished third in league and will start the postseason on May 13.
SC highlights — Game 1: Rykker Schilperoort 6 IP, 10 K; Buddy Smeenk 1-2, RBI; Dash Bosma 1-2, 3 RBI; Cole Wagenaar 2-3. Game 2: Isaac DeBoer 5 IP, 1 hit, 5 K, 2-2, 2b, RBI; Buddy Smeenk 2-4, 2 RBI; Sawyer Jansen 2-3, 2 RBI; Jack Bosma 2-3, RBI.
SOFTBALL
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 6-12, ZILLAH 3-8: At Zillah, the Rangers improved to 4-0 in the West and 12-4 overall with a doubleheader remaining against Wapato on May 13. Zillah (4-2, 10-8) plays College Place on the same day.
Zillah highlights — Game 1: Kya Gonzales 2-3, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Sadie Anderson 2-3, RBI. Game 2: Sadie Anderson 2-3, run, RBI; Kenya Zapien 2-4, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Marissa Magana 2-4.
NONLEAGUE
KITTITAS 18, CASHMERE 2: At Kittitas, Rillee Huber hit two triples and drove in five runs for the Coyotes (11-7), who resume EWAC West play against White Swan on May 12.
Highlights: Rillee Huber 2-4, 2 3b, run, 5 RBI; Reyse Phillips 3-3, 4 runs, 3 RBI, CG, 3 hits; Elysa Nash 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Natalie Cox 2-3, 3 runs; Lilly Faubion 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Ava Both 3 runs.
TRACK
CBBN
At Eastmont
BOYS
Duals: West Valley 3-0, Eastmont 2-1, Sunnyside 1-2, Davis 0-3.
100: Ben Pupplo (WV) 10.88. 200: Rick Bishop (S) 23.37. 400: Isai Carrera (S) 50.58. 800: Max Hutton (WV) 1:59.47. 1600: Hutton (WV) 4:28.62. 3200: Emil Miller (WV) 10:10.80. 110H: Bishop (S) 15.52. 300H: Diego Robles (Ea) 43.63. 4x100: Eastmont 44.25. 4x400: West Valley 3:40.87.
Shot: Izaya Magana (WV) 44-11.5. Disc: Pedro Cruz-Valladares (D) 120-8. Jav: Rylee Gonzalez (S) 141-8. HJ: Blake Garza (D) 6-4. PV: Tyler Vigansky (WV) 12-6. LJ: Matthew Bender (Ea) 20-0. TJ: Bender (Ea) 41-7.5.
GIRLS
Duals: Eastmont 3-0, West Valley 2-1, Davis 1-2, Sunnyside 0-3.
100: Kaylen Greer (Ea) 12.89. 200: Maggie Scaramozzino (Ea) 27.53. 400: Joy Lally (WV) 1:01.75. 800: Rebecca Darwood (WV) 2:35.16. 1600: Skye Stenehjem (WV) 5:34.20. 3200: Nicole Murdock (WV) 12:08.96. 100H: Shelby Howe (Ea) 16.47. 300H: Howe (Ea) 47.71. 4x100: Eastmont 56.08. 4x200: Eastmont 1:48.00. 4x400: West Valley 4:18.10.
Shot: Ellie Prazer (Ea) 35-3.5. Disc: Prazer (Ea) 108-9. Jav: Talia See (WV) 101-8. HJ: Camryn Birch (D) 5-0. PV: Regan Irvine (WV) 9-6. LJ: Dylan Schmitten (Ea) 15-5.25. TJ: Hannah Merrill (Ea) 30-8.75.
At Moses Lake
BOYS
Duals: Eisenhower 2-0, Moses Lake 1-1, Wenatchee 0-2.
100: Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 11.17. 200: Ty Rimple (ML) 22.82. 400: Rimple (ML) 49.68. 800: Niko Rimple (ML) 2:02.85. 1600: Max Meadows (W) 4:34.78. 3200: Nathan Johnson (Ike) 10:39.55. 110H: Aiden Waddle (Ike) 16.54. 300H: Waddle (Ike) 43.89. 4x100: Eisenhower 45.05. 4x400: Moses Lake 3:29.35.
Shot: Bryson Chase (Ike) 48-0. Disc: Hunter Blackman (ML) 135-5. Jav: Blackman (ML) 163-1. HJ: Blackman (ML) 6-2. PV: Liam Parker (Ike) 13-0. LJ: Waddle (Ike) 19-10.75. TJ: Waddle (Ike) 42-4.75.
GIRLS
Duals: Wenatchee 2-0, Moses Lake 1-1, Eisenhower 0-2.
100: Zoe Gonzales (W) 12.57. 200: Gonzales (W) 27.19. 400: Kara Norland (W) 1:02.44. 800: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:27.99. 1600: Alvarado (Ike) 5:37.59. 3200: Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 12:20.84. 100H: Sydney Macdonald (ML) 16.21. 300H: Eloise Bolles (W) 47.46. 4x100: Moses Lake 51.41. 4x200: Moses Lake 1:50.54. 4x400: Wenatchee 4:17.61.
Shot: Maya Mathena (W) 32-9. Disc: Gabriella Verduzco (Ike) 101-5. Jav: Brianna Sackman (W) 111-2. HJ: Kailee Kellum (ML) 5-2. PV: Courtney Dodge (W) 9-6. LJ: Kellum (ML) 17-1. TJ: Madison Bond (ML) 33-3.
CWAC
At Prosser
BOYS
100: Colton Magruder (Ell) 11.28. 200: Joshua Green (Eph) 22.19. 400: Chase Perez (Ell) 51.44. 800: Hayden Roberts (Eph) 1:59.96. 1600: Roberts (Eph) 4:31.41. 3200: Cristobal Gonzalez (P) 10:30.13. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 14.99. 300H: Boast (Ell) 39.20. 4x100: Ephrata 43.3. 4x400: Ephrata 3:27.32.
Shot: Weslee Kriete (Eph) 54-3. Disc: Kriete (Eph) 143-10. Jav: Brennen Carey (P) 151-5. HJ: James Hall (Ell) 6-0. PV: Adam Singer (Ell) 12-6. LJ: Dylan Garza (G) 19-9. TJ: Neo Medrano (P) 42-8.5.
GIRLS
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.95. 200: Arlt (Ell) 26.16. 400: Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:03.73. 800: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:25.06. 1600: Fromherz (Ell) and Rylee Leishman (Ell) 5:35.22. 3200: Alexa Laughlin (Eph) 12:25.31. 100H: Yutong Liang (Ell) 17.27. 300H: Naomi Chavez (P) 49.71. 4x100: Ellensburg 51.51. 4x200: Ellensburg 1:51.18. 4x400: Ellensburg 4:37.86.
Shot: Mckenzie Paullin (Eph) 34-4. Disc: Avery Barnhart (P) 94-8. Jav: Barnhart (P) 108-8. HJ: Sailor Walker (Ell) 4-8. PV: Heidi Whitemarsh (Ell) 9-0. LJ: Kambree Blair (P) 16-11. TJ: Blair (P) 34-5.75.
At Othello
BOYS
100: JJ Dobie (EV) 11.64. 200: Isaac Ford (EV) 22.81. 400: Evin Ford (EV) 52.05. 800: Nathan Shipley (S) 2:09.25. 1600: Nicolas Spencer (S) 4:49.52. 3200: Eric Swedin (S) 10:23.80. 110H: Evan Kinley (S) 19.03. 300H: Noah Lorton (S) 48.41. 4x100: East Valley 44.06. 4x400: East Valley 3:33.51.
Shot: David Tormala (S) 40-2. Disc: Max Hedden (S) 123-8. Jav: Kinley (S) 141-6. PV: Owen Moultray (S) 12-0. LJ: Isaac Ford (EV) 17-8.75. TJ: Ishmeal Soriano (O) 36-6.
GIRLS
100: Bella Garza (O) 13.31. 200: Garza (O) 27.59. 400: Isabella Escamilla (S) 1:04.19. 800: Madison Huri (S) 2:35.38. 1600: Hannah Christianson (S) 6:08.93. 3200: Mallory Keller (S) 13:20.74. 100H: Payten Gill (S) 18.75. 300H: Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 50.78. 4x100: Selah 54.05. 4x200: Selah 1:55.14. 4x400: Selah 4:24.86.
Shot: Magali Marroquin (O) 30-6.5. Disc: Allyson Garza (S) 96-8. Jav: Kieryann Mattson (S) 111-11. HJ: Gill (S) 5-1. PV: Lexi Washabaugh (S) 6-6. LJ: Sylve (EV) 17-4. TJ: Morgan Brown (EV) 30-4.5.
TENNIS
CBBN
Davis boys 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Matthew Bethel (D) d. Calvin Copenhaver 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Juaquin Garabay 6-0, 6-0; Raul Meza (D) d. Oscar Bonilla 6-0, 6-0; Oliver Temple (D) d. Patrick Wise 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Angel Sanchez-Liam Hill (D) d. Gabriel Schenck-Anthony Ventura 6-2, 6-0; Brigdon Feen-Alex Lascar (D) d. Brandon Robelledo-Saul Hernandez 6-0, 6-0; Coleman Russel-Alex Vargas (D) for.
Sunnyside girls 4, Davis 3
Singles: Anya Boughton (D) d. Olivia Mears 6-2, 6-3; Karen Madrigal (D) d. Fatima Tellez 7-5, 6-2; Lory Estudillo (S) d. Yahaira Cortez 6-2, 6-4; Emma Favias (S) d. Emily Morales 6-2, 7-5 (10-3).
Doubles: Macy Norem-Andrea Pineda (S) d. Jhanet Pascual-Anabeth Montemaor 6-3, 6-3; Sienna Kerrigan-Alondra Valladares (D) d. Claire Sheehan-Kaylen Helberg 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; Mari Gomez-Annabelle Alvarez (S) d. Jaquelin Cordero-Chloe Paulson 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Moses Lake boys 5, Eisenhower 2
Singles: Marwan Warnick (ML) d. Christian Salas 6-1, 6-0; Henry Hodge (E) d. Roman Jenks 6-4, 6-0; Sammy Molitor (E) d. Anthony Capistran 6-0, 6-2; Carsen Owens (ML) d. Brian Priego 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Adam Wisman-Caleb Dickinson (ML) d. Alexis Parrales-Angel Jimenez 6-3, 6-2; Keston Roylance-Emitt Madsen d. Orlan Delgado-Ernie Hernandez 6-3, 6-3; Josiah Garcia-Nico Rodriguez (Ike) d. Colin Lehman-Ollie Madsen 6-4, 5-7, 1-0.
Eisenhower girls 5, Moses Lake 2
Singles: Emma Stephens (E) d. Cece Trinnaman 6-0, 6-0; Tsukiko Kyomi (E) d. Claire Thompson 7-5, 6-4; Kayla King (E) d. Amanda Salis 6-1, 6-0; Ashley Lombness (E) d. Mia Trinnaman 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Abbie O’Neal-Kiley Thomas (ML) d. Cynthia Cabanillas-Sara Alcala Nececio 6-0, 6-4; Jenna Greenburg-Kalei Bruce (ML) d. Anicca Martinez-Alexandra Tovar 6-3, 6-2; Audrey Livingston-Taylor Jaramillo (E) d. Maddie McDonald-Elise Miles 3-6, 6-2, 1-0.
SCAC-EWAC
Toppenish boys 4, Goldendale 1
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Johan Ojeda 6-3, 6-4; Isaiah Pacheco (T) d. Evian Espinosa 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T) d. Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt 5-7, 7-5, 6-4; Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Hans Martin-Logan Speer 6-0, 6-0; Kyu Hurley-Jaime Arcila (T) for.
Toppenish girls 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Alyssa Gonzalez 6-4, 6-3; Magali Mendoza (T) d. Kelly Smith 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Doubles: Jeslyn Berry-Taryn Rising (G) d. Karen Romero-Paola Parbol 6-1, 7-6 (5); Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Logan Armstrong-Maddie Groves 6-4, 6-2; Jeanette Torres-Joanna Jimenez (T) d. Linzy Hanna-Ella Riley 6-3, 6-1.
MEETINGS
Krustangel, D-Bat at QBsKyle Krustangel, manager of the Yakima Valley Pippins and director of baseball operations for D-Bat Baseball Academy, along with D-Bat general manager Derek Garcia and owner Nick Udell, will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
