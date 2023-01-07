KENT — With 12 champions and a combined 596 points, it was an all-Toppenish show at Saturday's Gut Check wrestling tournament at the ShoWare Center.
The two-day boys tournament drew 55 teams and the Wildcats piled up 303.5 points — more than twice the runner-up — with wins from Steve Romero (106), Adan Estrada (113), Justyce Zuniga (126), Marcos Torrez (138) and Josh Luna (195).
Ellensburg's Francisco Ayala (160) and Granger's Conan Northwind (182) were also champions.
In the 26-team girls tournament, Toppenish tallied 293 points with seven champions in Mia Zuniga (100), Sophia Torrez (105), Ruby Clark (135), MaryAnn Reyes (140), Isiah Alcala (145), Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155) and Jocelyn Velasco (170).
East Valley's Elizabet Garcia (110) and Wapato's Lexie Garza (130) swept through their brackets as well.
BOYS
Top teams: Toppenish 303.5, Chiawana 138, Sumner 137. Locals: 7, Granger 95; 18, Ellensburg 68.5; 24, Naches Valley 51.5; 31, Prosser and Zillah 36; 43, East Valley 25; 49, Goldendale 9;
Local placers
106: 1, Steve Romero (T).
113: 1, Adan Estrada (T).
120: 6, Noah Rodriguez (T).
126: 1, Justyce Zuniga (T); 7, Jack Eylar (Ell).
132: 6, Jose Toscano (Gg); 8, Trenton Richie (Z).
138: 1, Marcos Torrez (T); 2, Ty Moore (NV).
145: 4, Kiyanno Zuniga (T); 7, Jose Gatica (T).
152: 2, Jermiah Zuniga (T); 3, Mitchell Helgert (NV).
160: 1, Francisco Ayala (Ell); 5, Cody Northwind (Gg).
170: 3, Armando John (T).
182: 1, Conan Northwind (Gg); 2, Kaiden Kintner (T); 7, Neo Medrano (Pro); 8, Aiden Ford (Z).
195: 1, Josh Luna (T).
220: 3, Darrell Leslie (T).
285: 3, Anthony Nava (T); 8. Jacob Marks (Pro).
GIRLS
Top teams: Toppenish 293, Othello 182, Curtis 125.5. Local: 12, East Valley 45; 15, Granger 41; 18, Wapato 29.
Local placers
100: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 5, Emily Garcia (EV).
105: 1, Sophia Torrez (T); 3, Gabrielle Berger (Gg); 7, Mireya Buatista (EV).
110: 1, Elizabet Garcia (EV).
115: 6, Mayan Riojas (T).
120: 2, Natalie Pinon (T); 5, Vania Diego (T).
125: 2, Kendra Perez (T); 7, Brianna Arias (T).
130: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap); 3, Sara Ortega (T).
135: 1, Ruby Clark (T).
140: 1, MaryAnn Reyes (T).
145: 1, Isiah Alcala (T); 5, Sonia Mendoza (Gg).
155: 1, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T).
170: 1, Jocelyn Velasco (T).
190: 2, Makayla Torres (T).
235: 2, Charlene Underwood (T).
-
Kelso Girls
Top teams: White River 202, Yelm 158, Moses Lake 140. Locals: 9, Sunnyside 122.5; 13, Davis 112; 33, Eisenhower 67; 38, Grandview 63; 41, Zillah 55.5; 42, Goldendale 50.5.
Local placers
105: 3, Adelina Valencia (Su). 110: 5, Gracie Pham (D); 7, Jaazaniah Lustre (Z); 8, Emily Arreola (D). 130: 6, Kali Watson (Go). 145: 4, Deliliah Chavez (Su).
-
Kent-Meridian Boys
Top teams: Tahoma 245, Rogers 190.5, Orting 168.5. Locals: 5, Davis 126; 8, Eisenhower 98; 10, Ellensburg 88.
Local placers
113: 3, Jesus Alcala (D); 5-6, Frank Redfield (Ike). 120: 2, Jose Sanchez (D); 3, Tyler Bacon (Ell); 5-6, Francisco Sanchez (Ike). 126: 1, Will Chichenoff (Ike); 5-6, Leif Holmgren (Ell), Manuel Martinez (Ike). 132: 3, Isai Perez (D). 138: 2, Jose Olivera (E); 4, Jacob Alcala (D); 5-6, Konner Carlson (Ell). 152: 4, Luke Bayne (Ell). 170: 3, Finley Lorenz (Ell). 182: 5-6, Rigoberto Chavez (D). 285: 2, Miguel Galvez (D); 5-6, Canaan Gutierrez (Ike).
-
Cascade Boys
Top teams: Omak 254, Eastmont 169, Lake Roosevelt 134. Locals: 5, Naches Valley 72; 7, Cle Elum 50.5; 8, White Swan 49.
Local placers
106: 4, Arturo Espindola (WS); 5, Fermin Bueno (WS). 113: 3, Landon Batton (CE). 120: 5, Colin O'Cain (CE). 126: 4, Anthony Luton (WS). 152: 5, Miguel Gaut (NV). 160: 4, Gaige Camden (NV); 5, Fabian Garduno (WS); 6, Bodie Stonecipher (NV). 170: 2, Caige Coleman (NV); 3, Josiah Beiter (CE). 220: 3, Hunter Turley (NV). 285: 3, William Price (NV); 4, De'Angelo Sauceda (WS); 6, Anders White (CE).
-
BOYS SWIMMING
Kentridge Invitational
At King County Aquatic Center
Top teams: Mercer Island 639, Bellevue 512, Bainbridge 411.5. Local: Selah 43, Zillah 41.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Selah (Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:53.91, West Valley 1:54.01, East Valley 1:56.33.
200 free: Logan Jones (EV) 2:12.41, Otis Peace (Se) 2:15.20, Cayden Halverson (Se) 2:16.73.
200 IM: 8, Ian Muffet (Z) 2:03.70, Juan De Dios Ramirez (Se) 2:19.46, Robert Bjur (T) 2:36.93.
50 free: 7, Charles Hudson (Se) 21.82, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 24.99, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 25.02.
100 fly: Emiliano Zuniga (T) 59.79, Alex Alejo (EV) 1:00.24, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:04.49.
100 free: 11, Charles Hudson (Se) 49.18, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 54.98, Jake Brandt (EV) 56.83.
500 free: James Field (EV) 5:41.78, Alex Alejo (EV) 5:52.68, Eli Krueger (WV) 6:20.39.
200 free relay: Selah (Ramirez, Strand, Peace, Hudson) 1:37.78, West Valley 1:42.45, East Valley 1:44.72.
100 back: Juan De Dios Ramirez (Se) 1:03.58, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:04.00, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:05.22.
100 breast: 5, Ian Muffet (Z) 58.96, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:07.01, James Field (EV) 1:09.69.
400 free relay: Selah (Mullinax, Halverson, Palmer, Ozanich) 4:18.57.
