TOPPENISH — Alexander Magana scored his Yakima Valley best 31st goal and Toppenish capped off its perfect league season with a 2-0 win over visiting Wapato.
It took nearly 55 minutes for Magana to break the scoreless draw and fellow senior Juan Diego Mendoza added an insurance goal 15 minutes later. The Wildcats won their 10th straight match and finished their SCAC-EWAC West schedule 12-0.
They’re ranked No. 2 in the WIAA’s latest 1A RPI rankings and will host a first-round loser-out district match next Thursday. Wapato finished the regular season 8-4 in league play and will go on the road in next Thursday’s first round.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 55:00; 2, Toppenish, Juan Diego Mendoza, 70:00.
Saves: Andi Aguilar (W) 7; Hector Godinez (T) 0.
HIGHLAND 7, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches, Jose Carrasco and Jesus Esquivel scored two goals each in a game that ended at halftime. The Rangers’ season is over and the Scotties will end their regular season at home in a makeup game against Zillah on Friday before hosting a first-round loser-out match in the district tournament next Thursday.
Zillah beat Kiona-Benton 3-0 in a nonleague match Thursday night.
First half: 1, Highland, Jesus Esquivel; 2, Highland, Esquivel; 3, Highland, Jose Perez; 4, Highland, Albert Magallon (Perez); 5, Highland, Jose Carrasco (Juan Luis Gonzalez); 6, Highland, Carrasco (Yahir Castro); 7, Highland, Alex Silva.
-
LA SALLE 4, GRANGER 1: At Granger, La Salle brought its league record to 6-6 in the final regular season game for both teams. The Lightning earned the SCAC-EWAC West’s No. 4 seed and will play a loser-out match at Connell next Thursday. Uzziel Equihua scored Granger’s lone goal.
-
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 5, EPHRATA 1: At Grandview, the Greyhounds concluded the regular season with their third win in their last four matches. Grandview’s set to host Selah in a first-round district match and Ephrata will play at Ellensburg, which beat Selah 3-0 Thursday night.
-
TRACK
Bryan runs 46.71 in 300HEast Valley senior Allison Bryan moved up to second in the state among Class 2A athletes by running 46.71 in the 300-meter hurdles during a three-team CWAC meet in Ephrata on Thursday.
Bryan, who also won the 200 and long jump, broke EV’s school record in the 300 hurdles. Five Valley bests were set in the CWAC’s other league meet at Prosser, where Ellensburg’s Joshua Boast dropped his best in the 110 hurdles down to 15.64 and also won the long jump and triple jump.
In CBBN competition, Eisenhower’s Kara Mickelson continued to bring down her sprint bests while winning the 200 (26.12) and 400 (58.26) and Davis’ Donald Barnes won the boys 200 in 23.00 at Zaepfel Stadium.
CBBN
At Eisenhower
BOYS
Team scores: Eisenhower 2-0, Moses Lake 1-1, Eastmont 1-1, Davis 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Donald Barnes (D) 11.41. 200: Barnes (D) 23.00. 400: Judah Oldenkamp (Ike) 54.48. 1600: Nathan Johnson (Ike) 4:46.12. 3200: Johnson (Ike) 10:18.54. 300H: Aiden Waddle (Ike) 42.82. 4x400: Eisenhower 3:43.38. Jav: Jose Ochoa (Ike) 157-6. TJ: Waddle (Ike) 41-4.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 2-0, Moses Lake 2-0, Davis 0-2, Eastmont 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Kara Mickelson (Ike) 13.19. 200: Mickelson (Ike) 26.12. 400: Mickelson (E) 58.26. 800: Isabella Alvarado (E) 2:23.76. 1600: Alvarado (E) 5:38.57. 3200: Hannah Hilton (E) 12:31.46. 4x100: Eisenhower 51.65. 4x400: Eisenhower 4:27.85. Disc: Mary Mickelson (Ike) 103-3. Jav: Sara Diehm (Ike) 89-2. HJ: Camryn Birch (D) 4-8.
-
At Sunnyside
BOYS
Team scores: Wenatchee 2-0, West Valley 1-1, Sunnyside 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Adam Chandler (WV) 11.64. 200: Myles Newhouse (S) 23.01. 400: Max Garcia-Pinon (S) 53.04. 1600: Caden Casteel (WV) 4:28.40. 3200: Casteel (WV) 9:57.21. 300H: Gabe Golbek (WV) 42.96. 4x100: West Valley 45.18. 4x400: Sunnyside 3:34.36. HJ: Jackson Cluff (WV) 6-0. LJ: Cluff (WV) 21-5.75. TJ: Clifton Motley (WV) 41-11.75.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wenatchee 2-0, West Valley 1-1, Sunnyside 0-2.
Local winners — 1600: Katie Murdock (WV) 5:26.08. 3200: Murdock (WV) 11:54.86. Jav: Maggie Alexander (WV) 93-10. HJ: Ella Ferguson (WV) 4-8. PV: Regan Irvine (WV) 10-6.
-
CWAC
At Prosser
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 3-0, Ellensburg 2-1, Prosser 1-2, Grandview 0-3.
100: Chase Perez (Ell) 11.54. 200: Shaun Salveson (S) 23.08. 400: Devin Mooney (S) 53.85. 800: Cooper Quigley (S) 2:01.62. 1600: Quigley (S) 4:32.53. 3200: Nathan Shipley (S) 10:27.56. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.64. 300H: Kolbe Phillips (P) 44.14. 4x100: Selah 44.49. 4x400: Selah 3:42.22.
Shot: Kestin Hofstad (P) 45-1.5. Disc: Richard Wellington (Ell) 133-8. Jav: Wellington (Ell) 139-9. PV: Adam Singer (Ell) and Mason Blad (Ell) 12-0. LJ: Boast (Ell) 20-0.25. TJ: Boast (Ell) 41-3.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 3-0, Prosser 2-1, Selah 1-2, Grandview 0-3.
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 13.03. 200: Arlt (Ell) 27.20. 400: Nataly Amador (G) 1:01.48. 800: Amador (G) 2:42.95. 1600: Kate Laurent (Ell) 5:19.35. 3200: Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:40.62. 100H: Sierra Newell (S) 17.90. 300H: Jazmine Richey (G) 53.59. 4x100: Ellensburg 51.40. 4x200: Prosser 1:55.48. 4x400: Ellensburg 4:12.76.
Shot: Faith Larsen (Ell) 28-9. Disc: Larsen (Ell) 89-1. Jav: Kieryann Mattson (S) 110-10. HJ: Halle Wright (P) 5-0. PV: Clara Holmes (S) 8-0. LJ: Kambree Blair (P) 15-8.25. TJ: Blair (P) 34-0.
-
At Ephrata
BOYS
Team scores: Ephrata 2-0, East Valley 1-1, Othello 0-2. EV winners — 3200: Austin Parries 11:12.63.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ephrata 2-0, Othello 1-1, East Valley 0-2. EV winners — 200: Allison Bryan 26.87. 300H: Bryan 46.71. Shot: Emma Gruenberg 32-6.25. Jav: Gruenberg 93-8. LJ: Bryan 16-3.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
Eisenhower boys 6 Sunnyside 1
Singles: Henry Hodge (E) d. Simon Copenhaver 6-3, 6-4; Isac Almonte (S) d. Angel Rodriguez 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Christian Salas (E) d. Partick Wise 6-0, 6-0; Josiah Garcia (E) d. Mohammed Sarameh 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Angel Ramirez-Orlan Delgado (E) d. Christopher Romero-Joaquin Garibay 6-1, 6-2; William Oldenkamp-Angel Jimenez (E) d. Calvin Copenhaver-Anthony Ventura 6-2, 6-1; Brian Priego-Ernie Hernandez (E) d. Oscar Jimenez-Gaige Pierce 6-0, 6-4.
Eisenhower girls 4, Sunnyside 3
Singles: Emma Stephens (E) d. Cecilia Tovar 6-2, 6-3; Alyssah Cornejo (E) d. Macy Noem 6-1, 6-3; Natalie Dick (E) d. Mirna Ramirez 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Kayla King (E) d. Areesa Rodriguez 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Andrea Pineda-Stephanie Flores (S) d. Lizette Bueno-Ada Querin 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Mears-Annalise Alverez (S) d. Alexandra Tovar-Cinthya Cabanillas Garcia 6-0, 6-1; Claire Sheehan-Fatima Tellez (S) d. Vivi Armijo-Anicca Martinez 7-5, 6-4.
-
SCAC-EWAC
White Swan boys 1, Highland 1
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Isaac Sauer 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga (WS) f.
Highland girls 4, White Swan 1
Singles: Lucia Martinez (H) d. Jimena Gutierrez 6-3, 6-1; Ashley Gonzalez (H) d. Nadia Espindola 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Michelle Gutierrez-Yadira Zuniga (WS) d. Madie Monson-Josie Diaz 6-4, 6-3; Jackie Ceja-Yazmin Flores (H) d. Angela Chavarin-Elva Gomez 6-0, 6-2; Judith Silva-Athziri Silva (H) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 6-0, 6-0.
-
Granger boys 3, Wahluke 2
Singles: Andres Fierros (W) d. Enrique Aldaco 6-0, 6-1; Max Urrutia (W) d. Kenyon Slade 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: AJ Cardenas-Adam Asher (G) d. Juan Bravo-Osvaldo Alvarez 6-1, 6-0; Paul Stewart-Eden Asher (G) d. Luis Vidrancos-Juan Herrera 6-2, 6-2; Arthur Heckert-Fernando Romero (G) f.
Granger girls 3, Wahluke 2
Singles: Jenni Savedra (W) f.; Natalie Baragan (W) f.
Doubles: Jasslyn Ramos-Eliane Rios (G) d. Patty Guerro 6-1, 6-1; Hannah Valenzuela-Marian Alaniz (G) d. Sofia Fabela-Monique Ramirez 6-1, 6-1; Jessika Arceo-Idaly Cardoza (G) d. Janae Bravo-Jacky Barajas 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
-
Goldendale boys 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Max Christensen 6-4, 6-2; Eli Golding (G) d. Ezra Peterson 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless (G) d. Colin O'Cain-Jett Favero 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Tristin Toledo-Jacob Harris (G) for; Hans Martin-Logan Speer (G) for.
Goldendale girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Amanda Board 6-0, 6-2; Taylor Beam (G) d. Maddie Castro 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Lizzy Hedges-Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero 6-2, 6-4; Avalon Dewitt-Naroa Mendibilbatiz (CE) d. Jewelia Siglin-Ruby Russell 6-2, 6-0; Jessica Korich-Ruby Anderson (CE) d. Angelina Owens-Hailey Byers 6-1, 6-0.
