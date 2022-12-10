GRANGER — Toppenish’s girls captured their third tournament title and Granger’s boys were runner-up at Saturday’s 20-team Tony Saldivar Ironman Classic at Granger High School.
The Wildcats rolled up 324 points with eight champions and Forks was second with 95 points.
Zillah, Granger and Goldendale had one individual winner each.
Granger’s boys amassed 209.5 points, coming up just short against Forks (212.5), and had three champions. Zillah was fifth with one winner.
BOYS
Top teams: Forks 212.5, Granger 209.5, Deer Park 193.5, Omak 170, Zillah 166, Okanogan 114. Local: East Valley 112, Goldendale 98, White Swan 95.5, Kittitas 57, Grandview 51, Mabton 43, Cle Elum 41, Highland 26.
Local placers
106: 1, Leonel Lustre (Z); 2, Kaydn Cuevas (Z); 3, Uriel Lopez (WS).
113: 2, Peyton Miller (EV); 5, Amir Acevedo (Z).
120: 3, Isaac Rodriguez (Mab).
126: 4, Adrian Alvarez (Gr); 5, Brock Armstrong (Go); 6, Ryan Vadar (Z).
132: 2, Lenin Leon (EV); 4, Anthony Luton (WS); 5, Sezar Gomez Munguia (Gr); 6, Evan Benitez (Gv).
138: 1, Jose Toscano (Gr); 2, Jonathan Jones (K); 4, Jorge Espinoza (Z).
145: 2, Fabian Cisneros (Gr); 3, Matthew Gray (Go).
152: 2, John Dobie (EV); 4, Wally Almaguer (Gr); 5, Noe Honijosa (Z).
160: 1, Cody Northwind (Gr); 3, Colin Attaway (EV); 4, Ivan Erland (Go); 5, Josiah Skindzier (K); 6, Brody Stewart (K).
170: 3, Marquis Gourneau (Gr); 4, Fabian Garduno (WS); 6, Raymond Holycross (Go).
182: 1, Conan Northwind (Gr); 5, Giovanni Sanchez (Z); 6, Thomas Sheeley (K).
195: 3, Aiden Ford (Z); 6, Juan Rodriguez (Gv).
220: 5, Ethan Mell (Go).
285: 3, Caleb Wertenberger (Z); 4, De’Angelo Sauceda (WS); 5, Anders White (CE); 6, Anthony Ramos (Gv).
GIRLS
Top teams: Toppenish 324, Forks 95, Okanogan 86, East Valley 82, Granger 80, Goldendale 73. Local: Zillah 52, Sunnyside 40, Mabton 36, West Valley 29, White Swan 16, Cle Elum 12, Highland 5.
Local placers
100: 1, Esperanza Alejandre (Z); 2, Emily Garcia (EV); 3, Leylah Diaz (EV).
105: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 2, Mireya Buatista (EV); 5, Gelena Cabrera-Zaragoza (Su); 6, Ayleen Hernandez (Mab).
110: 1, Sophia Torrez (T); 2, Gabrielle Berger (Gr); 4, Celeste Ortega-Castillo (Su); 5, Maribel Macias (Mab).
115: 1, Kiara Torres (Gr); 2, Elizabet Garcia (EV); 5, Bella Trujillo (T); 6, Lilana Galvan (Su).
120: 2, Vania Diego (T); 4, Emily Cazares (Go).
125: 1, Kendra Perez (T); 2, Natalie Pinon (T); 4, Yareli Garcia (Z).
130: 2, Brianna Arias (T); 4, Bailey Holycross (Go); 5, Daira Francisco (Z); 6, Leslie Fernandez (Gr).
135: 1, Kali Watson (Go); 2, Sara Ortega (T); 3, Jordan Kiemele (Go); 5, Paoky Sandoval (Gr); 6, Citlali Espinoza (Z).
140: 1, Ruby Clark (T); 2, Madison Kiemele (Go); 3, Brielle Starr (Go); 6, Dalia Vera Gonzalez (WS).
145: 3, Zeyli Reyna (Mab); 4, Haley LaFord (CE); 5, Ziona Amador (EV); 6, Brianna Gonzales (WS).
155: 1, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T); 2, Isiah Alcala (T); 3, Sonia Mendoza (Gr); 5, Aiyana Marquez (WV).
170: 1, Jocelyn Velasco (T); 2, Bethsabee Juarez (T); 3, Shawnastasia Jackson (WV); 4, Violeta Zaragoza (Mab); 6, Dakota Heemsah (WS).
190: 1, Makayla Torres (T); 4, Esmeralda Lares (Su).
235: 1, Charlene Underwood (T); 2, Josephine Colwash (T).
Othello Boys Invite
Top teams: Othello 233, Ellensburg 166.5, Pullman 155. Local: Wapato 125, Selah 100.
Local placers
106: 2, Anthony Perez (W). 113: 4, Jayden Vazquez (W). 126: 3, Aiden Badonie (W). 132: 2, Jack Eylar (E); 4, Moon Thompson (S). 145: 2, Konner Carlson (E); 3, Samuel Gonzalez (S). 152: 3, Isaac Hurley (S). 160: 1, Alonso Lopez (S). 170: 1, Francisco Ayala (E). 182: 1, Logan Stolen (E). 195: 1, Sean Davis (E); 3, Jorge Mendoza (W). 285: 3, Angel Leyva (W).
Warden Girls Invite
Top teams: Othello 262, Moses Lake 197, Davis 173. Local: Eisenhower 49.
Local placers — 100: 3, Cynthia Ramos (D). 110: 1, Emely Arreola (D); 5, Gisel Trevino (D). 115: 3, Gracie Pham. 120: 2, Evaisela Calixtro (D). 130: 1, Haliyah Yanez (D). 140: 4, Rihanna Chavez (D). 155: 1, Shealynn Spino (E). 170: 3, Gabriela Sanchez (D). 190: 3, Alizah Gutierrez (E).
BOYS SWIMMING
NONLEAGUE
At Lions Pool
Team scores: Pullman 105, Selah 38, East Valley 26.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: 2, Selah 1:54.49; 3, East Valley 1:58.15. 200 free: 3, Jake Brandt (EV) 2:12.23; 4, Logan Jones (EV) 2:17.32. 200 IM: 4, Juan De dios Ramirez (S) 2:21.98. 50 free: 1, Charles Hudson (S) 22.41. 100 fly: 4, Juan De dios Ramirez (S) 1:05.59. 100 free: 1, Charles Hudson (S) 50.95; 4, James Field (EV) 56.99. 500 free: 1, Alex Alejo (EV) 6:11.08; 3, Cayden Halverson (S) 6:36.85. 200 free relay: 1, Selah (Peace, Strand, De dios Ramirez, Hudson) 1:41.12; 3, East Valley 1:47.03. 100 back: 4, Logan Jones (EV) 1:16.33. 100 breast: 2, James Field (EV) 1:09.87 (school record); 4; Dallas De Blasio (EV) 1:20.26. 400 free relay: 3, Selah 4:57.76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.