COWICHE — Toppenish's boys soccer team clinched another league title with a 3-1 road win over Highland Thursday afternoon.
Alexander Magana scored all three goals to beat the Scotties for a second time this season and extend the Wildcats' win streak to nine games. He's tallied 13 goals in his last three games and a Valley-best 30 this season.
Toppenish will play its final regular season match at home against Wapato next Thursday and Highland will play at Mabton on Saturday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 2:00; 2, Highland, Marco Ramirez (PK), 25:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Magana, 57:00; 4, Toppenish, Magana, 76:00.
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 2; Jesus Gonzalez (H) 5.
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, EAST VALLEY 1: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs rallied to stun East Valley thanks to a pair of second-half free kick goals. Cole Sullivan scored the game-tying goal in the first half for Ellensburg, which will play at Grandview while East Valley travels to first-place Othello on Saturday.
In other action Thursday, Grandview defeated Ephrata 3-1.
First half: 1, East Valley, Soren Hanson (Brandon Garcia), 7:00; 2, Ellensburg, Cole Sullivan, 21:00.
Second half: 3, Ellensburg, 65:00; 4, Ellensburg, 75:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 2; Alexsander Zepeda (Ell) 2.
-
WAPATO 3, GRANGER 2: At Granger, the Wolves held on despite two second half goals for the Spartans. Wapato will host Highland and Granger's set to play at Naches Valley next Tuesday.
First half: Wapato goals not available.
Second half: 1, Granger, James Torres, 45:00; 2, Granger, Benji Gonzalez, 66:00.
-
TRACK
Bryan records three Valley bests
A little decent weather and look what happens — 12 Valley bests.
East Valley's Allison Bryan turned in three of them winning the 100 hurdles (16.14), 300 hurdles (49.28) and long jump (17-4.75) in a four-team CWAC meet at Grandview.
Eisenhower's Kara Mickelson swept all three sprints in a CBBN meet at West Valley and lowered the area bests in the 200 (26.69) and 400 (58.63).
Ellensburg took over the Valley lead in both sprint relays, clocking 51.71 in the 4x100 and 1:52.18 in the 4x200 at Grandview, and Zillah's Mia Hicks improved her triple jump best to 34-11 on her home track.
Ellensburg's Chase Perez dropped the boys 100 best down to 11.23 and teammate Joshua Boast lowered his 110 hurdles time to 16.10.
Wapato's Emilio Vela upped his triple jump best to 44-9.5.
-
CBBN
AT WEST VALLEY
BOYS
Team scores: Eisenhower 3-0, West Valley 2-1, Moses Lake 1-2, Sunnyside 0-3.
100: Zion Lee (WV) 11.37. 200: Lee (WV) 23.00. 400: Max Hutton (WV) 53.46. 800: Dane Voldman (WV) 2:07.23. 1600: Caden Casteel (WV) 4:31.72. 3200: Nathan Johnson (E) 10:16.23. 110H: Aiden Waddle (E) 16.81. 300H: Waddle (E) 43.90. 4x100: Eisenhower 45.00. 4x400: West Valley 3:40.10.
Shot: Jose Ochoa (E) 42-9.5. Disc: Zachary Reyer (ML) 126-7. Jav: Ochoa (E) 141-5. HJ: Jackson Cluff (WV) 6-4. PV: Liam Parker (E) 12-0. LJ: Cluff (WV) 21-8.5. TJ: Waddle (E) 41-4.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 3-0, Moses Lake 2-1, West Valley 1-2, Sunnyside 0-3.
100: Kara Mickelson (E) 13.09. 200: Mickelson (E) 26.69. 400: Mickelson (E) 58.63. 800: Isabela Alvarado (E) 2:31.03. 1600: Alvarado (E) 5:21.12. 3200: Hannah Hilton (E) 12:52.66. 110H: Ingrid De La Rosa (ML) 18.54. 300H: De La Rosa (ML) 51.32. 4x100: West Valley 52.52. 4x400: Eisenhower 4:29.60.
Shot: Mary Mickelson (E) 30-1.5. Disc: Mickelson (E) 90-1. Jav: Talia See (WV) 101-0. HJ: Ella Ferguson (WV) 4-8. PV: Regan Irvine (WV) 10-0. LJ: Claire Trammell (WV) 15-3. TJ: Ebubechi Abonyi (ML) 33-7.
-
AT WENATCHEE
Davis boys winners — 100: Donald Barnes 11.38. 200: Barnes 23.30.
-
CWAC
AT SELAH
BOYS
100: Josh Green (Eph) 11.29. 200: Shaun Salveson (S) 23.05. 400: Cooper Quigley (S) 51.97. 800: Hayden Roberts (Eph) 2:06.59. 1600: Roberts (Eph) 4:45.99. 3200: Eric Swedin (S) 10:21.55. 110H: Travis Hendrick (Eph) 16.47. 300H: Sam Rees (S) 42.60. 4x100: Selah 44.53. 4x400: Selah 3:36.72.
Shot: Weslee Kriete (Eph) 45-6. Disc: Kriete (Eph) 135-5. Jav: Cole Hertz (Eph) 173-5. HJ: Francisco Vargas (P) 5-8. PV: Calvin Lundgren (S) 11-0. LJ: Ethan Lakey (S) 20-1. TJ: Tucker Cobb (Eph) 37-3.
GIRLS
100: Cami Anderson (P) 13.51. 200: Alessa Soto (S) 28.27. 400: Madison Huri (S) 1:04.26. 800: Camdyn Cox (Eph) 2:40.34. 1600: Cox (Eph) 6:01.15. 3200: Avery Sarett (S) 13:18.75. 100H: Samantha MacNeil (Eph) 17.38. 300H: Kieryann Mattson (S) 51.99. 4x100: Prosser 53.89. 4x200: Prosser 1:56.48. 4x400: Selah 4:27.71.
Shot: Sierra Newell (S) 33-3. Disc: Newell (S) 103-7. Jav: Newell (S) 99-2. HJ: Halle Wright (P) 5-0. PV: Clara Holmes (S) 9-6. LJ: Lambree Blair (P) 14-5.75. TJ: Blair (P) 31-5.25.
-
AT GRANDVIEW
BOYS
100: Chase Perez (Ell) 11.23. 200: Perez (Ell) 23.75. 400: Noe Medina (G) 53.20. 800: Kaden Mattson (Ell) 2:12.22. 1600: Jorge Morales (G) 4:59. 3200: Austin Parries (EV) 10:59.73. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 16.10. 300H: Forrest Roylance (O) 45.42. 4x100: Ellensburg 45.05. 4x400: Othello 3:48.22.
Shot: Jesus Soto (EV) 41-8. Disc: Richard Wellington (Ell) 126-0. Jav: Wellington (Ell) 138-7. HJ: Maddox Martinez (O) 5-8. PV: Mason Blad (Ell) 12-0. LJ: Boast (Ell) 19-11.5. TJ: Boast (Ell) 40-11.5.
GIRLS
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.83. 200: Arlt (Ell) 26.96. 400: Elaine Joyce (Ell) 1:01.50. 800: Kate Laurent (Ell) 2:23.42. 1600: Laurent (Ell) 5:29.18. 3200: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 12:40.85. 100H: Allison Bryan (EV) 16.14. 300H: Bryan (EV) 49.28. 4x100: Ellensburg 51.71. 4x200: Ellensburg 1:52.18. 4x400: East Valley 4:43.93.
Shot: Emma Gruenberg (EV) 31-2. Disc: Ashley Perez (O) 112-10. Jav: Perez (O) 99-5. PV: Three tied at 7-6. LJ: Bryan (EV) 17-4.75. TJ: Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 30-11.
-
SCAC
AT NACHES VALLEY
BOYS
Local winners — 100: Jose Torres (T) 11.66. 200: Torres (T) 24.16. 800: Cesar Loza (W) 2:07.87. 3200: Quinn Jones (NV) 10:48.40. 4x100: Toppenish 45.09. 4x400: Naches Valley 3:46.27. Disc: Daniel Arredondo (T) 122-6. Jav: Gabe Advincula (NV) 130-0. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-0. LJ: Rodriguez (NV) 21-1. TJ: Emilio Vela (W) 44-9.5.
GIRLS
Local winners — 100: Allison Smith (NV) 14.00. 200: Audrey Smith (NV) 29.55. 400: Kayla Krueger (NV) 1:19.23. 800: Kathryn Snyder (LS) 2:33.20. 1600: Diana Camargo (W) 5:32.14. 3200: Brooke Miles (NV) 12:02.48. 100H: Allison Smith (NV) 18.36. 300H: Smith (NV) 52.10. 4x200: Naches Valley 2:04.17. 4x400: Naches Valley 4:44.18. Shot: Isabella Kanelopoulos (LS) 32-0. Disc: Hannah Clements (NV) 99-8. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 8-6. TJ: Allison Smith (NV) 30-7.
-
AT ZILLAH
BOYS
Local winners — 200: Carson Favilla (Z) 24.41. 1600: Tysen Reed (Z) 5:07.60.
GIRLS
Local winners — 100: Mia Hicks (Z) 12.95. 200: Kassy Garza (Z) 30.34. 1600: Marina Hernandez (Z) 6:41.77. 4x100: Zillah 53.00. HJ: Garza (Z) 5-0. LJ: Hicks (Z) 15-7.25. TJ: Hicks (Z) 34-11.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 6-9, MABTON 3-10: At Wapato, Jade Rivera was 3-for-3 with a double for Wapato in the opener, and Trinity Barajas, Jentry Simpson and Malloree Simpson had two RBI apiece in the second game for Mabton, which moved to 7-1. Wapato is 4-5.
Game 1: Malloree Simpson (M) 1-4, 10 K; Jentry Simpson (M) 1-4; Giselle Garzon (M) 1-3; Jade Rivera (W) 3-3, 2b.
Game 2: Keirrah Roettger (M) 2-5; Trinity Barajas (M) 2b, 2 RBI; Jentry Simpson (M) 2-4, 2 RBI; Malloree Simpson (M) 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI, 8 K; Giselle Garzon (M) 2-3, RBI; Karen Espinoza Mendez (M) 2-4; Jenacy Rodriquez (W) 2-4; Schott (W) 2-4.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Henry Hodge 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Angel Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Christian Salas 6-0, 6-0; Max Fleming (WV) d. Josiah Garcia 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Kel Griffiths-Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Angel Ramirez-Orlan Delgado 6-1, 6-1; Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan (WV) d. Angel Jimenez-William Oldenkamp 6-0 6-0; Josh Raj-Kai Padilla (WV) d. Brian Priego-Marcus Emhoff 6-2, 6-3.
West Valley girls 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Gracie Joffs (WV) d. Emma Stephens 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Maissen (WV) d. Alyssah Cornejo 6-0, 6-1; Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Kayla King 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Maissen (WV) d. Sara Alcala 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Ada Querin-Natalie Dick 6-0, 6-0; Hollis Bendal-Makenzie Hebdon (WV) d. Lizette Bueno-Anicca Martinez 6-1, 6-1; Lanna Owald-Belle DeLaCombe (WV) d. Alexandra Tovar-Cynthia Cabanillas 6-0, 6-1.
-
CWAC
Selah boys 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Kellum Adams (S) d. Jacob Walser 6-0, 6-1; Aidan Franklin (S) d. Logan Basford 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Malachi Young–Quentin Garrettson (S) d. Ian Larkin–Ranne Meloy 6-1, 6-1; Kaden Giles–Riley Christianson (S) d. Dallas DeBlasio–Rylan Kozma 7-5, 7-6 (7-0); Brady Locke–Teegan Hooper (EV) d. Blake Borchert–Matthew Merrell 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
Selah girls 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Lotte Steinbach (S) d. Henleigh Elder 6-3, 6-0; Jasmine Shipley (EV) d. Gabi Young 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Maya Hall–Addison Ladd (S) d. Taylor Calhoun–Mai Mesler 6-3, 6-1; Kendra Adams–Jenna Bond (S) d. Emily Knautz–Delaney Gibbons 6-4, 6-1; Ceci Mendoza–Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Janae Hall–Sarah Tamblyn 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 7-6 (8-6).
-
Ephrata boys 4 Prosser 1
Singles: Bennet Berg (P) d. Kyle Stewart 6-2, 6-4; Josh Mullings (E) d. Ethan Felicetti 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Jobe Van Heusden-Chase Addink (E) d. Tom Gutmann-Zuyai Osorio 6-0, 6-2; Leo Lopez-Jackson Addink (E) d. Angelo Mallari-Caiden Palomera 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Tino McDonnell-Jaxon Whetstone (E) d. Caleb Robinson-Stanley Chan 6-1. 6-1.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Goldendale boys 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Hazen Jacob 6-2, 6-1; Rogen Bothamley (G) d. Valentin Rojas 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Eduardo Ramirez-Blazty Taiza (W) d. Kaden Blunt-Sam McCandles 7-5, 3-6, 7-6; Eli Goldberg-Jacob Harris (G) d. Kazmir Clark-Jhace DelaCruz 6-1, 6-3; Juan Hernandez-Maceo Washines (W) d. Logan Speer-Tristen Toledo 6-2, 6-0.
Goldendale girls 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Gwen Gulliam (G) d. Tionnie Polk 6-4, 6-1; Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Kellie Martin 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Lizzy Hedges (G) d. Crystal Colin-Mya Morales 6-3, 6-3; Logan Howell-Jennifer Marcial (W) d. Ruby Russell-Jewlia Siglin 6-0, 6-0; Diana Nunez-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Logan Armstrong-Angelina Owens 6-1, 6-0.
-
La Salle boys 5, Cle Elum 0
Singles: Jackson Dhane d. Luke Chafin 6-2, 6-3; Noah Sauer d. Ezra Peterson 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Dominik Tamez-Gregorio Manrique-Vivanco (LS) d. Colin O'Cain-Jett Favero 5-7, 7-5, 6-3; Ethan Britt-Garrett Judd (LS) f.; Aiden Bliesner-Markus Berger (LS) f.
La Salle girls 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Amanda Beard 6-0, 6-1; Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Maddie Castro 6-4 6-4.
Doubles: Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza (LS) d. Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero 6-4, 7-6; Jessica Korich-Naroa Mendibil Batiz (CE) d. Alaina Heneghen-Rosa Alcala 6-3, 6-1; Hailey Lopez-Ida Wawryszuk (LS) f.
-
Naches Valley girls 3, Highland 2
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Cassie Barragan 6-0, 6-0; Ellen Shinn (NV) d. Ashley Gonzalez 6-2, 7-6 (7-0).
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz 6-2, 7-5; Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett (NV) d. Jackie Ceja Flores-Yazmin Flores 6-0, 6-1; Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea Jimenez (H) d. Abby Sanchez-Jorja Barbee 6-4, 6-2
Highland boys 1, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Nathan Beauchene 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2.
-
Goldendale boys 4, Toppenish 1
Singles: Robert Bjur (T) d. Max Christensen 6-3, 6-2; Rogen Bothamley (G) d. Isaiah Pacheco 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Sam McCandless-Kyden Blunt (G) d. Diego Castro-Johan Ojeda 7-5, 6-1; Eli Golding-Tristen Toledo (G) d. Miguel Martinez-Kyu Hurley 6-4, 7-6; Logan Speer-Hans Martin (G) d. Jonathan Lustre-Samuel Reyes 6-2, 7-5.
Toppenish girls 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Lizzy Hedges 6-2, 6-0; Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Viviane Ochoa 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Karen Romero-Paola Parbol 6-3, 6-0; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Jewlia Siglin-Ruby Russell 6-3, 6-2; Jeanette Torres-Alyssa Gonzalez (T) for.
-
GOLF
CBBN
Boys POD No. 4
Top teams: Eastmont 325, West Valley 333.
Winner: Cal Anderson (Ea) 74, at Yakima Elks. Reported local highlights: Trey LeCheminant (WV) 76, Brady Komstadius (WV) 79, Kaden Friesz (WV) 88, Bradley Hammermiester (WV) 90, Jayden Chambers (S) 93, Andrew Stanton (S) 99.
WV at Palouse Ridge Invite: Ryan Hall 85, Ethan Froula 88, Ryker Wilburn 92, Trenton Rose 100.
-
Girls POD No. 4
Team scores: Wenatchee 419, Sunnyside 466, Moses Lake 494, West Valley 507, Eastmont 512, Davis and Eisenhower inc.
Winner: Sienna Kaufman (Wen) 95, at Apple Tree. Local highlights: Campbell Thorner (WV) 101, Alyna Ramirez (S) 115, Lily Potter (S) 116, Mackenzie Chambers (S) 117, Jessa Hellner-Gomez (S) 118, Amelie VanTassell (Ike) 120.
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.