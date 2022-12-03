Winning 10 of the 14 championship finals, three-time reigning state champion Toppenish opened its boys season with a runaway victory at Saturday's 14-team Davis Invitational wrestling tournament.
Stevie Romero, Adan Estrada, Noah Rodriguez, Justyce Zuniga, Marcos Torrez, Nano Zuniga and Miah Zuniga captured victories in seven of the first eight finals through 152 pounds, and teammates Kaiden Kintner, Josh Luna and Tony Nava added wins in heavier weights for the Wildcats, who amassed 303.5 points.
Ellensburg was runner-up with 182 points with wins from Francisco Ayala and Sean Davis, and Naches Valley's Mitchell Helgert was 3-0 in the 160 bracket.
• A day after dominating a tournament in Kennewick, Toppenish's girls did the same at Saturday's Eastmont LadyCats Classic. The Wildcats had seven winners and tallied 376 points.
Top-Hi's winners included Mia Zuniga, Sophia Torrez, Kendra Perez, Ruby Clark, Ruby Rios-Rodriguez, Jocelyn Velasco and Makayla Torres.
-
Team scores: Toppenish 303.5, Ellensburg 182, Ephrata 173.5, Sunnyside 130.5, Toppenish2 113, Eastmont 94, Naches Valley 78, Davis 69, East Valley 67, Goldendale 60, West Valley 57, Wahluke 32, Toppenish3 21, Highland 20.
Championship finals
106: Stevie Romero (T) p. Dezmon Martinez (Su), 4:40. 113: Adan Estrada (T) d. William Madrigal (Su), 8-2. 120: Noah Rodriguez (T) d. Jesus Alcala (Davis), 8-7. 126: Evan Boyd (Eph) p. Alex Gutierrez (Eph), 1:27. 132: Justyce Zuniga (T) d. Jack Eylar (Ell), 7-5. 138: Marcos Torrez (T) p. Messiah Valdez (Su), 3:30. 145: Nano Zuniga (T) d. Jacob Alcala (Davis), 7-0. 152: Miah Zuniga (T) p. JJ Dobie (EV), 3:56. 160: Mitchell Helgert (NV) d. Seth Ordaz (T), 7-1. 170: Francisco Ayala (Ell) p. Hudson Sager (Eph). 182: Kaiden Kintner (T) tf. Logan Stolen (Ell). 195: Sean Davis (Ell) p. Adam Garcia (T), 4:58. 220: Josh Luna (T) d. Anthony Zebrano (Wah), 3-0. 285: Tony Nava (T) d. Miguel Galvez (Davis), 3-1.
Third-fourth
106: Jake Shrader (Ea) d. Victor Mateo (Wah), 7-6. 113: William Flynn (Eph) d. Wyatt Gutierrez (NV), 2-1. 120: Brant Clark (T) d. Zander Boyd (Eph), 5-0. 126: Brock Armstrong (Go) p. RJ Aparicio (Su), 4:33. 132: Jorge Rodriguez (Eph) d. Diego Ambriz (Su), 8-6. 138: Ryder Suemori (Ell) d. Lenin Leon (EV), 5-1. 145: Jose Gatica (T) d. Matthew Gray (Go), 13-6. 152: Nelson Barragan (Eph) d. Zebulin Piel (T), 5-0. 160: Luke Banye (Ell) p. Hayden Bendall (WV). 170: Armando John (T) p. Edwin Puga (Su), 5:05. 182: Breck Hammond (Ell) d. Randy Binner (Ea), 2-0. 195: Ricardo Colunga (Ea) p. Vaden Dormaier (Eph), 4:08. 220: Wyatt Boyer (Ell) p. David Gonzalez (T), 1:22. 285: Luke Kiedrowski (Ea) d. Miguel Camacho (T), 3-0.
-
Bob Mars Invite
AT KENNEWICK
Local teams: 6, Wapato 110; 13, Eisenhower 64; 15, Zillah 57; 17, Selah 53.5. Highlights — 132: 2, Will Chichenoff (Ike); 3, Jose Leyva (Wap); 4, Raul Sanchez (Wap). 138: 2, Christopher Garza (Wap); 6, Memo Abundez (Se). 145: 3, Jose Olivera (Ike). 160: 2, Alonzo Lopez (Se). 170: 5, Gustavo Martinez (Wap). 195: 1, Aiden Ford (Z). 285: 4, Angel Leyva (Wap); 5, Caleb Wertenberger (Z).
-
Deer Park Invite
Local teams: 4, Granger 144; 11, Prosser 91. Highlights — 120: 6, Adrian Alvarez (G). 126: 2, Abel Acosta (P); 6, Damian Cantu (G). 138: 1, Jose Toscano (G). 160: 1, Cody Northwind (G). 170: 5, Marquis Gourneau (G). 182: 1, Conan Northwind (G); 2, Neo Medrano (P).
-
White River Classic
AT BUCKLEY
Local team: 4, Grandview, 145.5. Highlights — 132: 1, Evan Benitez. 138: 2, Erik Martin; 6, Eddie Medina. 152: 1, Julian Sanchez; 5, Alexis Vasquez; 6, Sebastian Mendoza. 285: 1, Anthony Ramos.
-
Eastmont LadyCats Classic
AT EAST WENATCHEE
Top teams: Toppenish 376, Moses Lake 211.5, Hermiston 185, Grandview 132. Locals: Prosser 104, Wapato 58, Eisenhower 54, Ellensburg 46, Naches Valley 44, Selah 3.
Local placers
100: 2, Jiselle Vasquez (W); 3, Jazmine Orozco (P); 6, Abigail Solano (P).
105: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 3, Alexis Huff (NV); 6, Samantha Rojas (P).
110: 1, Sophia Torrez (T); 4, Savina Torres (T); 5, Aleksya Cardenas (G); 6, Karina Gutierrez (P).
115: 4, Karolina Rodriguez (W); 6, Olivia Medrano (P).
120: 3, Mayan Riojas (T); 4, Vania Diego (T); 6, Vianey Tovar (G).
125: 1, Kendra Perez (T); 2, Jayde Coleman (NV); 3, Natalie Pinon (T).
130: 3, Bianna Arias (T); 4, Edith Benitez (Ike); 5, Savannah Espindola (G); 6, Amalia Carranza (G).
135: 2, Lexie Garza (W); 3, Sara Ortega (T).
140: 1, Ruby Clark (T).
155: 1, Ruby Rios-Rodriguez (T); 2, Shealynn Spino (Ike); 6, Ashley Cruz-Bustamante (G).
170: 1, Jocelyn Velasco (T); 2, Sailor Walker (Ell); 3, Isiah Alcala (T); 6, Selena Martinez (P).
190: 1, Makayla Torres (T); 3, Ihanna Perez (G); 4, Sofia Tovar; 5, Ivanna Mendoza (P); 6, Alexa Alvarado (T).
235: 2, Charlene Underwood (T); 3, Leslie Gutierrez (P); 4, Josephine Colwash (T).
-
BOYS SWIMMING
CWAC
AT LIONS POOL
Team scores: East Valley 63, Selah 53, Toppenish 24, Prosser 21, Grandview 6.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: East Valley (Field, DeBlasio, Alejo, Brandt) 1:57.40, Selah 1:59.70, Prosser 2:01.83.
200 free: Logan Jones (EV) 2:17.94, Cayden Halverson (S) 2:24.27, Robert Bjur (T) 2:27.63.
200 IM: Juan De Dios Ramirez (S) 2:24.66, Ethan Felicetti (P) 2:30.66, Jordan Hernandez (G) 3:09.35.
50 free: Charles Hudson (S) 22.60, Jake Brandt (EV) 25.24, James Field (EV) 25.45.
100 fly: Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:00.55, Alex Alejo (EV) 1:03.84, Joshua Strand (S) 1:12.08.
100 free: Charles Hudson (S) 50.82, Jake Brandt (EV) 1:00.39, Alex Bombard (EV) 1:09.98.
500 free: Alex Alejo (EV) 6:19.94, Nico Ramos (T) 7:18.07, Andrew Escamilla (S) 7:25.04.
200 free relay: Selah (De Dios Ramirez, Halverson, Strand, Hudson) 1:44.83, Prosser 1:45.50, East Valley 1:47.50.
100 back: Emiliano Zuniga (T) 1:05.40, Juan De Dios Ramirez (S) 1:05.91, Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:06.80.
100 breast: James Field (EV) 1:10.14, Dallas De Blasio (EV) 1:17.89, Joshua Strand (S) 1:18.23.
400 free relay: East Valley (De Blasio, Donaldson, Bombard, Jones) 4:58.36, Selah 5:10.06, Prosser 6:29.59.
-
FOOTBALL
Royal wins 11th title
TACOMA — Overcoming four turnovers and pulling away late, Royal defeated Mount Baker 35-20 to win the program's 11th Class 1A state title Saturday afternoon at Harry Lang Stadium.
With the score tied 14-14 after three quarters, the Knights scored three touchdowns in the final period to capture the program's sixth title in the last eight years. Quarterback Dylan Allred threw for 215 yards and four touchdowns.
Saturday's other championship games:
4A: Lake Stevens 24, Kennedy Catholic 22.
3A: Yelm 20, Eastside Catholic 13.
2A: Lynden 31, North Kitsap 24.
2B: Napavine 41, Okanogan 27.
1B: Liberty Bell 50, Neah Bay 12.
