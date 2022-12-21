PASCO — A parade of champions, finals with teammates and a ton of points. Just another day for Toppenish’s wrestling program.
At Wednesday’s Best of the West event, the Wildcats rolled up 320 points with seven champions in the boys tournament while the girls had four winners and 229.5 points to make it a sweep.
After capturing the dual portion of the two-day event on Tuesday, Toppenish’s boys put seven on the top of the podium with Steve Romero (106), Adan Estrada (113), Justyce Zuniga (132), Kiyanno Zuniga (145), Jermiah Zuniga (152), Kaiden Kintner (182) and Josh Luna (220).
Ellensburg, which third in the duals, finished second among the 22 teams with 129.5 points and two champions — Jack Eylar (126) and Francisco Ayala (160).
Natalie Pinon (125), Ruby Clark (140), Isiah Alcala (155) and Makayla Torres (190) were winners for Toppenish’s girls while Goldendale’s Kali Watson (130) and Wapato’s Lexie Garza (135) also won their brackets.
BOYS
Top teams: Toppenish 320, Ellensburg 129.5, Washougal 124.5. Locals: 14, Selah 60; 16, Prosser 50.5; 22, Goldendale 10.
Local placers
106: 1, Steve Romero (T). 113: 1, Adan Estrada (T). 120: 2, Noah Rodriguez (T); 5, Abel Acosta (P); 6, Emmanuel Vela (T); 8, Tyler Bacon (Ell). 126: 1, Jack Eylar (Ell). 132: 1, Justyce Zuniga (T); 3, Jose Alvarez (Se); 8, Noah Medrano (P). 138: 8, Ryder Suemori (Ell). 145: 1, Kiyanno Zuniga (T); 2, Zeb Piel (T); 3, Jose Gatica (T); 4, Ruben Rios (T); 7, Logan Myers (P). 152: 1, Jermiah Zuniga (T); 7, Ivan Erland (Go). 160: 1, Francisco Ayala (Ell); 2, Seth Ordaz (T); 3, Alonzo Lopez (Se); 6, Alex Anderson (P). 170: 3, Armando John (T); 5, Breck Hammond (Ell); 6, Fabricio Alvarez (T). 182: 1, Kaiden Kintner (T); 2, Logan Stolen (Ell). 195: 7, Emanuel Lopez (P). 220: 1, Josh Luna (T); 2, Darrell Leslie (T); 6, Chase Bugni (Se); 7, Wyatt Boyer (Ell). 285: 2, Miguel Camacho (T); 3, Anthony Nava (T); 6, Erik Martin (Se).
GIRLS
Top teams: Toppenish 229.5, Othello 209, Royal 131. Locals: 11, Goldendale 73; 18, Wapato 43.
Local placers
110: 5, Savina Torres (T). 115: 2, Jada Hernandez (T). 125: 1, Natalie Pinon (T). 130: 1, Kali Watson (Go); 3, Jordan Kiemele (Go). 135: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap); 3, Madison Kiemele (Go). 140: 1, Ruby Clark (T). 145: 3, MaryAnn Reyes (T). 155: 1, Isiah Alcala (T); 2, Bethsabee Juarez (T). 170: 2, Jocelyn Velasco (T). 190: 1, Makayla Torres (T); 6, Alexa Alvarado (T). 235: 6, Josephine Colwash (T).
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 50, MEAD 49: At Wenatchee, Kaden Giles, Rowdy Mullins and Levi Pepper made 3-pointers in the third quarter to spark the Vikings.
Mullins, a sophomore, finished with 12 points and Jackson Pepper made 5 of 6 free throws in the second half for Selah (4-4), which plays Mark Morris in the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29.
SELAH — J. Pepper 7, Giles 7, McNett 0, Tilley 0, Jones 0, Benjamin 7, Rowdy Mullins 12, L. Pepper 8, Kinley 0, Wright 9.
MEAD — Nolan Braun 19, Sander 2, Colby Danielson 11, Allen 5, Talarico 2, Bumpas 2, Dunham 4, Thornton 4.
Selah 13 10 15 12 — 50
Mead 14 11 12 12 — 49
MT. TAHOMA 79, WEST VALLEY 68: At Mt. Tahoma, Landen Birley connected on 10 of 12 free throws and scored 24 points for the Rams, who couldn’t climb out of a 22-10 deficit after the first quarter. Mt. Tahoma made five of its eight 3-pointers in the opening period.
West Valley (5-2) continues its westside swing at Renton on Thursday.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Tommy Meluskey 10, Wright 0, Komstadius 6, May 1, Landen Birley 24, Kneisler 2, Parker Mills 13, Sadeddin 9.
MT. TAHOMA — Cordero 5, Maxey-Johnson 26, Polland 13, Lyons 3, Mackey 5, Williford 13, Harris 3, Sawyer 2, Abdullah 7, Thorpe-Taylor 2.
West Valley 10 17 18 23 — 68
Mt. Tahoma 22 17 19 21 — 79
DECATUR 40, EISENHOWER 31: At Decatur, the Cadets were within three at halftime but settled for a split during the trip to the westside. Eisenhower (2-5) will play East Valley on Wednesday.
EISENHOWER — Unavailable.
DECATUR — Anderson 6, Guiden 3, Davion McCurry 19, Jiminez 6, Lopez 6.
Eisenhower 7 9 2 13 — 31
Decatur 17 2 11 10 — 40
MABTON 55, WARDEN 42: At Warden, Sam Vasquez struck for nine of his 22 points in the second quarter to help the Vikings take a 27-13 lead at the break. Marco Espinoza scored 15 points for Mabton (4-6), which will play St. George’s at West Valley on Wednesday.
MABTON — Zuniga 3, Moreno 0, Sam Vasquez 22, Zavala 4, Ar. Chavez 5, Birueta 4, Marco Espinoza 15, An. Chavez 0, Cisneros 2.
WARDEN — Ruiz 2, Gutierrez 25, Cox 2, Visker 2, Roylance 2, Duarte 0, Chavez 0, Jorenson 0.
Mabton 11 16 13 17 — 55
Warden 5 8 15 14 — 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
GRANDVIEW 69, WEST VALLEY 46: At Grandview, Natalee Trevino hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 of her 22 points during the Greyhounds’ 28-point third quarter.
Jazmine Richey netted 16 points and Marissa Castilleja grabbed 11 rebounds for Grandview (5-5), which resumes CWAC play on Jan. 6 at Selah.
Avarie Fries and Madison Strother had 11 points apiece for West Valley (3-5), which plays at Jackson and Kamiakan next week.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 8, Morford 1, Avarie Fries 11, Winslow 3, Bell 3, Bremerman 7, Madison Strother 11, Hatfield 0, McMurry 2.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 10, Armendariz 4, Natalee Trevino 22, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 16, Castilleja 5, D. Medina 2, Hamm 2, Benitez 6, A. Medina 2, Torres 0.
West Valley 4 8 17 17 — 46
Grandview 20 17 28 4 — 69
Highlights: Marissa Castilleja (G) 11 rebs; Richey (G) 7 rebs, 4 assts; D. Medina (G) 6 assts; Strother (WV) 3 3p.
SELAH 51, WENATCHEE 36: At Eastmont, Yobi Ruark and Braylee Pendleton made three 3-pointers apiece to help the Vikings pick up their second win. Selah (2-8) resumes CWAC play on Jan. 3 at Othello.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 13, Keller 5, Braylee Pendleton 11, Franklin 5, Mattson 9, Wilkey 2, Garza 4, Coons 2.
WENATCHEE — Unavailable.
Selah 15 12 12 12 — 51
Wenatchee 7 8 10 11 — 36
WHITE SWAN 54, NACHES VALLEY 49: At White Swan, Abigail Hawk made three 3-pointers on her way to 17 points and Keegan Wolfsberger had a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars, who leveled their record at 4-4.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 4, Gooler 4, St. Martin 0, Cooper 1, Bella Rowe 11, VanAmburg 6, Hargroves 3, Maddy Jewett 22, Clements 2.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 4, Adams 0, Melanie Bass 13, Yallup 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 16, Abigail Hawks 17, Trujillo 2.
Naches Valley 9 13 9 18 — 49
White Swan 19 14 10 11 — 54
Highlights: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 13 rebs; Hawk (WS) 7 rebs; Bass (WS) 3 assts.
WARDEN 66, MABTON 39: At Warden, Amy Moreno hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the Vikings against the defending state champions. Mabton (6-4) will play Colville at West Valley on Dec. 28.
MABTON — Sanchez 6, Bonewell 1, Keirrah Roettger 11, Ramirez 0, Amy Moreno 12, Macedo 1, Cortes 0, Galarza 0, Zavala 8,
WARDEN — Madsen 32, Erdmann 3, Martinez 7, Leinwerer 7, Sachmann 4, Rios 8, Chamberlain 5.
Mabton 6 12 10 11 — 39
Warden 21 12 17 16 — 66
YAKAMA TRIBAL 50, CUSICK 9: At Cusick, Gwen Dawes and Beth ScabbyRobe had nine points and nine rebounds apiece for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Kaydence 1, Lucretia 2, Ayana 6, George 8, Elysha 4, Frieda Buck 10, Dawes 9, ScabbyRobe 9.
CUSICK — Semiah 4, Emma 4, Delilah 1, Makili 0, Athena 0, Ainara 0.
Yakama Tribal 17 15 11 7 — 50
Cusick 2 1 2 4 — 9
Highlights: Gwen Dawes 9 rebs; Beth ScabbyRobe 9 rebs; Julia George 9 rebs.
