TOPPENISH — For the first time in 25 years, Toppenish has a baseball team going to the state tournament.
Julian Godina was 4-for-4 and Jose Godina drove in three runs as the Wildcats defeated La Salle 8-3 in the SCAC district semifinals on Friday.
Nico Ramos had a double, triple and two RBI and starter Adam Luth Garcia worked five innings for the win.
The district finals will be at Connell on Saturday and it will be an all-West title game with Toppenish (17-4) putting its 10-game win streak up against Naches Valley (20-2), which has won 12 in a row.
The championship is set for 1 p.m. with both teams moving on to the 1A state playoffs. La Salle is still alive for the third state berth but will need to win twice to get it, starting with an 11 a.m. loser-out game against Royal.
Highlights: Edward Messer (LS) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Cooper Arnold (LS) 2-2; Adam Luth Garcia (T) 5 IP, 3 hits, 2 ER, 3 K, 1-4, 2b, RBI; Julian Godina 1.1 IP, 1 ER, 2 K, 4-4, 2b, run; Jose Godina (T) 2-2, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Nico Ramos (T) 2-3, 2b, 3b, run, 2 RBI.
NACHES VALLEY 11, KIONA-BENTON 1: At Naches Valley, Porter Abrams and Jaden Zimmerman, hitting back-to-back in the lineup, had three RBI apiece for the Rangers, who bolted to an 8-1 lead after two innings in their semifinal.
Luke Jenkins threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts and had an RBI double for Naches Valley (20-2), which extended its win streak to 12 games.
Highlights: Logan Stevenson 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Porter Abrams 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Ty Moore 2-3, 2b, 4 runs, RBI; Jaden Zimmerman 1-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Luke Jenkins 1-3, 2b, RBI, CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
ROYAL 6, ZILLAH 5: At Zillah, the Leopards rallied late but couldn’t overcome an early 5-0 deficit in Friday’s loser-out round. Trenton Richie was 2-for-4 with a double, run scored, stolen base and two RBI in the leadoff spot for Zillah.
In the other loser-out game, College Place blanked Connell 14-0.
Highlights: Detton Jenks (R) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; B Larsen (R) 2 RBI; Trenton Richie (Z) 2-4, 2b, run, sb, 2 RBI; Kiezer Cochran (Z) 2-4, run, RBI; C Rutherford (Z) 2-3, 2b, sb, 2 runs.
NC 1B DISTRICT
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 14, WATERVILLE 4: At Riverside Christian, Bryce Carney struck out nine in four innings and doubled home a run to help the win a district title in five innings and earn a trip to the 2B state tournament. Riverside Christian (11-10) will learn its seed and first-round opponent when brackets are revealed Sunday.
RC highlights: Bryce Carney 4 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 9 K, 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jacob Fry 2-3, run, RBI, sb; Jess Bowden 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI, sb; Micah Rivera 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brodie Gleich 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Ryder Bennett 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Logan Roy 2-3, run.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
EISENHOWER 22-21, DAVIS 10-13: At Kiwanis Park, Londyn Leadon was 4-for-5, Kate Suhm drove in four runs and Zabella Hickenbottom homered and scored four times in the opener as the Cadets wrapped up the regular season with a sweep.
Eisenhower will play at West Valley in a district play-in game on Tuesday while Sunnyside travels to Wenatchee.
Highlights — Game 1: Londyn Leadon (E) 4-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Gabby Hawkins (E) 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Felicity Hanson (E) 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Katie Suhm (E) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; London Esparza (E) 2 RBI; Zabella Hickenbottom (E) 2-4, HR, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Alexia Lydin (E) 6 IP, 4 K; Danica Southards (D) 6 IP, 5 K. Game 2: Late.
EWAC
KITTITAS 15-18, WHITE SWAN 0-0: At Kittitas, Elysa Nash was 5-for-6 for the day with a triple, home run and eight RBI and she threw a one-hitter in the opener with 11 strikeouts for the Coyotes.
Kittitas (7-1, 13-7) shares the West title with Cle Elum and will host the East’s No. 4 team in the first round of district play on Wednesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Elysa Nash 3-3, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI, CG, 11 K; Reyse Phillips 2-3, 4 runs, 2b, HR; Rillee Huber 2-4, 4 runs, RBI; Addison Conley 2-4 2b, run, 3 RBI; Natalie Cox 2-3, run, RBI. Game 2: Elysa Nash 2-3, run, 4 RBI, HR; Reyse Phillips 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 7 K; Shakina Miller 1-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Ava Both 2-2, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
TRACK
INTER CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS
Local highlights
100: 1, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 11.19. 200: 1, Isai Carrera (S) 22.70; 3, Victor Alvarez (S) 23.78. 400: 2, Max Hutton (WV) 50.40; 3, Max Garcia-Pinon (S) 51.12. 1600: 2, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 4:33.94; 3, Andrew Garcia (S) 4:34.50. 3200: 1, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 10:13.69. 2K steeple: 1, Emil Miller (WV) 6:33.03; 2, Charlie Naught (WV) 6:44.43. 300H: 1, Rick Bishop (S) 41.46; 2, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 42.10. 4x100: 2, Davis 46.48. 4x400: 1, Sunnyside (Garcia-Pinon, Bishop, Guerrero, Carrera) 3:25.88.
Shot: 1, Bryson Chase (Ike) 48-7. HJ: 2, Aaron Culler (Ike) and Blake Garza (D) 6-2. PV: 1, Stephen Delaney (Ike) 13-0; 2, Liam Parker (Ike) 13-0. TJ: 1, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 40-5.25.
GIRLS
Local highlights
400: 1, Ilene Moran (D) 1:01.01; 2, Joy Lally (WV) 1:01.23. 1600: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 5:14.34. 3200: 2, Nicole Murdock (WV) 12:10.35. 2K steeple: 2, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 8:29.48. 4x100: 3, Eisenhower 54.10.
Shot: 2, Leilani Johnson (D) 34-5. Disc: 2, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 123-10. HJ: 1, Camryn Birch (D) 5-2. LJ: 2, Alexia Lee (Ike) 15-11. TJ: 2, Alexia Lee (Ike) 32-4.5.
SCAC WEST SUB-DISTRICT
At Toppenish
BOYS
Team scores: Toppenish 208, Zillah 180, La Salle 118, Naches Valley 106, Wapato 30.
100: Gabe Craig (LS) 11.19, Jose Torres (T) 11.22. 200: Gabe Craig (LS) 22.95, Jose Torres (T) 23.13. 400: Brayden Anderson (Z) 51,60, Johan Valladares (LS) 52.21. 800: Armando John (T) 2:12.03, Tysen Reed (Z) 2:13.96. 1600: Quinn Jones (NV) 4:40.21, Tysen Reed (Z) 4:54.35. 3200: Quinn Jones (NV) 10:56.87, Vicente Medelez (Z) 11:20.72.
110H: Tyler Do (LS) 16.76, Riley Blackburn (T) 17.76. 300H: Tucker Stephens (NV) 42.31, Gavin George (NV) 43.90. 4x100: La Salle 44.38, Toppenish 44.49. 4x400: Zillah 3:33.46, Naches Valley 3:42.76.
Shot: Hunter Crouch (Z) 44-10, Ian Judd (LS) 43-5. Disc: David Underwood (T) 121-8, Darrell Leslie (T) 112-2. Jav: Luke Navarre (Z) 136-4, Mitchell Helgert (NV) 122-6. HJ: Riley Blackburn (T) 5-10, Jack Davila (T) 5-8. PV: Howard Brignone (NV) 12-6, Mitchell Helgert (NV) 11-0. LJ: Gabe Craig (LS) 20-7, Aiden Garza (Z) 19-2.5. TJ: Santana Luna (T) 41-2, Luke Navarre (Z) 40-7.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 204, Toppenish 152.5, Zillah 131, Wapato 75, La Salle 74.5.
100: Mia Hicks (Z) 12.43, Aysia Garcia (Z) 13.33. 200: Aysia Garcia (Z) 27.01, Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 27.78. 400: Aysia Garcia (Z) 1:05.81, Briseida Cisneros (Z) 1:07.96. 800: Olive Clark (NV) 2:25.82, Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:29.46. 1600: Olive Clark (NV) 5:31.81, Diana Camargo (W) 5:40.53. 3200: Brooke Miles (NV) 12:12.94, Diana Camargo (W) 12:14.99.
100H: Ella Craig (LS) 16.10, Allison Smith (NV) 17.33. 300H: Ella Craig (LS) 48.49, Allison Smith (NV) 48.68. 4x100: Zillah 52.27, Toppenish 54.50. 4x200: Naches Valley 1:52.91, Toppenish 1:57.44. 4x400: Naches Valley 4:14.20, Toppenish 4:45.01.
Shot: Tatiana Camacho (T) 36-3, Natalie Overby (LS) 34-11. Disc: Hannah Clements (NV) 113-1, Tatiana Camacho (T) 110-8. Jav: Tatiana Camacho (T) 101-3, Lilli Koehne (NV) 97-10. HJ: Kayla Krueger (NV) 4-10, Vanessa Vela (W) 4-6. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 9-6, Kayla Krueger (NV) 9-0. LJ: Mia Hicks (Z) 16-6, Audrey Smith (NV) 16-4. TJ: Mia Hicks (Z) 35-8, Alaina Garza (Z) 33-5.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.