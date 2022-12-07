MOSES LAKE — Winning the first six matches and with five pins overall, Sunnyside opened its CBBN wrestling season with a resounding 58-18 victory over Moses Lake on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies moved to No. 1 in the Class 4A state rankings this week after going 4-0 last weekend at Sumner’s Ed Arima Duals, where Sunnyside defeated No. 2 Tahoma 39-30.
Sunnyside will compete in Toppenish’s tournament on Saturday.
106: Dezmon Martinez (S) for. 113: Samuel Valencia (S) md. Ian Garza, 16-2. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) p. Cruz Hernandez, 0:13. 126: Bryan Madrigal (S) d. Drayden Gaither, 2-0. 132: Diego Ambriz (S) p. Weston Stowe, 0:53. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) p. Ian Anderson, 0:47. 145: Joshua Grubb (ML) p. Mesiah Valdez, 1:02. 152: Dayton Regan (ML) p. Mason Mendoza, 2:37. 160: Emilio Castro III (S) p. Cael Castro, 1:35. 170: John Rendon (S) d. Brock Clark, 8-4. 182: David Gutierrez (S) p. Cody Byers, 3:09. 195: Kael Campos (S) for. 220: Ashton Sanchez (ML) p. Angel Lugo, 1:46. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.