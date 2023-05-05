SUNNYSIDE — Two goals each for Oscar Gurrola and David Ochoa helped Sunnyside soccer keep its momentum heading into next week's CBBN district play-in match.
The Grizzlies beat West Valley 5-1 for their fourth straight win, although the Rams evened the score off a first-half free kick and goalkeeper Andres Campos saved a penalty kick to keep it tied. But they couldn't stop Gurrola, a Columbia Basin signee, from scoring twice on headers off of corner kicks as Sunnyside found the net four times in the second half.
As the CBBN's No. 4 seed, the Grizzlies (6-6 CBBN, 7-7-1 overall) will host a match next Tuesday night against Eisenhower, which lost its regular season finale to Wenatchee 2-0 on Friday.
-
EASTMONT 2, DAVIS 1: At Eastmont, Pirates junior Cipriano Acosta directed a cross into the net for an equalizer but Wildcats midfielder Edgar Leon's free kick late in the first half ended up being the difference. Davis (8-4, 11-4) lost its chance to play for a district title and will host No. 6 Moses Lake as the No. 3 seed in a play-in match next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Benny Mejia, 23:00; 2, Davis, Cipriano Acosta, 26:00; 3, Eastmont, Edgar Leon, 36:00.
Second half: No goals.
-
BASEBALL
CBBN
WENATCHEE 5-5, DAVIS 3-6: At Davis, a split puts the Pirates at 10-8 in league with a No. 4 seed for the district tournament. Davis will see the Panthers again soon, hosting No. 5 Wenatchee for a first-round game on Tuesday.
Eastmont will host Eisenhower in Tuesday's other first-round game.
-
EASTMONT 10-14, SUNNYSIDE 6-4: At Eastmont, Diego Arteaga collected five hits for the day as the Grizzlies closed out their season.
Highlights — Game 1: Diego Arteaga (S) 3 hits, 2 RBI, 2 IP; Simon Johnston (S) 2 hits; Kollin Babst (E) 6 IP, 8 K. Game 2: Diego Arteaga (S) 2 hits; J'Den Briones (S) 2 hits; Daniel Mohr (S) 2 RBI; Simon Johnston (S) 3 IP, 5 K; Michael Singleton (E) 6 IP, 5 K.
-
SOFTBALL
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 13-21, WEST VALLEY 0-3: At West Valley, the Rams finished the regular season at 8-4 in league and 10-9 overall. Moses Lake (10-0, 15-3) will play Eastmont for the league title on May 12 and the district tournament will be held on May 20.
In other league games, Eastmont swept Sunnyside 14-2, 15-1 and Wenatchee took two from Davis 11-1, 25-5.
Highlights — Game 1: Morgan Ross (ML) CG, 5 IP, 4 BB, 5 K; Ryder Prather (WV) 2-3. Game 2: Katelyn Kreite (ML) 4-5, 4 runs, 8 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-2, 2b, RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 1-3, 2b; Danika Gaethle (WV) 1-2, RBI.
-
TRACK
Vanderholm Invite
At Royal
BOYS
Top teams: Cashmere 148, Connell 140, Royal 81. Local: Naches Valley 47, Cle Elum 17, Granger 16.
Local highlights — 3200: 1, Quinn Jones (NV) 10:12.20. 4x400: 3, Naches Valley 3:37.51. PV: 1, Howard Brignone (NV) 12-0; 2, Tucker Stephens (NV) 11-6.
GIRLS
Top teams: Okanogan 137, Garfield-Palouse 95, Naches Valley 91. Local: Cle Elum 18, Granger 15.
Local winners — 800: 1, Olive Clark (NV) 2:19.70; 2, Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:24.30. 1600: 1, Brooke Miles (NV) 5:27.04. 3200: 1, Taryn Huck (NV) 12:45.93. 300H: 3, Allison Smith (NV) 48.36. 4x400: 1, Naches Valley 4:09.04. Disc: 2, Hannah Clements (NV) 112-2. HJ: 3, Gracie Glondo (CE) 4-10. PV: 1, Audrey Smith (NV) 9-6; 2, Kayla Krueger (NV) 9-0.
-
TENNIS
NONLEAGUE
Toppenish boys 3, Prosser 2
Singles: Ethan Felicetti (P) d. Johan Ojeda 6-4, 6-2; Owen Hartliep (P) d. Isaiah Pacheco 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T) d. Angelo Mallari/Caiden Palomera 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-1; Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Zujay Osorio/Caleb Robinson 6-2. 6-4; Kyu Hurley-Jaime Arcila (T) d. Stan Chan/Sabastian Valesquez 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.