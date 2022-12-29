MOSES LAKE — Baylee Maldonado scored 16 points and Aubrey Garza hit four 3-pointers as Sunnyside defeated Central Valley 62-56 in Moses Lake’s round-robin tournament on Thursday.
Garza finished with 15 points for the Grizzlies, who pushed ahead with a 17-9 third quarter.
Sunnyside (7-3) plays second-ranked Woodinville on Friday at 1:45 p.m.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 9, Gonzalez 2, J. Lopez 2, Jansyn Carrizales 10, Briones 8, Baylee Maldonado 16, R. Lopez 0, Aubrey Garza 15.
CENTRAL VALLEY — Autumn Agnew 12, Eden Sander 14, Neumann 6, K. Wilson 9, C. Wilson 9, Jackson 6.
Sunnyside 10 14 17 21 — 62
Central Valley 9 15 9 23 — 56
Highlights: Lili Briones 5 rebs, 3 assts; Carrizales 4 stls; Karizma Fuentes 5 rebs.
-
PROSSER 54, FERNDALE 51: At Lynden, sophomore Adriana Milanez canned four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Mustangs in the Lynden Christmas Classic. Milanez netted 11 of her points in the second half to help Prosser (5-2), which plays at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
FERNDALE — Cailyn Kessen 12, Fox 1, Ellie Ochoa 10, Mad. Butenschoen 5, Mallory Butenschoen 10, Maleah Singson 11, White 2.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 7, Adriana Milanez 14, Cox 5, Roehl 2, Ibarra 4, Lay’lee Dixon 12, Blair 4, Gomez 0, Phillips 4, Chavez 2.
Ferndale 19 7 17 9 — 51
Prosser 12 8 17 17 — 54
-
KAMIAK 58, WEST VALLEY 50: At Kamiak, Laiken Hill made 8 of 10 free throws, scored 19 points and added five assists and five steals while Lauren Hatfield brought down 10 rebounds for the Rams (4-6).
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 19, Morford 6, Fries 2, Winslow 0, Bell 7, Bremerman 6, Strother 0, Hatfield 8, McMurry 2.
KAMIAK — Nayella 15, Brooklyn 6, Jionna 3, Finley 3, Bella 24, Abbie 2, Laci 5.
West Valley 14 13 15 8 — 50
Kamiak 9 13 15 21 — 58
Highlights: Hill 5 assts, 5 stls; Lauren Hatfield 10 rebs.
-
MABTON 60, NACHES VALLEY 38: At Granger, Esmeralda Sanchez and Alana Zavala combined for 33 points, 31 of which came in the first three quarters. Mabton (7-5) gets back to EWAC West play on Jan. 7 at Kittitas.
Maddy Jewett had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Naches Valley.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 17, Bonewell 2, Ramirez 4, Moreno 9, Macedo 8, Cortes 0, Galarza 4, Alana Zavala 16.
NACHES VALLEY — Van Wagoner 2, Gooler 2, St. Martin 0, Rowe 5, VanAmburg 3, Hargroves 0, Maddy Jewett 18, Clements 8.
Mabton 23 17 17 3 — 60
Naches Valley 8 14 12 4 — 38
-
LA SALLE 50, KETTLE FALLS 29: At Spokane, Ellie Bost and Ella Craig combined for 20 points in the first quarter and 39 overall for the Lightning (4-4), which won its fourth straight. La Salle opens SCAC West play on Jan. 3 hosting Zillah.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 20, Shirazi 0, Tsubata 0, K. Trejo 0, Ella Craig 19, Lopez-Trujillo 3, Gasseling 8, H. Trejo 0.
KETTLE FALLS — Beardslee 3, Macy Longvehr 10, Ryenna Pfeffer 15, Goodman 1, Lebo 0, Richartz 0, Edwards 0, Bair 0.
La Salle 24 5 10 11 — 50
Kettle Falls 1 7 14 7 — 29
-
TOPPENISH 87, RIVER VIEW 6: At Granger, Alvina Meninick collected 12 points, 13 steals and five assists and freshman Samiah Baker netted 16 points with two 3-pointers for the Wildcats (5-2).
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 12, Cuevas 3, McCord 5, Tatiana Camacho 14, Hill 7, Samish Baker 16, Sanchez 4, Landa 7, Norman 8, Kyra Hurley 11.
RIVER VIEW — Rodgers 3, Garcia 2, Russell 1, Birrueta 0, Miles 0, Lozier 0, Koch 0, Renteria 0.
Toppenish 23 28 20 16 — 87
River View 3 0 2 1 — 6
Highlights: Meninick 13 stls, 5 assts; Natalia Sanchez 6 stls.
-
WHITE SWAN 61, CHIEF LESCHI 50: At Chief Leschi, Keegan Wolfsberger scored 23 points, making 7 of 9 free throws and two 3-pointers for the Cougars, who took control with a 23-7 second quarter.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 2, Watlamet 2, Adams 1, Melanie Bass 13, Yallup 9, Keegan Wolfsberger 23, Hawk 5, Trujillo 7.
White Swan 13 23 13 12 — 61
Chief Leschi 11 7 19 13 — 50
-
BOYS
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 52, KIONA-BENTON 46: At Granger, Cole Wagenaar netted nine of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and finished 6-for-6 at the foul line. Buddy Smeenk got the Knights going with seven of his 13 points in the first quarter.
SC, ranked third in 1B at 5-1, will play Wahluke on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 8, Jansen 0, De Boer 9, D. Bosma 2, Buddy Smeenk 13, Cole Wagenaar 20.
KIONA-BENTON — Mondragon 2, Kintner 8, Krisher 3, Ty Craven 10, Gage Mercado 17, Messner 6.
Sunnyside Chr. 12 14 13 13 — 52
Kiona-Benton 13 8 11 14 — 46
-
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 80, ENTIAT 53: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards broke out for 33 points and Joel Belaire had 24 points and four steals for the Crusaders (3-1).
ENTIAT — Spitter 21, Crutcher 4, Valadez-Robinson 13, I. Brumback 9, B. Brumback 6.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Haydn Edwards 33, Micah Morgan 17, Lee 0, Rivera 6, Palma 0, Joel Belaire 24, Bowden 0.
Highlights: Morgan 5 rebs; Keaton Lee 4 rebs, 5 blks; Belaire 4 stls; Jess Bowden 4 rebs.
-
ST. GEORGE’S 72, LA SALLE 63: At Spokane, Moses O’Connor tried to rally the Lightning with 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Oscar Sanchez made four 3-pointers and netted 14 points for La Salle (6-2).
LA SALLE — Craig 5, Moses O’Connor 19, Luca Faletto 12, Valladares 4, Caffrey 9, Stevens 0, Oscar Sanchez 14.
ST. GEORGE’S — Sudlow 2, Shawn Jones 18, Yon 2, Tanner Watkins 17, Zarlingo 6, Pierce 5, John Nowland 20.
La Salle 12 11 21 19 — 63
St. George’s 17 18 12 25 — 72
-
