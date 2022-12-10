Freshman Baylee Maldonado hit six 3-pointers, grabbed eight rebounds and scored 28 points to help Sunnyside rally for a 63-60 victory over Eisenhower in CBBN girls basketball on Saturday.
Junior Rosie Lopez collected nine boards for the Grizzlies (1-0, 3-2), who host East Valley on Tuesday.
Maggie Davis and Mary Jones had 18 points apiece for Eisenhower. Jones also grabbed 10 rebounds and Davis made four 3-pointers.
EISENHOWER — Gallegos 3, Lopez 6, Ramirez 0, Ariana Ramos 10, Serna 5, Maggie Davis 18, Giselle Caballos 0, Mary Jones 18.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 5, Gonzalez 2, J. Lopez 0, Carrizales 8, Amaro 2, Briones 4, Baylee Maldonado 28, R. Lopez 4, Butler 2, Garza 6.
Eisenhower 15 12 21 12 — 60
Sunnyside 7 15 15 26 — 63
Highlights: Jones (E) 10 rebs; Nevaeh Lopez (E) 6 rebs; Ashley Serna (E) 6 rebs; Davis (E) 4 3p; Rosie Lopez (S) 9 rebs; Maldonado (S) 6 3p, 8 rebs, 3 stls; Jansyn Carrizales (S) 8 rebs, 3 stls.
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 54, WEST VALLEY 51: At West Valley, Jada Mendoza made 9 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter, including five in a row in the final minutes to rally the Red Devils to the victory.
Mya Alvarado had 15 points and seven steals for East Valley (2-3), which plays at Sunnyside on Tuesday.
Laiken Hill’s 19 points paced West Valley (2-2), which resumes CBBN play on Tuesday at Eisenhower. Hill made 8 of 8 foul shots.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 15, Jada Mendoza 14, Trujillo 4, Tori Goodell 10, Taylor 2, C. Mendoza 0, Kalkowski 4, Morrison 0, Sylve 5.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 19, Morford 0, Fries 0, Winslow 0, Julianna Bell 11, Paige Bremerman 13, Strother 0, Hatfield 6, McMurry 2.
East Valley 12 6 12 24 — 54
West Valley 6 15 19 11 — 51
Highlights: Alvarado (EV) 7 stls; Sylve (EV) 5 rebs.
GRANDVIEW 61, TOPPENISH 44: At Grandview, junior Destinee Medina scored all 14 of her points in the first half to spark the Greyhounds to a 44-24 lead at the break. Grandview (2-2) hosts Zillah on Tuesday.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 13, Cuevas 7, Camacho 4, Hill 0, Baker 0, Sanchez 2, Landa 4, Norman 6, Ramirez 3, Kreis-Huereca 5.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 4, Armendariz 5, Natalee Trevino 11, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 12, Castilleja 8, Destinee Medina 14, Hamm 3, Benitez 4, A. Medina 0.
Toppenish 12 12 12 8 — 44
Grandview 21 23 11 6 — 61
Highlights: Trevino (G) 9 rebs; Richey (G) 3 stls; Amaya Benitez (G) 3 stls.
WAPATO 73, MABTON 54: At Wapato, KK Bass tied her career high with 33 points, including 12 in the opening period, and added six rebounds and five steals as the Wolves moved to 4-0. Wapato hosts Kiona-Benton on Tuesday.
Mabton (3-2) opens EWAC West play on Tuesday hosting Highland.
MABTON — Sanchez 7, Jasmine Chavez 10, Bonewell 2, Roettger 4, Ramirez 6, Macedo 5, Moreno 7, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 13.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 11, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 9, Deets Parrish 11, Alvarado 0, Garza 2, Espinoza 5, KK Bass 33, Goudy 2, Gonzalez 0.
Mabton 6 6 20 22 — 54
Wapato 18 23 14 18 — 73
Highlights: Jezebel Ramirez (M) 7 rebs; Bass (W) 6 rebs, 5 stls; Parrish (W) 4 assts.
OTHELLO 58, LA SALLE 21: At La Salle, Ellie Bost hit two 3-pointers and scored 11 points for the Lightning.
OTHELLO — Rubi Mondragon 17, Briana Andrade 16, Annalee Coronado 16, Trinidad 0, Valdez 0, Garza 0, Farman 9, Pruneda 0.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 11, Camp 0, O’Connor 3, Gaytan 0, Craig 4, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 3, Brown 0.
Othello 8 21 15 14 — 58
La Salle 2 4 7 8 — 21
CLE ELUM 62, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 0: At Cle Elum, freshman Jadison Wallick had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors.
CLE ELUM — Kretschamn 4, Aper 5, Smith 2, Singer 4, Nichols 6, Anderson 0, Hurley 5, Coleman 5, Glondo 6, Wallick 13, Ellison 12.
Summit 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cle Elum 25 17 4 16 — 62
BOYS
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 58, EISENHOWER 35: At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado netted all 12 of his points in the middle quarters and Noah McNair scored 11 points to lead the Grizzlies. Sunnyside (1-0, 2-3) hosts East Valley on Tuesday while the Cadets host West Valley.
EISENHOWER — Berumen 0, Garcia 5, Mitchell 6, Davis 1, Mendoza 2, Stevens 0, Pimentel 7, Garza 4, Michael Thomas Serna 10, Simmons 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 11, Briones 2, Ochoa 6, Garcia 6, Brent Maldonado 12, Saenz 4, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 2, Cazares 8, R. Salinas 5, Hazzard 2.
Eisenhower 7 7 8 13 — 35
Sunnyside 13 18 19 8 — 58
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 73, EAST VALLEY 57: At West Valley, sophomore Landen Birley knocked down three 3-pointers, made 7 of 8 free throws and tallied 26 points for the Rams (3-1), who play at Eisenhower on Tuesday.
East Valley (1-4), which plays at Sunnyside on Tuesday, got 17 points from junior Anthony Tasker.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 10, Esquivel 4, Herrmann 0, Field 1, Sluder 3, Aidan Kinlow 13, Anthony Tasker 17, Staymates 4.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 2, Meluskey 0, Wright 0, Brady Komstadius 11, May 7, Landen Birley 26, Kneisler 0, Johnson 0, Parker Mills 19, Sadeddin 8.
East Valley 11 8 21 15 — 57
West Valley 13 20 18 22 — 73
GRANDVIEW 70, TOPPENISH 63: At Grandview, Julian Garza scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Greyhounds erase a late seven-point deficit to stay unbeaten. They’ll host Zillah in a nonleague game on Tuesday and Toppenish, who got 27 points from Shane Rivera, will open SCAC play with Wapato at home next Friday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 9, Perez 9, Shane Rivera 27, Cisneros 0, Luna 4, Maldonado 4, Cortes 0, Sanchez 5, Hanson 5.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 17, Draculan 7, E. Armendariz 0, Levi Dorsett 20, Fajardo 0, Medina 3, Lino Armendariz 11, Bentley 9, Cortez 3.
Toppenish 17 13 16 17 — 63
Grandview 12 13 22 23 — 70
Grandview highlights: Garza 9 rebs, 8 stls; Frankie Medina 6 assts; Ethan Fajardo 5 rebs, 4 stls.
LA SALLE 59, OTHELLO 57: At La Salle, Moses O’Connor hit the game-winning shot with five seconds remaining and Jaxton Caffrey hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter on his way to a 15-point night for the Lightning (3-1), which plays at Kiona-Benton on Friday.
OTHELLO — Simmons 2, Joshua Tovar 12, Asu 2, Ashton Pruneda 20, Murdock 4, David Alegria 14.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Aden Gonzalez 12, Moses O’Connor 11, Faletto 6, Valladares 0, Jaxton Caffrey 15, Judd 6, Sanchez 3.
Othello 11 18 12 16 — 57
La Salle 15 13 16 15 — 59
La Salle highlights: Oscar Sanchez 7 rebs; Luca Faletto 7 rebs; Caffrey 4 stls.
CLE ELUM 86, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 26: At Cle Elum, Luke Chafin and Joel Kelly scored 18 points each to lead four Warriors in double figures. They’ll play at White Swan Tuesday.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 7, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 18, Joel Kelly 18, Johnson 8, Jett Favero 14, Graff 6, Ellis 3, Spear 0, Mac Williams 10.
Summit Christian 8 4 10 4 — 26
Cle Elum 30 23 18 15 — 86
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.