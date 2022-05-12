SUNNYSIDE — Giving up the lead but getting it right back in the final moments of stoppage time, Sunnyside’s boys soccer team extended its season by beating Eisenhower 3-2 in a CBBN district loser-out match Thursday night.
After Edwin Guillen’s goal pulled Ike even at 2-2 near the end of regulation, sophomore Daniel Farias knocked in the winner during extra time for the third-seeded Grizzlies (11-7), who will play at Eastmont on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a winner-to-state, loser-out match.
Top-seeded Wenatchee won the district championship on Thursday, edging Eastmont 2-1.
Alexzander Osorio, also a sophomore, assisted on Sunnyside’s first goal and Farias’ winner.
Corbin Herrera scored his 14th goal of the season in the 11th minute for Eisenhower, which came in with a five-match win streak and ended its season at 10-7.
First half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera, 11:00; 2, Sunnyside, Kevin Hernandez (Alexzander Osorio), 40:00.
Second half: 3, Sunnyside, David Ochoa, 54:00; 4, Ike, Edwin Guillen, 80:00; 5, Sunnyside, Daniel Farias (Osorio), 80:00.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 9-24, ELLENSBURG 8-6: At West Valley, Linnea Butler and Katie Arnold both homered and drove in five runs in the second game for the Rams, who moved to 11-7 and will host Sunnyside for a CBBN doubleheader on Friday.
West Valley trailed 8-1 in the opener but capped a rally with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Haley Betterton tied it with a two-run double and Anika Garcia delivered the game-winning RBI single.
Chante Leadercharge was 5-for-7 for the day with a double, triple and four RBI for Ellensburg (10-10), which plays in the CWAC district tournament on Saturday at Carlon Park.
Highlights — Game 1: Hannah Krogstadt (E) 2-3, run, RBI; Maddie Kennedy-Colson (E) 2-2, 3b, solo HR, 2 runs; Chante Leadercharge (E) 3-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Anika Garcia (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Amaleah Rodriguez (WV) 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 3-4, 2b, RBI; Haley Betterton (WV) 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather (WV) 1-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Leadercharge (E) 2-3, 3b, run, RBI; Garcia (WV) 3-5, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 3-3, 2b, 5 runs, 3 RBI; Rodriguez (WV) 3 RBI; Butler (WV) 2-2, 2b, HR, run, 5 RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 1-4, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) 4-4, 3 runs, RBI; Betterton (WV) 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
-
GOLF
CWAC
GIRLS POD No. 6
Team scores: East Valley 440, Selah 442, Ephrata 465, Othello 476, Prosser 558, Grandview and Ellensburg inc.
Winner: Jayme Dwight (Eph) 84, at Lakeview GC. Local highlights: Macy Taylor (EV) 102, Lexi Becker (S) 104, Elessar Grajeda (EV) 106, Kaitlyn Panarello (S) 109, Kaylee Putnam (S) 113, Mikayla Wolfram (S) 116, Josslyn Spurgin (EV) 116, Kara Heater (EV) 116.
-
MEETINGS
Krustangel at QBs
Yakima Valley College baseball coach Kyle Krustangel will be the featured guest at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.