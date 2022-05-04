SELAH — Aerin Lee pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Selah blanked Hanford 2-0 in nonleague softball on Wednesday.
Dilynn Hite hit a home run for the Vikings, who stretched their win streak to nine games.
Selah, at 7-3 in the CWAC and 10-6 overall, will close out its regular season on Saturday with a conference doubleheader at Ellensburg.
Selah highlights: Aerin Lee 2 Hitter 11 K; Dilynn Hite 1-3, HR; Ellie Urlacher 1-3; Paige Scoggin 1-3, 2b; Brooke Wangler 1-3, 2b.
-
KITTITAS 16-16, WAHLUKE 1-2: At Kittitas, Reyse Phillips was 5-for-6 overall with five runs scored and four RBI and pitched in both games for the Coyotes (16-2), who travel to Cle Elum on Friday to wrap up the regular season.
Highlights — Game 1: Hannah Moore 2-4, 3 runs, RBI; Reyse Phillips 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Elysa Nash 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 1-1, 3 runs, RBI. Game 2: Moore 2-4, 3 RBI, run; Rillee Huber 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Phillips 2-3, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 6 K; Nash 2-2, 3b, 4 runs, 2 RBI, 3 IP, 7 K; Carli Gay 3-4, 3b, run, 5 RBI.
-
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 19-17, GRANDVIEW 1-4: At Grandview, Haylie Wolters was 9-for-9 for the day as the Knights wrapped up their regular season at 8-8.
SC highlights — Game 1: Breya Faber 3-6, 3b; Maddie Fultz 3-5; Ella Alseth 3b; Haylie Wolters 5-5; Sadie Alseth 3-4; Taylor Andringa 3-4; Piper Clapp 4-5. Game 2: Wolters 4-4, 2b; Taylor Andringa 3-4; Piper Clapp 4-5.
-
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 4-4, EPHRATA 3-5: At Ephrata, Maddie Kennedy homered, drove in three runs and went the distance on the mound with 11 strikeouts to spark the Bulldogs in the opener. Kennedy finished the day with two home runs, six RBI and 16 strikeouts for Ellensburg (5-5, 9-7), which wraps up league play on Saturday hosting Selah.
Ellensburg highlights — Game 1: Maddie Kennedy 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, CG, 11 K; Lily Case 1-2, 2 BB, 3b. Game 2: Kass Winter 2-3, 2 2b; Victoria Zimmerman 2-4; Kennedy 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 5 K.
-
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
ROYAL 4, KITTITAS 2: At Royal, Gabe Carlson had two hits with a double, run and RBI for the Coyotes, who finish EWAC West play on Friday against Highland.
Highlights: Conner Coles 3 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1-2, 2b, run; Gabe Carlson 2-2, 2b, run, RBI.
-
TRACK
CWAC
AT EAST VALLEY
Teams: Prosser, Grandview, Ephrata.
BOYS
Local winners — 400: Noe Medina (G) 53.00. 3200: Cristobal Gonzalez (P) 10:50.58. HJ: Levi Dorsett (G) 5-11. PV: Jace Delarosa (G) 12-0. LJ: Kai McClure (P) 18-6. TJ: Neo Medrano (P) 41-9.
GIRLS
Local winners — 100: Cami Anderson (P) 13.52. 200: Allison Bryan (EV) 27.04. 100H: Bryan (EV) 16.09. 300H: Bryan (EV) 47.16. 4x400: East Valley 4:30.30. Disc: Maliyah Gordon (EV) 99-0. Jav: Avery Barnhart (P) 100-6. HJ: Halle Wright (P) 5-0. LJ: Bryan (EV) 17-2.5. TJ: Kambree Blair (P) 33-10.5.
-
SCAC
AT TOPPENISH
Teams: Wapato, La Salle, College Place, Royal.
BOYS
Local winners — 100: Jose Torres (T) 11.40. 200: Emilio Vela (W) 23.12. 400: Brayden Anderson (LS) 53.85. 800: Cesar Loza (W) 2:04.66. 3200: Gabriel Valdez (T) 11:19.19. 110H: Riley Blackburn (T) 17.40. 300H: Blackburn (T) 44.58. 4x100: Toppenish 44.58. 4x400: Toppenish 3:44.40. Disc: Kanim Sampson (T) 123-1. HJ: Fabian Alvarado (W) 5-6. PV: Angelo Ferolito (T) 12-6. LJ: Gabe Craig (LS) 19-1.5. TJ: Vela (W) 43-3.5.
GIRLS
Local winners — 800: Olivia Alegria (LS) 2:31.11. 1600: Diana Camargo (W) 5:34.61. 3200: Bevani Yrigoyen (LS) 14:19.91. 4x400: La Salle 4:44.68. Shot: Isabella Kanelopoulos (LS) 33-2. Jav: Tatiana Camacho (T) 95-9.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 6, Eastmont 1
Singles: Alex Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Emmett Anderton 6-0, 6-0; Yaani Shah (WV) d. Kyle Pearsons 6-1, 6-2; Will Rojan (WV) d. Austin Archer 6-1, 6-1; Braden Vaughn (E) d. Jaden Holt.
Doubles: Henry Preacher-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Hector Rodriguez-Julian Ramos 6-1, 6-0; Kel Griffiths-Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Abram Rodriguez-Josh Anantatmula 6-0, 6-2; Joshua Raj-Kai Padilla (WV) d. Britt Dicky-Deacon Allais 6-3, 6-1.
West Valley girls 6, Eastmont 1
Singles: Elise Bickford (E) d. Hailey Murdock 6-1, 6-2; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Lydia Riggs 6-0, 0-6, 7-6 (2); Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Hayden Mauseth 6-1, 6-2; Makenzie Hebdon (WV) d. Kaydence Garrison 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Maddie Pickett-Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Savannah Nuxoll-Sarah Morelos-Escalera 6-1, 6-2; Hollis Bendall-Taylor Rivera (WV) d. Ariana Komro-Maddi Valdez 6-1, 6-2; Zanna Orvald-Bella Dela Combe (WV) d. Kelly Tucker-Evelyn Lopez 6-0, 6-0.
-
GOLF
CBBN
GIRLS POD No. 6
Team scores: Wenatchee 409, Eastmont 444, Sunnyside 461, West Valley 500.
Winner: Jaycie Moubray (Wen) 87, at Black Rock. Local highlights: Campbell Thorner (WV) 98, Alyna Ramirez (S) 108, Jessa Hellner-Gomez (S) 109, Lily Potter (S) 111, Sophie Kraft (WV) 116, Amelie Van Tassell (Ike) 118.
