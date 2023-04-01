SELAH — Avery Brewer threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in the first game and drove in six runs for the day as Selah swept Ellensburg 16-1, 13-3 in CWAC softball on Saturday at Ruth Harris Field.
Maddie Telles, Lauren Thomas, Dilynn Hite and Brewer all hit home runs for the Vikings, and Brynn Pendleton put together three hits, three runs and three RBI in the opener.
Selah (2-2, 2-6) resumes CWAC play on April 11 at Ephrata. Ellensburg hosts Othello on April 8.
In other CWAC games, Prosser swept Grandview 31-14 and 30-7.
Highlights — Game 1: Alexus Bosancu (E) 1-1, 2b; Reagan Messner (E) 1-2, RBI; Avery Brewer (S) CG, 3 IP, 3 hits, 8 K, 2-2, HR, 3 RBI; Brynn Pendleton (S) 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Izzy Vick (S) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Paige Scoggin (S) 1-3, 2 RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Ellie Urlacher (S) 2-2, 2b, 3 RBI. Game 2: Sammi Johnston (E) 2-2, 2 2b; EJ McIntosh (E) 1-2, 2 RBI; Avery Brewer (S) 2-2, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Izzy Vick (S) 2-3, 3b; Lauren Thomas (S) 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Dilynn Hite (S) 2-2, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Paige Scoggin (S) 2-3. 2 runs.
EAST VALLEY 17-7, EPHRATA 13-11: At East Valley, in a slugfest split with 48 runs, EV’s Tinley Taylor did plenty of the damage, going 6-for-8 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.
Sophiya Castaneda was 4-for-5 with a home run, four runs scored and three RBI in the opener, which saw the Red Devils build a 14-1 lead through three innings.
East Valley (2-0 CWAC, 3-4 overall) resumes league play at Prosser on April 8.
EV highlights — Game 1: Tinley Taylor 4-5, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Sophiya Castaneda 4-5, HR, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Mimi Hagler 3-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Tori Goodell RBI, 3 runs; Madi Morrison 2-5, RBI, 2 runs; Leira Freeburg Perez 2-4, RBI, run; Emma Valenzuela Cardenas 4-5, RBI, 2 runs; Alexa Clark 3-3, RBI, run. Game 2: Tori Goodell 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Tinley Taylor 2-3, HR, RBI, run; Mimi Hagler 1-4, HR, RBI, run; Tia Ramynke 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
BASEBALL
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 11-3, OTHELLO 1-1: At Ellensburg, Ty Estey threw a five-hitter with seven strikeouts and drove in two runs in the opener and Jonathan Rominger broke a 1-1 tie in the second game with a two-run double in the sixth inning.
Ellensburg (4-2, 5-4) will host Rochester on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Ellensburg highlights — Game 1: Ty Estey CG, 5 hits, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 1-3, 2 RBI; Joe Bugni 1-4, 2 RBI. Game 2: Jonathan Rominger 2.1 IP, 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Ean Bedsaul 3-3.
SELAH 1-5, EPHRATA 0-0: At Ephrata, Eian Peralta pitched a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in the opener, and Grant Chapman delivered the decisive hit with an RBI single in the fifth inning.
Carter Seely and Rowdy Mullins combined on a one-hitter in the second game with Chapman and James Hull both collecting three hits.
Selah (5-1, 7-2) host Lynden on Wednesday and Thursday.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Eian Peralta CG, 4 hits, 2 BB, 9 K; Grant Chapman 2-4, 2b, RBI; Justin Busey 1-3, 2b. Game 2: Carter Seely 5 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 10 K, RBI; Rowdy Mullins 2 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 1 K; Grant Chapman 3-5; James Hull 3-4, RBI; Eian Peralta 2-4, RBI; Mason Bailey 2-4, 2b; Ryan Bair 2-3, 2b, RBI.
EAST VALLEY 15, PROSSER 1: At Prosser, Braden Albrecht scored four runs and had five RBI for the day and Garin Gurtler had three doubles and struck out nine over 5.2 innings in the opener for the Red Devils.
East Valley (5-1, 10-2) will play Montesano at Yakima County Stadium on Friday at 4 p.m.
EV highlights — Game 1: Garin Gurtler 5.2 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 2-4, 2 2b, RBI; Braden Albrecht 1-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Logan Kruger 1-2, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Brody Taylor 2-3, 2 RBI; Keegan Edler 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Grady Edler 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Garin Gurtler 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Nick Field 1-3, 2b, RBI; Braden Albrecht 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brody Taylor 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Austin Root 1-3, run, 2 RBI.
NONLEAGUE
CLE ELUM 5-9, TONASKET 2-1: At Cle Elum, Caleb Bogart pitched a complete game in the opener and was 4-for-6 for the day with five runs scored for the Warriors.
Cle Elum (6-1) hosts Burbank on Tuesday.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart CG, 7 IP, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Glen Franklin 3-4, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Joel Kelly 2-4. Game 2: Max Dearing CG, 4 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Joel Kelly 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Caleb Bogart 2-2, 3 runs; Clay Titus 1-3, 3 RBI.
KITTITAS 9-6, WARDEN 4-9: At Warden, three of Gabe Carlson’s five hits were triples for the Coyotes, who scored five runs in the 12th inning to win the opener.
Kittitas (2-0 EWAC, 5-2 overall) will play Asotin on Wednesday at Columbia Basin College.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Gabe Carlson 4-6, 2 3b, 4 runs; Eli Nash 2-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Terry Huber 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; George Seubert 4 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 7 K. Game 2: Gabe Carlson 1-4, 3b, 3 RBI; Eli Nash 2-2, 2 runs; Brock Hutchinson 2-4, RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 1, ELLENSBURG 0: At Ellensburg, goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez made four saves as the Red Devils completed the first half of league play with their fourth straight shutout.
Jacob Russell’s tally in the 78th minute broke the ice for EV’s third consecutive 1-0 win.
The Red Devils (6-0, 8-0-2) host Grandview on April 8. Ellensburg (3-2, 4-3-1) also faces Grandview next with a road match on Tuesday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, EV, Jacob Russell (Brandon Garcia), 78:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 4, Alex Zepeda (Ell) 6.
OTHELLO 5, SELAH 0: At Selah, the Huskies moved to 3-2 in league and will host Ephrata on Tuesday while Selah travels to Chelan for a nonleague match. Clayton Westfall had 11 saves for the Vikings.
TENNIS
CWAC
Ephrata boys 4, Ellensburg 1
Singles: Josh Mullings (Eph) d. Sam Altman-Coe 6-3, 6-0; Owen Devine (Eph) d. Boston Hegge, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jobe Vanheusden-Cooper Black (Eph) d. Eli Lewis-Luke Bayne 6-1, 6-1; Kyle Frick-Konner Carlson (Ell) d. Marcus Berrett-Bowen Summers 6-3 6-3; Powell Ahmann-Jacob Wolther (Eph) d. David Vicente-Caden Jenkins 6-2, 6-3.
Ephrata girls 3, Ellensburg 2
Singles: Lexie Diem (Eph) d. Leah Lewis 6-2, 6-1; Lauren Worley (Ell) d. Katrina Bennett 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Kacie Shannon-Addie Mills (Eph) d. Maren Burnham-Kacey Mayo 6-0, 6-1; Molly Evanson-Chloe Ho (Eph) d. Payton Snyder-Ashley Callan 6-4, 6-0; Jennie Haak-Teresa Garcia-Green (Ell) d. Erika Morford-Zarah Martinez 6-2 6-4.
