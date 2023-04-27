EPHRATA — Clayton Westfall came through at the right time to help Selah boys soccer beat out Ephrata for the No. 5 seed in the CWAC district tournament.
Both teams entered Thursday night's game at Ephrata tied for fifth, and they remained tied after 90 minutes thanks to Westfall's header goal with three minutes left in regulation. Goalkeeper Jack Neumeyer made the last of his nine saves in a shootout and Westfall scored the game-winning kick for the Vikings.
Selah trailed 1-0 before Caden McNett scored late in the first half. The Vikings (5-7 CWAC, 6-8 overall) will travel to Ellensburg for a district quarterfinal at 5 p.m.
The No. 4 seed Bulldogs (6-6, 8-7-1) beat Selah in both matches this season but lost to Othello 3-1 Thursday night. That allowed Grandview (7-5, 8-7) to capture the No. 3 seed with a 3-1 win over visiting Prosser, setting up a home match for the Greyhounds against Ephrata Monday at 5 p.m.
First half: 1, Ephrata; Selah, Caden McNett, 35:00.
Second half: 3, Ephrata; 4, Selah, Clayton Westfall, 77:00.
Overtime: No goals.
Shootout: Selah 3 (Obed Montes, McNett, Westfall), Ephrata 2.
Saves: Jack Neumeyer (S) 9.
-
SCAC-EWAC
TOPPENISH 2, WAPATO 0: At Toppenish, first-half goals by Trino Hernandez and Roberto Garcia helped the Wildcats avenge a loss to the Wolves earlier this season. Wapato (11-3, 11-4-1) still won the tiebreaker for the SCAC West's No. 2 seed and will host SCAC East No. 3 Connell next Thursday at 6 p.m.
Toppenish (11-3, 12-4-1) must travel to SCAC East No. 2 Royal for a 6 p.m. kickoff next Thursday.
Elsewhere, No. 1 seed Highland (14-0, 15-2) wrapped up its unbeaten league season by knocking off Granger 5-0, setting up a home match for the Scotties against Mabton next Thursday at 6 p.m. La Salle (8-6, 8-7) beat Naches Valley 9-0 and will travel to face SCAC East No. 1 seed Wahluke next Thursday at 6 p.m.
-
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 6, DAVIS 5: At Selah, the Vikings opened a 6-2 lead with three runs in the fifth inning and then held off Davis' three-run rally in the seventh.
Grant Chapman and Eian Peralta scored two runs apiece for Selah (17-2), which hosts Prairie on Friday.
Joel Fernandez hit two doubles and drove in a run for Davis (9-8), which resumes CBBN play at Wenatchee on Tuesday.
Highlights: Corbyn Aills (D) 2-4, 3b, run; Joel Fernandez (D) 2-3, 2 2b, RBI; Morgan Rodriguez (D) 2-3, RBI; Trent Williams (D) 1-4, 2b, RBI; Chase Hansen (D) 5 IP, 4 hits, 4 ER, 8 K; James Hull (S) 2-4, run, RBI; Grant Chapman (S) 1-2, 2 runs; Eian Peralta (S) 2 runs; Carter Seely winning pitcher.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 7-17, KENNEWICK 1-8: At Selah, freshman Avery Brewer had another huge day, going 5-for-8 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and 10 RBI for the Vikings. She also threw a four-hitter in the opener.
Maddie Telles and Dilynn Hite drove in three runs apiece in the second game for Selah (9-8), which hosts a CWAC doubleheader against East Valley on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Avery Brewer CG, 4-hitter, 6 K, 3-4, 2 runs. HR, 4 RBI; Brynn Pendleton 2-3, 2 runs; Lauren Thomas 1-4. HR; Dilynn Hite 2-3. RBI. Game 2: Avery Brewer 2-4, GS, 6 RBI; Lauren Thomas 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Maddie Telles 2-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Laci Ross 1-2, 3 runs; Ellie Urlacher 1-2, 2 runs; Brynn Pendleton 1-3, 4 runs; Dilynn Hite 1-4, HR, 3 RBI.
-
GRANGER 19-5, TOPPENISH 14-10: At Toppenish, Helena Edsal's two-run triple and Frances Tilley's three strikeouts in one inning led Toppenish to victory in the second game. Granger pulled away late in the opener, which was tied 12-12 heading into the fifth inning.
Toppenish plays at Connell on Saturday, and Granger travels to Cle Elum on May 5.
-
TRACK
CBBN
At Eisenhower
BOYS
Duals: Eisenhower 2-0, Moses Lake 2-0, Davis 0-2, Eastmont 0-2.
100: Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 11.09. 200: Ty Rimple (ML) 22.69. 400: Peter Whitney (Dav) 52.55. 800: Niko Rimple (ML) 2:01.93. 1600: Nathan Johnson (Ike) 4:48.49. 3200: Johnson (Ike) 10:14.03. 110H: Aiden Waddle (Ike) 17.08. 300H: Waddle (Ike) 43.04. 4x100: Eisenhower 43.12. 4x400: Moses Lake 3:29.68.
Shot: Bryson Chase (Ike) 45-3.25. Disc: Hunter Blackman (ML) 140-4. Jav: Blackman (ML) 153-5. HJ: Eamon Monahan (Ea) 6-2, Aaron Culler (Ike) 6-2, Blake Garza (Dav) 6-2. PV: Stephen Delaney (Ike) 13-0. LJ: Matthew Bender (Ea) 20-5.75. TJ: Bender (Ea) 41-8.5.
GIRLS
Duals: Moses Lake 2-0, Eisenhower 1-1, Eastmont 1-1, Davis 0-2.
100: Kaiya Char (ML) 13.41. 200: Helen Schumaker (Ea) 27.44. 400: Schumaker (Ea) 1:01.22. 800: Katherine Mickelson (Ike) 2:31.72. 1600: Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 5:36.71. 3200: Hannah Mikkelsen (Ea) 12:13.26. 100H: Sydney Macdonald (ML) 16.48. 300H: Char (ML) 49.36. 4x100: Eastmont 52.55. 4x200: Eastmont 1:50.31. 4x400: Moses Lake 4:25.77.
Shot: Ellie Prazer (Ea) 35-6. Disc: Prazer (Ea) 116-3. Jav: Alexia Lee (Ike) 113-11. HJ: Macdonald (ML) 5-2. PV: Paige Overton (Ea) 8-6. LJ: Lee (Ike) 15-10. TJ: Macdonald (ML) 33-4.
-
At Sunnyside
BOYS
100: Ben Pupplo (WV) 10.86. 200: Isai Carrera (S) 22.27. 400: Max Garcia-Pinon (S) 51.55. 800: Elgin Negrete (Wen) 2:04.59. 1600: Max Hutton (WV) 4:29.95. 3200: Caden Casteel (WV) 9:45.37. 110H: Rick Bishop (S) 15.49. 300H: Ronald Klippert (WV) 46.05. 4x100: West Valley 43.51, Sunnyside 43.53. 4x400: Wenatchee 3:32.26.
Shot: Izaya Magana (WV) 50-4. Disc: Calvin Bishop (Wen) 133-10. Jav: Matthew Bir (Wen) 154-11. HJ: Josiah Watters (WV) 5-8. PV: Tyler Vigamsky (WV) 11-6. LJ: Alex Lopez (S) 19-8.25. TJ: Lopez (S) 41-2.5.
GIRLS
100: Zoe Gonzales (Wen) 12.53. 200: Gonzales (Wen) 26.12. 400: Allie Knoop (Wen) 1:01.78. 800: Knoop (Wen) 2:27.49. 3200: Skye Stenehjem (WV) 12:04.95. 100H: Ava Jo Berry (Wen) 17.54. 300H: Eloise Bolles (Wen) 47.49. 4x100: Wenatchee 51.37. 4x200: Wenatchee 1:58.83. 4x400: Wenatchee 4:10.37.
Shot: Maya Mathena (Wen) 33-7. Disc: Talia See (WV) 102-11. Jav: Brianna Sackman (Wen) 107-5. HJ: Ella Ferguson (WV), Laura Gonzalez-Sanchez (S) 4-8. PV: Courtney Dodge (Wen) 9-0. LJ: Berry (Wen) 14-8.5. TJ: Journey Benedictson (WV) 33-0.
-
CWAC
At Ephrata
BOYS
100: Colton Magruder (Ell) 10.95. 200: Joshua Green (Eph) 21.97, Magruder (Ell) 22.38. 400: Evin Ford (EV) 51.36. 800: Hayden Roberts (Eph) 2:00.76. 1600: Mystic Hammond (Ell) 4:37.47. 3200: Jeremy Wallace (Ell) 10:29.74. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.0h. 300H: Boast (Ell) 40.12. 4x100: Ellensburg 43.31. 4x400: Ephrata 3:30.16, East Valley 3:32.15.
Shot: Weslee Kriete (Eph) 55-2.5. Disc: Kriete (Eph) 150-10. Jav: Cole Roduner (Eph) 121-8. HJ: James Hall (Ell) 5-10. PV: Adam Singer (Ell) 12-6. LJ: Isaac Ford (EV) 20-2. TJ: Kyler Black (Eph) 40-9.
GIRLS
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.57. 200: Arlt (Ell) 26.26. 400: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 1:02.50. 800: Rylee Leishman (Ell) 2:33.78. 1600: Leishman (Ell) 5:32.61. 3200: Alexa Laughlin (Eph) 12:04.02. 100H: Yutong Liang (Ell) 17.78. 300H: Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 50.58. 4x100: Ellensburg 51.91. 4x200: Ellensburg 1:51.04. 4x400: Ellensburg 4:28.13.
Shot: Mckenzie Paullin (Eph) 34-11.5. Disc: Faith Larsen (Ell) 95-7. Jav: Emily Panattoni (Ell) 87-7. HJ: Josephine Gentry (O) 4-8. PV: Heidi Whitemarsh (Ell) 8-6. LJ: Sylve (EV) 16-4. TJ: Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 33-9.5.
-
TENNIS
SCAC-EWAC
Wapato boys 3, Naches Valley 2
Singles: Jacob Anderson (NV) d. Julian Regalado 6-1, 6-0; Wapato for.
Doubles: Luke Stevens-Nathan Beauchene (NV) d. Hassen Benedicto-Hazen Jacob 6-1, 6-2; Marc Rapanut-Venice Taiza (W) d. John Curtis-Enrique Sanchez 7-5, 6-2; Wapato for.
Naches Valley girls 5, Wapato 0
Singles: Sarah Busey (NV) d. Eliza Morfin 6-1, 6-0; Gavyn Osborn (NV) d. Saraih Nunez 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Angelina Canale-Ashley Quijencio 6-4, 7-6 (3); Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett (NV) d. Heather Rapanut-Tania Soto 6-2, 6-1; Natalie Jacobs-Elle Decicco (NV) d. Guadalupe Duarte-Klarissa Rios 6-1, 6-1.
-
Granger boys 3, Kiona-Benton 2
Singles: Ezra Beus (KB) d. Fernando Romero 6-3, 6-0; Cooper Covington (KB) d. Eden Asher 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Kenyon Slade-Arthur Heckert (G) d. Anthony Chavez-Maximoz Chavez 6-1, 6-0; Enrique Aldaco-John Heckert (G) for.; Brian Manson-Paul Stewart (G) for.
Granger girls 3, Kiona-Benton 2
Singles: Marian Alaniz (G) d. Elena Rodriguez 6-2, 6-4; Jessika Arceo (G) d. Estrella Ramirez 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Bailey Strege-Kailey Covington (KB) Jacqueline Benitez-Araceli Cardoza 6-2, 6-0; Sarai Romero-Natalie Brito (G) d. Layce Mark-Kourtney Merideth 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Palek Panday-Siam Foncesa (KB) d. for.
-
College Place boys 3, Zillah 1
Singles: Trevor Crowther (Z) d. Mason Willwand 6-2, 6-1; Gabe Fazarri (CP) d. Talmage Coplin 7-6 (8-1), 6-4.
Doubles: Vasty Lara-Sam Anguiano (CP) d. Fernando Ramos-Gilberto Arredondo 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Isaac Miller-Mikey Bjornbery (CP) d. Liam Krause-Jason Marin 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.
College Place girls 4, Zillah 1
Singles: Tiana Tran (CP) d. Daisy Jack 6-1, 6-3; Arialee Amsing (CP) for.
Doubles: Mia Ferrero-Grace Casagrande (CP) d. Jena Trueman-Lydia Crowther 6-0, 6-0; Annie Martinez-D'Ana Esquivel (Z) d. Lydia Hayden-Mimi Morrell 7-6 (8-5), 6-2; Jessie Sharp-Alejandre Yanez (CP) for.
-
GOLF
Pasco Girls Invitational
Top teams: Hermiston 273, Richland 274, Chiawana 282. Locals: West Valley 346, Davis 400, Eisenhower 426, Wapato 487.
Local highlights: Aimee Penaloza (WV) 115, Hannah Betterton (WV) 115, Ruby Hoeger WV) 116, Nathaly Hernandez (D) 121, Amelia Van Tassell (Ike) 122, Addy Spellman (D) 125.
-
MEETINGS
QBs hosting Scott Ditter
Scott Ditter, Selah football coach and captain of the 1989 Central Washington University football team which will be inducted into the CWU Hall of Fame on May 6, will be the featured guest at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.