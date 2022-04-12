SELAH — The snow and cold temperatures that wiped out most of Tuesday’s prep schedule couldn’t stop Selah’s boys soccer team from earning its second CWAC win of the season.
Rylin Tilly scored with about four minutes remaining to lift the Vikings to a 1-0 win over Ephrata. Jack Neumeyer made six saves to preserve the shutout for Selah, which will host Othello on Saturday.
Ellensburg postponed its home game against unbeaten East Valley to April 21.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Selah, Rylin Tilly, 76:00.
Saves: Jack Neumeyer (S) 6.
-
CBBN
EISENHOWER 4, MOSES LAKE 1: At Moses Lake, Edwin Guillen recorded a hat trick, including two goals in the second half that helped break open a match that was tied 1-1 at the break.
Corbin Herrera had a goal and assist for the Cadets (2-4, 5-4), who play at Sunnyside on Friday. The Grizzlies lost at home to Wenatchee 2-1 on Tuesday.
First half: 1, ML, Alexander Landa (Jesus Garcia), 4:00; 2, Ike, Edwin Guillen (Corbin Herrera), 36:00.
Second half: 3, Ike, Guillen (Josue Lopez), 55:00; 4, Ike, Herrera (Brayan Montes), 57:00; 5, Ike, Guillen (Ivan Ibarra), 60:00.
-
SCAC-EWAC WEST
GRANGER 3, ZILLAH 2: At Zillah, Miguel Ocampo and Kevin Reyes knocked in first-half goals for the Spartans (3-4, 3-5), who play a nonleaguer at College Place on Thursday.
First half: 1, Granger, Miguel Ocampo, 32:00; 2, Granger, Kevin Reyes, 37:00.
Second half: 3, Granger, James Torres, 69:00.
Saves: Jacob Llamas (G) 7.
-
NONLEAGUE
MABTON 3, WAPATO 2: At Mabton, Victor Chavez scored a hat trick to lead the Vikings (3-5), who host Connell in East Division play on Thursday. Wapato (5-4) resumes West play on Thursday hosting Naches Valley.
First half: 1, Mabton, Victor Chavez, 8:00; 2, Mabton, Chavez, 17:00; 3, Wapato, David Iturbide, 38:00.
Second half: 4, Mabton, Victor Chavez (Angel Chavez), 51:00; 5, Wapato, Irvin Carmona (Angel Serrato), 57:00.
Saves: Ricardo Romero (W) 5; Brian Barajas (M) 7.
-
BASEBALL
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 4, DAVIS 2: At Moses Lake, the Pirates (9-1, 10-1) took their first loss of the season while Moses Lake remained unbeaten in league at 7-0. Davis hosts the Chiefs for a doubleheader on Friday.
In other play, Eastmont edged Wenatchee 3-2 while Eisenhower’s home game against West Valley was moved to Wednesday at 5 p.m.
-
NONLEAGUE
GRANDVIEW 9-9, TOPPENISH 8-5: At Toppenish, Gelo Cardenas delivered a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning in the opener and Cooper Kleinow struck out 10 over five innings in the second for the Greyhounds (6-6), who travel to Ephrata on Saturday.
Jason Grant had four RBI in the first game for Toppenish (5-7), which plays at La Salle on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Jason Grant (T) 3-3, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Adam Garcia (T) 2-4, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Dakoda Bauer (T) 2-5, 2 runs; Joel Godina (T) 4 IP, 4 hits, 9 K; Cole Judkins (G) 2-4, 2b, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Cooper Kleinow (G) 1-3, 3b, 3 runs; Gelo Cardenas (G) 2-5, 2 RBI. Game 2: Bauer (T) 2-3, 2 RBI; Joel Godina (T) 2-3, 2 runs; Julian Godina (T) 1-3, 2b, run; Cardenas (G) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Matthew Sauve (G) 1-1, 2b, 2 runs; Kleinow (G) 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K.
