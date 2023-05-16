SELAH — Selah’s momentum just keeps gaining more and more speed each time the Vikings take the softball field. And Tuesday evening at Carlon Park, the CWAC league champions tried to stand in the way of that momentum.
It didn’t work.
Freshman Avery Brewer pitched a three-hitter and hit a grand slam to highlight a nine-run fifth inning that humbled Othello 11-1 in the district championship game, a run-rule victory that stretched the Vikings’ win streak to 13 games.
Brewer’s slam in the top of the fifth pushed the margin to 11-1 and she finished with just one earned run, no walks and seven strikeouts.
Lauren Thomas and Maddie Telles were both 2-for-4 and Ellie Urlacher had two RBI for Selah (15-8), which advances to the Class 2A state tournament on the same fields on May 26-27.
Othello (17-5), which was 11-1 in league and swept Selah in March, hosts Clarkston (13-10) in a winner-to-state crossover on Saturday.
Highlights: Lauren Thomas (S) 2-4, run; Maddie Telles (S) 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Ellie Urlacher (S) 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Dilynn Hite (S) 1-3, 2b; Paige Scoggin (S) 1-2, run, RBI; Avery Brewer (S) CG, 5 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 1-3, HR, run, 4 RBI; Persayis Garza (O) 1-2, run, RBI; Amarie Guzman (O) 4.2 IP, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.
EAST VALLEY 6, EPHRATA 5: At Selah, Tinley Taylor homered twice and Tia Ramynke drove in the winning run in the top of the eighth inning as the Red Devils survived Ephrata’s late rally.
Ephrata scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped by Jaemyson Durfee’s two-out, two-run homer, to tie the game at 5-5.
Taylor was 2-for-3 with four RBI for East Valley (15-8), which advances to a winner-to-state crossover at Shadle Park (18-2) on Saturday.
Highlights: Tinley Taylor (EV) 2-3, 2 HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Mimi Hagler (EV) 2-4, 2b; Madi Morrison (EV) 2-2, 2 runs; Tia Ramynke (EV) 1-4, 2b, RBI, 4 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Presley Weatherley (EV) 4 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Peyton Trautman (Eph) 2-4, HR, run, 2 RBI; Jaemyson Durfee (Eph) 2-4, HR, run, 2 RBI; KK Hector (Eph) 2-4, solo HR.
CBBN DISTRICT
WEST VALLEY 16, EISENHOWER 4: At West Valley, Linnea Butler doubled, homered and drove in five runs as the Rams took their first step in the postseason.
Ryder Prather collected three hits and leadoff hitter Kenidee Holden scored four runs for third-seeded West Valley (11-9), which plays Wenatchee in a loser-out game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Eastmont. The winner of that game will then play for the district’s second state berth at 1 p.m.
Wenatchee defeated Sunnyside 10-8 in Tuesday’s other play-in game.
Highlights: Zabella Hickenbottom (E) 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Zoe Niblett (E) 1-3, 2b; Danielle Niblett (E) 1-1, run, RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 1-1, 3 BB, 4 runs; Ryder Prather (WV) 3-4, 3 runs; Danika Gaethle (WV) 1-4, 2 RBI; Madisen Statler (WV) 2-3, run, RBI; Jordyn Jamieson (WV) 1-1, 2b, run, RBI; Ainsley Johnson (WV) 2 RBI.
GOLF
CBBN district
GIRLS
Team scores: Eastmont 395, Moses Lake 433, Wenatchee 496, West Valley 508.
Winner: Lily Weigel (Ea) 88. At Apple Tree. Local state qualifiers: 6, Aimee Penazola (WV) 106; 7, Emmi Morgan (Su) 109. Other local highlights: Hannah Betterton (WV) 114, Amelie VanTassell (Ike) 120, Bella Dekker (Su) 123.
SCAC district
BOYS
Winner: Dallin Kibbe (Zillah) 71. At Yakima Elks. Local state qualifiers: Garric Shirrod (Naches Valley) 73, Nico Bertuletti (La Salle) 80, Colton Rutherford (Z) 85, Lane Sealock (Z) 85, Mason Muffett (Z) 88. Other local highlights: Luke Moore (Z) 90, Connor Rose (NV) 90, Riley LaBarr (NV) 92.
GIRLS
Winner: Iby Soliz (Royal) 91. At Yakima Elks. Local state qualifiers: Quincey Abrams (La Salle) 92. Other local highlights: Ava Lynn Jim (T) 107, Zaira Cardenas (T) 114, Lonna Jones (Z) 115, Delaney Allan (LS) 118.
TENNIS
CWAC district
At East Valley
BOYS
Singles — First: Josh Mullings (Eph) d. Cameron Erb (EV) 6-4, 6-4. To crossover: Erb and Kaden Giles (Se).
Doubles — First: Dallas DeBlasio-Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Forrest Roylance-Ashton Pruneda (O) 7-5, 7-5. To crossover: Roylance-Pruneda and Jackson Addink-Jobe VanHeusden (Eph).
GIRLS
Singles — First: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Lexie Diem (Eph) 7-6 (7-1), 6-1. To crossover: Diem and Leah Lewis (Ell).
Doubles — First: Addison Mills-Kacie Shannon (Eph) d. Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (Se) 4-6, 6-0, 6-0. To crossover: Ladd-Ladd and Molly Evenson-Sienna Addink (Eph).
TRACK
EWAC district
At Burbank
BOYS
Team scores: Kittitas 164.5, Goldendale 139, River View 102.5, Cle Elum 54, Burbank 45, Walla Walla Valley 38, Mabton 36, Granger 25, Highland 23, Dayton-Waitsburg 14, White Swan 11.
100: Anthuan Beltran (RV) 11.29. 200: Beltran (RV) 23.60. 400: Brody Stewart (K) 55.21. 800: Sean Henrikson (Go) 2:09.04. 1600: Henrikson (Go) 4:56.73. 3200: Jordan Martin (K) 11:30.78. 110H: Raymond Holycross (Go) 15.66. 300H: Holycross (Go) 41.68. 4x100: Kittitas 44.91. 4x400: Cle Elum 3:43.62.
Shot: Tim Goforth (RV) 46-9.25. Disc: Cody Brown (RV) 151-3. Jav: Doug Varnum (K) 146-2. HJ: Owen Stickney (K) 5-8. PV: Josiah Skindzier (K) 12-6. LJ: Holycross (Go) 20-6.5. TJ: Holycross (Go) 41-3.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Walla Walla Valley 117.5, River View 117, Mabton 98, Granger 87, Cle Elum 65, Highland 52.5, White Swan 46.5, Goldendale 35, Kittitas 31, Burbank 31, Dayton-Waitsburg 8.
100: Marina Jimenez (RV) 13.00. 200: Jimenez (RV) 27.61. 400: Gabi Berger (Gr) 1:07.64. 800: Esmeralda Sanchez (M) 2:47.38. 1600: Anna Ellis (WWV) 6:35.60. 3200: Stefania Tlachi (RV) 15:36.63. 100H: Aliyah Malone (RV) 16.56. 300H: Marlee Paget (Bur) 49.83. 4x100: River View 53.28. 4x200: Granger 1:58.22. 4x400: Granger 4:35.66.
Shot: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 34-6.25. Disc: Ashleyn Reyna (M) 86-11. Jav: Wolfsberger (WS) 100-1. HJ: Malone (RV) 5-2. PV: Makiah Stepper (WWV) 8-0. LJ: Gracie Glondo (CE) 15-9. TJ: Stepper (WWV) 33-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.