SOAP LAKE — Lexi Becker’s runner-up finish led Selah to an eight-point victory over East Valley at Thursday’s CWAC girls district tournament at Lakeview Golf & Country Club.
The Vikings tallied a score of 452 and qualified three for next week’s 2A state tournament in Tumwater.
East Valley’s Mackenzie Isaak and Josslyn Spurgin finished third and fourth and also advanced to state.
Team scores: Selah 452, East Valley 460, Ephrata 473, Othello 502, Grandview, Prosser and Ellensburg inc.
Winner: Jayme Dwight (Eph) 89, at Lakeview GC.
Local state qualifiers: 2, Lexi Becker (S) 99; 3, Mackenzie Isaak (EV) 107; 4, Josslyn Spurgin (EV) 108; 5, Kaitlyn Panarello (S) 109; 7, Jacey Scott (S) 117. State alternates: 10, Jasmin Torres (G) and Ivana Zaldivar (EV) 122.
SOFTBALL
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 18, CONNELL 3: At Zillah, the Leopards pulled away with an 11-run second inning and cruised to the first-round victory.
Ali DeLaRosa was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and six RBI, and Taylor Savage drove in three runs for the West Division champs.
The East swept Thursday’s other first-round games as Kiona-Benton won 19-3 at Wapato, Royal defeated Naches Valley 17-0 and College Place blanked Wahluke 16-0.
The tournament moves to Kiwanis Park on Saturday with all eight teams advancing. Three teams will qualify for the 1A state tournament.
Zillah (13-5) will play Royal (14-4) in the semifinal round at 1:15 p.m. They split during the regular season.
Highlights: Taylor Savage (Z) 1-1, 2b, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Destyni Salme (Z) 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ali DeLaRosa (Z) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 6 RBI; Bailey Ward (Z) CG, 3 hits.
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.