Despite both trailing 3-1 in the fifth inning, Ellensburg and Selah found their way to where they always do — the CWAC district baseball championship game.
Ellensburg rallied to beat Othello 5-3 and Selah scored five runs in the fifth to beat East Valley 6-3 in Saturday's semifinals, setting up a clash of rivals for the eighth season in a row on Tuesday at Archer Field.
Ty Estey pitched a complete game for Ellensburg, throwing a four-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts.
Brayden Twaites and Reid Bala had RBI base hits in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, and Estey's RBI single in the sixth produced the go-ahead score. Estey was 3-for-4 and Twaites had two doubles and scored twice.
Selah used three hits and two EV errors to plate five runs in the fifth, and Carter Seely finished with 10 strikeouts in six innings.
After the semifinals in Saturday's loser-out games, Grandview defeated Othello 7-1 and Ephrata beat East Valley 15-3.
Ellensburg (16-5) will be the defending district champion against Selah (19-2), which had won the previous five district finals over the Bulldogs. Tuesday's start time is 4:30 p.m.
Ellensburg highlights: Ty Estey CG, 7 IP, 4 hits, 1 BB, 9 K, 3-4, sb, RBI; Brayden Twaites 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, sb, RBI; Jonathan Rominger 1-4, 2b, run.
Selah highlights: Carter Seely 6 IP, 1 BB, 10 K, 2b, RBI; James Hull 2-3, RBI; Mason Bailey 2-3, 2 RBI.
-
GRANDVIEW 7, OTHELLO 1: At Ellensburg, Carlos Gullien pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Gelo Cardenas clubbed a solo home run in the first inning of the elimination game for the Greyhounds.
Grandview (8-12) will host Ephrata (5-17) in Tuesday's loser-out game.
Grandview highlights: Carlos Gullien CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K; Gelo Cardenas 2-4, HR, run, 2 RBI; Cole Judkins 2-4, 2 runs; Devin Paeschke 2-3, run, RBI.
-
SCAC PLAYOFF
LA SALLE 28, WAPATO 1: At Toppenish, Jacob Rettig pitched four scoreless innings allowing just one hit and had three RBI for La Salle, which earned the West Division's No. 3 district seed. Earlier, Zillah defeated Wapato 6-5 and has the No. 4 seed.
In Tuesday's first-round games, La Salle plays at Kiona-Benton while Zillah is at College Place. Naches Valley and Toppenish hosting 4 p.m. district openers.
La Salle highlights: Jacob Rettig 4 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 7 K, 1-4, 3 RBI; Zach Silva 2-4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Eddie Messer 1-2, 3b, 4 runs, 2 RBI, 1 IP; D Rios 1-3, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Andrew Mauch 2-6, 3 runs, RBI; Justus Barker 1-4, 3 runs, RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
CWAC
OTHELLO 8-5, EAST VALLEY 7-16: At East Valley, Sophiya Castaneda hit a grand slam in the first inning and Tori Goodell socked a three-run shot in the fourth as the Red Devils handed the league champions their lone CWAC loss. Othello edged EV in the opener in eight innings.
Goodell was 5-for-8 for the day with two doubles, five runs scored and five RBI for East Valley (8-4, 12-7), which will host Ellensburg in a first-round district game on Thursday.
EV highlights — Game 1: Tori Goodell 3-4, 2 2b, 2 sb, 4 runs; Tinley Taylor 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Madi Morrison 1-4, 2 runs, RBI, CG, 8 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K. Game 2: Tia Ramynke 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI, CG, 5 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Tori Goodell 2-4, HR, run, 5 RBI; Sophiya Castaneda 1-1, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Presley Weatherley 2-2, 2b, run, RBI; Tinley Taylor 2-2, 2 BB, 2 runs; Mimi Hagler 1-3, 2 runs; Alexa Clark 2 runs; Leira Freeburg-Perez 1-3, 2 runs.
-
ELLENSBURG 23-18, GRANDVIEW 6-3: At Grandview, EJ McIntosh drove in five runs in the opener and finished 4-for-8 for the day with seven RBI as the Bulldogs secured the No. 5 seed for the district tournament.
Ellensburg (4-8, 6-14) will play at No. 4 East Valley (8-4, 12-7) on Thursday and 4:30 p.m.
Highlights — Game 1: Reagan Messner (E) 3-5, 2 RBI; Sammi Johnston (E) 3-4, 2 RBI; Sienna Pascoe (E) 3-4, 2b, RBI, CG, 4-hitter; EJ McIntosh (E) 2-5, 5 RBI; Lillie Gomez (G) 1-3, 2 RBI. Game 2: EJ McIntosh (E) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Alexis Gillespie (E) 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Gabby Ledesma (G) 2-2, RBI.
-
SOCCER
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 1, ELLENSBURG 0: At Grandview, Jorge Perez netted the Greyhounds' lone goal in a loser-out match. Goalkeeper Jorge Perez made eight saves to preserve the shutout for No. 3 seed Grandview (10-8), which will host No. 5 Selah (9-9) in a loser-out match. The winner of that match will advance to a winner-to-state, loser-out crossover next Saturday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Grandview, Jorge Perez (Eric Martinez), 65:00.
Saves: Rafael Gomez (E) 12; Isai Rojas (G) 8.
-
SELAH 2, EPHRATA 0: At Selah, Clayton Westfall assisted a goal in the first half and scored one of his own in the second to keep the Vikings' season alive with their third win over the No. 6 seed Tigers.
First half: 1, Selah, Nico Rodriguez-Burdeaux (Clayton Westfall), 37:00.
Second half: 2, Selah, Westfall, 71:00.
Saves: Kolby Carvo (E) 6; Jack Neumeyer (S) 6.
-
TENNIS
CWAC
East Valley boys 4, Othello 1
Singles: Cameron Erb (EV) d. Benjamin Schenck 6-0, 6-0; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Ernesto Duran 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Ashton Pruneda–Forest Roylance (O) d. Dallas DeBlasio–Ranne Meloy 6-3, 6-2; Teegan Hooper–Brady Locke (EV) d. Riley Rodriguez–Christopher Lopez 6-2, 6-3; Rylan Kozma–Ian Larkin (EV) d. Josh Gilbert–James Risenmay 6-0, 6-0.
East Valley girls 4, Othello 1
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Anahi Mendoza 6-0, 6-0; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Aubry Harris 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Maleyna Alvarez–Mia Carlson (O) d. Taylor Calhoun–Mai Mesler 6-3, 6-1; Ceci Mendoza–Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Riley Farman–Madison Fultz 7-6 (4), 6-2; Emily Jensen–Delaney Gibbons (EV) d. Launa Molotte–Rylinn Jones 7-5, 7-6 (3).
-
Prosser boys 3, Selah 2
Singles: Kaden Giles (S) d. Angelo Mallari 6-0, 6-1; Matthew Merrell (S) d. Caleb Robinson 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Ethan Felicetti-Owen Hartliep (P) d. Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; Caiden Palomera-Zujay Osorio (P) d. Braden Moss-Will Moultray 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-4; Stanley Chan-Ansel McCord (P) d. Ethan Sasen-Will Patching 6-4, 6-1.
Selah girls 4, Prosser 1
Singles: Janae Hall (S) d. Lily Haughee 6-4, 6-1; Jenna Bond (S) d. Leilani Magana 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (S) d. Hannah Sonnichsen-Ava Smasne 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); Kendra Adams-Sarah Tamblyn (S) d. Jina Choi-Caitlyn Morrow 6-2, 6-3; Veronica Sanchez-Yissel Sanchez (P) d. Caitlin Strand-Mya Mugleston 7-5, 6-2.
