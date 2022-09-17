NACHES HEIGHTS — Eric Swedin and Nicolas Spencer won their respective races and led Selah's boys to second place in the 16-team Apple Ridge Run Invitational on Saturday.
Swedin covered his three-mile course in 14 minutes, 52 seconds to win by over a minute and Spencer clocked 15:19 on his course. The 16th annual meet uses three courses.
Ellensburg's girls finished third behind two 4A schools with Holly Fromherz winning on the third course in 19:28.
Apple Ridge Run will host its small-school meet on Oct. 1.
• West Valley's boys won the Gold varsity division at the Fort Steilacoom Invitational in south Tacoma, edging Mead by three points with sophomore Boden Alderson leading the way. Eisenhower's Isabella Alvarado was eighth in the girls race in 19:07.
• At the Wenatchee Invitational, Naches Valley's girls placed third with Wapato's Diana Camargo and NV's Brooke Miles finishing second and fourth, respectively.
BOYS
Team scores: Pasco 49, Selah 51, Moses Lake 82, Ephrata 89, Lynden 97, Kamiakin 122, Walla Walla 173, West Valley 187, East Valley 214, Ellensburg 245, Kennewick 277, Davis 387, Othello 406, Prosser 406, Grandview 437, Highland 490.
Local highlights
Course 1: 1, Eric Swedin (Se) 14:52; 4, Baysam Ruiz (Davis) 16:44; 9, Asa Norman (Davis) 17:14; 14, Trevor Thomas (Pro) 17:26; 15, Moon Thompson (Se) 17:29. Course 2: 1, Nicolas Spencer (Se) 15:19; 4, Chase Perez (Ell) 16:28; 14, Mac Steele (Ell) 17:09; 15, Joseph Fromherz (Ell) 17:16. Course 3: 2, Nathan Shipley (Se) 16:35; 3, Benjamin Michael (Se) 16:45; 4, Ethan Smith (EV) 16:50; 10, Cole Cleaver (WV) 18:08.
GIRLS
Team scores: Moses Lake 33, Kamiakin 41, Ellensburg 47, Selah 65, Lynden 135, Kennewick 142, West Valley 145, Ephrata 148, Chiawana 173, East Valley 184, Walla Walla 207, Pasco 218, Prosser 223, Davis 225, Othello 243, Highland 338.
Course 1: 3, Emma Beachy (Ell) 20:07; 4, Isabella Escamilla (Se) 20:10; 5, Mallory Keller (Ell) 20:27; 10, Sophia Carrillo (Davis) 21:30; 11, Elizabeth Norris (Pro) 21:34. Course 2: 2, June Nemrow (Ell) 19:28; 6, Yutong Liang (Ell) 20:43; 9, Avery Goetz (Se) 21:14; 14, Sage Andersen (WV) 21:48; 15, Eva Herion (Ell) 21:48. Course 3: 1, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 19:28; 7, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 20:39; 11, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 21:27; 14, Jozi Eller (Se) 21:51.
-
Fort Steilacoom Invite
Boys Gold varsity: 10, Boden Alderson (WV) 16:16; 14, Caden Casteel (WV) 16:23; 20, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 16:31; 21, Max Hutton (WV) 16:35; 27, Emil Miller (WV) 16:52.
Girls Gold varsity: 8, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 19:07; 21, Olive Clark (Ike) 19:45; 27, Nicole Murdock (WV) 20:09; 32, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 20:22; 40, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 20:48.
-
Wenatchee Invite
Boys: 12, Quinn Jones (NV) 17:21. Girls: 2, Diana Camargo (Wapato) 19:12; 4, Brooke Miles (NV) 19:37; 10, Taryn Huck (NV) 20:26; 15, Katrina Feriante (NV) 20:56; 19, Allison Smith (NV) 21:20.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 2, DAVIS 0: At West Valley, Kendall Moore scored and assisted Aubrey Lizotte's goal while Taylor Poor made two saves to preserve the shutout in the Rams' conference opener. West Valley moved to 2-1-1 overall and will play at Wenatchee on Tuesday.
In other conference action, Wenatchee beat Sunnyside 7-0 and Eastmont defeated Moses Lake 4-1.
First half: 1, WV, Aubrey Lizotte (Kendall Moore), 32:00; 2, WV, Moore, 38:00.
Second half: None.
Saves: Davis 17; Taylor Poor (WV) 2.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 2, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, Shannah Mellick scored twice to keep the Red Devils unbeaten and bring her season total to 11 goals. Grandview's Anessa Olivarez made 10 saves and East Valley's two goalkeepers combined for four saves to preserve the shutout. Grandview is scheduled to travel to Prosser and East Valley's set to host Selah on Tuesday.
First half: 1, East Valley, Shannah Mellick, 22:00; 2, East Valley, Mellick (Jarisley Sanchez), 30:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Giselle Uriostegui (EV) 2, Kate Ketcham (EV) 2; Anessa Olivarez (G) 10.
-
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 12, WHITE SWAN 1: At Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez scored five goals, including three in the first 20 minutes, and Suzette Feil scored the first goal in White Swan soccer history.
In other matches Saturday, Bear Creek beat La Salle 6-1 and Okanogan edged Cle Elum 1-0.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Jasmine Gonzalez, 4:00; 2, Toppenish, J. Gonzalez, 7:00; 3, Toppenish, Miranda Maravilla, 7:00; 4, Toppenish, Aleena Gonzalez, 9:00; 5, Toppenish, J. Gonzalez, 18:00; 6, Toppenish, Diana Lustre, 28:00; 7, Toppenish, J. Gonzalez, 30:00.
Second half: 8, Toppenish, J. Gonzalez, 42:00; 9, Toppenish, Maravilla, 43:00; 10, Toppenish, Jada Ramirez, 59:00; 11, White Swan, Suzette Feil, 64:00; 12, Toppenish, Esmeralda Ramos, 70:00; 13, Toppenish, Sandra Martinez, 75:00.
-
WAPATO 2, GRANGER 1: At Granger, the Wolves knocked in the winner in the 76th minute.
First half: 1, Wapato, 6:00; 2, Granger, Kamila Herrera (PK), 12:00.
Second half: 2, Wapato, 76:00.
Saves: Paoky Sandoval (G) 6, Wapato 5.
-
VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
GRANDVIEW 3, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, the Greyhounds rolled to a 25-9, 25-20, 25-14 sweep, led by 11 kills and five aces by Natalie Copeland. Mia Sanchez added 30 assists and five digs for Grandview, which will play at Prosser while Wapato hosts Royal next Tuesday.
Grandview highlights: Mia Sanchez 30 assists, 5 digs; Natalie Copeland 11 kills, 5 aces; Natalee Trevino 5 digs, 2 blocks, 4 aces; Jazmine Richey 5 kills, 9 digs; Sienna Black 6 kills; Annabelle Alvarez 9 digs; Amaya Benitez 10 digs.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
CWAC
At Prosser
Team scores: Ellensburg 56, Selah 52, Grandview 17, Prosser 13, East Valley 12, Naches Valley 10, Toppenish 8, Cle Elum 2.
200 medley relay: Selah (Goin, Young, Vick, Strand) 2:07.51, Grandview 2:11.84, Ellensburg 2:14.32.
200 free: Izzy Vick (S) 2:20.10, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 2:24.27, Riley Goin (S) 2:24.60.
200 IM: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 2:34.00, Macey Holloway (Ell) 2:44.64, Ebony Mireles (G) 2:47.60.
50 free: Emily Holt (Ell) 27.44, Joslyn Rice (Ell) 28.72, Elise Ozanich (S) 29.13.
100 fly: Melissa Zuniga (T) 1:09.60, Faithe Miller (P) 1:13.94, Macey Holloway (Ell) 1:16.17.
100 free: Izzy Vick (S) 57.84, Lilli Koehne (NV) 1:04.14, Ila Child (Ell) 1:04.42.
500 free: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 6:14.84, Elise Ozanich (S) 6:24.54, Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 6:34.55.
200 free relay: Selah (Young, Cavanaugh, Strand, Vick) 1:53.62, Ellensburg 1:54.95, Grandview 1:58.97.
100 back: Lilli Koehne (NV) 1:11.81, Ila Child (Ell) 1:17.76, Lisel Keller (Ell) 1:18.65.
100 breast: Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:20.28, Gabi Young (S) 1:23.32.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Keller, Fredrickson, Holt) 4:20.01, Selah 4:32.55, Grandview 4:32.59.
