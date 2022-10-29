NACHES HEIGHTS — Selah’s boys and Ellensburg’s girls won handily and both programs will have double state entries following Saturday’s efforts at the Eastern Washington 2A regional cross country meet at Apple Ridge Run.
Selah junior Nicolas Spencer won the boys race by 18 seconds in 15:16 and teammates Eric Swedin and Nathan Shipley placed fourth and fifth to lead the Vikings to a 17-point victory over runner-up Ellensburg.
The top three teams and 21 individuals qualified for the 2A state meet in Pasco next Saturday.
Ellensburg’s third-ranked girls cruised to a 20-point win over West Valley of Spokane and Selah grabbed a state berth in third. Ellensburg’s Holly Fromherz and Selah’s Mallory Keller were the top locals in fifth and sixth.
Logan Hofstee of East Valley-Spokane broke the course record with a time of 17:16.
BOYS
Team scores — State qualifiers: Selah 53, Ellensburg 70, Ephrata 95. Local: 7, East Valley 188; 8, Prosser 219; 10, Grandview 259.
Winner: Nicolas Spencer (Se) 15:16.
Local highlights: 4, Eric Swedin (Se) 15:35; 5, Nathan Shipley (Se) 15:41; 6, Chase Perez (Ell) 15:41; 9, Mac Steele (Ell) 16:07; 10, Ethan Smith (EV) 16:27; 14, Zeus Montano (Gr) 16:29; 17, Jeremy Wallace (Ell) 16:38; 19, Benjamin Michael (Se) 16:44; 20, Brody Michael (Ell) 16:44; 21, Jensen Rotter (Ell) 16:46; 22, Cristobal Gonzalez (Pro) 16:50; 24, Daniel Sullivan (Ell) 17:04; 26, Joshua Strand (Se) 17:12.
GIRLS
Team scores — State qualifiers: Ellensburg 52, West Valley-Spokane 72, Selah 79. Local: 6, East Valley 114.
Winner: Logan Hofstee (EVS) 17:16, course record.
Local highlights: 5, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 19:01; 6, Mallory Keller (Se) 19:09; 8, June Nemrow (Ell) 19:19; 11, Presley Weatherley (EV) 19:35; 12, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 19:44; 13, Emma Beachy (Ell) 19:47; 15, Mackenzie Malmberg (EV) 19:58; 16, Avery Goetz (Se) 20:05; 18, Jozi Eller (Se) 20:19; 19, Elizabeth Norris (Pro) 20:23; 21, Yutong Liang (Ell) 20:28; 22, Margaret Hudson (Ell) 20:33; 23, Isabella Escamilla (Se) 20:44; 24, Brooke Seim (Ell) 20:53; 25, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 20:56; 29, Hannah Christianson (Se) 21:06.
NV, Carmargo dominate SCACNACHES HEIGHTS — Third-ranked Naches Valley claimed three of the top four spots and Wapato’s Diana Camargo won by 39 seconds at Friday’s SCAC district girls race at Apple Ridge Run.
Brooke Miles, Taryn Huck and Katrina Feriante went 2-3-4 as the Rangers scored 29 points while putting their entire scoring team in the top 12. Camargo covered the three-mile course in 18:11 with Miles second in 18:50.
Naches Valley and third-place Wapato advance to the 1A state meet next Saturday in Pasco.
The boys meet combined District 5 and 7 and NV’s Quinn Jones was the highest local finisher in sixth. The top four teams and 28 individuals advance to state in boys.
BOYS
Team scores — State qualifiers: Lakeside 38, Medical Lake 86, Riverside 114, College Place 130. Local: 8, Naches Valley 227; 10, Toppenish 254; 11, Wapato 287; 12, Zillah 295; 14, La Salle 346.
Winner: Reid Headrick (ML) 15:11.
Local highlights: 6, Quinn Jones (NV) 16:30; 19, Vicente Medelez (Z) 17:12; 23, Hazen Jacob (Wap) 17:20; 25, Tysen Reed (Z) 17:22; 29, Armando John (T) 17:33; 40, Sebastian Mendoza (Wap) 18:02.
GIRLS
Team scores — State qualifiers: Naches Valley 29, Royal 65, Wapato 84. Locals: 4, Toppenish 98.
Winner: Diana Camargo (Wap) 18:11.
Local highlights: 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 18:50; 3, Taryn Huck (NV) 19:34; 4, Katrina Feriante (NV) 19:57; 8, Allison Smith (NV) 20:43; 9, Betzabeth Zaragosa (Wap) 20:48; 12, Audrey Smith (NV) 22:05; 13, KaeLee Haber (Wap) 22:06; 15, Natalia Sanchez (T) 22:25; 17, Lily Simmons (Z) 22:28; 18, Estrella Veliz (T) 22:33; 19, Danika Feriante (NV) 22:36; 20, Shaniya Tarula (T) 22:45.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 2, OTHELLO 1 (SO): At Othello, Brandi Martinez scored in the first half and helped the Greyhounds prevail in the shootout 5-4 to advance out of Saturday's elimination round.
Prosser survived in the identical fashion, outlasting Ellensburg 2-1 with a shootout margin of 5-4.
Grandview and Prosser move on to Tuesday's finals at Grandview and will clash for third place in a loser-out match at 5 p.m. Selah and East Valley meet in the title match at 7 p.m.
The winner of Tuesday’s first match will travel to face the Greater Spokane League’s No. 1 seed next Saturday.
First half: 1, Grandview, Brandi Martinez (Alejandra Sanchez), 6:00; 2, Othello, Serenity Peña, 7:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Shootout — Grandview 5 (Amalia Carranza, Martinez, Natalia Yantsko, Giselle Razo, Sarahi Agundiz), Othello 4 (Ruby Trinidad, Neraiah Guzman, Grace Rocha, Serenity Peña).
Saves: Bree Ybarra (O) 14, Anessaa Olivarez (G) 6.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
La Salle and Toppenish both advanced out of Saturday’s first round to reach Tuesday’s semifinals.
West Division winner La Salle defeated Connell 1-0 and will host Wahluke, a 9-1 winner over Zillah, on Tuesday at Marquette Stadium, starting at 6 p.m.
Toppenish edged Royal 2-1 and will travel to East champion Kiona-Benton, which beat Naches Valley 8-1, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In Tuesday’s loser-out round, Naches Valley plays at Royal and Zillah hosts Connell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.