EPHRATA — Selah's boys won five events on the track, including a 1-2-3 sweep in the 3,200, as the CWAC dueled the GSL on Friday at the 13-team 2A Eastern regional track and field meet.
The top three in each event qualified for the 2A state championships in Tacoma next week.
Cooper Quigley swept the 800 and 1,600, teammate Shaun Salveson captured the 400, and they joined forces on the winning 4x400, which lowered its season best to 3:29.85. Eric Swedin will join Quigley at state in the 1,600 and he led the Vikings' top-three sweep in the 3,200.
East Valley's Allison Bryan continued to shine in her four events, winning the 300 hurdles and long jump while adding a second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 200. She recorded season bests in the 100 hurdles (15.61) and long jump (17-6.5).
Ellensburg's Carsyn Arlt used the heated competition to drop time in both sprints, winning the 200 in 25.83 and taking second in the 100 (12.42). She also anchored the Bulldogs to victory in the 4x100 and 4x200.
Selah's Sierra Newell qualified for state in all three throws with season bests in each, winning the javelin (109-3) and finishing second in the shot (35-3.5) and discus (114-9).
No team scores were kept.
BOYS
Locals in top six
100: 4, Chase Perez (Ell) 11.23; 6, George Wright (Ell) 11.48. 200: 5, Devin Mooney (S) 23.21; 6, Perez (Ell) 23.48. 400: 1, Shaun Salveson (S) 50.54; 2, Noe Medina (G) 52.73. 800: 1, Cooper Quigley (S) 1:57.84. 1600: 1, Quigley (S) 4:19.81; 3, Eric Swedin (S) 4:27.81. 3200: 1, Swedin (S) 10:10.98; 2, Jonathan Orozco (S) 10:15.16; 3, Nathan Shipley (S) 10:18.95; 4, Mac Steele (Ell) 10:23.20.
110H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.33; 4, Kolbe Phillips (P) 16.06. 300H: 3, Phillips (P) 42.37; 4, Sam Rees (S) 42.47. 4x100: 4, Selah 44.85; 6, Ellensburg 45.28. 4x400: 1, Selah (Mooney, Quigley, Rees, Salveson) 3:29.85.
Shot: 4, Kestin Hofstee (P) 44-11; 5, Titus Jeffrey (G) 43-4.5; 6, Brady Gasseling (S) 43-1.5. Disc: 4, Jeffrey (G) 124-10; 5, Henry Joyce (Ell) 121-3; 6, Ethan Christensen (P) 119-5. Jav: 2, Brennen Carey (P) 165-10; 3, Richard Wellington (Ell) 162-0; 5, Trey Webb (P) 138-11. HJ: 1, Levi Dorsett (G) 5-10; 4, Perez (Ell) 5-8; 5, Evan Kinley (S) 5-6. PV: 3, Calvin Lundgren (S) 12-6; 5, Mason Blad (Ell) and Adam Singer (Ell) 12-0. LJ: 4, Boast (Ell) 20-4.5; 5, Ethan Lakey (S) 20-2. TJ: 3, Neo Medrano (P) 42-3; 4, Boast (Ell) 42-3.
GIRLS
Locals in top six
100: 2, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.42; 4, Isabel Montes-Salamanca (Ell) 13.08; 6, Endya Hollis (Ell) 13.35. 200: 1, Arlt (Ell) 25.83; 3, Allison Bryan (EV) 26.50; 6, Bryana Barry (EV) 27.84. 400: 1, Elaine Joyce (Ell) 1:02.35; 5, Madison Huri (S) 1:04.79; 6, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:06.21. 800: 1, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:25.36; 4, Isabella Escamilla (S) 2:32.83; 6, Nataly Amador (G) 2:40.47. 1600: 2, Kate Laurent (Ell) 5:07.99; 5, Emma Beachy (Ell) 5:56.97. 3200: 2, Laurent (Ell) 11:21.95; 5, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:39.75.
100H: 2, Bryan (EV) 15.61; 6, Sierra Newell (S) 17.32. 300H: 1, Bryan (EV) 48.25; 6, Kieryann Mattson (S) 52.58. 4x100: 1, Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 51.23. 4x200: 1, Ellensburg (Child, Joyce, Montes-Salamanca, Arlt) 1:48.41; 5, Prosser 1:52.79. 4x400: 1, Selah (Mattson, Escamilla, Goetz, Huri) 4:17.79; 2, Ellensburg 4:18.21; 3, East Valley 4:20.54.
Shot: 2, Newell (S) 35-3.5. Disc: 2, Newell (S) 114-9; 4, Maliyah Gordon (EV) 106-0. Jav: 1, Newell (S) 109-3; 4, Avery Barnhart (P) 96-4; 6, Emily Panattoni (Ell) 93-4. HJ: 1, Halle Wright (P) 5-2; 4, Payten Gill (S) 4-10. PV: 1, Clara Holmes (S) 9-6; 5, Julieanne Child (Ell) 8-0; 6, Heidi Whitemarsh (Ell) 8-0. LJ: 1, Bryan (EV) 17-6.5; 5, Kambree Blair (P) 15-6.5; 6, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 15-5.75. TJ: 1, Blair (P) 35-4; 3, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 34-6.5; 6, Isabel Montes-Salamanca (Ell) 31-7.5.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
Naches Valley girls take title
ZILLAH — Brooke Miles, Audrey Smith and Allison Smith each won events and teamed up on the first-place 4x400 to lead Naches Valley's girls to the team title at Saturday's SCAC district track meet.
The Rangers piled up 139.5 points and won by 40 points at the 10-team competition, which qualified the top three in each event for next week's 1A state championships.
Zillah's Mia Hicks won the 100, 200 and triple jump and helped the Leopards capture the 4x100.
Wapato's Emilio Vela swept the boys 100 and 200, placed second in the triple jump and helped the Wolves qualify for state in the 4x100.
Naches Valley was runner-up to Connell in boys scoring with Julian Rodriguez winning the high jump and leading off the first-place 4x400. He was also second in the long jump.
BOYS
Team scores: Connell 124, Naches Valley 113, College Place 90, Toppenish 85.5, Zillah 67, Wapato 42, Wahluke 41.5, La Salle 40, Kiona-Benton 36, Royal 21.
Local state qualifiers
100: 1, Emilio Vela (W) 11.45; 2, Gabe Craig (LS) 11.47; 3, Carson Favilla (Z) 11.51. 200: 1, Vela (W) 22.81; 2, Favilla (Z) 22.83; 3, Angelo Ferolito (T) 23.09. 400: 2, Favilla (Z) 54.41; 3, Brayden Anderson (LS) 54.91. 800: 2, Cesar Loza (W) 2:09.49; 3, Wyatt Clements (NV) 2:09.90. 1600: 3, Clements (NV) 4:49.12. 3200: 3, Quinn Jones (NV) 10:57.50. 110H: 3, Riley Blackburn (T) 17.97. 300H: 2, Noah Robles (NV) 43.32; 3, Tucker Stevens (NV) 43.66. 4x100: 1, Toppenish (Torres, Garcia, Cortes, Ferolito) 44.57; 3, Wapato 45.59. 4x400: 1, Naches Valley (Rodriguez, Hires, Clements, Robles) 3:39.15.
Disc: 1, Grant Osborn (NV) 131-4; 3, Daniel Arredondo (T) 125-11. Jav: 2, Luke Navarre (Z) 153-8. HJ: 1, Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-2; 3, Nic Navarre (Z) 5-10. PV: 1, Howard Brignone (NV) 10-0; 2, Angelo Simental (T) 9-6; 3, Horacio Godinez (T) 9-0. LJ: 2, Rodriguez (NV) 20-10. TJ: 2, Vela (W) 41-8.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 139.5, Connell 95, College Place 92, Zillah 81, Royal 65, La Salle 60, Toppenish 56.5, Wahluke 48, Wapato 32, Kiona-Benton 24.
Local state qualifiers
100: 1, Mia Hicks (Z) 12.82; 3, Alaina Garza (Z) 13.34. 200: 1, Hicks (Z) 26.39. 400: 3, Olivia Alegria (LS) 1:07.54. 800: 1, Kathryn Snyder (LS) 2:31.40; 3, Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:33.90. 1600: 1, Diana Camargo (W) 5:33.71; 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 5:38.84; 3, Brooklyn Gaytan (LS) 6:12.76. 3200: 1, Miles (NV) 12:35.13; 2, Feriante (NV) 13:06.63; 3, Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 13:14.05. 300H: 1, Allison Smith (NV) 51.69. 4x100: 1, Zillah (A. Garza, K. Garza, Hicks, Walle) 52.95. 4x400: 1, Naches Valley (Au. Smith, Miles, Al. Smith, Feriante) 4:23.30.
Shot: 1, Isabella Kanelopoulos (LS) 33-8.5; 2, Tatiana Camacho (T) 33-5; 3, Natalie Overby (LS) 31-8. Disc: 1, Camacho (T) 103-10. Jav: 2, Camacho (T) 99-9. HJ: 1, Kassy Garza (Z) 4-10; 3, Kayla Krueger (NV) 4-6. PV: 1, Audrey Smith (NV) 8-6; 2, Krueger (NV) 8-0. LJ: 2, K. Garza (Z) 16-3.5. TJ: 1, Hicks (Z) 34-10.5; 2, A. Garza (Z) 32-7.5; 3, Au. Smith (NV) 30-3.75.
-
SOFTBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
WEST VALLEY 11, WENATCHEE 1: At West Valley, junior Leah Statler was 3-for-3 with a double, stolen base and three RBI as the Rams eliminated Wenatchee and advanced to a winner-to-state, loser-out game on Saturday at Moses Lake at 1 p.m.
Alexys Soptich pitched a four-hitter and Anika Garcia hit two triples for West Valley (15-7).
Eastmont defeated Moses Lake 10-0 for the district title on Friday.
Highlights: Alexys Soptich CG, 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 K; Kenidee Holden 2-4, RBI; Anika Garcia 2-3, 2 3b, RBI; Leah Statler 3-3, 2b, 3 RBI, SB; Haley Betterton 2-3, 2 RBI.
-
EWAC DISTRICT
WARDEN 16, KITTITAS 1: At Kiwanis Park, the top-ranked Cougars were true to their ranking in Friday's late-night championship game. Warden (21-1) posted scores of 17-0, 17-0 and 16-1 in the district bracket to earn the top seed to state.
Kittitas clinched its trip to state with a 15-11 semifinal victory over Goldendale.
Goldendale bounced back to eliminate Cle Elum and then beat River View 14-4 for third place in a winner-to-state, loser-out game.
Friday's scores — Game 5: Cle Elum 23, Granger 12, loser out. Game 6: Mabton 24, Dayton-Waitsburg 19, loser out. Game 7: Warden 17, River View 0, semifinal. Game 8: Kittitas 15, Goldendale 11, semifinal. Game 9: Goldendale 17, Cle Elum 13, loser out. Game 10: River View 15, Mabton 7, loser out. Game 11: Goldendale 14, River View 4, third place, winner-to-state, loser out. Game 12: Warden 16, Kittitas 1, championship, both to state.
