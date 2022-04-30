SELAH — The line kept moving on Saturday for Selah’s young Vikings, who won the program’s eighth consecutive CWAC baseball title with a sweep over Prosser at Archer Field.
Carter Seely pitched a shutout with nine strikeouts in the opener as Selah won 11-0 and 5-3 to finish 10-2 — a game ahead of Ellensburg and Ephrata, who split on the final day of the regular season to finish 9-3. James Hull was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the Vikings in the first game.
Selah (15-5) has the top seed for the district tournament and will host a semifinal next Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: James Hull (S) 3-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Eian Peralta (S) 2b, 3 runs; Carter Seely (S) CG, 4 BB, 9 K. Game 2: Conner Daily (S) 2-4; James Hull (S) 1-2; Josh Robillard (P) 3-4, run.
-
EPHRATA 2-7, ELLENSBURG 0-8: At Ephrata, recovering from Winston Roberts’ 16-strikeout performance in the opener, the Bulldogs rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh in the second game to earn a split.
Jack Morrill was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI and Ryker Forter had two hits, a double, run and RBI to spark Ellensburg in the second game.
Both teams finished 9-3 but Ephrata will get the No. 2 district seed and first-round bye based on a preseason number draw. Ellensburg (10-9) will host a district opener on Thursday.
Highlights — Game 1: Winston Roberts (Eph) CG, 7 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 16 K; Brock Hussey (Eph) 1-2, 2b, RBI. Game 2: Ryker Forter (Ell) 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Jack Morrill (Ell) 2-2, 3 runs, RBI; Riley Gibson (Ell) 1-3, run, RBI; Tyson Laugen (Eph) 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ethan Gufstason (Eph) 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
-
OTHELLO 6, EAST VALLEY 5: At East Valley, Garin Gurtler allowed just one hit over five-plus innings and was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI for the Red Devils, but Othello rallied with a run in the seventh and three in the eighth. EV, which outhit Othello 9-5, staged a rally of its own scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth.
The second game was rained out in the second inning and will be resumed next week. Othello (6-5) has secured the No. 4 district seed while Grandview (4-8) is a half-game up on East Valley (3-8) for the final top spots.
Highlights: C Sauceda (O) 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Garin Gurtler (EV) 5.2 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 K, 4-5, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kortez Kline (EV) 1-3, 2 RBI; Nick Field (EV) 1-4, 2b, run.
-
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 10-10, WAPATO 0-0: At Zillah, Braydon Flood pitched a two-hitter in the opener and was 2-for-3 with two runs scored in both games as the Leopards leveled their league record at 3-3. Zillah plays at Naches Valley on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Braydon Flood (Z) CG, 5 IP, 2 hits, 2 BB, 6 K, 2-3, 2 runs; B Damron (Z) 1-2, 2 RBI; K Cochran (Z) 2 RBI. Game 2: Kaden Haffner (Z) 3 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 6 K; Flood (Z) 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Cash Layman (Z) 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; A Johnson (Z) 2-3, run, 2 RBI; A Dulude (Z) 2-3, run; B Strong (W) 1-3, 2b.
-
EWAC
KITTITAS 6-14, CLE ELUM 4-3: At Cle Elum, Blake Catlin was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and pitched the final three innings to pick up the win in the nine-inning opener for the Coyotes, who remained unbeaten in the West at 6-0. Camden Eddings drove in three runs for Kittitas in the second game.
Highlights — Game 1: Conner Coles (K) 6 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Blake Catlin (K) 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 3-5, 2b, 3 runs; Michael Towner (K) 2-5; Caleb Bogart (CE) 6 IP, 1 ER, 3 hits, 4 BB, 8 K; Max Dearing (CE) 1-3, 2b; Joel Kelly (CE) 2-5, RBI. Game 2: Camden Eddings (K) 2-5, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Hunter Smith (K) 2-4, run, RBI; Towner (K) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Gabe Carlson (K) 1-3, 2 RBI; Dearing (CE) 1-3, run, RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 7-7, OTHELLO 6-11: At East Valley, Kaylee Prince’s game-winning hit capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Red Devils handed Othello its first loss of the season in the opener.
Allison Heater and Tori Goodell both homered in the victory for East Valley, which finished league play at 10-2. EV (15-4) hosts Eisenhower for a single game on Tuesday.
Othello (9-1, 17-1) closes out league play hosting Ephrata next Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Allison Heater (EV) 1-1, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 3 BB; Tori Goodell (EV) 1-3, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Kaylee Prince (EV) 2-4, 2b, RBI; Mimi Hagler (EV) 1-3, 2b; C McDonald (O) 3-3, HR, 3 runs, RBI. Game 2: Tinley Taylor (EV) 1-4, HR, run, 2 RBI; Hagler (EV) 1-3, 2b; Leira Freeburg-Perez (EV) 2-3, 2b, run; Madi Morrison (EV) 2-4, 2 runs; Kayle Jones (EV) 1-3, 2 RBI; McDonald (O) 3-3, 3 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
-
SELAH 16-15, PROSSER 0-0: At Selah, Aerin Lee and Lauren Thomas pitched one-hitters with a combined 15 strikeouts and Dilynn Hite had five hits and five runs scored for the day as the Vikings moved to 7-3 in league and 9-6 overall. Selah hosts Hanford on Wednesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Aerin Lee 1-hitter, 7 K, 2-3. 2 runs; Brynn Pendleton 2-3; Dilynn Hite 2-4, 3 runs; Maddie Telles 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Lauren Thomas 2-3. 2 runs; Sydney Coons 2-4, 2 runs; Brooke Wangler 2-2, 2 runs. Game 2: Lauren Thomas 1-hitter, 8 K, 2-4, 4 RBI; Pendleton 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Lee 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Laci Ross 2-3; Hite 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Paige Scoggin 2-3, 2 runs; Brooke Wangler 2-2, 2 runs.
-
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 16-16, WHITE SWAN 1-1: At Kittitas, Reyse Phillips was 4-for-6 with six RBI for the day and swatted two two-run homers in the second game for the Coyotes, who moved to 6-0 in league and 14-2 overall.
Shakina Miller had two doubles, a triple and five RBI for Kittitas, which plays Wahluke on Wednesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Hannah Moore 3 runs; Rillee Huber 3-3, 2 runs; Reyse Phillips 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Shakina Miller 2-3, run, 2 RBI, 2b; Carli Gay 3-3, 2 runs, RBI, 2b. Game 2: Rillee Huber 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Reyse Phillips 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Elysa Nash 2-2, 3 runs, RBI; Shakina Miller 2-2, 3 runs, 2b, 3b, 3 RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hailey Taasevegien 2-3, RBI.
-
TRACK
Ike girls second at Shoreline
SEATTLE — Sparked by four victories, Eisenhower’s girls finished second in Saturday’s 60-team Shoreline Invitational track meet.
Senior Kara Mickelson and junior Isabela Alvarado won their individual specialties and then teamed up to help the Cadets win the 4x400. Mickelson won the 800 in 2:14.30 and Alvarado was a winner in the 1,600 in 4:59.03. Junior Mary Mickelson added nine feet to her previous best to win the discus at 114-6.
Ike’s girls tallied 46 points while Curtis won with 54.
Selah’s boys distance medley of Eric Swedin (1,200), Shaun Salveson (400), Jonathan Orozco (800) and Cooper Quigley (1,600) won with a school-record time of 10:33.52.
BOYS
Local highlights — 3200: Eric Swedin (Selah) 9:39.66, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 9:48.00. 300H: Aiden Waddle (Ike) 43.36. 4x100: Eisenhower 44.78. 4x200: Eisenhower 1:36.74. Distance medley: 1, Selah (Swedin, Salveson, Orozco, Quigley) 10:33.52. Disc: 3, Jeffery Condardo (Ike) 133-6. Jav: 4, Jose Ochoa (Ike) 149-7. TJ: 3, Emilio Vela (Wapato) 42-1.
GIRLS
Local highlights — 800: 1, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 2:14.30. 1600: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 4:59.03, Diana Camargo (Wapato) 5:24.84, Olive Clark (Ike) 5:27.76. 3200: Hannah Hilton (Ike) 11:33.00. 4x100: Eisenhower 52.30. 4x400: 1, Eisenhower (Leach, Clark, Alvarado, Mickelson) 4:13.44. Distance Medley: 3, Eisenhower 13:27.48. Disc: 1, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 114-6.
