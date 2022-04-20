SELAH — James Hull drove in two runs and was part of a pitching trio that led Selah to a 7-6 victory over Tumwater in a clash of top-10 baseball teams on Wednesday at Archer Field.
Brendan Berk led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single and that was followed by a walk and an intentional walk. Pinch-runner Tate Sande then scored the winning run on a pass ball.
Carter Seely, Eian Peralta and Hull combined for seven strikeouts for Selah, which ranked third in this week’s Class 2A state RPI. The Vikings (11-4) resume CWAC play at Grandview on Saturday. No. 5 Tumwater slipped to 8-4.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 11, PROSSER 1: At Davis, Allie Warford collected four hits and Rebekah Spry and Danica Southards drove in three runs apiece for the Pirates, who host Toledo on Saturday at Kiwanis Park.
Davis highlights: Allie Warford 4 hits; Rebekah Spry 3 hits, 3 RBI; Mia Orozco 2 RBI; Danica Southards 3 RBI.
EAST VALLEY 16, NACHES VALLEY 1: At East Valley, Kayle Jones and Madi Morrison had four RBI each to lead the offense for the Red Devils (12-3), who won their seventh straight game and will play at Ellensburg on Saturday.
EV highlights: Allison Heater 3 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 5 K, 3-3, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Kayle Jones 2-2, 2b, HR, run, 4 RBI; Tori Goodell 1-2, solo HR, 3 runs; Tinley Taylor 3-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Mimi Hagler 3-3, 3b, 2 RBI; Madi Morrison 3-4, 2 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI.
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley girls 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Cecilia Tovar 6-0, 6-0; Gracie Joffs (WV) d. Macy Norem 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Murdock (WV) d. Mirna Ramirez 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Marisabel Zarazva 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Stephanie Flores-Andrea Pineda 6-0, 6-0; Ahlyah Basmeh-Bella Dela Combe (WV) d. Olivia Mears 6-3, 6-3; Makenzie Hebdon-Hollis Bendall (WV) d. Claire Sheehan-Fatima Tellez 6-0, 6-0.
Toppenish girls 5, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Cassie Barragan 6-2, 6-3; Viviane Ochoa (T) d. Ellen Shinn 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Cambria WrightLexi Harris 6-2, 7-6; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett 6-0, 6-4; Jeanette Torres-Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Abby Sanchez-Jorja Barbee 7-5, 6-0.
Toppenish boys 3, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Robert Bjur (T) d. Nate Beauchene 6-2, 6-1; Isaiah Pacheco (T) d. Devin Roberts 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Jose Arcila-Johan Ojeda (T) d. Jacob Anderson-Luke Stevens 6-3, 7-6.
La Salle boys 5, Highland 0
Singles: Noah Sauer (L) d. Isaac Jensen 7-5, 7-5. La Salle won all other matches by forfeit.
Highland girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (L) d. Lucia Martinez Leal 6-1, 6-1; Isabella Alegria (L) d. Ashley Gonzalez 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz (H) d. Rosa Alcala-Alaina Heneghen 6-2, 6-1; Jackie Ceja Flores-Yazmin Flores (H) d. Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3); Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea Jimenez (H) d. Hailey Lopez-Ida Wawrzyszuk 6-0, 6-4.
Kiona-Benton boys 4, Zillah 1
Singles: Salavador Rubio (KB) d. Dominick Perez 6-4, 2-6, 7-5; Cooper Covington (KB) d. Gerardo Lopez 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Coy Crowther-Trevor Crowther (Z) d. Brandon Schafer-Channing McGowan 7-5, 6-1; Cardenas-Pena (KB) d. Ricardo Sanchez-Xavier Smith 7-6, 7-5; KB for.
Kiona-Benton girls 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Ayla Maurer (KB) d. Daisy Jack 6-3, 7-5; KB for.
Doubles: Bailey Strege-Kailey Covington (KB) d. Karen Martinez-Mikayela Fernandez 6-3, 0-6, 6-3; Brenda Salinas-Trinity Schafer (KB) d. Zitralidy Rangel-Saray Rangel 6-2, 6-0; KB for.
GOLF
CWAC BOYS
Team scores: Ephrata 329, Othello 347, Ellensburg 377, East Valley 378, Grandview 417, Selah 319.
Winner: Kenji Pickeral (Eph) 74. At Black Rock Creek. Local highlights: Daniel Yangas (Ell) 84, Khale Calhoun (EV) 86, Travis Hoffard (G) 87, Noah Nealey (Ell) 89, Camden Powell (EV) 89, Aiden Rodriguez (G) 94.
SCAC GIRLS
Top placers: Maddie Kime (Naches Valley) 97, Marisa Tillequots (Wapato) 97 (at SunTides), Quincy Abrams (La Salle) 100, Jovena Scabbyrobe (White Swan) 105, Alyx Luke (Wap) 106, Emma Stubner (NV) 107, Delaney Allan (LS) 109, Norah Nicholls (Cle Elum) 109..
