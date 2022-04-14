SELAH — Junior Carter Seely struck out 10 in four innings as Selah earned a 7-2 win over Davis in nonleague baseball at Archer Field on Thursday.
Eian Peralta pitched the final three frames for the Vikings, who got an RBI double from catcher Grant Chapman in the fourth inning and a two-run single from Beau Benjamin in the fifth.
Selah (10-4), which is ranked second in this week’s 2A state RPI, will host Tumwater on Wednesday.
Davis (10-2) resumes CBBN play on Friday hosting Moses Lake for a doubleheader.
Highlights: Carter Seely (S) 4 IP, 3 hits, 5 BB, 10 K, 1-2, RBI; Eian Peralta (S) 3 IP, 2 K, 1-3; Beau Benjamin (S) 2-run 1b; Brendan Berk (S) 2-3, RBI; Conner Dailey (S) 2-3; Grant Chapman (S) RBI 2b.
-
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 10, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, junior Tommy Meluskey pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and scored three runs for the Rams, who got a four-RBI game from junior Steven Johnson.
West Valley, now 6-1 in league and 7-1 overall, will host the Cadets for a twin bill on Friday.
Highlights: Tommy Meluskey (WV) CG, 5 IP, no-hitter, 1 BB, 10 K, 0-1, 3 runs; Jackson May (WV) 2-4, 3b, 2 runs; Pablo Llamas (WV) 3-3, run, 2 RBI; Steven Johnson (WV) 1-3, 4 RBI; Isaac Froula (WV) 2-3, run.
-
SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 4, PROSSER 1: At East Valley, Soren Hanson and Eli Juarez scored in the first five minutes to ensure the Red Devils stayed unbeaten at 11-0 despite the absence of starting goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez. They’ll host Ephrata next Tuesday in a rematch of a game East Valley won 2-1 in overtime on the road.
First half: 1, East Valley, Soren Hanson, 3:00; 2, East Valley, Eli Juarez, 5:00; 3, East Valley, Brandon Garcia, 33:00.
Second half: 4, Prosser, Jorge Delgado, 50:00; 5, East Valley, Emmanuel Brambila, 58:00.
Saves: Elijah Carter (P) 5; Erik Tello (EV) 1.
-
SCAC-EWAC WEST
TOPPENISH 9, LA SALLE 0: At Toppenish, Alexander Magana scored a hat trick in the first half to increase his Valley-best season goals total to 15. Rafael Garcia and Navor Gaona each found the net twice for the Wildcats, who remained unbeaten in league play.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 17:00; 2, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 20:00; 3, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, 23:00; 4, Toppenish, Magana, 30:00; 5, Toppenish, Magana, 35:00.
Second half: 6, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero, 45:00; 7, Toppenish, Garcia, 55:00; 8, Toppenish, Navor Gaona, 60:00; 9, Toppenish, Gaona, 75:00.
Saves: La Salle 9; Hector Godinez (T) 0.
-
WAPATO 8, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Wapato, Irvin Carmona scored twice and assisted three goals while David Iturbide notched a hat trick in the second half for the Wolves.
First half: 1, Wapato, Irvin Carmona, 22:00; 2, Wapato, Carmona (Jesus Marin), 30:00.
Second half: 3, Wapato, David Iturbide (Carmona), 44:00; 4, Wapato, Iturbide (Carmona), 48:00; 5, Wapato, Xavier Acevedo (Marin), 62:00; 6, Wapato, Rodolfo Duran, 65:00; 7, Naches Valley, Julio Meza (PK), 71:00; 8, Wapato, Iturbide (Carmona), 73:00; 9, Wapato, Duran (Marin), 78:00.
Saves: Jace Diener (NV) 13; Andi Aguilar (W) 2.
-
TRACK
CWAC
AT EPHRATA
BOYS
Dual scores: Ellensburg 2-0, Ephrata 1-1, Grandview 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Chase Perez (Ell) 12.00. 400: Noe Medina (G) 53.12. 3200: Mac Steele (Ell) 10:48.15. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 16.39. 4x100: Ellensburg 45.21. HJ: Perez (Ell) 5-8. PV: Adam Singer (Ell) 11-6. LJ: Boast (Ell) 18-11. TJ: Boast (Ell) 39-8.5.
GIRLS
Dual scores: Ellensburg 2-0, Ephrata 1-1, Grandview 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 13.12. 200: Elaine Joyce (Ell) 28.64. 400: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 1:03.39. 800: Kate Laurent (Ell) 2:21.24. 1600: Rylee Leishman (Ell) 5:59.35. 3200: Leishman (Ell) 13:09.0. 4x100: Ellensburg 53.47. 4x200: Ellensburg 1:56.53. PV: Amanda Peterson (G) 7-6. LJ: Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 15-2.75. TJ: Newschwander (Ell) 30-0.5.
-
SCAC
AT KIONA-BENTON
BOYS
Local winners — 100: Jose Torres (T) 11.69. 200: Angelo Ferolito (T) 23.97. 400: Logan Charley (T) 56.84. 800: Wyatt Clements (NV) 2:11.12. 1600: Gabriel Valdez (T) 5:03.04. 3200: Quinten Jones (NV) 10:46.59. 4x100: Toppenish 47.04. 4x400: Naches Valley 3:40.39. Shot: Grant Osborn (NV) 37-11. Disc: Osborn (NV) 122-4. Jav: Kaden Oswalt (Z) 130-8. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 5-10. PV: Ferolito (T) 12-0. LJ: Ferolito (T) 18-0. TJ: Nic Navarre (Z) 35-6.
GIRLS
Local winners — 200: Danika Feriante (NV) 30.61. 800: Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:39.80. 1600: Brooke Miles (NV) 5:40.71. 3200: Feriante (NV) 12:56.22. 4x100: Toppenish 59.88. Shot: Tatiana Camacho (T) 29-8. Disc: Alexia Jimenez (T) 97-0. Jav: Camacho (T) 97-3. HJ: Abigail Advincula (NV) 4-4. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 7-6. TJ: Allison Smith (NV) 30-8.75.
-
AT WAHLUKE
BOYS
Local winners — 800: Cesar Loza (W) 2:09.22. TJ: Emilio Vela (W) 40-2.
GIRLS
Local winners — 400: Olivia Alegria (LS) 1:08.62. 1600: Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 2:38.45. 1600: Diana Camargo (W) 5:35.79. 3200: Zaragoza (W) 13:25.83. Shot: Mataya Hull (LS) 29-9.75.
-
TENNIS
CWAC
Selah boys 5, Prosser 0
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Tom Gutmann 6-1, 6-0; Aidan Franklin (S) d. Zuyal Osorio 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Malachi Young-Quentin Garretson (S) d. Ben Berg-Ethan Felicetts 6-3, 6-1; Kaden Giles-Isaac Merrell (S) d. Angelo Mallari-Caiden Palomera 6-0, 6-0; Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz (S) d. Stan Chan-Caleb Robinson 6-1, 6-0.
Selah girls 3, Prosser 2
Singles: Lotte Steinbach (S) d. Leilani Magana 6-0, 6-0; Macie Ladd (S) d. Abrie Bagnall 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Grace Sonnichsen-Lily Haughee (P) d. Addison Ladd-Maya Hall 3-6, 7-6, 6-4; Kendra Adams-Jenna Bond (S) d. Aida Roy-Ava Smasne 6-1, 6-3; Caitlyn Morrow-Jina Choi (P) d. Janae Hall-Sarah Tamblyn 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Goldendale boys 3, Wapato boys 2
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Hazen Jacob 6-2, 6-1; Rogen Bothamley (G) d. Valentin Rojas 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Eduardo Ramirez-Blazly Taiza (W) d. Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless 7-5, 3-6 (10-7); Eli Goldin-Jacob Harris (G) d. Kazmir Clark-Jhace Dela Cruz 6-1, 6-3; Juan Hernandez-Maceo Washines (W) d. Tristen Toledo-Logan Speer 6-3, 6-0.
Goldendale girls 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Tionnie Polk 6-3, 6-2; Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Kellie Martin 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Lizzy Hedges (G) d. Crystal Colin-Mya Morales 6-3, 6-0; Logan Howell-Jennifer Marcial (W) d. Ruby Russell-Jewlia Siglin 6-0, 6-0; Diana Nunez-Searra Rodrigues (W) d. Logan Armstrong-Angelina Owen 6-0, 6-1.
-
La Salle boys 5, Toppenish 0
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Robert Bjur 6-2, 6-1; Noah Sauer (LS) d. Isaiah Pacheco 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Dominik Tamez-Gregorio Manrique-Vivanco (LS) d. Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Britt-Garrett Judd (LS) d. Jose Arcila-Johan Ojeda 7-6, 6-4; Aiden Bliesner-Markus Berger (LS) d. Jonathan Lustre-Samuel Reyes 6-0, 6-2.
Toppenish girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Maria Cervantes 6-2, 6-3; Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Viviane Ochoa 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 6-0, 6-2; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Alaina Heneghen-Rosa Alcala 6-1, 6-2; Jeanette Torres-Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Abby Brown-Mya Ball 6-1, 6-1.
-
Wapato boys 4, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Nathan Beuchewe (NV) d. Jhace Delacruz 7-5, 6-2; Hazen Jacob (W) d. Devin Roberts 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Eduardo Ramirez-Blazty Taiza (W) for; Kazmir Clark-Jose Herrera (W) for; Juan Hernandez-Maceo Washines (W) for.
Wapato girls 4, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Cassie Barragan (NV) d. Tionnie Polk 6-3, 6-1; Kellie Martin (W) d. Ellen Shinn 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Crystal Collin-Mya Morales (W) d. Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris 6-3, 7-6; Logan Howell-Jennifer Marcial (W) d. Lexi Harris-Bella Rowe 6-3, 6-1; Diana Nunez-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Abby Sanchez-Jorja Barbee 7-6, 6-4.
-
Zillah boys 4, Burbank 0
Singles: Dominick Perez (Z) for; Gerardo Lopez (Z) for.
Doubles: Coy Crowther-Trevor Crowther (Z) for; Ricardo Sanchez-Xavier Smith (Z) for.
Zillah girls 3, Burbank 2
Singles: Kendall Armstrong (B) d. Daisy Jack 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Mulla (Z) for.
Doubles: Karen Martinez-Mikayela Fernandez (Z) d. Lopez-Garcia 6-0, 6-2; Muller-Contreras (B) d. Zitralidt Rangel-Saray Rangel 6-2, 6-3; Jenna Truman-Anna Bueno (Z) for.
-
