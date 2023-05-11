Freshman Tia Ramynke pitched a five-inning complete game and ended the contest with a grand slam as East Valley defeated Ellensburg 13-3 in the first round of the CWAC district softball tournament on Thursday.
The fourth-seeded Red Devils (13-7) will play in Saturday’s Othello semifinal bracket and take on the league champions at 11 a.m.
Ramynke finished with five RBI and teammate Leira Freeburg-Perez was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI.
Ellensburg will play a loser-out game in Ephrata on Saturday.
Highlights: Chante Leadercharge (Ell) 2-2, 2b, HR, RBI; Reagan Messner (Ell) 2-3; Alexis Gillespie (Ell) 1-2, RBI; Madi Morrison (EV) 2-2, 2 BB, 3 runs, RBI; Tinley Taylor (EV) 1-3, 2 runs; Mimi Hagler (EV) 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Sophiya Castaneda (EV) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Leira Freeburg-Perez (EV) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Presley Weatherley (EV) 3-3, run, RBI; Tia Ramynke (EV) 2-3, HR, run 5 RBI, 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 K.
SELAH 15, PROSSER 2: At Selah, senior Lauren Thomas pitched a two-hitter and homered as the Vikings won their 11th straight game.
Third-seeded Selah (13-8) advances to Saturday’s semifinal bracket at Ephrata and will face the No. 2 Tigers at 11 a.m.
Avery Brewer hit two home runs and drove in four and Dilynn Hite had a double and triple for Selah. Prosser will play a loser-out game in Othello on Saturday.
Highlights: Auslyn Schab (P) 1-2, HR; CeCe Madera (P) 1-3. run; Lauren Thomas (S) CG, 2 hits, 6 K, 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Brynn Pendleton (S) 2-3, 2 runs; Avery Brewer (S) 2-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Dilynn Hite (S) 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Laci Ross (S) 1-1, 2 runs; Ellie Urlacher (S) 1-3, 2b; Anna Rodriquez (S) 2 runs.
BASEBALL
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 13, GOLDENDALE 8: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly hit a two-run home run and, with the help of drawing three walks, scored five runs for the Warriors in the loser-out game.
The tournament concludes at Eisenhower on Saturday with four games. Cle Elum (20-2) will play Kittitas in a loser-out game at noon.
In Thursday’s other loser-out game, Burbank outlasted White Swan 17-15.
Highlights: Kade Bomberger (G) 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Joel Kelly (CE) 1-1, HR, 5 runs, 3 BB, 2 RBI; Sam Dearing (CE) 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Glen Franklin (CE) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
RIVER VIEW 4, KITTITAS 0: At River View, Riley Whitlow threw a one-hitter for the Panthers in Thursday’s semifinals.
Eli Nash threw a complete game allowing just one earned run while striking out five for Kittitas (11-10). In Thursday’s other semifinal, Tri-Cities Prep blanked Warden 10-0.
Highlights: Eli Nash (K) CG, 6 IP, 5 hits, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 K; Riley Whitlow (RV) CG, 7 IP, 1 hit, 5 BB, 5 K.
BOYS SOCCER
SCAC DISTRICT
ROYAL 2, WAPATO 0: At Royal City, the Wolves came up short against the SCAC East’s No. 2 seed to finish their season 13-6-1. In Thursday’s other loser-out game, Connell beat visiting Toppenish (13-6-1) by a score of 5-0.
TENNIS
CWAC
District at East Valley
First round
Boys singles: Benjamin Schenck (O) d. Caden Jenkins (Ell) 6-2, 6-3; Matthew Merrell (Se) d. Ansel McCord (P) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Christian Downs (G) 6-0, 6-0; Kaden Giles (Se) d. Ernesto Duran (O) 6-0, 6-0; Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Owen Devine (Eph) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; Grady Bayne (Ell) d. Stanley Chan (P) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Girls singles: Maren Burnham (Ell) d. Emily Pugh (Eph) 6-2, 6-3; Lily Haughee (P) d. Anahi Mendoza (O) 6-2, 6-0; Lauralia Montelongo-Solis (G) d. Indy Hilmes (Se) 6-0, 6-0; Leah Lewis (Ell) d. Sofia Flores (G) 6-1, 6-1; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Naylene Garza (O) 6-0, 6-1; Jenna Bond (Se) d. Leilani Magana (P) 7-5, 6-2.
Boys doubles: Braden Moss-Will Moultray (Se) d. Joshua Gilbert-James Risenmay (O) 6-3, 6-3; Riley Rodriguez-Christopher Lopez (O) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz (G) 6-1, 6-2; Rylan Kozma-Ian Larkin (EV) d. Kyle Frick-David Vicente-Arias (Ell) 6-4, 6-2; Powell Ahmann-Bowen Summers (Eph) d. Zuyai Osorio-Caleb Robinson (P) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Sam Altman-Coe-Luke Bayne (Ell) d. Kade Wurtz-Riley Christianson (Se) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Girls doubles: Delaney Gibbons-Emily Jensen (EV) d. Lauren Worley-Teresa Garcia-Green (Ell) 6-4, 6-1; Haley Wallace-Payton Snyder (Ell) d. Launa Mollotte-Rylinn Jones (O) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Jina Choi-Caitlyn Morrow (P) d. Caitlyn Aguilar-Kimberly Palacios (G) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; Hannah Sonnichsen-Ava Smasne (P) d. Maria Mancilla-Natasha Ochoa (G) 6-1, 6-1; Jalee Anderson-Ceci Mendoza (EV) d. Chloe Ho-Erika Morford (Eph) 7-5, 6-4.
MEETINGS
Ellensburg AD, coach at QBs
Cole Kanyer, Ellensburg athletic director and the Washington State Secondary Athletic Administrators' Association athletic director of the year for all classes, and Ellensburg girls basketball coach Tim Ravet will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
