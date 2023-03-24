West Valley's offense woke up in a big way while Pac-12 signees Brody Mills and Tommy Meluskey shined on the mound for the Rams on Friday.
They avenged a surprising loss at Davis on Tuesday by beating the Pirates 17-8 and 11-0, despite an impressive rally from the visitors in Game 1. A 7-0 lead disappeared quickly when the Pirates scored eight runs in the top of the fifth, thanks to two RBI each from Josiah Padilla and Nathan Gonzalez.
Trent Williams went 3 for 4 in the opener for Davis, but its lead didn't last long as West Valley responded by scoring eight runs of its own in the bottom of the inning. Mills, who struck out seven and allowed one hit in four innings pitched, went 3 for 5 with a home run and a double while driving in five runs to lead the Rams' offense.
Tommy Meluskey added a triple and scored three times in the opener before striking out eight Davis hitters in four innings. Patience paid off for West Valley's hitters in the second game, when they drew 14 walks in five innings.
The Rams will host Wenatchee while Davis travels to Sunnyside next Tuesday.
Highlights — Brody Mills (WV) 3-3, HR, 2b, 3 runs, 5 RBI, 4 IP, 2 H, 7 K; Tommy Meluskey (WV) 1-5, 3b, 3 runs, RBI, sb; Brandt Kneisler (WV) 2-4, 2 runs; John Sullivan (WV) 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Isaac Froula (WV) 1-1, 2b, 2 runs, sb; Trent Williams (D) 3-4, run, RBI; Josiah Padilla (D) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Nathan Gonzalez (D) 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Meluskey 4 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 8 K; Carson Sharp 9WV) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Landen Birley (WV) 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
MOSES LAKE 13-5, SUNNYSIDE 0-0: At Sunnyside, the Grizzlies lost twice to the defending district champions. Sunnyside will host Davis for a single game next Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Blair McDonald (ML) 2-3, 3 RBI; Josh West (ML) 3-3, 2 RBI; Zack Harden (ML) 2-3. Game 2: Jayce Stuart (ML) 2-2, 2 RBI.
EASTMONT 11-5, EISENHOWER 1-0: At Eisenhower, the Cadets' two-game winning streak ended in their district opener. They'll host Moses Lake in a doubleheader next Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 14-17, DAVIS 0-1: At Davis, Ryder Prather doubled and tripled in Game 1 and then went 4 for 5 with 3 RBI in the second game of a sweep for the Rams. They'll play a doubleheader at Ellensburg Monday before Davis hosts Sunnyside for two games Tuesday.
Highlights – Game 1: Linnea Butler (WV) 2-2, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather (WV) 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 RBI; Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) 3-4, 2 RBI, 11 K; Madi Statler (WV) 2-3; Maris Barbee (WV) 4-4, RBI; Leah Statler (WV) 2-2, RBI. Game 2: Kenidee Holden (WV) 3-5, 2 2b, RBI; Butler (WV) 1-2, 2b, 3 RBI; Prather (WV) 4-5, 3 RBI; Leaverton (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Ainsley Johnson (WV), 3-4, RBI; Barbee (WV) 3-5, 3 RBI; Leah Statler (WV) 1-2, 3 RBI; Lexi Soptich (WV) 6 K; Layla Hall (D) 2-3; Sherlyn Corea (D) 1-2, RBI.
MOSES LAKE 18-13, SUNNYSIDE 1-1: At Moses Lake, the Grizzlies scored twice in a sweep. They'll play at Davis next Tuesday.
EASTMONT 14-17, EISENHOWER 4-0: At Eastmont, Zoe Niblett and Alexia Lydin both collected two hits for the Cadets in the first game of a Wildcats sweep. Ike will host a doubleheader against Moses Lake next Friday.
Ike highlights — Game 1: Zoe Niblett 2 hits; Alexia Lydin 2 hits.
Other scores: Yelm 13, Ellensburg 4 at Bellevue CC.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
DAVIS 1, WEST VALLEY 0: At Davis, Juan Diaz netted a game-winner in the second period of extra time to give the Pirates their second straight league victory. They'll play a nonleague match at Othello while West Valley plays at home next Tuesday against Wenatchee, which beat Sunnyside 2-1 Friday night.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals
Extra time: 1, Davis, Juan Diaz (Cipriano Acosta), 87:00.
Saves: Andres Campos (WV) 8; Davis 0.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
NONLEAGUE
East Valley girls 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Emma Stephens 6-0, 6-1; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Tsukiko Kiyomi 6-0, 6-2; Kayla King (Ike) d. Giselle Acevedo 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler (eV) d. Cinthya Cabanillas-Sara Alcala Nemeicio 6-1, 6-0; Ceci Mendoza-Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Anicca Martinez-Alexandra Tovar 6-1, 6-1; Hailey Bombard-Alyx Dudenhoeffer (EV) d. Saudrey Livingston-Tiara Vasquez 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 (tb); Lexi Grow-Emily Jensen (EV) d. Taylor Jaramillo-Ashley Lombness 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 10-7 (tb).
East Valley boys 7, Eisenhower boys 0
Singles: Cameron Erb (EV) d. Henry Hodge 7-5, 6-2; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Christian Salas 6-3, 6-0; Luke Hartman 9eV) d. William Oldenkamp 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Dallas DeBlasio-Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Orlan Delgado-Angel Jimenez 6-0, 6-0; Teegan Hooper-Brady Locke (EV) d. Alexis Parrales-Brian Priego 6-0, 6-2; Logan Basford-Anthony Spencer (EV) d. Nico Rodriguez-Josiah Garcia 6-2, 6-0; Rylan Kozma-Ian Larkin (EV) d. Raymond Gonzalez-Davian Chavez 6-0, 6-0.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Central Washington swept in Montana
BILLINGS — Central Washington dropped a pair of one-run games to lose its series at Montana State Billings Friday afternoon.
Brooke Jordan tied the first game with a two-run home run before the Wildcats fell 4-3, and they lost 5-4 in the second game after leading by three runs through three innings. Central will look to bounce back next week at the Tournament of Champions in Turlock, Calif., starting with a game vs. Hawaii Pacific next Friday morning.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Harlee Carpenter 2-3; Brooke Jordan 2-3, HR, 2 RBI. Game 2: Allie Thiessen 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Myiah Seaton 1-3, 2b; Jordan 2-3.
