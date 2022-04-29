When the CBBN league title was on the line, West Valley’s baseball team just got better and better.
After outlasting Moses Lake 5-3 in 10 innings on Tuesday to move into a tie with the Chiefs, West Valley hit the jets at home on Friday to extend its win streak to 14 games and take firm command of first place with three games left in the regular season next week.
Brody Mills struck out 11 as the Rams blanked Moses Lake 4-0 in the opener and Tommy Meluskey drove in five runs to spark a 12-2 runaway in the nightcap. Meluskey finished another productive day with a triple, two home runs and seven RBI, and Steven Johnson pitched a complete game with six strikeouts to close out the three-game sweep.
West Valley (14-1, 16-1) will host Davis for a single game on Tuesday and then finish league play Friday with a doubleheader at Davis. Moses Lake (12-3, 13-4) has a series remaining against Sunnyside.
WV highlights — Game 1: Brody Mills 6.1 IP, 3 hits, 4 BB, 11 K; Tommy Meluskey 1-3, HR, run, 2 RBI; Brandt Kneisler 1-3, 3b, 2 RBI; John Sullivan 2-3, run. Game 2: Steven Johnson CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Meluskey 2-2, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Cody Leaverton 2-3, HR, run, RBI; Kneisler 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Sullivan 2-3, run; Drew Johnson 1-3, RBI.
EASTMONT 8-9, SUNNYSIDE 1-3: At Sunnyside, Logan Rodriguez had two hits in each game for the Grizzlies, who move on to a series with Moses Lake next week.
In Friday’s other games, Wenatchee took two from Davis, 7-0 and 9-3.
Sunnyside highlights — Game 1: Trey Castro 2-3; Logan Rodriguez 2-3, 2 runs; Jacob Martinez 2-3. Game 2: Diego Arteaga 2-3, 2 runs; Castro 1-3, RBI; Rodriguez 2-3.
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
EISENHOWER 2, EASTMONT 1: At Eisenhower, Edwin Guillen assisted Carlos Martinez’s goal and scored a late winner in a game that included saves on second-half penalty kicks by both goalkeepers. The Cadets will close out their regular season next Tuesday at West Valley.
In other games Friday, Sunnyside beat Moses Lake 4-3 and Davis lost 5-2 at Wenatchee.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Ike, Carlos Martinez (Edwin Guillen), 60:00; 2, Eastmont, Christian Maldonado (Tyrell Malcolm), 75:00; 3, Eisenhower, Guillen (Corbin Herrera), 79:00.
Saves: Eastmont 9, Caleb Coronel (Ike) 7.
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 4, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, Eli Juarez scored twice to help the Red Devils earn a share of the CWAC regular season title with Othello at 10-2. Thanks to the number draw, EV will have the No. 1 seed for next week’s district tournament and will host either Ephrata or Ellensburg in a semifinal match.
First half: 1, East Valley, Diego Lopez (Brandon Garcia), 4:00; 2, East Valley, Eli Juarez (PK), 33:00.
Second half: 3, East Valley, Juarez (Manny Brambila), 48:00; 4, East Valley, Gavin Gordon (Lopez), 57:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 3; Elijah Carter (P) 7.
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 3, ZILLAH 0: At Highland, Salvador Ceja and Rudy Silva scored first-half goals for the Scotties in the season finale for both teams. Highland will host Royal in a loser-out first round match next Thursday at 4 p.m.
First half: 1, Highland, Salvador Ceja; 2, Highland, Rudy Silva.
Second half: 3, Highland, Yahir Castro.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 11-13, WEST VALLEY 8-3: At Moses Lake, Anna Grange and Kenidee Holden both had three hits with a home run and three RBI in the opener for the Rams, who moved to 5-3 in league and will play Davis at Kiwanis Park on Tuesday.
In other games Friday, Eastmont swept Sunnyside, 13-1 and 9-2.
WV highlights — Game 1: Anna Grange 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden 3-3, 2 2b, HR, run, 3 RBI; Leah Statler 2-3, run; Anika Garcia 2-4. Game 2: Amaleah Rodriguez 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Linnea Butler 2-3, 2b, RBI; Holden 2-2, run.
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 10-18, WAPATO 0-3: At Zillah, Bailey Ward pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and hit two doubles in the opener and Taylor Savage unloaded with two triples, a home run and five RBI in the second game for the Leopards, who moved to 4-0 in league.
Highlights — Game 1: Bailey Ward (Z) 2-hitter, 8 K, 2-3, 2 2b; Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 3-3; Emma Flood (Z) 2-3, 3 RBI; Taylor Savage (Z) 2-3, 3b. Game 2: Ari Castro (W) 1-1, run; Jenacy Rodriguez (W) 1-2, run, RBI; Turtle Martinez (W) 1-2, run; Teresa Schott (W) 1-2, RBI; Manjarrez (Z) 3-4, 3b, 2 RBI; Savage (Z) 3-3, 2 3b, HR, 5 RBI, 3 runs; Ward (Z) 2-3, 2 2b, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Flood (Z) 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kya Gonzales (Z) 2-2, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI.
TRACK
Cascade Invitational
BOYS
Top teams: Cashmere 142.5, Toppenish 122, Cascade 88.
Toppenish winners — 100: Jose Torres 11.57. 200: Angelo Ferolito 23.79. 4x100: Toppenish 45.35. 4x400: Toppenish 3:42.80. Shot: Kanim Sampson 41-6. Disc: Sampson 122-5. PV: Ferolito 13-0.
GIRLS
Top teams: Cashmere 174, Cascade 152.5, Omak 73.5. Local: Toppenish 52, Cle Elum 35.5.
Local winners — Jav: Tatiana Camacho (T) 99-10. TJ: Jessica Copp (CE) 30-3.
TENNIS
SCAC-EWAC
La Salle boys 5, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Jackson Ohane (L) d. Nathan Beauchene 6-1, 6-1; Noah Sauer (L) d. Devin Robets 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Aiden-Nate (L) d. Luke Stevens-Nathan Beauchene 6-3, 6-3; La Salle won No. 2 and 3 by forfeit.
Naches Valley girls 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Annika Ricardo (L) d. Cassie Barragan 6-1, 6-0; Isabella Algeria (L) d. Ellen Shinn 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Alaina Heneghen-Ida Wawry 6-3, 6-3; Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett (NV) d. Hailey Lopez-Nataly Clark 6-1, 6-0; Natalie Jacobs-Kendra Sanchez (NV) d. Mya Bell-Abby Brown 7-6, 6-1.
