PROSSER — With strength in the relays and field events, Prosser's girls finished second on their home track at Saturday's 61st annual Rotary Invitational track meet at Fiker Stadium.
The Mustangs won the 4x100 and 4x200 and got field-event wins from Avery Barnhart and Kambree Blair on their way to a 98-point team total.
Hanford repeat its team titles in boys and girls.
La Salle's Ella Craig and Natalie Overby were double winners, and Gabe Craig reached 21-4 to win the boys long jump.
• At the Eason Invitational in Snohomish, West Valley's Caden Casteel and Ellensburg's Joshua Boast earned second-place finishes in the huge meet. Casteel clocked a career-best 4:19.08 in the 1,600 and Boast timed 14.82 in the 110 hurdles.
• Naches Valley's girls won six events and won the team titles with 109.5 points at the 23-team Quincy Invitational. Olive Clark won the 800 and 1,600 and ran on the winning 4x400.
BOYS
Team scores: Hanford 110, Moses Lake 92, Richland 78.5, East Valley 69.5, West Valley 66.5, Prosser 63.5, La Salle 55, River View 37, Selah 36, Kiona-Benton 23, Sunnyside 20, Othello 8, Davis 4.
Local highlights
100: 2, Gabe Craig (LS) 11.30; 4, Greyson Stevens (LS) 11.46.
200: 2, Evin Ford (EV) 22.80; 3, Craig (LS) 22.89; 4, Isaac Ford (EV) 23.04.
400: 1, E. Ford (EV) 51.23; 3, Dillon Lopes (Se) 52.31.
1600: 2, Ethan Smith (EV) 4:42.11; 3, Elijah Cisneros (Su) 4:46.67; 4, Emil Miller (WV) 4:47.61.
3200: 1, Charlie Naught (WV) 9:58.55; 4, Luke Binfet (Su) 10:42.13.
300H: 4, Ronald Klippert (WV) 45.67.
4x100: 1, East Valley (Dobie, E. Ford, Miller, I. Ford) 43.85; 3, Prosser 44.67; 4, La Salle 44.81.
4x400: 2, East Valley 3:37.88; 4, Prosser 3:43.99.
Shot: 1, Izaya Magana (WV) 48-8.75; 2, Luke Wolters (P) 47-9.75; 3, Ian Judd (LS) 44-4.
Disc: 4, Easton Paeschke (P) 130-7.
Jav: 3, Brennen Carey (P) 145-10; 4, Evan Kinley (Se) 143-3.
HJ: 2, Kinley (Se) 5-10; 3, Josiah Watters (WV) 5-10.
PV: 4, Cade Harris (P) 11-0.
LJ: 1, Craig (LS) 21-4; 2, 2, I. Ford (EV) 21-3.25; 3, Johan Valladares (LS) 19-5.5.
TJ. 1, Neo Medrano (P) 42-3; 4, Tyler Welch (WV) 37-11.
GIRLS
Team scores: Hanford 115, Prosser 98, Selah 96.5, Moses Lake 74, Richland 55.5, La Salle 50, Othello 49, Davis 48.5, West Valley 42.5, East Valley 22, Sunnyside 14.5, Wapato 12.5, Kiona-Benton 9, River View 8, Granger 7.
Local highlights
100: 3, Soleil Hoefer (P) 13.29.
200: 3, Katharine Hudak (P) 28.02; 4, Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 28.12.
400: 1, Ilene Moran (D) 1:02.25; 2, Madison Huri (Se) 1:02.82.
800: 1, Isabella Escamilla (Se) 2:28.85; 2, Elizabeth Norris (P) 2:29.61.
1600: 2, Sophia Carrillo (D) 5:42.86; 4, Natasha Kalombo (WV) 5:43.88.
3200: 1, Bevani Yrigoyen (LS) 12:16.20; 4, Allie Grange (WV) 12:36.53.
100H: 1, Ella Craig (LS) 17.10; 4, Isabella Martinez (P) 17.87.
300H: 1, Craig (LS) 49.36; 2, Ella Ferguson (WV) 49.56; 4, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 50.32.
4x100: 1, Prosser (Hudak, Chavez, Hoefer, Merrick) 52.51; 4, Selah 53.84.
4x200: 1, Prosser (Martinez, Chavez, Hoefer, Hudak) 1:53.13; 2, Selah 1:54.65.
4x400: 1, Selah (Salcedo, Escamilla, Mattson, Huri) 4:18.08.
Shot: 1, Natalie Overby (LS) 36-5.75; 2, Leilani Johnson (D) 33-7; 4, Allyson Garza (Se) 32-3.
Disc: 1, Overby (LS) 105-1; 2, Garza (Se) 98-2; 3, Johnson (D) 96-9.
Jav: 1, Avery Barnhart (P) 107-8; 2, Mattson (Se) 103-5; 4, Garza (Se) 96-4.
HJ: 3, Payten Gill (Sel) 5-0; 4, Camryn Birch (D) 5-0.
LJ: 1, Sylve (EV) 17-4.75; 2, Kambree Blair (P) 16-7.
TJ: 1, Blair (P) 35-8.25; 2, Journey Benedictson (WV) 32-10.5; 3, Kendra Groeneveld (P) 31-5.5.
-
Snohomish Invitational
BOYS
Local highlights — 100: 3, Ben Pupplo (WV) 10.93; 8, Colton Magruder (Ell) 11.09. 800: 3, Max Hutton (WV) 1:57.18. 1600: 2, Caden Casteel (WV) 4:19.08; 7, Nicolas Spencer (Se) 4:25.33. 3200: 8, Nathan Shipley (Se) 9:41.79. 110H: 2, Joshua Boast (Ell) 14.82. 300H: 5, Boast (Ell) 40.75. 4x100: 7, West Valley 43.62. 4x400: 5, Sunnyside 3:32.19.
GIRLS
Local highlights — 1600 (open): 3, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 5:26.33. 3200 (open): 3, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 11:49.79. 4x400: 7, Ellensburg 4:14.21.
-
Quincy Invitational
BOYS
Top teams: Cashmere 129, Connell 70, Zillah 69. Local: Toppenish 51, Goldendale 38, Naches Valley 36, Cle Elum 5.
Local highlights
100: 2, Carson Favilla (Z) 11.61. 200: 2, Favilla (Z) 23.39. 400: 1, Brayden Anderson (Z) 52.19. 3200: 2, Quinn Jones (NV) 10:15.23. 110H: 1, Raymond Holycross (Go) 16.09. 300H: 2, Tucker Stephens (NV) 43.18. 4x100: 2, Toppenish 44.86. 4x400: 1, Zillah (Favilla, Dunn, John, Anderson) 3:31.91. PV: 1, Stephen Pittman (Go) 12-0. TJ: 1, Raymond Holycross (Go) 42-3.5.
GIRLS
Top teams: Naches Valley 109.5, Cashmere 100, Okanogan 93. Local: Zillah 46, Toppenish 29.5, Cle Elum 23.5.
Local highlights
200: 1, Mia Hicks (Z) 26.57. 800: 1, Olive Clark (NV) 2:24.25; 2, Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:28.86. 1600: 1, Clark (NV) 5:26.86; 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 5:34.51. 3200: 1, Miles (NV) 11:51.17. 100H: 2, Allison Smith (NV) 17.50. 4x400: 1, Naches Valley (Smith, Feriante, Clark, Smith) 4:15.80. Shot: 2, Tatiana Camacho (T) 32-7. Disc: 1, Hannah Clements (NV) 107-10. Jav: 2, Camacho (T) 106-7. HJ: 1, Gracie Glondo (CE) 5-0. PV: 1, Audrey Smith (NV) 9-6; 2, Kayla Krueger (NV) 9-0. LJ: 2, Hicks (Z) 15-8. TJ: 1, Hicks (Z) 35-3.25.
-
BASEBALL
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 10-16, PROSSER 0-0: At Ellensburg, starting pitchers Brayden Twaites and Ty Estey both struck out five batters in three innings of work for the Bulldogs, who moved ahead of East Valley into second place at 8-2.
Ayden Pettigrew went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI in Game 1 before his teammate, Gavin Micallef, went 2-for-2 with a double and RBI in Game 2.
The Bulldogs will play a nonleague game at Liberty (Issaquah) Tuesday afternoon before finishing league play next Saturday at Grandview, which dropped a doubleheader at Othello on Saturday.
Ellensburg highlights — Game 1: Brayden Twaites 3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 5 K, 0 BB; Garrett Loen 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Ayden Pettigrew 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI. Game 2: Ty Estey 3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 5 K, 0 BB; Loen 1-2, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Ean Bedsaul 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Gavin Micallef 2-2, 2b, RBI.
-
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 3-11, ZILLAH 0-1: At Zillah, starters Caden Garcia and Julian Godina combined for 17 strikeouts as the Wildcats improved to 4-2 in league 10-4 overall. Godina scored two runs in each game for Top-Hi, which plays a game at Quincy on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Caden Garcia (T) CG, 7 IP, 4 hits, 11 K; Julian Godina (T) 2 runs. Game 2: Julian Godina (T) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 5 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER, 6 K; Adrian Villanueva 2-4, 3 runs, RBI; Adam Luth Garcia (T) 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Kaden Heffner (Z) 1-3, 2b, RBI.
-
LA SALLE 6-14, WAPATO 5-19: At La Salle, David Rios struck out 10 over six innings for La Salle in the opener, but Wapato bounced back in a big way with Uli Macias' three hits and four RBI leading a 16-hit attack.
Highlights — Game 1: David Rios (LS) 6 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K, 2 RBI; Eddie Messer (LS) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Cooper Arnold (LS) 1-1, 2b, sb, RBI. Game 2: Uli Macias (W) 3-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Ryan Hernandez (W) 3-4, 4 runs; Juan Rodriguez (W) 3-4, 5 runs; Andrew Mauch (LS) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Billy Marquis (LS) 2-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI.
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 2-11, GOLDENDALE 0-1: At Cle Elum, Caleb Bogart struck out 10 in the first game before Max Dearing matched his teammate's feat in the second game while Sam Dearing hit two doubles and drove in four runs for the Warriors, who moved to 4-0 in league and 13-1 overall with their 13th straight win.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart 6.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 10 K, 3 BB; Max Dearing 2-3, run; Joel Kelly 1-3, 3b, RBI. Game 2: M. Dearing 6 IP, ER, H, 10 K, 2 BB; Bogart 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Kelly 2-3, 2 runs; Sam Dearing 2-3, 2 2b, run, 4 RBI.
-
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 11-14, ROYAL 1-4: At Naches, Andrew Boyer struck out five in five scoreless innings to start the day and Porter Abrams led the Rangers' offense with eight hits in nine at-bats. Ty Moore tripled and drove in two runs to cap off the doubleheader for Naches Valley (13-2), which will play one game at Kiona-Benton on Tuesday.
NV highlights — Game 1: Andrew Boyer 5 IP, 0 R, H, 5 K, BB; Thane Denny 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; (13-2) Porter Abrams 4-4, 3 runs, RBI; Jaden Zimmerman 2-2, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Ty Moore 2-5, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Denny 3-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Abrams 4-5, run, 2 RBi; Logan Stevenson 2-3, 2b, run.
-
SOFTBALL
CWAC
SELAH 20-20, GRANDVIEW 0-1: At Grandview, Brynn Pendleton went 2-for-3 with three runs in both games, Dilynn Hite hit a grand slam and Lauren Thomas threw a no-hitter to complete the sweep for the Vikings.
Selah (6-4, 6-8) will play a nonleague game at West Valley on Tuesday. Othello moved to 8-0 in league with a sweep over Prosser.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Avery Brewer CG, 1 hit, 6 K; Brynn Pendleton 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Lauren Thomas 3-4, HR, 5 RBI; Paige Scoggin 1-1, 3 runs; Laci Ross 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kyra Ruddick 2-2, 3 runs, 3 RBI. Game 2: Brynn Pendleton 2-3, 3 runs 2 RBI; Avery Brewer 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Lauren Thomas, CG, 0 hits, 5 K; Dilynn Hite 1-3, GS; Paige Scoggin 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kam Bennett 1-1, 2b, 2 runs.
-
EWAC
KITTITAS 18-24, GRANGER 3-3: At Granger, Elysa Nash homered in Game 1 and scored four times while driving in four runs in the second game for the Coyotes. They'll play at Goldendale next Saturday and Granger will host Wahluke Tuesday.
In Saturday's other games, Cle Elum took two from Goldendale, 19-4 and 16-5.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Elysa Nash 1-2, HR, 4 runs; Rillee Huber 2-5, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Shakina Miller 3-5, 2 runs, 3 RBI. Game 2: Nash 2-3, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Reyse Phillips 3-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Mya Kraft 4-4, 3 runs, 4 RBi; Huber 2-2, 2b, 4 runs, RBI.
-
SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 3, ELLENSBURG 0: At East Valley, Soren Hanson notched a goal and an assist after fellow senior Manny Brambila opened the scoring for the Red Devils (9-2, 11-2-2) on Senior Day. They clinched the outright league title and will play at Prosser Tuesday night.
In other league matches, Othello beat Selah 5-1 and Ephrata topped Grandview 4-2.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, East Valley, Manny Brambila (PK), 49:00; 2, East Valley, Soren Hanson (PK), 72:00; 3, East Valley, Tanner Dahl (Hanson), 75:00.
Saves: Parker Sterkel (Ell) 3, Rafael Gomez Vilchis (Ell) 3; Sammy Gonzalez 2.
-
SCAC-EWAC
LA SALLE 7, NACHES VALLEY 0: At La Salle, Marco Ramirez found the first breakthrough for the Lightning and Jared Castro scored twice on a dominant day for La Salle's offense. It will host Zillah while Naches Valley plays at Highland Tuesday night.
First half: 1, La Salle, Marco Ramirez, 29:00; 2, La Salle, Jared Castro (Marco Ramirez), 33:00.
Second half: 3, La Salle, Carlos Morales, 50:00; 4, La Salle, Daniel Mendoza, 58:00; 5, La Salle, Juan Morales, 62:00; 6, La Salle, Oscar Sanchez (Elias Castillo), 64:00; 7, La Salle, Castro, 73:00.
-
NONLEAGUE
GRANGER 1, MABTON 0: At Mabton, Christian Equihua scored off of Bryan Chapeton's corner kick to give the Spartans their second straight win. They'll return to league play at Wapato Tuesday.
In Saturday's other nonleague game, Highland lost 1-0 to Connell.
-
TENNIS
CWAC
Selah girls 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Gabi Young 6-1, 6-0; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Caitlin Strand 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (S) d. Delaney Gibbons-Mai Mesler 6-0, 6-2; Kendra Adams-Janae Hall (S) d. Ceci Mendoza-Jalee Anderson 7-5, 6-4; Sarah Tamblyn-Jenna Bond (S) Hailey Bombard-Alyx Luke 6-2, 6-0.
East Valley boys 5, Selah 0
Singles: Cameron Erb (EV) d. Kaden Giles 7-5, 6-4; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Matthew Merrell 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Teegan Hooper-Brady Locke (EV) d. Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4); Rylan Kozmna-Ian Larkin (EV) d. Ethan Sausen-Parker jones 6-0, 6-0.
