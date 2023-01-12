PROSSER — JJ Reyes hit four of his team’s 10 3-pointers to spark Prosser’s boys to their fifth straight win with an 80-61 victory over Moses Lake on Thursday.
Reyes scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half to lead five players in double figures for the Mustangs, who surged away with a 23-11 third quarter.
Kory McClure hit both of his triples in the opening period and finished with 13 points.
The Mustangs, ranked sixth in 2A at 10-2, have a bye in Friday’s CWAC play and will play at Zillah on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
MOSES LAKE — Brady Jay 16, Kysen Thomas 19, Walker 0, Macdonald 6, Throneberry 2, Roylance 9, Smith 8, Vischia 0.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 17, Koby McClure 10, Veloz 3, Kory McClure 13, Jaden Peters 11, Russell 2, Issak Hultberg 11, Bailey 6, Flores 7.
Moses Lake 19 13 11 18 — 61
Prosser 15 24 23 18 — 80
WRESTLING
SCAC
TOPPENISH 67, WAHLUKE 12
At Wahluke
106: Steve Romero (T) p. Victor Mateo, 0:07. 113: Adan Estrada (T) p. Leandro Bucio, 1:32. 120: Noah Rodriguez (T) p. Erick Roque, 2:42. 126: Josue Mendoza (W) p. Brant Clark, 5:14. 132: Antonio Valdovinos (W) for. 138: Ruben Rios (T) p. Diego Santiago, 1:19. 145: Jose Gatica (T) for. 152: Teodoro Rios (T) for. 160: Seth Ordaz (T) for. 170: Armando John (T) for. 182: Kaiden Kintner (T) pin in 1:09. 195: Cain Morfin (T) for. 220: Darrell Leslie (T) md. Anthony Cuevas, 11-2. 285: David Underwood (T) d. Anthony Cuevas, 3-0.
TOPPENISH 73, ROYAL 6
At Wahluke
106: Steve Romero (T) for. 113: Adan Estrada (T) p. Dennis Hernandez, 1:58. 120: Noah Rodriguez (T) p. Thomas Antonio, 5:07. 126: Brant Clark (T) md. Uriel Bautista, 10-2. 132: Kevin Almonte (R) for. 138: Ruben Rios (T) p. Jesus Morales, 5:55. 145: Jose Gatica (T) d. Shea Stevenson, 8-5. 152: Teodoro Rios (T) p. Bryan Pineda, 1:31. 160: Seth Ordaz (T) p. Danny Chavez, Fall 1:43. 170: Armando John (T) p. Alan Garcia, 0:24. 182: Kaiden Kintner (T) for. 195: Cain Morfin (T) for. 220: Darrell Leslie (T) p. Noel Alatorre, 2:44. 285: David Underwood (T) p. Abel Garcia, 3:26.
ZILLAH 39, CONNELL 38
At Connell
106: Leonel Lustre (Z) p. Liam Mulcahey, 1:19. 113: Amir Acevedo (Z) for. 120: Eliuth Serra (C) for. 126: Jordan Mendez (C) d. Ryan Vader, 7-2. 132: Trenton Richie (Z) p. Rafael Vazquez, 4:33. 138: Jorge Espinoza (Z) p. Colton Vincent, 4:44. 145: Jaden Wesselius (Z) p. Daniel Ramos, 0:47. 152: Noe Hinojosa (Z) d. Isaias Lombera, 8-2. 160: Keegan Mertens (C) p. Gabriel Roberts, 0:31. 170: Isayas Keskitalo (C) for. 182: Nathan Chavez (C) p. Martin Rojas, 0:35. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) p. Adrian Magaña, 3:32. 220: Jackson Forsyth (C) tf. Caleb Wertenberger, 22-7. 285: Mark Andrewjeski (C) for.
ZILLAH 60, KIONA-BENTON 12
At Connell
106: Leonel Lustre (Z) for. 113: Amir Acevedo (Z) p. Elias Foster, 1:52. 120: Derrick Riedinger (KB) for. 126: Ryan Vader (Z) for. 132: Trenton Richie (Z) for. 138: Jorge Espinoza (Z) for. 145: Noe Hinojosa (Z) for. 152: Keeven Gifford (KB) p. Jaden Wesselius, 1:07. 160: Gabriel Roberts (Z) for. 170: No match. 182: Martin Rojas (Z) for. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) p. Theodor Richards, 1:16. 220: Caleb Wertenberger (Z) for. 285: No match.
WAPATO 42, CONNELL 39
At Connell
106: Liam Mulcahey (C) for. 113: Cameron Fonseca (W) for. 120: Noeh Martinez (W) p. Eliuth Serra, 1:14. 126: Jordan Mendez (C) d. Aiden Badonie, 10-7. 132: Christopher Garza Jr (W) p. Rafael Vazquez, 0:38. 138: Raul Sanchez III (W) p. Colton Vincent, 4:22. 145: Daniel Ramos (C) p. Christian Macias, 4:53. 152: Isaias Lombera (C) p. Ivan Alvarado, 2:56. 160: Juan Placencia (W) p. Keegan Mertens, 0:39. 170: Alexis Paredes (W) p. Isayas Keskitalo, 4:41. 182: Nathan Chavez (C) p. Valentin Rojas, 1:30. 195: Adrian Magaña (C) p. Jorge Mendoza, 3:05. 220: Jackson Forsyth (C) inj. Julian Vasquez. 285: Angel Leyva (W) p. Mark Andrewjeski, 3:30.
WAPATO 60, COLLEGE PLACE 18
At Connell
106: Kasen Armes (CP) for. 113: Cameron Fonseca (W) for. 120: Noeh Martinez (W) for. 126: Aiden Badonie (W) for. 132: Christopher Garza Jr (W) for. 138: Raul Sanchez III (W) for. 145: Christian Macias (W) p. Miguel Preciado, 1:44. 152: Ivan Alvarado (W) for. 160: Ethan Parker (CP) p. Juan Placencia, 1:18. 170: Alexis Paredes (W) for. 182: Parker Hodgen (CP) d. Valentin Rojas, 7-6. 195: Andrei Smith (CP) d. Jorge Mendoza, 7-6. 220: Hassen Benedicto (W) p. Israel Preciado, 1:29. 285: Brian Strong (W) for.
NACHES VALLEY 42, WAHLUKE 34
At Wahluke
106: Wyatt Gutierrez (NV) for. 113: Hunter Blanchard (NV) p. Leonardo Bucio, 3:33. 120: Eric Roque (W) for. 126: Jose Mendoza (W) for. 132: Gavin George (NV) p. Tony Valdovinos, 0:45. 138: Diego Santiugo (W) p. Zeke Carl, 0:58. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Alex Tapia, 1:15. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) for. 160: Bodie Stonecipher (NV) for. 170: Caige Coleman (NV) for. 182: David Osorio (W) for. 195: No match. 220: Anthony Zebrano (W) d. Hunter Turley, 10-3. 285: Jacob Valdovinos (W) p. William Price, 0:33.
NACHES VALLEY 48, ROYAL 30
At Wahluke
106: Wyatt Gutierrez (NV) for. 113: Dennis Hernandez (R) p. Hunter Blanchard, 3:15. 120: Thomas Antonio (R) for. 126: Uriel Bautista (R) for. 132: Gavin George (NV) p. Kevin Almonte, 1:45. 138: Jesus Morales (R) p. Zeke Carl, 1:10. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Shea Stevenson, 0:45. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Bryan Pineda, 0:55. 160: Bodie Stonecipher (NV) p. Danny Chaves, 1:30. 170: Caige Coleman (NV) p. Pedro Perez, 0:45. 182: Alejandro Bustillos (R) for. 195: No match. 220: Hunter Turley (NV) p. Ismael Sosa, 0:58. 285: William Price (NV) p. Abel De La Rosa, 2:20.
GIRLS BOWLING
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 4, SELAH 0
At Nob Hills Lanes
Game scores: WV 694-590, WV 784-607, WV 147-121, WV 145-112.
Highlights: Evka Ball (WV) 353 (180, 173), Irelynd Basso (WV) 165, Ashlyn Potter (S) 158.
