One moment decided a tense defensive dual Friday night at Zaepfel Stadium, and that one moment was claimed by Davis’ boys soccer team.
A successful penalty kick by Ezrah Ochoa with 12 minutes left in regulation lifted the Pirates to a 1-0 victory over Eisenhower with both city rivals entering the spring-break match tied for second in the CBBN standings.
Goalkeeper Alexander Capi and the defense earned its second shutout of the week for the Pirates, who pushed their records to 4-1 in league and 7-1 overall heading into Tuesday’s home match against Eastmont.
Eisenhower (3-2, 3-3-2) will travel to Wenatchee on Tuesday.
In other matches Friday, Eastmont defeated West Valley 9-0.
BASEBALL
CBBN
WENATCHEE 10-5, SUNNYSIDE 1-4: At Sunnyside, the Grizzlies matched Wenatchee’s eight hits in the second game but saw their rally fall a run short in the bottom of the seventh inning. Trey Castro collected three of those hits for Sunnyside.
Diego Arteaga had three hits in the first game for Sunnyside, which plays at West Valley on Tuesday.
In other games, Moses Lake and Eastmont split with Eastmont winning the opener 2-1 and ML claiming the nightcap 5-2.
Highlights — Game 1: Evan Smith (W) 6 IP, 8 K; Moses Cox (W) 4 RBI; Diego Arteaga (S) 3 hits; Daniel Mohr (S) 2 hits. Game 2: Ryan Branam (W) 5 IP, 5 K; Trey Castro (S) 3 hits; J’Den Briones (S) 5 IP, 5 K.
NONLEAGUE
MONTESANO 5, EAST VALLEY 3: At Yakima County Stadium, the Red Devils rallied from a 4-0 deficit but were foiled by four errors. East Valley (5-1 CWAC, 10-3 overall) resumes league play on Saturday hosting Grandview.
Highlights: Cam Taylor (M) 5 IP, 3 hits, 2 ER, 6 BB, 4 K, 1-2, run, RBI; Nick Field (EV) 2-3, 2b; Garin Gurtler (EV) 1-3, 2 RBI; Grady Edler (EV) 3 BB, 2 runs; Joseph Bivins (EV) 2.1 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 6 K.
COLVILLE 15, ZILLAH 3: At Zillah, Trenton Ritchie had a hit, run scored and stolen base for the Leopards (3-6), who play at Royal on Tuesday.
In other scores Friday, White Swan swept Walla Walla Valley 17-0, 15-4.
Highlights: Luke Anderson (C) 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cale Roy (C) 1-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Trenton Ritchie (Z) 1-3, sb, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.