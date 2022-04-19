SUNNYSIDE — Sparked by four RBI from both Brodi Phillips and Danny Gomez, Eisenhower defeated Sunnyside 21-8 in CBBN baseball on Tuesday.
Phillips homered and scored four times and teammate Machai Lincecum was 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBI for the Cadets, who trailed 5-3 after two innings but erupted for nine runs in the third.
Diego Arteaga was 3-for-3 with two runs scored for Sunnyside.
The series resumes Friday with a doubleheader at Eisenhower.
Highlights: Brodi Phillips (E) 1-3, HR, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Damian Gama (E) 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Machai Lincecum (E) 3-5, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Anson Schumacher (E) 2-4, 3 runs, RBI; Nick Fowler (E) 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Danny Gomez (E) 2-3, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Diego Arteaga (S) 3-3, 2 runs; Logan Rodriguez (S) 1-2, 2 runs.
-
WEST VALLEY 4, EASTMONT 0: At West Valley, junior Brody Mills pitched a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts and Drew Johnson homered as the Rams (9-1, 10-1) won their ninth straight game. West Valley travels to Eastmont for a twin bill on Friday.
Highlights: Brody Mills CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 BB, 15 K; Drew Johnson 1-3, solo HR; Isaac Froula 1-2, 2b, run; Brandt Kneisler 1-1, RBI.
-
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 7, NACHES VALLEY 1: At East Valley, junior Brayden Palmateer was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBI for the Red Devils (8-6), who play at Ellensburg on Saturday.
Highlights: Nick Field (EV) 5 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Brayden Palmateer (EV) 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Garin Gurtler (EV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Easton Hyatt (EV) 3-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Mason Bailey (EV) 1-1, 2 RBI; Logan Stevenson (NV) 1-3, RBI.
-
HANFORD 11, ELLENSBURG 4: At Ellensburg, Joe Bugni was 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Bulldogs (7-8), who resume CWAC play at home on Saturday against East Valley.
Highlights: Ryker Fortier 2-4, 2 runs; Joe Bugni 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Garrett Leon 3-3, RBI; Jack Morrill 1-2, RBI.
-
CLE ELUM 13-11, WAPATO 3-2: At Cle Elum, Max Dearing hit two doubles in the opener and two triples in the second game and finished with four runs scored and four RBI for the Warriors (10-1), who extended their win streak to 10 games and will play at Kalama on Friday.
Highlights — Game 1: Max Dearing (CE) 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Caleb Bogart (CE) 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Clay Titus (CE) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Joel Kelly (CE) 2-4, run, RBI; J Martinez (W) 1-3, run. Game 2: Dearing (CE) 3-3, 2 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Cole Singer (CE) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Kelly (CE) 3 runs, RBI; Titus (CE) 2-2, run, 2 RBI; J Rodriguez (W) 1-2, run.
-
SOFTBALL
CWAC
SELAH 17-22, GRANDVIEW 1-10: At Grandview, Lauren Thomas threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts in the opener and had four RBI in the second game for the Vikings (5-3, 6-6), who play at West Valley next Tuesday.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Aerin Lee 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Lauren Thomas 2-hitter, 8 K, 1-1, 3 runs, RBI; Laci Ross 2-3; Ellie Urlacher 3-3, run, 2 RBI; Dilynn Hite 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Brynn Pendleton 2-3, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Thomas 2-4, 4 RBI; Lee 3-4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Urlacher 3-4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Brooke Wangler 3-4, 2 runs.
-
EWAC
MABTON 12-8, WHITE SWAN 2-0: At Mabton, Malloree Simpson struck out 23 for the day and Jentry Simpson was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI in the second game as the Vikings improved to 6-0. Mabton plays two at Wapato on Thursday.
Highlights — Game 1: Malloree Simpson 1-2, 3 runs, 5 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 10 K; Giselle Carson 3-3, 2 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Amy Moreno 1-4, RBI; Jentry Simpson 2 runs. Game 2: Keirrah Roettger 1-4, RBI; Jentry Simpson 3-4, 2b, RBI; Amy Moreno 2-3; Malloree Simpson 2-3, 2b, RBI, 3-hitter, 13 K.
-
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 7, SUNNYSIDE 6: At Eisenhower, the Cadets trailed 4-0 through four innings but rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out the win. Paige Falk and Alexia Lydin had two RBI apiece for Ike, which plays a CBBN doubleheader at Sunnyside on Friday.
Highlights: Katie Suhm (E) 2-4, 2b, run; Emma Quesnell (E) 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Alexia Lydin (E) 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Zoe Niblett (E) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Paige Falk (E) 1-4, 2 RBI; Nadia Stroh (S) 2-4, 2b, RBI; Mya Martinez (S) 2-4, 2b, RBI; Cecilia Stroh (S) 1-4, 2b, run; Alicia Rodriguez (S) 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Emily Anderson (S) 2-3, run.
-
EASTMONT 10, WEST VALLEY 2: At Eastmont, junior Haley Betterton was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Rams (5-3), who host Eastmont for a CBBN doubleheader on Friday.
WV highlights: Katie Arnold 1-3, 2b, run; Haley Betterton 2-3, 2 2b, RBI; Kenidee Holden 1-4, RBI.
-
ZILLAH 6-17, CLE ELUM 4-15: At Zillah, Taylor Savage had two hits and two RBI in both games and Bailey Ward struck out 22 for the day to led the Leopards (3-2), who play at Toppenish on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Haley Meros (CE) HR; Meadow Stone (CE) 2-4; Bailey Ward (Z) 10 K, 4 BB; Baylee Manjarrez (Z) 2-3; Kadence Ward (Z) 2-3; Taylor Savage (Z) 2-3, 2 RBI. Game 2: Paycie Duncan (CE) 4-6, 2 2b, 3b; Stone (CE) 3-5; B. Ward (Z) 12 K, 4 BB, 2-4, 3 RBI; Savage (Z) 2-5, 2 RBI; Kya Gonzales (Z) 2-4, 3b, 3 RBI.
-
SOCCER
CBBN
WENATCHEE 3, EISENHOWER 2 (4-2 SO): At Wenatchee, Edwin Guillen’s late equalizer helped the Cadets take the league’s top team to penalty kicks. Misael Martinez scored a first-half goal for Eisenhower, which will play at West Valley next Tuesday.
In other matches Tuesday, Sunnyside topped West Valley 2-0 and Eastmont blanked Moses Lake 5-0.
First half: 1, Wenatchee, Julian Reyes (Tyler Wisen), 19:00; 2, Ike, Misael Martinez (Corbin Herrera), 23:00; 3, Wenatchee, Tyler Wisen (Gavino Mota), 36:00.
Second half: 4, Ike, Edwin Guillen (Ivan Ibarra), 68:00.
Shootout: Wenatchee 4 (Emanual Ocampo, Giovanni Munoz, Pierre Vega, Breadon Russell), Eisenhower 2 (Herrera, Guillen).
-
CWAC
SELAH 2, GRANDVIEW 0: At Selah, Abdurahim Leigh scored twice just before halftime to give the Vikings their second win in three matches and snap the Greyhounds’ five-match win streak. Grandview will travel to Ephrata Thursday and Selah’s set to travel to Prosser on Saturday.
First half: 1, Selah, Abdurahim Leigh, 39:00; 2, Selah, Leigh, 40:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Clayton Westfall (S) 5; Jahyr Calbido (G) 2.
-
EAST VALLEY 3, EPHRATA 2: At East Valley, Jacob Russell’s free-kick goal from 40 yards out proved to be the game-winner to keep the Red Devils unbeaten, excluding a forfeit loss to Othello. East Valley will play a makeup game on Thursday at Ellensburg, which fell to Othello 3-0 in Tuesday.
First half: 1, East Valley, Carson Knautz (Diego Lopez); 2, Brandon Garcia (Eli Juarez), 21:00; 3, Ephrata, Eduardo Gonzalez.
Second half: 4, East Valley, Jacob Russell, 49:00; 5, Ephrata, Eric O’Neal, 50:00.
Saves: Noe Rodriguez-Acevedo (Eph) 3; Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 4.
-
SCAC-EWAC
TOPPENISH 12, GRANGER 1: At Toppenish, Alexander Magana scored five more goals for the Wildcats to bring his season total to a Yakima Valley best 27. Toppenish will travel to Highland while Granger hosts Wapato on Thursday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero, 2:00; 2, Toppenish, Trino Hernandez, 4:00; 3, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 9:00; 4, Toppenish, Magana, 18:00; 5, Toppenish, Quintero, 20:00; 6, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, 22:00; 7, Toppenish, Magana, 30:00; 8, Granger, Benji Gonzalez, 36:00; 9, Toppenish, Hernandez, 36:00.
Second half: 10, Toppenish, Magana, 45:00; 11, Toppenish, Magana, 49:00; 12, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 55:00; 13, Toppenish, Navor Gaona, 60:00.
Saves: Jacob Llamas (G) 6; Hector Godinez (T) 0.
-
LA SALLE 9, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches, Luis Garcia scored a hat trick for the Lightning, who will play at Wahluke on Thursday. Naches Valley’s set to travel to Leavenworth to face Cascade Friday night.
First half: 1, La Salle, Marcos Ramirez, 11:00; 2, La Salle, Luis Garcia, 14:00; 3, La Salle, Ramirez, 20:00; 4, La Salle, Erkan Shamyrbekov, 35:00; 5, La Salle, L. Garcia, 40:00.
Second half: 6, La Salle, L. Garcia, 54:00; 7, La Salle, David Garcia, 61:00; 8, La Salle, Victor Gallardo, 70:00; 9, La Salle, Oscar Sanchez, 78:00.
Saves: Jace Diener (NV) 20; David Garcia (LS) 6, Colby Ketcham (LS) 4.
-
WAPATO 6, ZILLAH 3: At Wapato
First half: 1, Wapato, Jesus Marin (Angel Serrato); 2, Wapato, Xavier Acevedo; 3, Wapato, Rodolfo Duran; 4, Wapato, Irvin Carmona.
Second half: 5, Zillah, Eric Macias, 65:00; 6, Zillah, Jorge Cuevas, 71:00; 7, Wapato, David Iturbide (Carmona), 76:00; 8, Wapato, Iturbide, 77:00.
Saves: David Alvarez (Z) 12; Andi Aguilar (W) 6.
-
NONLEAGUE
HIGHLAND 3, ROYAL 0: At Highland, Rudy Silva, Yahir Castro and Marco Ramirez all scored for the Scotties. They’ll host Toppenish on Thursday and could move into a tie for first place in the league with a win.
First half: 1, Highland, Rudy Silva; 2, Highland, Yahir Castro.
Second half: 3, Highland, Marco Ramirez.
Saves: Royal 6; Jesus Gonzalez (H) 3.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
Davis boys 7, Eisenhower 0
Singles: Mathew Bethel (D) d. Henry Hodge 6-4, 6-2; Aldo Valencia (D) d. Christian Salas 6-1, 6-1; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Josiah Garcia 6-0, 6-0; Adam LaMarche (D) d. Alexis Parrales 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Cesar Cervantes-Charlie Miranda (D) d. Orian Delgado-Angel Ramirez 6-0, 6-0; Brigdon Feen-Liam Hill (D) d. William Oldenkamp-Angel Jimenez 6-1, 7-5; Raul Meza-Coleman Russel (D) d. Brian Priego-Marcus Emhoff 6-0, 6-2.
Davis girls 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Emma Stephens (E) d. Yahayra Ruiz 6-2, 6-1; Carly Mattson (D) d. Alyssah Cornejo 6-1, 6-0; Doreen Suarez (D) d. Kayla King 6-0, 6-2; Moira Boughton (D) d. Cinthya Cabanillas-Garcia 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Anya Boughton-Cleo Luk (D) d. Natalie Dick-Ada Querin 7-5, 6-3; Karen Madrigal-Jhanet Pascual (D) d. Lizette Bueno-Anicca Martinez 6-1, 7-5; Anabeth Montemayor-Maria Vargas (D) d. Alexandra Tovar-Vivian Armiio 7-5, 6-1.
-
West Valley boys 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Simon Copenhaver 6-0, 6,0; Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Anthony Ventura 6-0, 6,0; Axel Fulton (WV) for; Yaani Shah (WV) for.
Doubles: Kel Griffiths-Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Isac Almonte-Joaquin Garibay 6-0, 6,0; Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan (WV) d. Calvin Copenhaver-Patrick Wise 6-0, 6,0; Josh Raj-Max Fleming (WV) d. Oscar Jimenez-Mohammed Sarameh 6-0, 6,0.
-
CWAC
East Valley boys 4, Prosser 1
Singles: Jacob Walser (EV) d. Tom Gutmann 6-2, 6-4; Logan Basford (EV) d. Calden Palomera 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Bennett Berg—Ethan Fellicetti (P) d. Ian Larkin—Ranne Meloy 7-5, 6-2; Dallas DeBlasio—Rylan Kozma (EV) d. Zuyai Osorio—Angelo Mallari 6-0, 6-1; Brady Locke—Teegan Hooper (EV) d. Stanley Chan—Caleb Robinson 6-3, 6-1.
East Valley girls 4, Prosser 1
Singles: Jasmine Shipley (EV) d. Leilani Magana 6-0, 6-0; Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Emma Merrick 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Lily Haughee-Grace Sonnichsen (P) d. Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler 6-4, 6-2; Emily Knautz-Delaney Gibbons (EV) d. Ava Smasne-Adia Roy 6-2, 6-2; Ceci Mendoza-Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Caitlyn Morrow-Jina Choi 7-6 (12-10), 6-4.
-
Ephrata boys 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Josh Mullings (E) d. Joel Alvarez 6-4, 6-2; Ephrata for.
Doubles: Jobe VanHeusden-Chase Addink (E) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-0, 6-0; Ephrata for; Ephrata for.
Ephrata girls 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Lexie Diem (E) d. Lauralia Montelongo-Solis 6-2, 6-2; Kiana Sanchez (G) d. Emily Pugh 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Kacie Shannon-Addie Mills (E) d. Mercedes Garcia-Cassandra Cyr 6-0, 6-0; Anna Pugh-Molly Evenson (E) d. Liliana Espindola-Kimberley Palacios 6-0, 6-0; Campbell Grizzel-Mckell Johns (E) d. Cynthia Sotelo-Jennifer Vazquez 6-0, 6-0.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Goldendale boys 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Isaac Sauer 6-3, 6-0; Rogen Bothamley (G) for.
Doubles: Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless (G) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 6-3, 6-2; Jacob Harris-Eli Golding (G) for; Tristen Toledo-Logan Speer (G) for.
Goldendale girls 4, White Swan 1
Singles: Jeselyn Berry (G) d. Jimena Gutierrez 6-2, 6-1; Lizzy Hedges (G) d. Nadya Espindola 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Michelle Gutierrez-Yadira Zuniga 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Jewelia Suglin-Ruby Russell (G) d. Elva Gomez-Angela Chavarin 6-2, 6-1; Mackayla Broncheau-Cassandra Contreras (WS) d. Logan Armstrong-Angelina Owen 6-2, 6-1.
