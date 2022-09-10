WASHOUGAL — Josh Perez threw for 340 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Shane Rivera, and broke Toppenish's career passing record in a 48-22 victory over Washougal on Friday.
Perez connected on 24 of 36 passes with no interceptions and hooked up with Rivera twice for scoring plays during the Wildcats' 22-point second quarter. Rivera and Timmy Torres finished with six receptions each.
Perez also ran for 104 yards on 11 carries and a pair of conversion runs.
Kiyanno Zuniga ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass for Toppenish (1-1), which hosts Mount Baker on Friday.
Toppenish=6=22=6=14=—=48
Washougal=9=0=7=6=—=22
Wash — Sam Evers 43 pass from Holden Bea (Koby Johnson kick)
Topp — Izaiah Maldonado 9 run (PAT failed)
Wash — Safety
Topp — Kiyanno Zuniga 3 pass from Josh Perez (Perez run)
Topp — Shane Rivera 18 pass from Perez (PAT failed)
Topp — Rivera 12 pass from Perez (Timmy Torres run)
Topp — Zuniga 3 run (PAT failed)
Wash — Jayson Graham 7 pass from Bea (Johnson kick)
Topp — Rivera 32 pass from Perez (PAT failed)
Topp — Nick Cortes Jr. 13 pass from Perez (Perez run)
Wash — Evers 3 pass from Bea
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Topp, Perez 11-104, Torres 8-91, Anthony Ozuna 5-35, Maldonado 2-12, Adrian Villanueva 1-10, Zuniga 1-3. Wash, Bea 14-58.
PASSING — Topp, Perez 24-36-0-340. Wash, Bea 22-37-2-320.
RECEIVING — Topp, Rivera 6-92, Torres 6-76, Maldonado 4-34, Zuniga 3-45, Cortes Jr. 2-59, Villanueva 2-36, Ozuna 1-(minus 2). Wash, Graham 5-101, Evers 5-99.
-
Prosser 34, Zillah 22
ZILLAH — Seeking an upset, Zillah bolted out of the blocks on its home field.
But Prosser had the legs for the entire race, especially Neo Medrano.
With the Mustangs trailing 15-7 at halftime, Medrano sprinted away for three long touchdowns in the second half and Prosser turned back Zillah 34-22 on Friday at Andy Collins Stadium.
Last year’s CWAC defensive player of the year, Medrano started the comeback with a 20-yard receiving touchdown from Kory McClure, pulling Prosser within 15-14.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound workhorse was just getting started as his 71-yard rushing burst on the next possession put the Mustangs up 21-15.
Zillah countered with Jayden Salme’s second touchdown pass to Nakea John, this one from 13 yards as the Leopards retook the lead at 22-21.
McClure, however, pitched his third touchdown pass to close out Prosser’s 20-point surge in the third quarter and Prosser was back ahead 27-22.
Medrano put it away, dashing 70 yards for his third score with seven minutes left in the game.
He finished with 147 yards on just three carries and he caught two passes for 25 yards.
After throwing for 139 yards in his junior debut last week, McClure completed 26 of 35 for 250 yards and no interceptions. He threw touchdown passes to Havic Prieto, Erik Delgado and Medrano and connected with 11 different receivers.
Prosser (2-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 2A by SBLive, opens CWAC play at Grandview on Thursday.
Salme, just a sophomore, broke out for 225 yards, completing 19 of 37 passes, and John hauled in six of them for 98 yards.
Salme added 53 yards rushing. Teammate Alex Martinez, also a sophomore, ran for 76 yards on 23 carries and caught six passes.
Zillah (1-1) continues nonleague play on Friday at Royal (2-0), which defeated Othello 14-0.
Prosser=0=7=20=7=—=34
Zillah=7=8=7=0=—=22
Zillah — Nakea John 12 pass from Jayden Salme (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Pro — Havic Prieto 17 pass from Kory McClure (Max Flores kick)
Zillah — Salme 17 run (Kiezer Cochran pass from Salme)
Pro — Neo Medrano 20 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — Medrano 71 run (Flores kick)
Zillah — John 13 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Pro — Erik Delgado 27 pass from McClure (pass failed)
Pro — Medrano 70 run (Flores kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Pro, Medrano 3-147, Cade Harris 3-2, Delgado 2-14, McClure 2-(minus 15). Zillah, Alex Martinez 23-76, Salme 10-53, John 1-(minus 3).
PASSING — Pro, McClure 26-35-0-250. Zillah, Salme 19-37-1-225.
RECEIVING — Pro, Prieto 5-32, Carson Bailey 5-28, Noah Moreno 3-13, Isaac Kernan 2-39, Delgado 2-27, Medrano 2-25, Flores 1-20, Nathaniel Robertson 2-18, Campos 1-14, Veloz 1-7, Brennan Carey 1-2. Zillah, John 6-98, Martinez 6-34, Jon VanCleave 3-45, Cash Layman 3-10, Atziri Sanchez 1-8.
-
Juneau 21, West Valley 14
JUNEAU, Alaska — Sam Sika's touchdown run with three minutes remaining broke a 14-14 tie and lifted the unbeaten Huskies to 5-0.
West Valley opened the scoring with Skyler Cassel's 66-yard touchdown pass to Jackson May in the second quarter, and later tied the game on Nick Gomez's 27-yard run followed by a Cassel-to-May conversion in the third period.
West Valley (1-1) hosts Davis on Friday to open CBBN play.
West Valley=0=6=8=0=—=14
Juneau=0=14=0=7=—=21
WV — Jackson May 66 pass from Skyler Cassel (kick blocked)
Jun — Jarrell Williams run (kick good)
Jun — Jayden Johnson pass from Williams (kick good)
WV — Nick Gomez 27 run (May pass from Cassel)
Jun — Sam Sika run (kick good)
-
Post Falls 28, Sunnyside 25
POST FALLS, Idaho — Jake Bustamante ran for 282 yards and two touchdowns and Post Falls took advantage of two first-half turnovers to hold off the Grizzlies at Trojan Stadium.
Trailing 21-7 in the third quarter, Sunnyside scored two touchdowns to cut the deficit to 21-19 early in the final period. Post Falls responded with a score, and Brent Maldonado threw his second touchdown pass with 3:17 left for the final margin.
Maldonado completed 25 of 45 passes for 337 yards and Noah McNair hauled in 10 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.
Dominic Booth scored two touchdowns for the Grizzlies (0-2), who host Kennewick on Friday.
Sunnyside=0=7=6=12=—=25
Post Falls=7=7=7=7=—=28
PF — Jake Bustamante 60 run (Andon Brandt kick)
Sun — Rylee Gonzalez 5 run (Ethan Avalos kick)
PF — Asher Bowie 14 pass from Isaac McKeown (Brandt kick)
PF — Bustamante 5 run (Brandt kick)
Sun — Dominic Booth 4 run (pass failed)
Sun — Noah McNair 6 pass from Brent Maldonado (pass failed)
PF — Tevin Burns 11 run (Brandt kick)
Sun — Booth 38 pass from Maldonado (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sun, Booth 8-26, Maldonado 4-25, Gonzalez 7-14, Sanchez 1-0. PF, Rutherford 2-2, Bustamante 30-282, Burns 4-23, Ostlund 1-3, McKeown 3-(minus-2).
PASSING — Sun, Maldonado, 25-45-1-337. PF, McKeown, 8-19-0-79.
RECEIVING — Sun, McNair 10-139, Diddens 5-68, Booth 4-88, Gonzalez 4-36, Villanueva 4-7, Chavez 2-30, Sanchez 2-7, Robledo 1-7, Briones 1-4. PF, Rutherford 3-24, Bowie 3-32, Ostlund 1-17, Butler 1-13.
-
Seton Catholic 39, Goldendale 20
VANCOUVER — Kade Bomberger threw two touchdown passes to Cameron Groves in the final quarter for the Timberwolves (1-1), who have a bye next week before traveling to Burbank on Sept. 23.
Goldendale=0=0=8=12=—=20
Seton Catholic=12=20=7=0=—=39
SC — Joe Callerame 40 run (PAT failed)
SC — Lucas Morris 10 fumble return (PAT failed)
SC — Ryker Ruelas 55 pass from Kolten Gesser (PAT kick)
SC — Ruelas 20 pass from Gesser (PAT kick)
SC — Max Ackerman 22 pass from Gesser (PAT kick)
SC — Jacob Williams 80 fumble return (PAT kick)
Go — Seth Lucatero 10 run (run good)
Go — Cameron Groves 20 pass from Kade Bomberger (PAT failed)
Go — Groves 60 pass from Bomberger (PAT failed)
-
LAKE ROOSEVELT 49, HIGHLAND 7: At Lake Roosevelt, Salvador Gonzalez threw for 124 yards and a touchdown to Yahir Castro for the Scotties (1-1), who host Dayton-Waitsburg on Friday.
Highland=0=0=7=0=—=7
Lake Roosevelt=28=14=7=0=—=49
High — Yahir Castro 60 pass from Salvador Gonzalez (Yacir Perez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — High Fabian Pacheco 13-27, Castro 2-7.
PASSING — High, Gonzalez 6-18-1-124.
RECEIVING — High, Yahir Castro 2-103, Kendall Rosenkranz 1-8, Perez 1-5, Jayden Connolly 2-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.