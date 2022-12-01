TOPPENISH — Josh Perez hit three of his four 3-pointers in the third period and finished with 30 points to lead Toppenish's boys to an 80-55 win over White Swan in nonleague basketball.
The Wildcats play at Selah on Friday while White Swan hosts its home opener against Dayton-Waitsburg.
WHITE SWAN — Gleason 5, Van Pelt 4, Haggerty 2, Roger Valdez 11, Hamilton 7, Hull 2, Lawrence 3, Bill 9, Willie Dittentholer 12.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Mesplie 7, Josh Perez 30, Shane Rivera 17, Cisneros 6, Luna 7, Maldonado 6, Cortes 0, Sanchez 2, Hanson 2, Williams 0.
White Swan=13=11=7=24=—=55
Toppenish=22=19=25=14=—=80
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 85, GRANGER 44: At Granger, Cole Wagenaar hit five of SC's 11 3-pointers and scored 40 points and Dash Bosma turned in a triple-double to pace the Knights.
SC won the girls game 45-27.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 3, Jansen 4, De Boer 5, Dash Bosma 10, Buddy Smeenk 20, C. Smeenk 1, Andringa 2, Candanoza 0, Cole Wagenaar 40.
GRANGER — M. Heckert 2, J Castro 19, D. Castro 9, Maldonado 2, Stewart 2, Asher 3, Fisk 0, De Leon 2, A. Heckert 0, Delgado 2.
Sunnyside Chr.=19=22=28=16=—=85
Granger=10=12=18=4=—=44
Highlights: SC 11-20 3p; Wagenaar (SC) 5 3p, 11 rebs, 3 blks; Bosma (SC) 10 rebs, 10 assts.
CASCADE 83, KITTITAS 65: At Cascade, Connor Coles netted 23 points and Nathan Varnum turned in a double-double for the Coyotes, who travel to River View on Friday.
KITTITAS — Tyce Bare 11, Josh Rosbach 16, Connor Coles 23, D. Varnum 1, Huber 0, Nathan Varnum 10, Carlson 0, Serrano-Sanchez 0, Peterson 0, Tamez 4.
CASCADE — Johnson 7, Kai Lewman 22, Kaston Dillon 14, Alejandre 0, Hunter Stuzman 28, Davis 6, Tovar 6.
Kittitas=16=8=16=25=—=65
Cascade=16=21=25=21=—=83
Highlights: N. Varnum (K) 12 rebs.
WRESTLING
SELAH 48, NACHES VALLEY 15
At Naches Valley
170: Mario Lamas (S) p. Bodie Stonecipher, 1:15. 182: Jakob Greene (S) p. Caige Coleman, 0:58. 195: Beckham Sears (S) for. 220: Guy Johnson (S) for. 285: Erik Martin (S) d. William Price, 4-0. 106: No match. 113: Hunter Blanchard (NV) for. 120: No match. 126: Wesley Ely (S) for. 132: Moon Thompson (S) for. 138: Memo Abundez (S) d. Gavin George, 8-4. 145: Samuel Gonzales (S) forfeit. 152: Paxton Jacobs (NV) p. Brecken Buehler, 1:38. 160: Mitch Helgert (NV) d. Alonzo Lopez 4-0.
Girls — 110: Alexis Huff (NV) p. Kayden McDonald, 0:48. 125: Jayde Coleman (NV) p. Makenze Salinas, 0:38.
WAPATO 57, PROSSER 24
At Wapato
106: No match. 113: Jayden Vazquez (W) for. 120: Cameron Fonseca (W) for. 126: Abel Acosta(P) p. Ayden Gomez, 3:57. 132: Aiden Badonie (W) p. Noah Medrano, 1:41. 138: Christopher Garza (Wap) md. Cole Finn, 11-2. 145: Logan Myers (P) p. Christian Macias, 1:59. 152: Ivan Alvarado (W) p. Alexis Fuentes, 1:37. 160: Hunter Gomez (W) d. Kaiden Wyatt, 5-3. 170: Alex Anderson (P) p. Oscar Valdivia, 1:02. 182: Neo Medrano (P) p. Alexis Paredes, 0:43. 195: Gustavo Martinez (W) p. Manny Lopez, 1:05. 220: Jorge Mendoza (W) d. Mike Garcia, 2-1. 285: Angel Leyva (W) p. Jacob Marks, 4:52
WAPATO 54, GOLDENDALE 18
At Wapato
106: No match. 113: Jayden Vazquez (W) for. 120: Cameron Fonseca (W) for. 126: Brock Armsrtong (G) d. Ayden Gomez, 6-4. 132: Aiden Badonie (W) p. Kash Wright, 1:53. 138: Christopher Garza (W) p. Storey Woodbury, 3:28. 145: Matthew Gray (G) p. Christian Macias, 5:56. 152: Ivan Alvarado (W) p. Seth Lucatero, 3:43. 160: Hunter Gomez (W) p. Ivan Erland, 4:59. 170: Oscar Valdivia (W) p. Berrett Kruger, 1:34. 182: Victor Canche (G) d. Alexis Paredes, 13-12. 195: Logan Telford (G) p. Javier Soto, 5:11. 220: Jorge Mendoza (W) p. Ethan Mell, 0:45. 285: Angel Leyva (W) for.
SUNNYSIDE 47, HERMISTON 18
At Hermiston
132: Rykker Schilperoort (S) d. Jeshaiah Tejeda Garza, 5-4. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) md. Isaac Ramirez Ruiz, 11-3. 145: Daniel Garza (H) p. Mesiah Valdez, 3:46. 152: Samuel Gonzalez (S) p. Hayden Larson, 3:00. 160: Emilio Castro III (S) p. Ami Tuia, 2:39. 170: Benjamin Larson (H) d. John Rendon, 2-1. 182: Kael Campos (S) p. Tama Tuia, 4:00. 195: Jaxson Gribskov (H) p. Inacio Valencia, 4:58. 220: Victor Mancia (S) d. Maximus Ugarte, 8-7. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) p. Siu Sepeni, 5:28. 106: Zaiden Gonzalez (S) for. 113: Samuel Valencia (S) d. Carlos Cervantes, 6-4. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) md. Pedro Pacheco, 18-4. 126: Aiden Favorite (H) d. Bryan Madrigal, 6-2.
BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 4, SUNNYSIDE 0
At Valley Lanes
Game scores: WV 707-517, WV 666-480, WV 147-76, WV 135-96.
Highlights: Hannah Betterton (WV) 330 (183), Evka Ball (WV) 299 (157).
DAVIS 3, MOSES LAKE 1
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: ML 624-537, Davis 560-489, Davis 132-100, Davis 108-86.
Highlights: Kristal Mendoza (D) 134.
