Everything went according to plan for Zillah coach Mario Mengarelli at this year’s SunDome Shootout.
He led a veteran staff serving as hosts for a full slate of games featuring top competition from across the state, and the Leopards cruised to two more wins. They got off to a hot start in Friday’s 63-43 win over The Northwest School, opening up an 11-point lead after one quarter.
Senior Luke Navarre led the way with 27 points, one day after scoring 25 in a 61-43 win over Port Angeles. His younger brother, Dominic, added 13 points in Zillah’s fourth straight win.
The Leopards (6-1) will return to league play Tuesday when they travel to La Salle.
ZILLAH — Reed 0, Garza 6, Sandoval 5, Martinez 0, C. Favilla 0, Van De Graaf 3, B. Favilla 0, Dominic Navarre 13, Moore 3, John 5, Juarez 1, Luke Navarre 27.
NORTHWEST SCHOOL — Nguyen 0, Sethi 2, Traina 2, Drazin 6, Welsh 0, Huang 0, Carlo Welsh 12, Horn 6, Parmer 3, Cameron DeVore 10.
Zillah 19 8 17 19 — 63
Northwest School 8 9 10 14 — 43
TOPPENISH 59, PORT ANGELES 57: At SunDome, Josh Perez exploded for 28 points and held off a furious late rally for their second straight win over a 2A team at the SunDome Shootout. Shane Rivera netted 16 points for Toppenish, which improved to 6-2 and will host Wahluke in a nonleague matchup on Tuesday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 1, Mesplie 2, Josh Perez 28, Shane Rivera 16, Cisneros 2, Sanches 0, Jayden Hanson 11.
PORT ANGELES — Albaugh 3, Hunter 6, Hoch 3, Parkers Nickerson 25, Isiah Shamp 20.
Toppenish 19 15 17 8 — 59
Port Angeles 10 15 13 19 — 57
SELAH 70, NORTH KITSAP 53: At SunDome, sophomore Jackson Pepper struck for 13 of his 22 points in the second quarter and finished with three 3-pointers and seven assists.
Levi Pepper and Eli Wright both had double-doubles for the Vikings (5-5), who travel to Othello on Tuesday.
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 22, Kaden Giles 10, McNett 0, Tilley 2, Jones 0, Beau Banjamin 11, Mullins 0, Shea 0, Levi Pepper 13, Kinley 0, Eli Wright 12.
NORTH KITSAP — Chimietewski 1, Mass 3, Gillespie 3, Cade Orness 20, Sorenson 4, Harry Davies 22, Downing 0, Korsak 0, East 0.
Selah 14 20 23 13 — 70
North Kitsap 15 14 7 17 — 53
Highlights: L. Pepper 17 rebs; Wright 11 rebs; J. Pepper 7 assts.
WEST VALLEY 61, KELSO 41: At SunDome, Landen Birley was at it again on Friday, hitting five 3-pointers and scoring 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rams go 2-0 in the SunDome.
West Valley (7-3) gets back to CBBN play hosting Moses Lake on Jan. 7.
KELSO — Hendelson 7, Smith 2, Marshall 7, Lukas 2, Hayden Yore 10, Mitchell 4, Eastham 2, Stewart 7.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Tommy Meluskey 14, Wright 0, Komstadius 3, Currie 2, May 2, Landen Birley 27, Kneisler 0, Mills 7, Sadeddin 6.
Kelso 8 7 15 11 — 41
West Valley 11 12 17 21 — 61
SUNNYSIDE 83, HERITAGE 52: At Vancouver, the Grizzlies canned eight 3-pointers with freshman Jayden Saenz knocking down four of them. Brent Maldonado’s 24 points led the way for Sunnyside, which travels to Eastmont on Jan. 6 to resume CBBN play.
HERITAGE — Zacarius 20, Houston 3, Osborn 10, Vo 3, Brown 4, Juarez 3, Gill 9.
SUNNYSIDE — Briones 6, Ochoa 5, Max Garcia 15, Brent Maldonado 24, Jayden Saenz 15, Gurrola 2, D. Salinas 4, Cazares 9, R. Salinas 3, Hazzard 0.
ELLENSBURG 49, NOOKSACK VALLEY 38: At SunDome, Emmett Fenz cut loose for 15 of his 18 points in the second half and hit two 3-pointers in the third period. The Bulldogs (5-4) visit Prosser on Tuesday in CWAC action.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 2, G. Fenz 8, Schmidt 4, Andaya 7, Boast 6, Emmett Fenz 18, Lewis 4.
NOOKSACK VALLEY — Heutink 2, Bennett DeLange 11, Lentz 2, Roper 1, Wayne Silves 10, Brady Ackerman 12.
Ellensburg 6 15 14 14 — 49
Nooksack 7 10 6 15 — 38
Highlights: E. Fenz 8 rebs; Eli Lewis 6 rebs; Darius Andaya 6 rebs, 5 assts.
MERIDIAN 53, WAPATO 43: At SunDome, junior Tyrin Redner hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Wolves, who play at Naches Valley on Tuesday.
WAPATO — Tyrin Redner 14, Garza 3, Alvarado 2, Arizpe 2, Harrell 2, Hamilton 7, Eneas 5, Bobb 2, Washines 2, McConville 4.
MERIDIAN — Talon Jenkins 14, Jaeger Fyfe 19, Amundson 8, Burks 5, Jones 3, Brooks 4.
Wapato 14 14 8 7 — 43
Meridian 14 14 10 15 — 53
WAHLUKE 64, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 60: At Granger, Cole Wagenaar’s 22 points led four players in the double figures for the Knights but Wahluke caught them in the fourth quarter. SC, ranked third in 1B, will host No. 9 Moses Lake Christian on Tuesday.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 3, Jansen 2, Isaac De Boer 11, Dash Bosma 12, Buddy Smeenk 10, Cole Wagenaar 22.
WAHLUKE — Kacey H 4, Christian M 4, River B 29, Orlando N 16, Brian C 5, Andrew Y 6.
Sunnyside Chr. 20 16 13 11 — 60
Wahluke 13 17 18 16 — 64
YAKAMA TRIBAL 56, KIONA-BENTON 42: At Granger, Trevor Lewis canned four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and Gunner Wallulatum netted 10 of his 13 points with two 3-pointers in the first half for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Ja. ScabbyRobe 0, Trevor Lewis 16, Jim 0, Longee 5, Jo. ScabbyRobe 8, Visaya 2, Gunner Wallulatum 13, Jabez Saluskin 12.
KIONA-BENTON — Jose M 1, Kegan K 14, Gabriel R 2, Brent K 3, Cooper C 2, Trevor H 2, Ty Craven 14, Gabe M 3, Caiden H 2.
Yakama Tribal 16 14 9 17 — 56
Kiona-Benton 4 16 9 14 — 42
OMAK 77, KITTITAS 36: At Omak, Josh Rosbach’s 12 points led the Coyotes, who host Burbank on Tuesday.
KITTITAS — Josh Rosbach 12, Connor Coles 11, Huber 6, N. Varnum 7, Tamez 0, Villa 0, D. Varnum 0, Bare 0.
OMAK — Jovan Mercado 31, Mullin 7, X. Devereaux 7, Blake Sam 10, K. Devereaux 5, Reese 1, Gurard 5, Dick 2, Araniega 4, Boyd 5.
Kittitas 12 4 10 10 — 36
Omak 20 16 28 13 — 77
GIRLS basketball
DAVIS 85, ZILLAH 64: At SunDome, Esmeralda Galindo struck for 27 points, 11 coming in the Pirates’ 24-point second quarter. Nevaeh Patterson hit three of Davis’ eight 3-pointers.
Mia Hicks scored 12 of Zillah’s 19 points in the first quarter and finished with 28.
Davis (8-1) hosts Moses Lake on Tuesday while Zillah (5-2) plays at La Salle.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 15, Esmeralda Galindo 27, Carillo 0, Campbell 5, Rodriguez 6, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 14, Shaela Allen-Greggs 18.
ZILLAH —- Oliver 4, Mia Hicks 28, Johnston 3, D’Ana Esquivel 14, Garza 9, Gonzalez 4, Salme 3, Jack 0, Walle 0.
Davis 17 24 20 24 — 85
Zillah 19 12 14 19 — 64
EISENHOWER 71, EATONVILLE 28: At Centralia, Mary Jones’ 19 points led three players in double figures as the Cadets won the Centralia Holiday tournament. Eisenhower (5-5) gets back to CBBN play on Jan. 6 at Moses Lake.
EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 19, Ayana Gallegos 15, Nevaeh Lopez 13, Contreras 8, Garza 7, Espinoza 4, Ramos 3, Frederick 2, Ceballos 0, Ramirez 0.
EATONVILLE — Bickford 6, Stammen 6, Andersen 4, Meyer 3, Hall 3, Blocker 2, Kralik 2, Mettler 0.
Eisenhower 22 22 15 12 — 71
Eatonville 3 8 7 10 — 28
ELLENSBURG 51, CASHMERE 34: At SunDome, the top-ranked Bulldogs held Cashmere to eight points in the first half and pushed their record to 9-0. Olivia Anderson put up 25 points for Ellensburg, which plays at No. 4 Prosser on Tuesday.
CASHMERE — Talley 1, McKenna 5, Piepel 1, Ellie Bessonette 15, Hammond 5, Bjorklund 2, Kunz 5.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 0, Leishman 3, Philip 7, L. Rogel 2, Q. Rogel 6, Olivia Anderson 25, Ravet 6, Markus 0, Marrs 2.
Cashmere 4 4 14 12 — 34
Ellensburg 13 13 19 6 — 51
Highlights: Anderson 7 rebs; Jamison Philip 4 assts; Rylee Leishman 3 assts, 3 rebs.
PROSSER 82, LANGLEY 56: At Lynden, senior Kynzee Cox sure found the range, hitting six of the Mustangs’ 15 3-pointers and finishing with a career-high 18 points. Up 30-24 at the break, Prosser broke out for 52 points in the second half.
Lay’lee Dixon put together 16 points, eight steals and seven rebounds for Prosser (6-2), which hosts top-ranked Ellensburg in Tuesday’s return to CWAC play.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 6, Adrianna Milanez 12, Kynzee Cox 18, Roehl 3, Ibarra 5, Lay’lee Dixon 16, Blair 7, Gomez 0, Deidra Phillips 11, Chavez 2, Saldana 2.
LANGLEY — Brunoro 5, Aukema 9, Grace Bradshaw 11, Colette Vanderhoven 17, Black 4, Madden DeWitt 10.
Prosser 12 18 25 27 — 82
Langley 16 8 18 14 — 56
Highlights: Dixon 7 rebs, 8 stls; Kambree Blair 5 stls; Cox 6-10 3p.
WOODINVILLE 70, SUNNYSIDE 33: At Moses Lake, the second-ranked Falcons showed their stuff in the second half, holding the Grizzlies to 10 points. Sunnyside returns to CBBN play on Jan. 6 at Eastmont.
WOODINVILLE — Segadelli 2, Ruff 1, Kahrimanovic 6, Quiggle 3, Jacey Eggers 20, Laccinole 3, Sellie 2, Noe 5, Jazlyn Wilkerson 13, Brooke Beresford 14.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 0, Gonzalez 2, J. Lopez 4, Carrizales 6, Amaro 2, Briones 6, Garcia 0, Maldonado 9, Butler 4, Garza 4, Morgan 0.
Woodinville 18 19 23 10 —- 70
Sunnyside 6 17 5 5 — 33
Highlights: Maddie Butler 6 rebs.
YAKAMA TRIBAL 52, KIONA-BENTON 35: At Granger, Julia George and Gwen Dawes both turned in double-doubles of 13 points and 10 rebounds and Beth ScabbyRobe netted 18 points for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 0, Andy 2, Sampson 4, Julia George 13, Stacona 0, Buck 2, Gwen Dawes 13, Beth ScabbyRobe 18.
KIONA-BENTON — Franco 2, Jackie Gomez 11, Guevara 6, Quinones 5, Andrade 3, Berry 3, Aguilar 4, Messner 1.
Yakama Tribal 16 11 13 12 — 52
Kiona-Benton 5 9 8 13 — 35
Highlights: Dawes 10 rebs; George 3 3p, 10 rebs; ScabbyRobe 8 rebs.
OMAK 57, KITTITAS 30: At Omak, the Coyotes moved to 4-3 and will host Burbank on Tuesday.
KITTITAS — Harris 4, Faubion 0, Bare 3, Nash 7, Huber 2, Wilson 0, Knudson 8, Phillips 6.
OMAK — Halle Albert 12, Marchand 3, Davis 7, Eryne Anderson 10, Taryn Graham 14, Sedeaju Michel 11, Jensen 0.
Kittitas 8 4 11 7 — 30
Omak 16 12 16 11 — 57
WRESTLING
Cat Classic
AT EASTMONT
Team scores: Ellensburg 234, Wenatchee 201, Wapato 199.5, Eastmont 172.5, Grandview 152, Selah 131, Eisenhower 106, West Valley 91, Kittitas 80.5, Cascade 61.
Local placers
106: 1, Jayden Vazquez (Wap); 4, Caleb Kalombo (WV).
113: 1, Frank Redfield (Ike).
120: 3, Tyler Bacon (Ell); 4, Francisco Sanchez (Ike); 5, Jacob Benitez (Gv); 6, Michael Flores (Gv).
126: 1, Aiden Badonie (Wap); 2, Ryan Noel (Gv); 3, Leif Holmgren (Ell); 4, Adrian Gallegos (K).
132: 1, Evan Benitez (Gv); 2, Jack Eyler (Ell); 3, Christopher Garza Jr. (Wap); 4, Manuel Martinez (Ike).
138: 1, Raul Sanchez III (Wap); 2, Jonathan Jones (K), 3, Memo Abundez (Se); 4, Teegan Stolen (Ell); 6, Dutch Graf (Gv).
145: 1, Jose Olivera (Ike); Samuel Gonzalez (Se); 3, Konner Carlson (Ell); 4, Christian Macias (Wap).
152: 2, Josiah Skindzier (K); 3, Luke Bayne (Ell); 4, Tyler Vigansky (WV); 5, Freddy Osorio (Gv); 6, Jordan Martin (K).
160: 1, Francisco Ayala (Ell); 2, Alonzo Lopez (Se); 3, Jace Delarosa (Gv); 5, Hayden Bendall (WV); 6, Brody Stewart (K).
170: 1, Breck Hammond (Ell); 2, Mario Lamas (Se); 3, Finley Lorenz (Ell); 5, Simon Jones (K); 6, Oscar Valdivia (Wap).
182: 1, Alexis Paredes (Wap); 2, Logan Stolen (Ell), 4, Cade Femrite (Ell); 5, Juan Rodriguez (Gv); 6, Derek Drobek (WV).
195: 2, Jorge Mendoza (Wap); 4, Kase Montgomery (Ell); 5, Makana Paikuli (WV); 6, Ezekiel Wageneck (Ell).
220: 3, Anthony Ramos (Gv); 4, Wyatt Boyer (Ell); 6, Daniel Machuca (Ike).
285: 1, Akeakamai Paikuli (WV); 3, Daniel Custudio (Wap); 5, Erik Martin (Se).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.