NACHES — Down 13-0 in the first quarter, Naches Valley rose up and rallied to upset seventh-ranked Toppenish 14-13 in SCAC West football Friday night.
Senior quarterback Dylan Kohl threw for 192 yards and scored the game-tying touchdown with just over five minutes remaining and the Rangers’ defense shut out the high-scoring Wildcats for the final three quarters.
Tucker Stephens kicked the extra point and it held up to snap Toppenish’s six-game winning streak.
Toppenish had shut out their opponents for 15 consecutive quarters before senior running back Mitchell Helgert found the end zone in the third quarter. He ran for 54 yards on 13 carries to lead the Rangers.
Ty Moore caught five passes for 100 yards and Naches Valley held Toppenish to just 57 yards passing. NV defensive end Jesse Benge recorded two sacks, giving him 20 for the season.
The Wildcats started fast as quarterback Josh Perez hit Shane Rivera for a 29-yard touchdown and then broke away for a 45-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Timmy Torres totaled 139 yards on 21 carries for Toppenish.
Naches Valley and Toppenish are now tied for second in the West at 2-1 with Zillah in first at 3-0. The Rangers play at La Salle on Friday and Toppenish could force a three-way tie for first place if the Wildcats can win on Senior Night against Zillah, which beat Wapato 55-0 for its fifth straight win Friday night.
Toppenish 13 0 0 0 — 13
Naches Valley 0 0 7 7 — 14
Topp — Shane Rivera 29 pass from Josh Perez (kick failed)
Topp — Perez 45 run (Brandon Flores kick)
NV — Mitchell Helgert 3 run (Tucker Stephens kick)
NV — Dylan Kohl 2 run (Stephens kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Toppenish, Timmy Torres 21-139, Anthony Ozuna 1-4, Perez 4-27, Izaiah Maldonado 1-(minus) 11, Kiyanno Zuniga 1-5. Naches Valley, Helgert 13-54, Thane Denny 9-28, Dylan Kohl 5-(minus 19).
PASSING — Toppenish, Perez 7-18-0-57. Naches Valley, Kohl 12-21-0-192.
RECEIVING — Toppenish, Rivera 3-36, Alek Zapien 2-16, Torres 2-5. Naches Valley, Ty Moore 5-100, Charlie Jewett 3-31, Landon Benetti 1-8, Jett Hires 1-20, Denny 1-5, Dylan Mueller 1-28.
-
Sunnyside 20
Wenatchee 7
SUNNYSIDE — In a one-possession game midway through the third quarter and facing with a fourth-and-2, Brent Maldonado connected with Noah McNair on a 62-yard touchdown pass in Thursday’s CBBN contest.
McNair’s second touchdown catch of the game — and 13th of the season — was set up by a defensive stop on downs on the Grizzlies’ 30. The defense came up with another big play when Maldonado intercepted a pass to stop a Wenatchee drive that reached Sunnyside’s 26 early in the final period.
The Grizzlies’ secondary got another interception later in the fourth quarter. Maldonado finished with three touchdown passes.
Sunnyside lifted its league record to 4-1 and will wrap up CBBN play next Friday at Davis.
Wenatchee 0 7 0 0 — 7
Sunnyside 14 0 6 0 — 20
Su — Cody Diddens 62 pass from Brent Maldonado (Ethan Avalos kick)
Su — Noah McNair 9 pass from Maldonado (Avalos kick)
Wen — Anthony Martinez 3 run (Alex Sanchez kick)
Su — McNair 62 pass from Maldonado (kick blocked)
-
Ephrata 20 (OT)
Prosser 17
EPHRATA — Quarterback Travis Hendrick ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter and threw the game winner in overtime as the Tigers upset the eighth-ranked Mustangs, creating a four-way tie for second place in the CWAC with one game left.
Stymied for three quarters, Prosser roared back in the fourth quarter with rushing touchdowns by Neo Medrano and Anthony Martin, whose 2-yard plunge with Max Flores’ PAT kick pulling the Mustangs even with 46 seconds left.
Prosser had the first possession in OT and went up 17-14 when Flores booted a 31-yard field goal. Hendrick responded with the winner to Joshua Green.
Othello, which had a nonleague game at Kelso canceled, has clinched the league title at 5-0 and will host East Valley on Friday to wrap up CWAC play. The Huskies will then host the GSL’s No. 3 team in a winner-to-state crossover.
Prosser (3-2, 6-2) will finish league play at home against Selah, which defeated Grandview on Friday 48-13.
Prosser 0 0 0 14 3 — 17
Ephrata 0 0 14 0 6 — 20
Eph — Travis Hendrick 1 run (Erik Kahn kick)
Eph — Hendrick 1 run (Erik Kahn kick)
Pro — Neo Medrano 2 run (Max Flores kick)
Pro — Anthony Martin 1 run (Flores kick)
Pro — FG Flores 31
Eph — Joshua Green 10 pass from Hendrick
-
Selah 48
Grandview 13
SELAH — Sophomore quarterback Colton Shea ran for two touchdowns and threw for one to lead the Vikings, who finish CWAC play at Prosser on Friday.
Grandview 7 0 0 6 — 13
Selah 7 14 14 13 — 48
-
Eastmont 48
Eisenhower 0
EAST WENATCHEE — The Wildcats ran for 360 yards and earned their second league shutout of the season.
Eisenhower finished CBBN at 1-5 and will host Cheney on Friday. The Blackhawks are 2-6 and coming off a 41-7 loss to Mead.
Eisenhower 0 0 0 0 — 0
Eastmont 21 20 0 7 — 48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, Greysen Sartain 14-71, Moses Spurrier 10-30, Marcus Cunningham 7-24.
PASSING — Ike, Spurrier 5-22-1-59, Caden Sund 1-2-0-6.
RECEIVING — Ike, Nehemiah Garcia 2-37, Aaron Culler 1-9, Javon Davis 1-8, Sanislo 1-6, Mark Stephens 1-5.
-
La Salle 35
Wahluke 7
MATTAWA — Johan Valladares and Greyson Stevens rushed for two touchdowns apiece as the Lightning picked up its third win of the season Thursday night.
Valladares ran for 162 yards on 10 carries and he threw for 185 yards with a long touchdown to Oscar Sanchez. Stevens gained 68 yards on the ground with just five carries.
La Salle (1-2 SCAC West, 3-5 overall) returns to league play hosting Naches Valley next Friday.
La Salle 0 7 14 14 — 35
Wahluke 0 0 0 7 — 7
La Salle — Johan Valladares 1 run (Oscar Sanchez kick)
La Salle — Oscar Sanchez 97 pass from Valladares (kick failed)
La Salle — Greyson Stevens 28 run (Valladares run)
La Salle — Valladares 30 run (Sanchez kick)
La Salle — Stevens 16 run (Sanchez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — La Salle, Valladares 10-162, Stevens 5-68, Tyson Snell 5-7, Adan Villalobos 1-5, Costas Kanelopoulos 1-2, Jonathan MacEachern 1-3.
PASSING — La Salle, Valladares 6-6-0-185.
RECEIVING — La Salle, Sanchez 2-100, Snell 2-71, Tyler Do 2-14.
-
Zillah 55
Wapato 0
ZILLAH — Jon Vancleave and Jo Sonnichsen scored two touchdowns apiece and Jayden Salme threw for four scores as the Leopards won their fifth straight while averaging 48 points a game.
With Toppenish’s loss at Naches Valley, Zillah took sole possession of first in the SCAC West at 3-0 and will play at Toppenish on Friday.
Wapato 0 0 0 0 — 0
Zillah 20 28 0 7 — 55
Zillah — Jo Sonnichsen 22 run (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Jon Vancleave 5 pass from Jayden Salme (kick failed)
Zillah — Vancleave 15 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Atziri Sanchez 24 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Cash Layman 33 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Sonnichsen 3 run (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Salme 22 run (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Leo Moreno 11 run (Angel Ambriz kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Wapato, Aiden Badonie 8-15, Raul Sanchez III 12-56, Sebastian Smartlowit 6-1, Rich Azurin 3-10. Zillah, Wade Tynan 8-63, Sonnichsen 4-40, Salme 1-22, Rowan Stillwater 7-33, Moreno 4-36.
PASSING — Wapato, Hunter Gomez 3-11-1-11. Zillah, Salme 5-8-1-80, Moreno 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING — Wapato, Omar Arizpe 2-8, Jacob Bobb 1-3. Zillah, Vancleave 3-23, Layman 1-33, Sanchez 1-24.
-
Granger 12
White Swan 0
GRANGER — Fabian Cisneros and Julian Castro scored rushing touchdowns for the Spartans, who debuted their new track complex on Senior Night.
Granger leveled its records at 2-2 in the EWAC West and 4-4 overall and will travel on Friday to Cle Elum, which fell at Goldendale 53-12.
White Swan hosts Kittitas on Friday.
Granger 0 6 6 0 — 12
White Swan 0 0 0 0 — 0
Granger — Fabian Cisneros 2 run (pass failed)
Granger — Julian Castro 4 run (pass failed)
